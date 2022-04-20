You are here

  • Home
  • UN chief requests meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UN chief requests meetings with Putin and Zelensky

UN chief requests meetings with Putin and Zelensky
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked to meet with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine in their respective capitals. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nu73j

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

UN chief requests meetings with Putin and Zelensky

UN chief requests meetings with Putin and Zelensky
  • Guterres made the request in letters sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky
  • The United Nations has been largely marginalized in the crisis
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

SOFIA: Ukraine’s foreign minister on Wednesday appealed to Bulgaria to join international efforts and supply military aid to his country, as Russia’s traditional ally remained one of the last hold-outs in the EU.
Ukraine has repeatedly pressed for NATO and EU member states to speed up their supply of military help since Russia invaded it on February 24, but Bulgaria — which has had traditionally close ties with Russia — has so far refused to do so.
“The government of Bulgaria and the parliament of Bulgaria know perfectly what the Ukrainian requests are... When you fight a war, you need everything — from bullets to fighting planes. We gave the same list to all NATO members,” Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday after meetings in Bulgaria’s parliament.
Ukraine’s top diplomat arrived by car late Monday on a three-day visit to Bulgaria, a large producer of ammunition, anti-tank missiles and light arms.
The Balkan nation is among a handful of Eastern European countries with Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets that Ukraine has been pressing to receive as its pilots know how to fly them.
Kuleba discussed the issue of military aid in a meeting with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska confirmed Wednesday.
He also met Wednesday morning with President Rumen Radev, who has voiced reticence to provide military support.
The Socialist BSP party has threatened to leave the ruling coalition if any aid is sent.
BSP leader and Economy Minister Kornelia Ninova, who controls arms export licenses, has repeatedly stated that while she was in government “not a single nail” would be exported to Ukraine.
“We respect the political situation in Bulgaria and we will leave it to the parliament and to the government to decide how and when to help Ukraine,” Kuleba said on Wednesday.
“But I want to reiterate once again: those who are reluctant, who are hesitant, who speak against the supply of weapons and different military equipment to Ukraine, they in fact support the Russian aggression and the murder of our citizens,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Antonio Guterres Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Russia says ‘destroyed’ military factory outside Kyiv
World
Russia says ‘destroyed’ military factory outside Kyiv
Kyiv military factory targeted in strikes
World
Kyiv military factory targeted in strikes

Head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services

Head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services

Head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services
  • Metropolitan Epifaniy said in a televised address that he had little faith that a pause in shelling by Russian troops would hold
  • The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning when a traditional feast begins
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asked clergy and the faithful on Wednesday to forgo night Easter services in areas of the country affected by fighting, fearing Russian bombardments will continue during the Orthodox Easter period.
Metropolitan Epifaniy said in a televised address that he had little faith that a pause in shelling by Russian troops, proposed by the Ukrainian association of churches and religious communities for the duration of the Orthodox Christian Easter festivities, would hold.
“It is hard to believe this will really happen, because the enemy is trying to completely destroy us,” he said.
Ukrainian church leaders have been at odds with Russia since Ukraine formed a new Orthodox church in 2018, ending centuries of religious ties with Moscow. Both Ukrainians and Russians are predominantly Orthodox Christians.
The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning when a traditional feast begins.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry also said on Wednesday it was “grateful” for a separate initiative by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about a four-day Easter “humanitarian truce” that could begin on Thursday.
The truce was necessary for the safe evacuation of thousands of civilians from the areas of ongoing and possible hostilities, “especially from the long-suffering” city of Mariupol, it said.
Dozens of churches and other religious and cultural sites in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed since Russia invaded the country on Feb 24. The Kremlin describes Russia’s actions as a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine.
Epifaniy said the Easter service could be held in the morning or afternoon and that priests should try to avoid crowds in churches. The faithful can also watch broadcasts of Easter service on television or the Internet, he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian Orthodox Church Easter

Related

UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine
World
UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine
Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter attacks
World
Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter attacks

Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak

Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak

Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak
  • Johnson is due to visit the western state of Gujarat and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the two-day trip that starts Thursday
  • He hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to set aside his political troubles and focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine during a long-delayed official trip to India.
Johnson is due to visit the western state of Gujarat and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the two-day trip that starts Thursday.
He hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony, and to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Modi has called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and has appealed to both sides for peace. But India has stood back from international efforts to criticize President Vladimir Putin, abstaining when the UN General Assembly voted this month to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.
Modi has so far responded coolly to pressure from US President Joe Biden and others to curb imports of Russian oil and gas.
India receives little of its oil from Russia, but has ramped up its purchases and bought 3 million barrels of crude last month, just as other democracies tried to isolate Putin with economic sanctions. India is also a major customer for Russian weapons, and recently bought advanced Russian air defense systems.
Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Britain would “work with other countries to provide alternative options for defense procurement and energy for India to diversify its supply chains away from Russia.”
But he stressed that the UK wouldn’t “lecture other democratically elected governments on what course of action was best for them.”
Johnson’s office said the two countries will announce new deals on defense, green energy, jobs and science partnerships during the prime minister’s trip.
Britain is seeking to tighten ties with Asian nations as part of an “Indo-Pacific tilt” to its foreign policy following its departure from the European Union in 2020. Johnson hopes to nudge forward negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
Talks started in January, but the prime minister’s spokesman played down chances of a quick deal, saying “we don’t want to sacrifice quality for speed.”
The trip may also provide the British prime minister with a brief respite from a scandal over lockdown-breaching government parties during the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson was fined by police last week for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020, when people in Britain were barred from meeting with friends and family outside the home. It is one of a dozen gatherings in government buildings being investigating by police for possible lockdown breaches in a scandal that has become known as “partygate.”
On Tuesday Johnson offered lawmakers in Parliament what he said was a ”wholehearted” apology, but insisted he didn’t knowingly break rules, and brushed off calls to resign.
The trip means Johnson will miss an opposition-triggered vote in the House of Commons Thursday on whether he should be investigated for allegedly misleading Parliament when he denied violating any pandemic restrictions.
Johnson originally planned to visit India in January 2021, but the trip was canceled because of surging coronavirus cases in Britain. A second date in April 2022 was called off as a new coronavirus variant hit India.

Topics: Britain India Boris Johnson Narendra Modi

Related

UK PM Johnson apologizes to parliament for COVID fine
World
UK PM Johnson apologizes to parliament for COVID fine
Russia bans entry to Boris Johnson, other top UK officials
World
Russia bans entry to Boris Johnson, other top UK officials

Macron, Le Pen face off in high stakes election debate

Macron, Le Pen face off in high stakes election debate
Updated 20 April 2022

Macron, Le Pen face off in high stakes election debate

Macron, Le Pen face off in high stakes election debate
Updated 20 April 2022
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will face off on Wednesday evening in a debate that could be decisive in Sunday’s presidential election.
For Le Pen, who lags Macron in voter surveys, it is a chance to show she has the stature to be president and persuade voters they should not fear seeing the far-right in power.
“Fear is the only argument that the current president has to try and stay in power at all cost,” Le Pen said in a campaign clip, accusing Macron of doom-mongering over what a far-right presidency would mean for France.
It is the second time the two rivals have met in a head-to-head debate before a run-off vote. Five years ago, Le Pen’s presidential challenge unraveled during their encounter as she mixed up her notes and lost her footing.
The prime-time televised event on that occasion cemented Macron’s status as the clear front-runner.
Much has changed, however. Macron is no longer the disruptor from outside politics and now has a track record that Le Pen can attack. Meanwhile, she has tacked toward mainstream voters and worked hard at softening her image.
“The French now see her as a possible president, unlike in 2017. It’s now up to us to prove she would be a bad president,” a source close to Macron said.
Financial markets are more sanguine about the election than they were five years ago, even though political risks are higher now no matter who wins.
The odds offered by British political bookmakers on Wednesday pointed to a 90 percent chance of a Macron victory.
Nonetheless, Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays, warned against complacency among investors.
“A late shift cannot be discounted given the high number of undecided voters,” he wrote in a note.

DUEL
The election presents voters with two opposing visions of France: Macron offers a pro-European, liberal platform, while Le Pen’s nationalist manifesto is founded on deep euroskepticism.
After more than half of the electorate voted for far-right or hard left candidates in the first round, Macron’s lead in opinion polls is narrower than five years ago.
Moreover, Le Pen can only do better than in the 2017 debate, which she herself called a failure, while it could be hard for Macron to repeat such a knock-out performance.
But Macron is not without assets for this debate.
With far-right pundit Eric Zemmour now out of the game, Le Pen lost a rival who made her look less radical, by comparison, and that has hit her in opinion polls.
Unemployment is at a 13-year low and the French economy has outperformed other big European countries — even if inflation is biting into that.
And while she has largely managed so far to brush it aside, Le Pen has her past admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin working against her.
Bringing the issue back to the fore, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urged French voters to back Macron because of Le Pen’s ties with Moscow. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile told BFM TV that he would not want to lose the rapport he had built with Macron.
One voter survey on Tuesday projected a Macron win with 56.5 percent of the vote.
The run-off debate offers Le Pen an opportunity to regain the initiative with only four days left to voting. Such debates have in post-war France typically been widely-watched and past memorable catchphrases are still quoted decades later.
“I’m keen to see what happens,” voter Joseph Lombard said in Paris. “It’s always a boxing match.”

Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules

Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules

Family of captured UK fighter says Moscow breaking Geneva rules
  • Russian state TV aired a video of Aiden Aslin and another captured British fighter identified as Shaun Pinner asking to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk
  • MP Robert Jenrick: ‘The video of Aiden speaking under duress and having clearly suffered physical injuries is deeply distressing’
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: The family of a captured British man fighting in Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of breaking the Geneva Convention after it broadcast a “distressing” video of him.
Russian state TV aired a video on Monday of Aiden Aslin and another captured British fighter identified as Shaun Pinner asking to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin.
“The video of Aiden speaking under duress and having clearly suffered physical injuries is deeply distressing,” Aslin’s family said in a statement released by his local MP Robert Jenrick.
“Using images and videos of prisoners of war is in contravention of the Geneva Convention and must stop.”
The statement said the family was in touch with the UK Foreign Office “to ensure the Russian authorities meet their obligations to prisoners of war under international law.”
It added that it was seeking “to secure the release of Aiden and Shaun.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday: “I hope that he was treated with care and compassion.”
He also said he “thoroughly” echoed Jenrick’s assessment that the video represented “a flagrant breach of the Geneva Convention” and that “treating any prisoner of war in this manner is illegal.”
Aslin moved to Ukraine in 2018 and joined the Ukrainian Marines around four years ago. He was captured last week before appearing in the video, looking haggard.
Along with Pinner, he appealed for a prisoner swap with Putin ally Medvedchuk, who was recently arrested in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Geneva Convention Aiden Aslin Shaun Pinner Viktor Medvedchuk

Related

US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine
World
US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine
Russia says it destroyed training center for mercenaries near Odesa
World
Russia says it destroyed training center for mercenaries near Odesa

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online
  • Khan was ordered to give up his luxury watch, valued at almost $100,000
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: CCTV footage of the armed robbery of former British boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom has been released online.

Makhdoom, who said the attack left her “sick to her stomach,” posted the clip on Instagram, Metro newspaper reported.

Two men, one armed with a gun, approached the couple at about 9 p.m. in east London. Khan was ordered to give up his luxury watch, valued at almost $100,000.

After the incident, police arrived at the scene and searched the area but failed to find the attackers.
Khan, 35, told MailOnline: “This whole thing has left me and Faryal very shaken up and scared. You don’t expect to be robbed at gunpoint — not in London. That’s the kind of thing that happens in the US, but not in England.
“I’m lucky to be alive and once the robbers fled, I just wanted to hug my wife and kids. The thought of my family stopped me from taking them on, because if I had, I could be dead now.”

There are concerns that Khan might have been deliberately targeted. Earlier on the day of the robbery, a photo of him with a fan had been posted on Instagram in which his luxury watch was visible.

Khan said: “100 percent this whole attack was premeditated. I was specifically targeted, the robbers knew where I was and were alerted to this by somebody who knew my movements.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said: “There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

 

 

Topics: Amir Khan boxing Leyton East London

Related

Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East
Sport
Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East

Latest updates

Saudi autism charity launches first endowment fund
Saudi autism charity launches first endowment fund
Head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services
Head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services
New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe
New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe
Johnny Depp testifies that ex-wife bullied him, turned violent
Johnny Depp testifies that ex-wife bullied him, turned violent
Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak
Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.