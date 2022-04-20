You are here

Butler's 45 lift Heat over Hawks, Grizzlies and New Orleans win in NBA playoffs

Butler's 45 lift Heat over Hawks, Grizzlies and New Orleans win in NBA playoffs
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round at FTX Arena on April 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Butler's 45 lift Heat over Hawks, Grizzlies and New Orleans win in NBA playoffs

Butler's 45 lift Heat over Hawks, Grizzlies and New Orleans win in NBA playoffs
  • In other contests Tuesday, Memphis ripped Minnesota 124-96 to level their series 1-1 and New Orleans scored a 125-114 victory at Phoenix
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

AFP WASHINGTON: Jimmy Butler scored a career playoff high 45 points, and the Miami Heat held off Atlanta 115-105 on Tuesday, seizing a 2-0 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series.

The Hawks had pulled within 104-101 in the final minutes before Butler answered with a slam dunk, a 3-pointer and a layup to give coach Erik Spoelstra's squad a 10-point lead and seal Atlanta's fate.

"Coach told me to go out there and be a killer, score as many points as possible, so that's what I did," Butler said.

Butler made 15-of-25 shots from the floor, 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and sank 11-of-12 free throws while also contributing five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

"Just staying aggressive, taking what the defense gives me," Butler said. "My teammates want me to play like that. I felt like I'm in a groove. I'm comfortable. My guys are always looking for me."

Eastern Conference top seed Miami took command of the best-of-seven series, which continues Friday in Atlanta.

In other contests Tuesday, Memphis ripped Minnesota 124-96 to level their series 1-1 and New Orleans scored a 125-114 victory at Phoenix.

Atlanta's Trae Young, kept to a season-low eight points Sunday in an opening loss, had 18 by halftime on his way to 25 points but also committed 10 turnovers.

Butler scored five points to lead an 11-0 Miami run that gave the Heat a 75-62 edge in the third quarter.

Atlanta pulled within 87-76 after three quarters, then made a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to trim Miami's lead to 94-90 as Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 of his 29 points off the bench in the fourth quarter.

Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer to pull the Hawks within three points to set the stage for Butler's decisive run.

"We still find a way to stay in front of guys, contest threes, not give away leads," Butler said.

At Memphis, Ja Morant led the host Grizzlies with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Western Conference second seeds bounced back from an opening upset to knot the series, which resumes Thursday at Minnesota.

"It was my fault. I put guys in tough situations last game," Morant said. "My job was to come out and correct that and that's what I did.

"No point to be mad about game one. There's a lot of basketball to be played. You see what happened."

The 22-year-old guard scored 11 points in the third quarter, when Memphis pulled away, but suffered a left leg injury taking a hard hit off a screen by Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and went to the locker room.

Morant returned in the fourth quarter and just missed a triple double, and then warned the Grizzlies had their groove back.

"We got that same mindset coming into the next one," Morant said. "Same fire. Same energy."

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson each added 16 points for Memphis, which had seven double-digit scorers.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 20 points.

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
  • Six months after its delayed, then canceled, then delayed again 125th edition, the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule — and the atmosphere was back as well
  • BAA officials say that 25,314 participants crossed the start line in Hopkinton and 24,918 of them finished by the time the clocks were turned off at 5:35 p.m., a 98.4 percent finish rate
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

BOSTON, U.S: Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines.

And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember.

The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so glad that we were able to do it,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said Tuesday, a day after Evans Chebet and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir broke the tape on Boylston Street. “It was Boston at its finest.”

Six months after its delayed, then canceled, then delayed again 125th edition, the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule — and the atmosphere was back as well.

Thick crowds lined the course through the eight cities and towns from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay.

One boy got a high-five from 2017 winner Edna Kiplagat. Other children blew bubbles and sat on their parents’ shoulders to get the best view. There was music, dancing and drummers.

One man egged on the women's leaders by chasing them with a giant cutout of Will Smith's head. Near the midway point at Wellesley College, the students kept up the “scream tunnel” tradition that had been muted six months ago by masks.

“It was loud out there,” Manuela Schar, who also won the smaller and socially distanced race in October, said on Tuesday. “It was a little bit louder and a little bit bigger. I needed it.”

The weekend, which coincided with the Boston Red Sox home opener, also included the regular 5K fun run and high school and professional miles, as it had been before the pandemic.

But the most welcome sight was the full, 28,000-runner field, led across the finish line by Chebet and then a back-and-forth women's duel over the last mile between Jepchirchir and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.

“Does everyone now believe we're back?” race director Dave McGillivray said Tuesday. “In October we were sort of back, and now we're really back. That performance yesterday was for the ages. It really was.”

BAA officials said on Tuesday that 25,314 participants crossed the start line in Hopkinton and 24,918 of them finished by the time the clocks were turned off at 5:35 p.m., a 98.4 percent finish rate.

There were 1,580 people who received medical assistance, 1,033 at the finish and 547 on the course. Fifty-five were admitted to emergency rooms at an area hospital.

McGillivray, who annually returns to the starting line and runs the course after the elite runners finish, finished in the dark — his 50th straight year running the race. Valerie Rogosheske, one of the eight runners in the first official women’s division in 1972, celebrated the 50th anniversary of her pioneering run and finished in 6:38:57.

Chris Nikic, the first athlete with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman, finished in 5:38:51. Para athlete and advocate Adrianne Haslet, who was injured in the 2013 bombing, finished in 5:18:41.

Guinness World Record holder Jocelyn Rivas finished her 112th marathon in 4:40:47. Jacky Hunt-Broersma finished in 5:05:13, her 102nd marathon in 102 days.

Other notable finishers:

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth (3:01:40); soccer player and “Survivor” contestant Ethan Zohn (5:02:44); “The Bachelor” star Matt James (3:49:38); “The Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark (3:43:46); NCAA football and soccer player Sarah Fuller (5:50:59); former US soccer player Kristine Lilly (3:54:42); Native Women Running founder and activist Verna Volker (5:49:47); and Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell (3:58:36).

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
  • Inter Milan enjoy a dream start as they struck inside the first four minutes
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

MILAN: Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup final, where they will face either Juventus or Fiorentina.

The semifinal second leg was closer than the scoreline suggested, but Inter ultimately were comfortable winners on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first fixture.

Simone Inzaghi's men will take on the winners of Wednesday's other semifinal, which Juventus lead 1-0 after the first leg, at the Stadio Olimpico on May 11.

"I am happy because we are playing another final, we work to bring Inter to the top and tonight we proved it again," said Martinez. "The fans are pleased and so are we."

AC Milan remain without a major trophy since winning the 2011 Serie A title, but the Scudetto is still up for grabs this season.

Stefano Pioli's men lead Inter by two points in the table, although the reigning champions have a game in hand.

Inter Milan made a dream start on Tuesday as they struck inside the first four minutes.

Matteo Darmian's dinked cross found its way to Martinez, and the Argentinian slammed a volley into the top corner to score his 18th goal of the season in all competitions.

AC Milan eventually burst into life around the half-hour mark, with Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic having to make smart saves from Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers.

They almost levelled again twice in quick succession five minutes before half-time, as Ivan Perisic somehow scrambled the ball off the line with his chest, before Leao's effort was kept out by Handanovic's legs.

But Inter sprung straight up the other end to double their advantage against the run of play, as Joaquin Correa played a lovely through ball into the path of Martinez, who coolly chipped the ball over advancing goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Milan started the second half brightly, with the defence producing crucial blocks from attempts by Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu.

The Serie A leaders thought they had given themselves hope in the 66th minute through Ismael Bennacer's excellent long-range drive.

But the goal was disallowed by VAR due to Kalulu standing in front of Handanovic in an offside position.

Pioli was angered by the decision, which took the wind out of Milan's sails.

"Look at Handanovic's reaction. He doesn't even complain," Pioli told Mediaset.

"Tell me a goalkeeper who doesn't react after conceding if a Milan player had damaged his view. Instead, he does nothing, they only complained about a handball that wasn't even there. Come on! Come on."

Inter secured their place in the final with eight minutes remaining on the counter-attack, as Marcelo Brozovic crossed for substitute Robin Gosens to score.

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
  • Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United for the second time this season to move top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp’s men won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and expectations of a similar rout were well-founded as Liverpool exposed the massive gulf between the sides with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane also on target.
Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title.
In contrast to the fine margins separating Liverpool and City, a 22-point gap now lies between the league leaders and United in sixth with only Tottenham and Arsenal’s own failings keeping the Red Devils in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
United interim manager Ralf Rangnick forewarned what would happen to his side if they defended as they did in a 3-2 home win over bottom-of-the-table Norwich on Saturday.
The German’s attempt to plug the holes in the United defense was a recall for Phil Jones, making just his second Premier League appearance since January 2020, as part of a back five.
But it took just five minutes for the visitors to be cut open.
Mane’s through ball picked out Salah in acres of space and he found Diaz to apply a simple finish from close range.
Two minutes later the fierce rivalry between English football’s two most successful clubs was set aside in a show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese superstar was missing for United after revealing on Monday that his newborn baby son had died.
Supporters on all sides of Anfield stood for a minute’s applause, while the Liverpool fans sang their own anthem “You’ll never walk alone.”
On the field, the one-way traffic continued with United barely able to get out of their own half.
A second Liverpool goal seemed inevitable and when it arrived, it was of the highest quality.
Joel Matip fizzed the ball into Mane’s feet and the Senegalese lofted a first time pass over the top for Salah.
The Egyptian had not scored for Liverpool from open play since February, but showed no signs of a lack of confidence as he cushioned the ball into his path and slotted low past David de Gea.
Diaz rounded off another brilliant team move before half-time only to be flagged offside.
Half-time offered United some respite and they improved markedly after the break thanks to the introduction of Jadon Sancho.
The England winger created the visitors’ one big chance to get back into the game as Alisson Becker spread himself to block from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.
Liverpool are now potentially 10 games away from a first ever quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup titles.
And they look set to pounce on any wobble from City in the run-in with their lethal collection of forward all in top form.
Mane coolly steered home the third from Diaz’s cross to end any hope of a United revival.
Salah then took his tally for the season to 30, five of which have come in two games against United, as he lifted the ball over De Gea from Diogo Jota’s pass five minutes from time.

Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season

Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season
Updated 19 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle's season

Howe: Saudi Arabia trip was turning point in Newcastle’s season
  • Since January’s warm weather training camp in Jeddah, the Magpies have claimed seven victories in their last 11 matches
  • No team in the history of the Premier League has ever retained their top flight status having not won any of their opening 14 games
Updated 19 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United’s mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia was the turning point in the Magpies’ Premier League season, according to head coach Eddie Howe.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Crystal Palace to St. James’ Park, Howe pinpointed the winter warm weather camp in Jeddah in January as the catalyst to Newcastle’s end-of-season revival.
The Magpies had only just won their second game of the season prior to jetting to the Middle East — a 1-0 triumph at Leeds United — but since then, they have claimed seven victories in their last 11, including a last gasp 2-1 win against Leicester City on Sunday.
“Yeah, difficult at the time to see it at the time, but looking back that was a turning point for us,” Howe said of the Saudi visit. “We went to Saudi Arabia, which was a brilliant trip for the group and we came back in a much better place, united and ready to start the fight to stay in the division.
“To get that positive result before we left, to keep a clean sheet away from home and the performance was a good one, that was a massive, massive result for us that led to the good run of form since.”
Newcastle left 2021 nestled in the Premier League’s bottom three — and to many their season looked doomed.
No team in the history of the Premier League has ever retained their top flight status having not won any of their opening 14 games — at least, until Howe turned the tables at Newcastle.
Having just been beaten at Liverpool, then hammered on home turf by Manchester City, things looked bleak with the January transfer window around the corner. A draw with Manchester United on Dec. 27 did soften things slightly, even though that point was not enough to see the Magpies get their heads above water in the top flight.
A positive window was seemingly shattered again when even newly-arrived England international Kieran Trippier could not inspire his new side to a routine win over League One Cambridge United in the FA Cup.
Reflecting back on that time of the season, Howe said: “It’s difficult when you are in it to be worried. I don’t think worry was the emotion, but I knew it was going to be a really difficult challenge.
“We had obstacles in front of us. The transfer window was a really important thing for us to navigate properly while also playing some key games.
“It was really difficult, we knew how tough it was and we thought it could easily go down to the last game of the season (away to Burnley).
“We are still in that moment where we don’t know what is going to happen, but yeah, the transfer window was always going to be key, also getting the best out of the players we had, to give them some confidence so they went on to the pitch thinking they were going to win.”
Meanwhile, concerns are rising about the injury suffered by Ryan Fraser in the 1-0 win over Wolves.
The Scotland international has an issue with his hamstring, which forced him to miss the Leicester City victory — and fears are his season could be over.
“I think with Ryan the plan is to have another scan this week, I’m not sure on the day, to see where it is.
“We had an initial scan and had two conflicting opinions, so we’re re-scanning,” Howe said.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Newcastle will again be without key duo Trippier and Callum Wilson, still the club’s top scorer despite being out injured since Dec. 27.
Howe said: “Yeah, they’re still on track. Nothing’s changed in the last couple of days. Hopefully, they’ll play again this season.”

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time

Sports for All gearing up to host Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for second time
  • GGWCUP event will see local teams compete in 13 regions across the Kingdom while raising awareness on UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • The winning team of each region will progress to the next GGWCUP in Jeddah, where they will compete against teams from around the world in the finals
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has announced the return of the Global Goals World Cup to Saudi Arabia for the second time. The event will see local teams competing in 13 different regions across the Kingdom for a coveted place in the finals, which will be hosted in Jeddah during October.

Launched in 2015, the GGWCUP is a five-a-side football tournament for all-female teams that was created to take an active role in leading local sustainable development. Women aged 18 years or above are invited to form a team and choose one of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals as the theme they will highlight through the creation of a community initiative.

The teams will be judged not only on the number of goals scored during each game but on their engagement with the crowd, uniforms reflecting their chosen theme and the social impact of the programs implemented prior to the tournament. Participants are encouraged to share their journeys on social media to create engagement and involve the community.

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director of the SFA, said: “SFA is proud to host the Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia for the second time, the values of which align closely with our vision of promoting community participation, offering equal access to sports, and building a better society for all. I encourage all women in Saudi to embrace this unique opportunity, whether you are an athlete or completely new to the sport, to showcase leadership capabilities on the global stage while contributing to an enhanced quality of life for communities across the Kingdom.”

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Team Kafo claimed victory in the first GGWCUP hosted in the Kingdom before going on to compete in the finals held in Iceland. This year, the SFA is aiming to have at least 10 teams register for the competition from each city, resulting in a campaign that will drive positive impact in every corner of the Kingdom. Teams from across the Gulf Cooperation Council are also welcome to register for the final event in October, and a series of activations will be hosted on the sidelines of the tournament involving other sports including basketball and volleyball.

Teams can apply on https://sportsforall.com.sa/ggwcup/

