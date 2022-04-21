You are here

  • Home
  • PSG have record-equaling 10th title in the bag, Marseille triumph

PSG have record-equaling 10th title in the bag, Marseille triumph

PSG have record-equaling 10th title in the bag, Marseille triumph
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe, left, and Angers' French Ivorian defender Ismael Traore during their French L1 football match at the Raymond-Kopa Stadium in Angers, north-western France on April 20, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2mdk6

Updated 21 April 2022
AP

PSG have record-equaling 10th title in the bag, Marseille triumph

PSG have record-equaling 10th title in the bag, Marseille triumph
  • Kylian Mbappe’s league-leading 22 goals puts him two ahead of Rennes forward Martin Terrier, who equalized for Rennes before imposing striker Ludovic Ajorque grabbed Strasbourg’s winner as coach Julien Stephan defeated the club where he made his name
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain all but sealed a record-equaling 10th French league crown with five rounds to spare by winning 3-0 at Angers on Wednesday.

PSG are 15 points ahead of second-place Marseille and have a vastly superior goal difference, but still still needs one point at home against Lens on Saturday to clinch the title.

PSG are set to move level with Saint-Etienne, who won their 10th title in 1981 and are fighting to stay up this season. PSG only had two titles to Marseille's nine when cash-rich Qatari owners QSI bought PSG in 2011.

Kylian Mbappe fired PSG ahead from the edge of the penalty area in the 28th minute after swapping passes with right back Achraf Hakimi.

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos headed in Angel Di Maria’s cross following a short corner just before the break, and captain Marquinhos headed in another fine pass from Di Maria in the 77th.

It looked like PSG would be able to start celebrating the title as Nantes led twice at Marseille. But Marseille rallied with Dimitri Payet netting two penalties and midfielder Amine Harit clinching a 3-2 win when he scored against his former club in the 75th.

Marseille strengthened their bid to finish second in the automatic Champions League spot as it now hold a six-point lead over Rennes and Strasbourg. Alsace-side Strasbourg beat Rennes 2-1 at home.

Mbappe’s league-leading 22 goals puts him two ahead of Rennes forward Martin Terrier, who equalized for Rennes before imposing striker Ludovic Ajorque grabbed Strasbourg’s winner as coach Julien Stephan defeated the club where he made his name.

Rennes stay third in the Champions League playoff place on goal difference ahead of fourth-place Strasbourg and fifth-place Monaco, who beat Nice 1-0 at home to leapfrog their local rival.

At Stade Velodrome, Marseille fell behind midway through the first half when Brazilian midfielder Andrei Girotto was set up by midfielder Wylan Cyprien.

Payet equalized in the 39th but Marcus Coco restored the lead two minutes later for French Cup finalist Nantes.

Payet’s second penalty in the 55th made it 12 league goals for the former France playmaker, seven of them from the spot.

CHASE FOR EUROPE

Monaco is right back in contention for third place, with Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin netting in first-half injury time following a cross from Brazilian Vanderson.

Match jerseys were to be auctioned to raise money for Ukrainians fleeing their country following Russia’s invasion.

Monaco are two points ahead of Nice and three ahead of seventh-place Lens, who beat Montpellier 2-0 at home to stay in the hunt for European places.

Eighth-place Lyon lost 2-1 at Brest and defending champion Lille was beaten 2-1 at Reims, who scored an injury-time winner through captain Yunis Abdelhamid.

Lille sit in ninth, one point behind seven-time champion Lyon.

RELEGATION SCRAP

Guinea striker Mohamed Bayo pounced in the 88th minute as Clermont won 1-0 at fellow struggler Troyes to move up to 17th place.

Saint-Etienne dropped to 18th — the relegation-promotion playoff position — after drawing 2-2 at 19th-place Bordeaux.

Six-time champion Bordeaux, who have conceded a league-high 79 goals, went 2-0 up inside 22 minutes through 19-year-old forward Sekou Mara and midfielder Jean Onana.

Goals from Denis Bouanga and fellow forward Arnaud Nordin earned Saint-Etienne a draw that kept it four points clear of Bordeaux.

Rock-bottom Metz edged closer to relegation after losing 1-0 at Lorient, which improved to 15th thanks to Dango Outarra’s winner deep into injury time.

Topics: PSG Marseille French league

Related

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 
Sport
Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 
French league leader PSG slumps to 3-0 loss at Monaco
Sport
French league leader PSG slumps to 3-0 loss at Monaco

Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race

Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race

Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race
  • City can retain their title by winning their remaining six games, the next being against relegation-threatened Watford at home on Saturday
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

LONDON: It's still advantage Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Three second-half goals earned City a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, lifting Pep Guardiola's team back into first place after being ousted — only for 24 hours as it turned out — by title rivals Liverpool.

Anxiety was sweeping around Etihad Stadium, with the groans becoming more audible as City's players struggled to make their dominance count in the early stages of the second half.

The home fans needn't have worried. Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute in slightly fortuitous circumstances, with his shot ricocheting off Brighton defender Joel Veltman and over goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Another deflection, this time off Phil Foden's long-range shot, made it 2-0 in the 65th and Bernardo Silva added a third in the 82nd after City picked off the visitors as they tried to play the ball out from the back.

City can retain their title by winning their remaining six games, the next being against relegation-threatened Watford at home on Saturday. Liverpool, who are one point behind, host Everton the following day.

“We know what we have to do,” Guardiola said. “If we drop two points, Liverpool will be champions.”

It didn't escape the meticulous Guardiola that the victory assured City a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League next season. That was a given, though.

There were also a couple of injuries that might prove telling for City with the important fixtures coming thick and fast in the final weeks, including a pair of games against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

Both were in defense, with Nathan Ake going off with a twisted ankle — to be replaced by Ruben Dias for his first appearance in seven weeks after injury — and John Stones also coming off with muscle tightness.

TOP-FOUR RACE

It's even tighter in the race for a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League.

That's because Arsenal ended a three-match losing run by beating Chelsea 4-2 to move tied for points with fourth-place Tottenham, which is only ahead of its north London rival on goal difference.

The two teams — who must still face each other on May 12 — are five points behind third-place Chelsea, which has a game in hand.

Eddie Nketiah scored two of Arsenal's goals as he continued up front instead of the fit-again Alexandre Lacazette, while Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka — with a late penalty — also netted.

Manchester United, who were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool on Tuesday, are three points behind Arsenal ahead of their meeting at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

“Confidence and energy-wise, it’s a big boost,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

“It has been a tough two weeks but you have to bounce back and show spirit. We have been criticized, and rightly so with the expectations we have. But it is worth taking that for these players.”

Everton left it late to secure a draw that lifted the team four points clear of the relegation zone.

Richarlison scored an equalizer with a mis-hit shot in the second minute of stoppage time to earn Everton a 1-1 draw with Leicester. Harvey Barnes’ fifth-minute goal had looked set to win the game for the visitors.

Burnley, who are in third-to-last place, can move to within a point of Everton by beating Southampton on Thursday.

Topics: Man City english Premier League

Related

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
Sport
Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
Analysis Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title
Sport
Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title

Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan

Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan
Updated 21 April 2022
AFP

Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan

Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan
  • The final, where Juventus will try to avoid a season without a trophy for the first time since 201, will likely be played out at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on May 11
Updated 21 April 2022
AFP

TURIN: Holders Juventus booked their spot in next month's Italian Cup final against Inter Milan with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina in their semifinal second leg in Turin on Wednesday to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

Juventus lost their Serie A crown last season to Inter Milan and also fell to an Italian Super Cup defeat by their northern rivals in January.

Sitting fourth in Serie A, Juventus's hopes of avoiding a season without a trophy for the first time since 2011 will likely be played out at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on May 11.

"I could not ask for more from these lads, as for the last four months it's been practically the same players all the time," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri told Mediaset.

"They're throwing their hearts out there. We did well defensively this evening, which had gone awry lately."

Juve took control of the semifinal against their Tuscany rivals after Lorenzo Venuti's late own goal in the first leg in Florence.

On Wednesday, former Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi fired the hosts ahead after half an hour, with Danilo adding a second just before the final whistle.

Fiorentina could thank goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski for denying ex-Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic twice in the first half-hour, but Bernardeschi volleyed home the opening goal.

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin saved headers from Arthur Cabral and Lucas Martinez Quarta either side of the break.

Denis Zakaria missed the chance to double Juve's lead on the night, hitting the woodwork after the interval.

An Adrien Rabiot goal was then ruled offside before Juan Cuadrado set up Danilo to score late on as Juve maintained their bid for a record-extending 15th Italian Cup.

On Tuesday, Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0, after a goalless first leg, as the seven-time winners look to reclaim a trophy they last won in 2011.

Topics: Juventus fiorentina Italian Cup

Related

Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports
Sport
Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports
Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
Sport
Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final

Real Madrid win again despite Karim Benzema’s missed penalty kicks

Real Madrid win again despite Karim Benzema’s missed penalty kicks
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

Real Madrid win again despite Karim Benzema’s missed penalty kicks

Real Madrid win again despite Karim Benzema’s missed penalty kicks
  • Benzema scoreless for only the second time in the last 11 games in all competitions
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

MADRID:  Not even an off-day for Karim Benzema was enough to keep Real Madrid from moving closer to clinching the Spanish league title.

Benzema missed two penalty kicks seven minutes apart in the second half but Madrid went on to earn a 3-1 win at Osasuna Wednesday to open a 17-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid, which can no longer catch their rival as both teams have five games left to play. Barcelona are 18 points back but have seven games left to play, meaning they still have a theoretical chance to catch Madrid.

“It was another small step toward reaching our objective,” Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde said. “It was a difficult first half but we corrected our mistakes and finished playing well.”

Benzema went scoreless for only the second time in the last 11 games in all competitions. Both of his penalty kicks were saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera in the 52nd and 59th minutes. He targeted both of his shots to the same side, with Herrera diving to his right to make the saves.

“It’s not a big deal,” Valverde said. “It can happen. He has scored many goals for us but today it wasn’t meant to be. We know that he will still score a lot in the remaining matches this season.”

Benzema is the league’s leading scorer with 25 goals and has netted 15 times in the last 10 matches in all competitions. The French striker scored hat tricks and decisive goals to help Madrid reach the Champions League semifinals.

Madrid defender David Alaba opened the scoring in the 12th minute after an assist by Benzema, and forward Marco Asensio added to the lead in the 45th after the hosts had equalized through Ante Budimir in the 13th. Lucas Vázquez sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Osasuna, sitting in ninth place and coming off two straight victories, had a goal disallowed for offside in the 32nd.

Alaba had to be substituted at halftime because of an injury, creating a concern ahead of Madrid’s first leg against Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League next week.

Atlético Madrid’s struggles in attack continued in a 0-0 draw at home against relegation-threatened Granada.

It was the fourth time in the last five matches that Atlético failed to score. It had been winless in three games in a row before a last-minute 2-1 win against Espanyol on Sunday.

The result left Diego Simeone’s team in second place, one point ahead of both Barcelona and Sevilla. The Catalan club visits sixth-place Real Sociedad on Thursday, while Sevilla play at second-to-last place Levante.

Atlético opened a four-point cushion over fifth-place Real Betis, the first team outside the Champions League qualification places. Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis lost 1-0 to Elche at home on Tuesday.

Granada had lost two in a row and had conceded 12 goals in its last four matches, but Atlético managed only one shot on target from 22 total attempts at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Granada coach Aitor Karanka made his debut. The team stayed in the relegation zone despite the draw, one point from safety in 18th place.

Atlético has only 11 points of 30 possible against the bottom five clubs in the standings — Mallorca, Cádiz, Granada, Levante and Alavés.

Getafe moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo, with Borja Mayoral scoring a goal in each half.

It was the first away win for Getafe after 16 consecutive matches without a road victory, dating to last season.

Sitting in 14th place, Getafe is unbeaten in four straight league games.

Celta, in 11th place, lost its second in a row at home.

Topics: real madrid Spanish league

Related

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title
Sport
Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title
Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals
Sport
Villarreal, Real Madrid make Champions League semifinals

Newcastle beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to reach 40-point mark

Newcastle beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to reach 40-point mark
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

Newcastle beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to reach 40-point mark

Newcastle beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to reach 40-point mark
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

NEWCASTLE, England: Miguel Almiron’s well-taken goal handed Newcastle a sixth successive home Premier League win for the first time since 2004 as a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace took the team past the 40-point barrier on Wednesday.
Almiron’s 32nd-minute goal, his first for the club since February last year, was enough to lift the Magpies into 11th place, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.
The goal came after Bruno Guimaraes had collected Emil Krafth’s throw-in on his chest and lifted a pass over the top of full-back Tyrick Mitchell. Almiron raced away before firing a shot across goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and inside the far post.
The Paraguay international was denied a second four minutes later when the keeper dived to his right to claim his dipping effort, and Guaita also had to deal with a long-range effort from Guimaraes.
Newcastle spent much of the last 30 minutes camped inside its own area as Palace, which was coming off a loss in the FA Cup semifinals, tried to mount a comeback. But substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard both failed to test the keeper with headers, and Wilfried Zaha missed a last-gasp shot for the visitors.

New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe

New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe

New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe
  • Short documentary tells story of Musaed Al-Dossary’s rise to legend status in world of esports
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Musaed Al-Dossary has become famous as one of the world’s top FIFAe players, having been crowned world champion in 2018 at the age of 18.

One esports expert even wondered if the young Saudi could be the best player the global competition scene has ever seen.

Now, the story of how the player, who goes by the moniker of MS Dossary, became a gaming legend is being told in a new documentary, “Unfold,” which premiered during a ceremony held in his presence at Muvi Cinemas on Riyadh Boulevard on April 18.

The film was screened in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, the president of Saudi Arabia’s esports federation, vice president of the International Esports Federation, representatives of the Saudi federation, players, influential personalities, and media professionals, and includes an interview with Al-Dossary.

The documentary comes within the framework of the “Unfold” series of short documentaries on Red Bull Gaming on YouTube, which sheds light on elite esports stars, delves into aspects of the players’ public and private lives, and looks at the circumstances that accompanied their launch to prominence on the world stage.

It tells the story of a young Saudi man who succeeds in turning the dream of every boy who loves football, and gaming, into reality.

Running for almost 15 minutes, the short movie begins with the most prominent moments of glory that marked Al-Dossary’s career in the world of esports, with commentators astonished by his performance when he won the FIFAe Football World Cup. One expert in the field, said: “Are we in front of the greatest FIFA player? At all, and he’s only 21 years old?”

The documentary also highlights the moments that made MS Dossary a world-famous name — known to stars such as Formula 1 world champion and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen. And it touches on his childhood in Alkhobar where his love for everything related to football began, documenting his distinctive talent that emerged during his first match with friends, and his support for Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad.

Topics: Musaed Al-Dossary eSports FIFAe

Related

Former FIFAe World Champion Musaed Al-Dossary visits Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Austria
Sport
Former FIFAe World Champion Musaed Al-Dossary visits Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Austria
Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles
Sport
Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles

Latest updates

Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine
Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine
Moroccan wins SR5m in prestigious Saudi Qur’an contest
Moroccan wins SR5m in prestigious Saudi Qur’an contest
Saudi FM urges international cooperation to support economic recovery
Saudi FM urges international cooperation to support economic recovery
Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race
Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.