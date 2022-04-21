You are here

How PepsiCo is helping Saudi Arabia improve irrigation, cut water use

Eugene Willemsen, PepsiCo CEO Africa, Middle East, South Asia, spoke about the need to future-proof organizations from climate change and pandemics. File
Eugene Willemsen, PepsiCo CEO Africa, Middle East, South Asia, spoke about the need to future-proof organizations from climate change and pandemics. File
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia grapples with water scarcity, PepsiCo is leaving no stone unturned to solve the sustainability problem in the region. The company has successfully partnered with farmers to cut 25 percent of their water utility by introducing extraordinary irrigation techniques in the last few years.

“In 2022, we hope to achieve our 100 percent water replenishment target in Riyadh, and in 2023 we aim to be net water positive across the Kingdom,” Eugene Willemsen, PepsiCo CEO for Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, told Arab News. “Effectively, our ambition is to bring back to the community the same amount of water we consume throughout our food manufacturing process.”

Willemsen noted that water scarcity in the Gulf Cooperation Council had been a significant item on the region’s agenda. It has been trying to find an effective solution to this problem.

“The scarcity of water in the region, coupled with the arid climate, means that food security is a priority for the GCC countries. Governments and communities need to find creative and sustainable means of providing food to the people of this region,” he said.

Willemsen indicated that during the pandemic, PepsiCo saw several GCC countries effectively mitigate the risks of food supply shocks.

“The Kingdom specifically was able to work closely with the food and beverage industry and leverage strong partnerships with the government to ensure minimal disruption and shortages during the pandemic,” he noted.

Countering challenges

According to the UN, more than half the planet’s fertile topsoil is now degraded. Asked how the food industry in the Middle East can counter challenges posed by this, Willemsen replied: “We have been doing this by partnering with our farmers and coming up with regenerative solutions that can help support the Middle East’s sustainability agenda.”

He added: “In response to the challenges posed by dry climates in the Middle East in terms of soil quality, we have been prioritizing the efficient use of advanced irrigation solutions. One such example has been our efforts toward achieving agricultural water efficiency in the Kingdom for the supply of potatoes used in the supply chain for the snacks business.

“We have done this by implementing storage of potatoes for summer use, introducing more water-efficient potato varieties, improving irrigation efficiency for 1,000 hectares, and expanding efficient drip irrigation methods to 500 hectares.”

With the installation of efficient irrigation technology at various growers in the Wadi Dawasir region in the fourth quarter last year, PepsiCo aims to replenish nearly 65 percent of the total water it consumes in Saudi Arabia in 2022. 

Meaningful initiative

Elaborating on PepsiCo’s recently launched initiative, Food for Thought, Willemsen explained its aim is to forefront sustainability and drive meaningful change. “The Food for Thought initiative is intentionally designed differently from the traditional setup used for thought leadership,” he added. “We have redesigned conference settings and opened access to stakeholders beyond the usual public and private players.”

This inclusive platform is open and interactive, intending to democratize conversations about food by bringing together multiple stakeholders from across the food chain.

After the success of the inaugural event in Dubai, PepsiCo is looking forward to organizing the next edition in Saudi Arabia within the next six months. “We will build on these events and the ideas and emotions they generate to drive our ultimate objective of putting sustainable food at the forefront of our minds in the region as we strive for a better tomorrow,” Willemsen said.

The company will liaise with the larger community to support further action and trigger collaborations. 

“We pieced together ideas on subjects that were perhaps not together before. Potential partnerships have unlocked, and conversations have begun. Overall, we are happy to have created this opportunity and look forward to furthering the impact in our next session,” informed Willemsen.

Food sustainability

According to the top executive, the food and beverage industry is at the heart of the transition to a sustainable food system.

“Through partnerships and innovations, the industry has to cater to consumer demands and needs within the sustainability model. Well-informed and collaborative partnerships are critical to paving the way forward. As the industry moves toward embracing food sustainability, multi-stakeholder partnerships play a role in driving impactful results — be it with internal audiences, consumers, industry players, or local governments,” he added.

Willemsen stressed that with emerging concerns related to climate change and a post-pandemic recovery in progress, there is a growing emphasis on reusing, reinventing, and recycling for a more resilient circular economy.

He added: “Our focus has been on positive agriculture and working toward water sustainability. To do this, we have been implementing the latest food technologies across our value chain, partnering with farmers to apply best practices and introduce more innovative ways of working. We have also been leveraging our global and local stakeholder base to change behavioral patterns by spreading awareness of impactful water-saving tactics and regenerative farming practices.”

Additionally, the company has been ensuring water access for some of its communities by implementing replenishment tactics.

“Our ambition is to become net water positive by 2030, reducing absolute water use and replenishing at least 100 percent of the water used into the local watershed,” Willemsen explained.

By all accounts PepsiCo, which has two food manufacturing sites in Riyadh and Dammam, has implemented advanced technologies and disrupted current practices with a sustainable approach led by research and development.

 

DUBAI: Green finance — an effort to factor sustainability into a traditional banking industry — made a big foray into the private sector for the first time in the Gulf. The retail giant Landmark Group became the first private company in the UAE to sign a sustainability-linked loan with Standard Chartered.
The loan was seen as a pledge to move toward sustainable green finance for the majority of the company’s operations.
“We have a team based on the ground in the region who are at the forefront of green finance, having structured the very first loan of this kind in the Middle East and North Africa region as long ago as 2018 for DP World,” explained Rola Abu Manneh, CEO at Standard Chartered Bank, in an interview with Arab News.


“These sustainable finance solutions allow companies to highlight their environmental, social and governance, or ESG, credentials to their stakeholders, potentially tap into new pools of liquidity, and help secure long term market access as ESG and climate become increasingly integrated into the financial markets,” she added. The agreement is significant as it demonstrates the keenness of the private sector toward greener practices in the traditional finance industry.
As it currently stands, the green finance sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council has made significant progress within the public sector.
According to recent data from Bloomberg, green and sustainability-linked debt issuance in the MENA region reached $6.4 billion in the first half of 2021, a 37-percent increase compared to $4.7 billion in 2020. “Therefore, one can only imagine how much impact the involvement of the private sector will have,” Jelena Janjusevic, associate professor, Academic Head of Accountancy, Economics and Finance and Executive Education, at Heriot-Watt University Dubai. “There is no doubt that this is a significant step for the MENA region.”

Renewable projects
Janjusevic stressed that the Kingdom has made significant strides in procuring renewable projects as part of its Vision 2030 in which renewable sources are set to account for 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s energy production by 2050. There has been a strong incentive in the Kingdom in recent years to attract private sector involvement.
Last year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced a new program to strengthen the partnership with the private sector.
This is part of the county’s economic diversification strategy to invest SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) until 2030 in this program. 
“Combined with the Kingdom’s renewable energy agenda, the prospective investment of the private sector in green finance will undoubtedly create a boom in green finance,” she said. 

Positive outlook
A recent study by Bloomberg shows that the region’s syndicated market for green and sustainability-linked bonds and loans will continue to mature and deepen as the total issuance reached $18.64 billion in 2021, compared with $4.5 billion in 2020.
“Although the market accounts for a small percentage of international volumes, there is no doubt that the MENA region significantly outpaced growth in comparison to 2021,” she said.

Sustainable finance
“The sustainable finance market has erupted globally over the last few years and we have seen a number of landmark deals in the region which have actually been world firsts,” said Abu Manneh. “With the recent commitments from several regional governments (Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain) to become net zero, we expect to see a greater focus from companies in the region on their ESG agenda and how they can play their part in meeting net zero. Sustainable finance is a key tool for realizing their goals and we expect to see continued growth in this space as a result.”
The delay in developing the required regulatory and institutional framework for green finance projects are among the main reasons for its slow progress in the region.
However, this is now changing and one of the reasons behind the boom in the total issuance of sustainability-linked loans in 2021 is the increased involvement of banks, including Riyad Bank, National Bank of Kuwait and Qatar National Bank. 
“Implementing sustainable finance frameworks and setting up the infrastructure required to ESG debt financing is the first step that should be undertaken for green finance to flourish,”
said Janjusevic. “Despite the nascence of green finance in
the region, continuous initiatives and private sector involvement is sure to yield outstanding results in the near future.”

Saudi Amlak appoints its CEO Al-Sudairy as managing director

Saudi Amlak appoints its CEO Al-Sudairy as managing director
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Amlak appoints its CEO Al-Sudairy as managing director

Saudi Amlak appoints its CEO Al-Sudairy as managing director
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Islamic real estate financier Amlak International has appointed Abdullah bin Turki Al-Sudairy as managing director, in addition to his current CEO position.

Al-Sudairy has served as the company’s CEO since 2007 and has a wide range of experience in the financial sector, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi-listed company said it received the Saudi central bank’s no-objection on April 21.

Amlak, regulated by the Saudi central bank, offers a range of financing solutions to institutions, high net worth individuals, and real estate developers. 

OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics

OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics

OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC told the International Monetary Fund’s steering committee on Thursday that the surge in oil prices was largely due to the Ukraine crisis, in the latest signal that the producer group would not take further action to add supply.
In a statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee, or IMFC, seen by Reuters, OPEC said the price of global benchmark Brent crude had averaged near $98 a barrel in the first quarter, up about $18 from the last three months of 2021.
“Oil prices have been on the rise, particularly in March this year ... mainly due to the escalating geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and concerns this might result in large oil supply shortages, amid trade dislocations,” OPEC told the IMFC.
The IMFC is part of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund—IMF—and the World Bank’s Board of Governors.
OPEC, which took part in a meeting of the IMFC last year, has been resisting calls by the United States and European Union to pump more oil to cool prices, which reached a 14-year peak above $139 last month after Washington and Brussels imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
OPEC+, which consists of OPEC and other producers including Russia, will raise output by about 432,000 barrels per day in May, as part of a gradual unwinding of output cuts made during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPEC said that OPEC+ had shown its commitment to ensuring that oil supply and demand fundamentals were in balance during the Ukraine crisis to support the global economy.
OPEC also highlighted the negative short-term impact of the Ukraine crisis and ongoing pandemic, adding: “The strong rise in commodity prices, in combination with ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and COVID-19-related logistical constraints are fueling already high global inflation.” 

The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to make tourism sustainable

The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to make tourism sustainable
Updated 21 April 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to make tourism sustainable

The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to make tourism sustainable
Updated 21 April 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is pushing the envelope on sustainability by adopting biofuels to operate all its tourist facilities.

TRSDC will be procuring 25 biofuel-optimized gensets with a total generating capacity of 112 MW from the German firm MAN Energy Solutions. These generators will power the project at six tourist locations.

“Biofuels are considered a carbon-neutral fuel. They can reduce carbon emissions by 20-30 percent compared to heavy fuel oil,” Ghassan Saab, head of power plants in the Middle East and Africa region at MAN Energy Solutions, told Arab News.

All 25 MAN engines are optimized to use climate-neutral B100 biofuel with a small efficiency loss compared to conventional fuel operation. The installation will be the first of its kind in the Middle East though they have footprints of biofuel engines in other regions.

As Saudi Arabia’s iconic tourist destination will rely on renewable energy supplies rather than the national electricity grid, the infrastructure of The Red Sea Project will be powered by solar plants that will include storage batteries powered by MAN gensets.

“The Red Sea Project will primarily be powered by solar power plants combined with battery storage. Our MAN gensets will serve as a valuable back-up to step-in if solar energy is not available,” added Saab.

As biofuel is derived mainly from organic waste, the fuel mix from solar power and biofuel production will make TRSDC’s energy system truly sustainable and independent.

The development of the comprehensive infrastructure for renewable energy supplies was implemented by a consortium led by ACWA Power, a leading Saudi company in developing, investing, and operating projects in the fields of generating power and water desalination.

 

