France’s Le Pen confirms plan to ban Muslim headscarf in public
Marine Le Pen. (AFP)
France’s Le Pen confirms plan to ban Muslim headscarf in public
RIYADH: French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen confirmed her plan to ban the Muslim headscarf in public if she is elected.
The comments came during a presidential debate with President Emmanuel Macron, who said the move would risk a “civil war” in France.

Sri Lanka town under curfew after police fire live bullets at protesters

Sri Lanka town under curfew after police fire live bullets at protesters
Updated 15 min 36 sec ago
Roel Raymond

Sri Lanka town under curfew after police fire live bullets at protesters
  • Shooting in Rambukkana is first fatal clash since beginning of nationwide protests
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka police imposed a curfew in the central town of Rambukkana on Wednesday after anti-government protests turned violent and officers fired live bullets at demonstrators, killing one person and injuring dozens of others.

Angry over skyrocketing inflation, stalled imports of fuel, medicines, food, and hours of power cuts a day, people across Sri Lanka have staged protests since last month, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In Rambukkana, an anti-government demonstrator was killed on Tuesday as police tried to disperse a crowd. About 30 others were wounded after law enforcers fired live rounds at them.

Spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa told local media that police had resorted to violence as “the situation could not be controlled.”

Amid public outcry, authorities announced they would investigate whether police had used excessive force.

Nihal Chandrasiri, monitoring director at the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, told Arab News that a team of investigators was immediately sent to Rambukkana.

“The team will investigate who is responsible for giving orders to shoot and under what circumstances live ammunition was used,” he said. “We will speak to everyone involved — police, demonstrators, journalists covering the incident,” he added.

Protests across the country have intensified after the incident.

Demonstrators in Colombo paid a silent tribute to the victims in front of the presidential office.

President Rajapaksa took to Twitter to say he was “deeply saddened” by the shooting and that police “will carry out an impartial and transparent inquiry.”

The Rambukkana clash was the first deadly incident since the beginning of the nationwide protests.

It comes as Sri Lankan officials meet the International Monetary Fund to discuss an emergency bailout program. The island nation of 22 million is facing the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 and risks defaulting on its debts.

Japan-Kuwait Foreign Ministers confirm strong partnership

Japan-Kuwait Foreign Ministers confirm strong partnership
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News Japan 

Japan-Kuwait Foreign Ministers confirm strong partnership
  • Hayashi further stated that he would like to strengthen the close bilateral relationship between Japan and Kuwait
  • Minister Ahmad said that Japan and Kuwait had sustained a friendly relationship over the years
TOKYO: Japan’s foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Wednesday, confirmed his country’s strong partnership with Kuwait in telephone talks with Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohamed Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti foreign minister.
“Kuwait is a strong partner of Japan, and the two countries are friends who had historically helped each other during the hardships of the Gulf War and the Great East Japan Earthquake,” minister Hayashi said in the talks that lasted for 20 minutes, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.
Hayashi further stated that he would like to strengthen the close bilateral relationship between Japan and Kuwait in cooperation with Minister Ahmad.
In response, Minister Ahmad said that Japan and Kuwait had sustained a friendly relationship over the years, such as through cooperating in response to the Gulf War, and stated that he would like that to continue.
On the Ukrainian issue, the position of both countries was not the same, with Hayashi condemning Russia while his Kuwaiti counterpart, Minister Ahmad, condemned “acts that breach international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” without mentioning Russia, according to the ministry statement.
The two ministers exchanged views on the soaring crude oil prices in the wake of the situation in Ukraine. Minister Hayashi expressed his gratitude for Kuwait’s stable supply of crude oil to Japan and expressed his hopes for Kuwait to continue to play a leading role in stabilizing the international oil market.
In response, Minister Ahmad stated that Kuwait holds responsibility for stabilizing the international oil market as a member of OPEC and OPEC Plus and that Kuwait is willing to respond appropriately to the situation.
Japan imported from Kuwait 6.68 million barrels or 8.5 percent of its total crude imports in February 2022. Japanese companies are expected to increase their imports from Kuwait and other sources in the Middle East.

Head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services

Head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

Head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asks faithful to forgo night Easter services
  • Metropolitan Epifaniy said in a televised address that he had little faith that a pause in shelling by Russian troops would hold
  • The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning when a traditional feast begins
DUBAI: The head of Ukraine’s Orthodox church asked clergy and the faithful on Wednesday to forgo night Easter services in areas of the country affected by fighting, fearing Russian bombardments will continue during the Orthodox Easter period.
Metropolitan Epifaniy said in a televised address that he had little faith that a pause in shelling by Russian troops, proposed by the Ukrainian association of churches and religious communities for the duration of the Orthodox Christian Easter festivities, would hold.
“It is hard to believe this will really happen, because the enemy is trying to completely destroy us,” he said.
Ukrainian church leaders have been at odds with Russia since Ukraine formed a new Orthodox church in 2018, ending centuries of religious ties with Moscow. Both Ukrainians and Russians are predominantly Orthodox Christians.
The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning when a traditional feast begins.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry also said on Wednesday it was “grateful” for a separate initiative by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about a four-day Easter “humanitarian truce” that could begin on Thursday.
The truce was necessary for the safe evacuation of thousands of civilians from the areas of ongoing and possible hostilities, “especially from the long-suffering” city of Mariupol, it said.
Dozens of churches and other religious and cultural sites in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed since Russia invaded the country on Feb 24. The Kremlin describes Russia’s actions as a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine.
Epifaniy said the Easter service could be held in the morning or afternoon and that priests should try to avoid crowds in churches. The faithful can also watch broadcasts of Easter service on television or the Internet, he said.

Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak

Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak
  • Johnson is due to visit the western state of Gujarat and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the two-day trip that starts Thursday
  • He hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to set aside his political troubles and focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine during a long-delayed official trip to India.
Johnson is due to visit the western state of Gujarat and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the two-day trip that starts Thursday.
He hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony, and to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Modi has called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and has appealed to both sides for peace. But India has stood back from international efforts to criticize President Vladimir Putin, abstaining when the UN General Assembly voted this month to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.
Modi has so far responded coolly to pressure from US President Joe Biden and others to curb imports of Russian oil and gas.
India receives little of its oil from Russia, but has ramped up its purchases and bought 3 million barrels of crude last month, just as other democracies tried to isolate Putin with economic sanctions. India is also a major customer for Russian weapons, and recently bought advanced Russian air defense systems.
Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Britain would “work with other countries to provide alternative options for defense procurement and energy for India to diversify its supply chains away from Russia.”
But he stressed that the UK wouldn’t “lecture other democratically elected governments on what course of action was best for them.”
Johnson’s office said the two countries will announce new deals on defense, green energy, jobs and science partnerships during the prime minister’s trip.
Britain is seeking to tighten ties with Asian nations as part of an “Indo-Pacific tilt” to its foreign policy following its departure from the European Union in 2020. Johnson hopes to nudge forward negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
Talks started in January, but the prime minister’s spokesman played down chances of a quick deal, saying “we don’t want to sacrifice quality for speed.”
The trip may also provide the British prime minister with a brief respite from a scandal over lockdown-breaching government parties during the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson was fined by police last week for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020, when people in Britain were barred from meeting with friends and family outside the home. It is one of a dozen gatherings in government buildings being investigating by police for possible lockdown breaches in a scandal that has become known as “partygate.”
On Tuesday Johnson offered lawmakers in Parliament what he said was a ”wholehearted” apology, but insisted he didn’t knowingly break rules, and brushed off calls to resign.
The trip means Johnson will miss an opposition-triggered vote in the House of Commons Thursday on whether he should be investigated for allegedly misleading Parliament when he denied violating any pandemic restrictions.
Johnson originally planned to visit India in January 2021, but the trip was canceled because of surging coronavirus cases in Britain. A second date in April 2022 was called off as a new coronavirus variant hit India.

Macron, Le Pen face off in high stakes election debate

Macron, Le Pen face off in high stakes election debate
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

Macron, Le Pen face off in high stakes election debate
  • For Le Pen, who lags Macron in voter surveys, it is a chance to show she has the stature to be president
  • "Fear is the only argument that the current president has to try and stay in power at all cost," Le Pen said in a campaign clip
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will face off on Wednesday evening in a debate that could be decisive in Sunday’s presidential election.
For Le Pen, who lags Macron in voter surveys, it is a chance to show she has the stature to be president and persuade voters they should not fear seeing the far-right in power.
“Fear is the only argument that the current president has to try and stay in power at all cost,” Le Pen said in a campaign clip, accusing Macron of doom-mongering over what a far-right presidency would mean for France.
It is the second time the two rivals have met in a head-to-head debate before a run-off vote. Five years ago, Le Pen’s presidential challenge unraveled during their encounter as she mixed up her notes and lost her footing.
The prime-time televised event on that occasion cemented Macron’s status as the clear front-runner.
Much has changed, however. Macron is no longer the disruptor from outside politics and now has a track record that Le Pen can attack. Meanwhile, she has tacked toward mainstream voters and worked hard at softening her image.
“The French now see her as a possible president, unlike in 2017. It’s now up to us to prove she would be a bad president,” a source close to Macron said.
Financial markets are more sanguine about the election than they were five years ago, even though political risks are higher now no matter who wins.
The odds offered by British political bookmakers on Wednesday pointed to a 90 percent chance of a Macron victory.
Nonetheless, Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays, warned against complacency among investors.
“A late shift cannot be discounted given the high number of undecided voters,” he wrote in a note.

DUEL
The election presents voters with two opposing visions of France: Macron offers a pro-European, liberal platform, while Le Pen’s nationalist manifesto is founded on deep euroskepticism.
After more than half of the electorate voted for far-right or hard left candidates in the first round, Macron’s lead in opinion polls is narrower than five years ago.
Moreover, Le Pen can only do better than in the 2017 debate, which she herself called a failure, while it could be hard for Macron to repeat such a knock-out performance.
But Macron is not without assets for this debate.
With far-right pundit Eric Zemmour now out of the game, Le Pen lost a rival who made her look less radical, by comparison, and that has hit her in opinion polls.
Unemployment is at a 13-year low and the French economy has outperformed other big European countries — even if inflation is biting into that.
And while she has largely managed so far to brush it aside, Le Pen has her past admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin working against her.
Bringing the issue back to the fore, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urged French voters to back Macron because of Le Pen’s ties with Moscow. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile told BFM TV that he would not want to lose the rapport he had built with Macron.
One voter survey on Tuesday projected a Macron win with 56.5 percent of the vote.
The run-off debate offers Le Pen an opportunity to regain the initiative with only four days left to voting. Such debates have in post-war France typically been widely-watched and past memorable catchphrases are still quoted decades later.
“I’m keen to see what happens,” voter Joseph Lombard said in Paris. “It’s always a boxing match.”

