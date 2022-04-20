You are here

  • Home
  • Top 15 innovative startups in the Middle East

Top 15 innovative startups in the Middle East

Top 15 innovative startups in the Middle East
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4w7h8

Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

Top 15 innovative startups in the Middle East

Top 15 innovative startups in the Middle East
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

These are exciting times for startups in the Middle East as venture capital firms and tech investors are increasingly seeking out novel ideas that can be turned into reality. To coincide with World Creativity and Innovation Day on April 21, Arab News has compiled a definitive list of the top 15 startups in the region.

From the UAE to Egypt to Saudi Arabia, a new business landscape is emerging in the Middle East’s startup ecosystem that is changing in the face of entrepreneurship in the region. There are many interesting startup developments that provide home-grown tech solutions as entrepreneurs mix successful startup ideas from other parts of the world with the unique religious and cultural values of the region.

Given that there are tens of new startups launching every day and grabbing the attention and resources of investors, it was no easy task to filter out the top 15 startups. However, we zeroed in on startups that have not only managed to successfully turn things around for their business but have also made a difference in the lives of consumers, thanks to their innovative solutions.

Arab News’s list of 15 most innovative startups includes a new wave of startups that have raised millions of dollars of funding and covers a wide range of sectors including finance, delivery, health, transport and the media. By all accounts, 2021 was a record-breaking year for startups in the region and it seems very likely that things will only accelerate in 2022, powered by many of the startups that have been listed below.

Playbook

(Social media platform for professional women)

Founder: Wafa Al-Obaidat

Funding: $700,000

Investors: Sanabil Investments, 500 Global, Faith Capital, WomenSpark and Strategic Angel Investors

The online social media platform, Playbook, designed specifically for female professionals and entrepreneurs, currently has 12,000 members. It is an edutainment platform that helps women with their career progression and mentorship from female leaders across different industries and walks of life.

The platform leverages shared experiences to prepare women to grow through masterclasses in both English and Arabic. It allows users to create customized profiles, highlighting their skills and professional goals. They can take multiple classes based on their interests, network with other members, find solutions to problems via crowdsourcing and track their progress through games.

Nitros 

(Online shipping and logistics management)

Founder: Awsim Asmi

Funding: $300,000

Investors: 500 Global and OQM Investments

Nitros is a shipping and logistics solution provider for online sellers that offers technical integration from e-store to customer delivery, allowing retailers to compare shipping rates, create labels, generate international customs documents, track shipments and transfer money.

It is the Gulf equivalent of online shipping business Shippo in the US, SendCloud in Europe and ShipRocket in India, which allow small merchants to automate their shipping operations.

ekar

(Personal mobility systems)

Founder: Vilhelm Hedberg

Funding: $34 million

Investors: Polymath Ventures and others

ekar is a peer-to-peer car-sharing app that offers on-demand access to a network of carshare and subscription-leasing vehicles. It also facilitates other mobility options, including peer-to-peer rentals.

The startup operates across seven cities, with a fleet of 2,300 vehicles and 250,000 users in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It ventured into Thailand in January 2022 and plans to expand into Malaysia, Turkey and Egypt later this year.

Sarwa

(Fintech platform)

Founders: Mark Chahwan, Nadine Mezher, Jad Sayegh

Funding: $25 million

Investors: Mubadala Investment Co., 500 Startups, Kuwait Projects Co., Shorooq Partners, ADQ, Middle East Venture Partners

Sarwa is a fintech startup with over 50,000 registered users. The trading platform offers a hybrid model of AI-backed smart trading and on-demand customer support. They recently launched Sarwa Trade, a zero-commission platform that lets customers trade more than 4,000 publicly traded stocks and ETFs on leading US exchanges.

AlTibbi

(AI-backed healthcare company)

Founder: Jalil Allabadi

Funding: $50 million

Investors: Foundation Holdings, Hikma Ventures, Global Ventures and DASH Ventures.

Altibbi is a digital health platform in the Middle East and North Africa. The platform aims to present reliable, up-to-date and simplified medical information to users in the region. What started as an Arabic version of WebMD has grown into a subscription-based telehealth company with 2.4 million consultations per year, nearly ten times the in-person visits to the hospital visits. They are expanding heavily in Saudi.

Tamara

(Fintech)

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah, Abdulmohsen Albabtain

Funding: $116 million

Investor: Checkout.com

Saudi startup Tamara raised $116 million in seven months of operation. The ‘buy now, pay later’ company offers online and in-store customers the ability to pay in installments or split payments in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait. Collaborating with over 2,000 merchants, Tamara has more than two million shoppers on its platform, with transactions totaling nearly $266 million last year alone.

CAFU

(Oil & gas) 

Founder: Rashid Al Ghurair

CAFU is one of the leading fuel delivery and vehicle services platforms. It offers fuel at the same price as charged by petrol stations. They specialize in on-time delivery and offer the service overnight. The platform uses fuel that is certified by Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology. In other words, it’s of the same quality as the one that you use to fill up your vehicle from ENOC, Eppco, Emarat and other petrol stations across the stations in the UAE.

NOMADD

(Desert solar technology)

Founders: Cliff Barrett and Georg Eitelhuber

Funding: $7.8 million

Investors: KAUST and CEPCO

The NOMADD is a fully autonomous waterless robotic cleaning solution designed, developed and tested in Saudi Arabia’s severe desert conditions. It has raised a total of $7.8 million in funding over 4 rounds.

SWVL 

(Transportation)

Founder: Mostafa Kandil

Funding: $175 million

SWVL is an Egypt-based transportation service that operates on a global scale. It is currently a unicorn and listed on US Nasdaq. This bus-hailing service enables users to make intra-state journeys by booking seats on buses running a fixed route.

Pylon

(Sustainability)

Founders: Ahmed Ashour and Omar Radi

Funding: $19 million

Investors: Y-Combinator and others

Pylon is a water and electricity management infrastructure startup that is backed by leading VC firm Y-Combinator. The company caters to all the utility’s needs in the region by providing a comprehensive platform that addresses all aspects of the utility distribution process

Rology 

(Health tech)

Founders: Amr Abodraia, Moaz Hossam, Bassam Khallaf, Mahmoud elDefrawy

Funding: $1 million

The platform was launched to plug the lack of radiologists and high latency in medical reports by enhancing scan image quality and matching cases from hospitals and radiology centers according to sub-specialization and expertise. It delivers reports for cold cases within 12 hours and emergency cases in just 60 minutes. The platform is fully equipped to supply hospitals with unique solutions across a diverse spectrum of subspecialties including breast imaging, cardiovascular radiology, chest radiology, gastrointestinal radiology, musculoskeletal radiology and more.

Dawarha 

(Sustainability) 

Founder: Mohamed Kabil

Funding: $1.9 million

Dawarha develops and manufactures reverse vending machines that use artificial intelligence to reward consumers for depositing empty single-use plastic bottles or cans. The startup also offers an app that directs users to the nearest RVM.

Red Sea Farms 

Founders: Ryan Lefers and Mark Tester

Funding: $16 million

Investors: Wa’ed, AppHarvest and Bonaventure Capital.

A pro in saltwater farming, Red Sea Farms invented a technology that grows crops without using freshwater in humidity-controlled greenhouses. 

The firm uses saltwater to cool greenhouses and irrigate crops, such as tomatoes, that it, or its partner farms, sell into the market. It also provides technical advice to other firms on how to grow crops in arid climates.

BitOasis

Founders: Ola Doudin and Daniel Robenek

Funding: $30 million

Investors: Jump Capital and Wamda

BitOasis is a cryptocurrency trading platform offering a digital asset wallet and exchange to buy, sell and trade in 36 tokens. The platform has also been working with UAE government bodies such as the Dubai Police to educate investors and traders about crypto fraud, especially at a time when then the government is promoting blockchain technology and rolling out initiatives to make it easier for crypto players to transact. 

Foodics

Founder: Ahmad Al-Zaini and Mosab Al-Othmani

Funding: $170 million

Investors: Prosus, Sanabil Investments, Sequoia Capital India and others

Foodics is a leading cloud-based restaurant management and fintech ecosystem that empowers food and beverage owners to run their operations efficiently. Formally licensed as a fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank, it caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafes, quick service restaurants, bakeries and food trucks to the cloud kitchens.

Topics: startups

Related

MENA startups raise $864m in Q1, recording 33% growth over Q4 2021
Business & Economy
MENA startups raise $864m in Q1, recording 33% growth over Q4 2021
DIFC ‘Launchpad’ aims to boost 200 fintech and crypto startups
Business & Economy
DIFC ‘Launchpad’ aims to boost 200 fintech and crypto startups

Saudi finance minister highlights importance of international cooperation to support global economic recovery

Saudi finance minister highlights importance of international cooperation to support global economic recovery
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi finance minister highlights importance of international cooperation to support global economic recovery

Saudi finance minister highlights importance of international cooperation to support global economic recovery
  • Al-Jadaan made the remarks during a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs at the G20 in Indonesia
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Finance discussed downside risks to the global economic outlook and highlighted the importance of international cooperation to support global economic recovery.
Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia is continually supporting countries and people in need, highlighting a recent $10m support package for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries.
He made the remarks during a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs at the G20 in Indonesia.
Changes to global economic outlook since the group’s February meeting, including the economic and financial implications of the conflict in Ukraine, were also discussed.
The meeting discussed mechanisms for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, as well as the ongoing efforts to maximize the impact of the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) channeling to support vulnerable nations.
On sustainable finance, Dr. Fahad Almubarak, Saudi Central Bank governor, stressed the importance of providing flexibility for different national circumstances and priorities. He reiterated the need to building on previous efforts, particularly by utilizing the Circular Carbon Economy approach, which was endorsed at the Riyadh Summit during the G20 Saudi Presidency in 2020.
Al-Jadaan met a number of finance ministers, including US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.
Al-Jadaan and Yellen discussed Saudi-US economic relations, as well as the economic the impact of recent geopolitical tensions. The also touched on the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming them while safeguarding global economic recovery.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan G20

Related

SAMA launches consumer microfinance licenses in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
SAMA launches consumer microfinance licenses in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia issues $2.6bn worth of riyals-denominated Sukuk in April
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues $2.6bn worth of riyals-denominated Sukuk in April

Will the Ukraine war put an end to global economic interdependence?

Will the Ukraine war put an end to global economic interdependence?
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Will the Ukraine war put an end to global economic interdependence?

Will the Ukraine war put an end to global economic interdependence?
  • Sanctions on Russia over Ukraine have put a big question mark over the future of economic integration
  • Sanctions on Russia will surely motivate China among other countries to accelerate their self-sufficiency drive
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: The question of whether the war in Ukraine is driving a nail into the coffin of globalization is the subject of intense debate in the West today, amid the jolt that the conflict has delivered to the international economic order.
Those debating the future of economic integration and interdependence in the world cite a very important argument that underpinned the rise of globalization. They point to the contention of the West, and especially the US, that globalization is the cornerstone of the rules-based international order.

In a globalized world, they argue, countries that are interdependent with trade and financial ties do not go to war. For them, globalization not only prevents conflict, it ushers in a world of cooperation and peace.

Although this argument has been challenged many times in the last 76 years, since the current political and economic architecture was put in place after the Second World War, it has continued to be the gold standard of globalization.

Some analysts proclaim what we see today as the end of an era. The Nobel Prize winner and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman sees reason to worry because of “an economic replay of 1914, the year that ended what some economists call the first wave of globalization.” He predicts another wave of de-globalization.

Is the war in Ukraine driving a nail into the coffin of globalization? (AFP)

The debate is not about whether globalization will be a casualty of the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West, but about how badly wounded the globalized economy will be by the end of the Ukraine war. That being said, some see globalization as changing but in good health, while others see a partial retreat rather than the end.

Skeptics foresee an acclereration of the decline of globalization and global economic integration. They say that while the decline was more pronounced in the US under former President Donald Trump and his “America First” policy, his successor Joe Biden has preserved the focus on prioritizing “Made in America.”

Biden’s foreign and economic policies are rooted in helping the American taxpayer. He tweeted this week: “From day one, every action I’ve taken to rebuild our economy has been guided by one principle — Made in America. It means using products, parts, and materials built right here in the US. It means bringing manufacturing jobs back and building supply chains here at home.”

Biden wants to make the US less dependent on Chinese imports, and is working to decouple the two countries economically. But Beijing has its own “Made in China 2025” self-sufficiency initiative, and is working on reducing dependency on foreign products in all fields.

This was the trend even before the Ukraine war. Now, with unprecedented sanctions against Russia both in volume and scope, China will surely be motivated to accelerate its self-sufficiency drive.

Two weeks after the start of the war and the imposition of sanctions, foreign companies and investors were rushing to leave Russia. It is reported that 400 companies have withdrawn from the country, among them tech giant Apple, designer Chanel and furniture chain IKEA.

Russia was cut off from international financial markets and the SWIFT messaging service that connects more than 11,000 financial institutions worldwide, while its assets were confiscated in the US and Europe.

But the worry was not about what was happening to Russia, since it is the world’s 11th-largest economy. The eyes were on the second-largest economy, China, where the news coming from its financial markets was unsettling. China is more integrated and essential to the world economy than Russia. Reports spoke of an “unprecedented, large-scale capital flight from China” as a result of the Ukraine war.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades,” Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock. (AFP)

According to the Institute of International Finance, quoted by Bloomberg, China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine, making a “very unusual shift in global capital flows in emerging markets.” The report noted that there were no “similar outflows from the rest of emerging markets.”

The IIF’s chief economist was quoted by Bloomberg as saying the timing of the outflows, which coincided with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “suggests that the investors are looking at China in a new light.” However, he cautioned that it might be premature to say if this was a trend. Meanwhile, the war has injected a palpable sense of urgency into Europe’s efforts to wean itself off Russian oil and gas.

The lesson for investors and companies from the Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic is that the era of low cost and efficiency cannot compete with reliability and safety. Business executives have learned after the disruptions in supply chains during the pandemic, and the ongoing war, that reliability is cheaper than unpredictability.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades,” Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, said in a letter to shareholders last month.

Fink, whose company manages $10 trillion in assets, said Russia’s isolation will “prompt companies and governments worldwide to re-evaluate their dependencies and reanalyze their manufacturing and assembly footprints.”

Indeed, since the pandemic, many countries prefer to be independent rather than interdependent by putting sovereignty ahead of free trade and globalization. Observers point to political polarization and fragmentation in the world, and see a similar economic trend that will reflect and amplify these divisions.

An already ravaged global economy is feeling the effects of sanctions and uncertainty following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

However, globalization’s supporters believe that reports of its death are greatly exaggerated. They are convinced that what we are seeing is but a readjustment to fit the new order. They contend that the interconnected world will never go back to the fragmented economic blocs of the past because the economic benefits of globalization cannot be replaced. They emphasize that what the world needs is more globalization, not entrenchment.

Mgozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, was quoted in the New York Times as calling for a move toward “re-globalization.” She told a conference: “Deeper, more diversified international markets remain our best bet for supply resilience.”

Regardless of what one calls it, there is no denying that we are seeing the dawn of a new era, and a transformation that will reorient the world economy and bring about a redesigned economic order, driven by the impact of the two major disruptions of our time: The pandemic and the war in Europe.

Depending on the way the war ends, one might even see a new political world order to replace the one that has prevailed for over three-quarters of a century.

Topics: globalization Editor’s Choice

Related

Special Asian business leaders discuss globalization and overcoming crisis
Business & Economy
Asian business leaders discuss globalization and overcoming crisis
What We Are Reading Today: Meeting globalization’s challenges
books
What We Are Reading Today: Meeting globalization’s challenges

KAUST’s Innovation Fund to invest in new high-tech firms

KAUST’s Innovation Fund to invest in new high-tech firms
Updated 20 April 2022
Widad Taleb

KAUST’s Innovation Fund to invest in new high-tech firms

KAUST’s Innovation Fund to invest in new high-tech firms
  • The most important factors in determining whether the KAUST Innovation Fund will invest in a startup include a large potential market, a superior product/technology, a strong team and a clear business plan
Updated 20 April 2022
Widad Taleb

RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has an innovation fund program that invests in high-tech firms in seed stages.

The idea is to allocate up to $200,000 as venture capital in seed-level high-tech businesses, and to invest up to $2 million in early stage businesses, while becoming a strategic partner in these firms.

The most important factors in determining whether the KAUST Innovation Fund will invest in a startup include a large potential market, a superior product/technology, a strong team and a clear business plan.

The fund also assesses the extent to which the startup’s technology is aligned with KAUST’s main research areas and its potential impact on the region in terms of job creation and solutions to specific local problems.

KAUST is interested in investing in promising new high-tech companies as well as becoming a major shareholder in the same firm if it progressed and developed.

In addition, KAUST provides operational assistance to these new firms.

Furthermore, the fund program supplements internal finances with co-investments from significant local partners.

According to KAUST, all the funded firms are subject to normal VC requirements, such as investment protection and board participation.

Last month, the Vice President of KAUST Kevin Cullen told Arab News in the Global Entrepreneurship Congress that took place in Riyadh that the company aims to further improve its community of innovative businesses 

“KAUST has allocated an annual investment fund of SR30 million ($8 million) and is currently placing a SR750 million fund to scale up the amount of investment. We can put (investments) into these technology opportunities to accelerate the development,” he said.

The KAUST Innovation Fund intends to expand the innovation and technology investment community.

It will also attract foreign investors and venture capitalists to Saudi Arabia's burgeoning technology ecosystem.

Kevin Cullen believes that KAUST’s funding will encourage technology companies to invest in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the university released its first-ever "open online course" at the end of 2021, which was developed by the innovation department, which focuses on entrepreneurship rather than academics.

Commenting on this course, Cullen stated that “KAUST had a target of getting 10,000 young Saudis signed up in the first year. However, within the first month, we already had 71,000 subscribers."

The university’s ambition is to develop the Kingdom’s innovation economy and focus more on the development of technology sector in the country.

Topics: KAUST Innovation Fund

Related

A research grant to support coral reef conservation research projects along the coast of Saudi Arabia has been awarded to KAUST. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
KAUST gets research grant to support coral reef conservation projects
Volunteers from KAUST and the Thuwal commnity participate in a clean-up campaign along a stretch of the KAUST-Jeddah Highway. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST launches Green Roads initiative to convert plastic into sustainable material

Al-Ahsa: Innovatively preserving heritage among UNESCO creative cities

Al-Ahsa: Innovatively preserving heritage among UNESCO creative cities
Updated 20 April 2022
Widad Taleb

Al-Ahsa: Innovatively preserving heritage among UNESCO creative cities

Al-Ahsa: Innovatively preserving heritage among UNESCO creative cities
  • Creative Cities Network was created in 2004 and includes around 250 cities around the world
Updated 20 April 2022
Widad Taleb

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa has been named as one of the most creative cities in the world for the economic development of its arts and crafts by the world’s heritage body UNESCO.

The city, of 1.3 million people in the southeast of the Kingdom, has been included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

UNESCO said: “The city has an ancient tradition of handicrafts, considered as both cultural and social practices passed on from one generation to the next. Around 50 expressions of crafts and folk art have remained throughout the city’s history and bear witness to Al-Ahsa’s scenic wealth, including textiles from palm trees, pottery, weaving and joinery.”

Al-Ahsa, which also has one of the largest palm tree oases in the world, hosts 36 weekly open markets and stages several festivals a year.

These include the National Festival for Heritage and Culture Janadriya, which attract more than 68,000 visitors a year, according to the UN body.

It also hosts the We all are Producers Festival, the Harjer Market and the Okaz Annual Market for Innovation and Creativity.

The chairman of the Archeology and Heritage Society in the Eastern Province, Saud Al-Gosaibi, said in an interview with Arab News: “A lot of people from throughout Saudi Arabia have moved to the area and have enriched the city through their knowledge and backgrounds, which produces a lot of unique culture.”

He added that the discovery of oil and gas in the neighboring cities of Alkhobar and Dammam has opened up several business opportunities and has marked Al-Ahsa out as a strategic location, that attracts new traders and merchants.

Al-Gosaibi said this influx of new traders has lifted competition in the region causing creative businesses to raise their standards.

He said: “That has opened up opportunities in the Eastern Province and all of Saudi Arabia so traders have extended their businesses to other areas. Some have moved to other areas, and some have stayed in Al-Ahsa.”

The chairman added: “There are a lot of plans, in terms of investments that are going to come to the area, and I think tourism will be a big part of the industrial base here in Al-Ahsa, as well as other areas such as construction and other areas, resulting from the improved business environment.”

In an interview with Arab News, the secretary general of Al-Ahsa’s Chamber of Commerce, Ibraheem Al-Shek Mubarak, said: “Crafts and folk art make a considerable contribution to the city’s economic development.

The city has implemented a specific National Project for Artisans and Handicrafts, as well as a Human Resources Development Fund aimed at reshaping the crafts and folk art sector.”

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network was created in 2004 and includes around 250 cities around the world that work to “place creativity and cultural industries at the heart of their development plans.

UNESCO designated Al-Ahsa as a World Heritage Site in 2018, becoming the fifth Saudi area to receive the accolade following Madain Saleh (2008), the Tarif neighborhood in Diriyah (2010), Al-Balad, Jeddah (2014) and the rock art in the Hail region (2015).

Moreover, Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

The region contains prominent archaeological and historical sites — some that date back to 6,000 B.C. — and has achieved several Arab and international accolades.

Topics: Al-Ahsa UNESCO UNESCO World Heritage saudi tourism

Related

New four-star Radisson Blu hotel in Al-Ahsa backed by Saudi Tourism Development Fund
Business & Economy
New four-star Radisson Blu hotel in Al-Ahsa backed by Saudi Tourism Development Fund
Saudi tourism sector aims to create 1m jobs by 2030, says Minister of Human Resources
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism sector aims to create 1m jobs by 2030, says Minister of Human Resources

A closer look at 7 GCC cities listed by UNESCO under the Global Creative Cities Network

A closer look at 7 GCC cities listed by UNESCO under the Global Creative Cities Network
Updated 20 April 2022
Widad Taleb

A closer look at 7 GCC cities listed by UNESCO under the Global Creative Cities Network

A closer look at 7 GCC cities listed by UNESCO under the Global Creative Cities Network
  • Gulf states keen to promote arts, culture and music
Updated 20 April 2022
Widad Taleb

RIYADH: As the World Creativity & Innovation Day is marked on April 21, one can’t help but pay attention to the rich cultural heritage in some of the cities of the Arab Gulf states.

Some of these states boast a very rich tradition of refined arts, culture and music that wooed art lovers from many countries. 

Buraidah: City for gastronomy 

Take Buraidah in Saudi Arabia, for example.

This quiet city is listed as a creative city for gastronomy. Unlike other business cities in the Kingdom, Buraidah’s economy counts a lot on culinary activities that contributed to a great extent to the advancement of the creative and cultural sectors.

Buraidah’s agriculturalists achieved astounding success with cereals and managed to provide a wide range of components used in the development of inventive local recipes, despite their natural preference for oasis crops.

Thanks to these advantages, the city holds annual dates and traditional food festivals that draw tourists from different corners of the country.

Buraidah has close to 2,000 companies, most of whom are home-based. These firms generate close to $426 million in revenues each year from the traditional business they conduct. 

Al-Ahsa: Crafts and folk art

Also in the Kingdom, Al-Ahsa city is renowned for being the world's largest palm tree oasis, covering 379 sq. kilometers and home to 1.3 million people.

Al-Ahsa is traditionally famous for its beautiful handicrafts that are very appealing to tourists who visit this city to examine and admire these pieces of traditional art.

This craftmanship has passed from one generation to another as the citizens of this city insisted on preserving this heritage despite the spread of advanced technology in the Kingdom.

Close to 50 crafts and folk art expressions managed to stay in business throughout the years.

When it comes to design, a place that comes to the minds of design lovers is the city of Muharraq in Bahrain.

This relatively small city with a population of less than 100,000, is rich in history, art and architectural buildings.

Muharraq: Traditional pear jewelry design

Muharraq is known for its traditional pearl jewelry design and calligraphy.

Among the aspects that draw visitors to this city are architectural design and urban layout that makes Muharraq very unique.

Muharraq holds public events and other cultural activities and festivals each year.

These events are an opportunity for merchants and designers to showcase some of their products to the public.

Doha: City of landmarks

Doha, the capital of Qatar, has also preserved some of its rich traditions and customs.

Among the main landmarks of Doha is the famous Museum of Islamic Art which displays 14 centuries of art from Qatar and other Islamic countries.

Doha also has the futuristic National Museum of Qatar that showcases modern art items that cater to many tastes.

Abu Dhabi: Emphasis on music

As for music lovers, one can’t forget Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

This modern city with its skyscrapers and impressive infrastructure is strengthening its position as a rich cultural center, with an emphasis on music.

Abu Dhabi’s music industry has mushroomed over the past few years with over 600 businesses in this domain alone.

These firms now hire more than 4,000 employees who specialize in the music industry.

Some of these firms have preserved and even promoted traditional and folk music in a bid to stay connected with the country’s history.

One also should be reminded of the famous Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation which was established in 1971.

This foundation has seen numerous cultural events, exhibitions and musical concerts, drawing many famous Arab and international stars.

Bait Al Oud, a center for the study and teaching of classical Arabic music, is also a landmark in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai: Architecture

Furthermore, Dubai has consolidated its position as a center for design.

This cosmopolitan city with its impressive highrise buildings has invested heavily in modern and traditional designs and for this purpose, it created Downtown Design, one of the leading Expo in the Middle East and South Asia.

The Dubai government completed the Dubai Design District as part of an effort to put design and innovation at the center of its attention.

This effort by the Dubai government is part of an attempt to promote the Dubai Design & Innovation Blueprint concept.

Sharjah: Crafts and folk art

Finally, the emirate of Sharjah has turned into a center for the UAE’s cultural and folk preservations.

Sharjah has been keen to promote various traditional crafts, such as 'Talli' weaving, in addition to its cultural heritage sites and museums.

Sharjah was determined to support its crafts and folk art sector through programs such as the Bidwa project.

Employing over 60 craftsmen, the Bidwa project has gained international recognition thanks to its program that provides vocational training and assistance to help merchants improve their abilities and break into new markets.

Topics: GCC UNESCO Global Creative Cities Network World Creativity & Innovation Day

Related

Authors attend the launching of ‘Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia’ at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Saudi Arabia
New cookbook showcases Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage
UAE heritage shines at Dubai marine fest
Art & Culture
UAE heritage shines at Dubai marine fest

Latest updates

Saudi finance minister highlights importance of international cooperation to support global economic recovery
Saudi finance minister highlights importance of international cooperation to support global economic recovery
Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race
Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan
PSG have record-equaling 10th title in the bag, Marseille triumph
PSG have record-equaling 10th title in the bag, Marseille triumph
Macron, Le Pen clash on Russia, EU in angry TV debate
Macron, Le Pen clash on Russia, EU in angry TV debate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.