OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics

OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics
OPEC said that OPEC+ had shown its commitment to ensuring that oil supply and demand fundamentals were in balance during the Ukraine crisis to support the global economy. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics

OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC told the International Monetary Fund’s steering committee on Thursday that the surge in oil prices was largely due to the Ukraine crisis, in the latest signal that the producer group would not take further action to add supply.
In a statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee, or IMFC, seen by Reuters, OPEC said the price of global benchmark Brent crude had averaged near $98 a barrel in the first quarter, up about $18 from the last three months of 2021.
“Oil prices have been on the rise, particularly in March this year ... mainly due to the escalating geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and concerns this might result in large oil supply shortages, amid trade dislocations,” OPEC told the IMFC.
The IMFC is part of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund—IMF—and the World Bank’s Board of Governors.
OPEC, which took part in a meeting of the IMFC last year, has been resisting calls by the United States and European Union to pump more oil to cool prices, which reached a 14-year peak above $139 last month after Washington and Brussels imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
OPEC+, which consists of OPEC and other producers including Russia, will raise output by about 432,000 barrels per day in May, as part of a gradual unwinding of output cuts made during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPEC said that OPEC+ had shown its commitment to ensuring that oil supply and demand fundamentals were in balance during the Ukraine crisis to support the global economy.
OPEC also highlighted the negative short-term impact of the Ukraine crisis and ongoing pandemic, adding: “The strong rise in commodity prices, in combination with ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and COVID-19-related logistical constraints are fueling already high global inflation.” 

Topics: OPEC

The GCC's net zero goals set to boost sustainability-linked loans, bonds

The GCC’s net zero goals set to boost sustainability-linked loans, bonds
Updated 11 min 37 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

The GCC’s net zero goals set to boost sustainability-linked loans, bonds

The GCC’s net zero goals set to boost sustainability-linked loans, bonds
Updated 11 min 37 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: Green finance — an effort to factor sustainability into a traditional banking industry — made a big foray into the private sector for the first time in the Gulf. The retail giant Landmark Group became the first private company in the UAE to sign a sustainability-linked loan with Standard Chartered.
The loan was seen as a pledge to move toward sustainable green finance for the majority of the company’s operations.
“We have a team based on the ground in the region who are at the forefront of green finance, having structured the very first loan of this kind in the Middle East and North Africa region as long ago as 2018 for DP World,” explained Rola Abu Manneh, CEO at Standard Chartered Bank, in an interview with Arab News.
“These sustainable finance solutions allow companies to highlight their environmental, social and governance, or ESG, credentials to their stakeholders, potentially tap into new pools of liquidity, and help secure long term market access as ESG and climate become increasingly integrated into the financial markets,” she added. The agreement is significant as it demonstrates the keenness of the private sector toward greener practices in the traditional finance industry.
As it currently stands, the green finance sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council has made significant progress within the public sector.
According to recent data from Bloomberg, green and sustainability-linked debt issuance in the MENA region reached $6.4 billion in the first half of 2021, a 37-percent increase compared to $4.7 billion in 2020. “Therefore, one can only imagine how much impact the involvement of the private sector will have,” Jelena Janjusevic, associate professor, Academic Head of Accountancy, Economics and Finance and Executive Education, at Heriot-Watt University Dubai. “There is no doubt that this is a significant step for the MENA region.”

Renewable projects
Janjusevic stressed that the Kingdom has made significant strides in procuring renewable projects as part of its Vision 2030 in which renewable sources are set to account for 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s energy production by 2050. There has been a strong incentive in the Kingdom in recent years to attract private sector involvement.
Last year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced a new program to strengthen the partnership with the private sector.
This is part of the county’s economic diversification strategy to invest SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) until 2030 in this program. 
“Combined with the Kingdom’s renewable energy agenda, the prospective investment of the private sector in green finance will undoubtedly create a boom in green finance,” she said. 

Positive outlook
A recent study by Bloomberg shows that the region’s syndicated market for green and sustainability-linked bonds and loans will continue to mature and deepen as the total issuance reached $18.64 billion in 2021, compared with $4.5 billion in 2020.
“Although the market accounts for a small percentage of international volumes, there is no doubt that the MENA region significantly outpaced growth in comparison to 2021,” she said.

Sustainable finance
“The sustainable finance market has erupted globally over the last few years and we have seen a number of landmark deals in the region which have actually been world firsts,” said Abu Manneh. “With the recent commitments from several regional governments (Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain) to become net zero, we expect to see a greater focus from companies in the region on their ESG agenda and how they can play their part in meeting net zero. Sustainable finance is a key tool for realizing their goals and we expect to see continued growth in this space as a result.”
The delay in developing the required regulatory and institutional framework for green finance projects are among the main reasons for its slow progress
in the region.
However, this is now changing and one of the reasons behind the boom in the total issuance of sustainability-linked loans in 2021 is the increased involvement of banks, including Riyad Bank, National Bank of Kuwait and Qatar National Bank. 
“Implementing sustainable finance frameworks and setting up the infrastructure required to ESG debt financing is the first step that should be undertaken for green finance to flourish,”
said Janjusevic. “Despite the nascence of green finance in
the region, continuous initiatives and private sector involvement is sure to yield outstanding results in the near future.”

Topics: climate change Saudi Green Initiative sustainability Green Finance

Saudi Green Initiative developing creative solution to tackle climate change

Saudi Green Initiative developing creative solution to tackle climate change
Updated 21 April 2022
Widad Taleb

Saudi Green Initiative developing creative solution to tackle climate change

Saudi Green Initiative developing creative solution to tackle climate change
  • First wave of more than 60 SGI programs worth $187bn aims to help boost green economy
Updated 21 April 2022
Widad Taleb

RIYADH: The Saudi Green Initiative is developing creative solutions to tackle climate change, besides consulting the Kingdom in evolving into an international leader in sustainability.
The forum’s three primary goals are to cut carbon emissions by 278 million tons per year till 2030, plant 10 million trees across the country, and safeguard 30 percent of land and sea.
The first wave of more than 60 programs planned under the SGI represents a total investment of over SR700 billion ($187 billion) to flourish the green economy.
By lowering carbon emissions, afforestation of places in Saudi Arabia, and conserving land and marine areas, the forum intends to build a sustainable future.
The SGI collaborates with institutions and groups across the Kingdom to scale up existing climate programs and develop new ones. It also identifies the potential for collaboration and innovation between public and commercial sustainability activities.
Saudi Arabia is a critical player in global initiatives such as the Global Ocean Alliance, which aims to protect at least 30 percent of the world’s ocean in marine protected areas and other effective area-based conservation measures by 2030.
The Kingdom is also keen on collaborating with the UN Sports for Climate Action Initiative and the Global Methane Pledge.
An energy leader for decades, the KSA is now positioning itself at the vanguard of environmental action. This effort is encapsulated in the SGI.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative

Saudi Amlak appoints its CEO Al-Sudairy as managing director

Saudi Amlak appoints its CEO Al-Sudairy as managing director
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Amlak appoints its CEO Al-Sudairy as managing director

Saudi Amlak appoints its CEO Al-Sudairy as managing director
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Islamic real estate financier Amlak International has appointed Abdullah bin Turki Al-Sudairy as managing director, in addition to his current CEO position.

Al-Sudairy has served as the company’s CEO since 2007 and has a wide range of experience in the financial sector, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi-listed company said it received the Saudi central bank’s no-objection on April 21.

Amlak, regulated by the Saudi central bank, offers a range of financing solutions to institutions, high net worth individuals, and real estate developers. 

Topics: Appointment Saudi Arabia

The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to make tourism sustainable

The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to make tourism sustainable
Updated 21 April 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to make tourism sustainable

The Red Sea Project bets on biofuels to make tourism sustainable
Updated 21 April 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is pushing the envelope on sustainability by adopting biofuels to operate all its tourist facilities.

TRSDC will be procuring 25 biofuel-optimized gensets with a total generating capacity of 112 MW from the German firm MAN Energy Solutions. These generators will power the project at six tourist locations.

“Biofuels are considered a carbon-neutral fuel. They can reduce carbon emissions by 20-30 percent compared to heavy fuel oil,” Ghassan Saab, head of power plants in the Middle East and Africa region at MAN Energy Solutions, told Arab News.

All 25 MAN engines are optimized to use climate-neutral B100 biofuel with a small efficiency loss compared to conventional fuel operation. The installation will be the first of its kind in the Middle East though they have footprints of biofuel engines in other regions.

As Saudi Arabia’s iconic tourist destination will rely on renewable energy supplies rather than the national electricity grid, the infrastructure of The Red Sea Project will be powered by solar plants that will include storage batteries powered by MAN gensets.

“The Red Sea Project will primarily be powered by solar power plants combined with battery storage. Our MAN gensets will serve as a valuable back-up to step-in if solar energy is not available,” added Saab.

As biofuel is derived mainly from organic waste, the fuel mix from solar power and biofuel production will make TRSDC’s energy system truly sustainable and independent.

The development of the comprehensive infrastructure for renewable energy supplies was implemented by a consortium led by ACWA Power, a leading Saudi company in developing, investing, and operating projects in the fields of generating power and water desalination.

 

Topics: TRSDC Sustainaibility clean energy

TRSDC, AMAALA focus on sustainable solutions

TRSDC, AMAALA focus on sustainable solutions
Updated 21 April 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

TRSDC, AMAALA focus on sustainable solutions

TRSDC, AMAALA focus on sustainable solutions
  • Strategy involves destination-wide clean mobility as well as green approach to design
Updated 21 April 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is taking every possible measure to see that the megaproject meets its sustainability target. Andreas Flourou, operations and mobility executive director at TRSDC, told Arab News that efforts are underway to provide transportation at the project in line with its green ambitions.

“At the end of 2020, we engaged global engineering firm Mott MacDonald to provide consultancy services to determine the optimal sustainable vehicle and fleet configuration at the destination,” Flourou told Arab News.

Mott MacDonald delivered a comprehensive and robust analysis of the total land, sea and air transport needs for the development and operation of the 28,000 sq. km site, from its opening in 2022 to its completion in 2030.

This involved a strategy for destination-wide clean mobility using electric and potentially hydrogen vehicles, boats and aircraft. 

“More recently, we have been engaged with WSP, one of the world’s leading engineering consulting firms, who are assisting us in operationalizing our mobility strategy and the wider marketplace, looking to challenge mobility providers to come up with solutions that meet our aspirations to be net-zero from day one,” Flourou noted. “Our need spans terrestrial, marine and aviation, and so far, there has been a huge amount of enthusiasm to participate and be part of this journey.”

TRSDC is currently investigating the use of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft in the runways.

“Excitingly, we have even been investigating the use of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which can take off and land without a runway and are fully sustainable. In parallel, we have also commenced planning of our Urban Air Mobility strategy,” Flourou revealed.

Sustainable approach to design

AMAALA, on the other hand, is making sure that innovative ideas and creative designs match the beautiful nature and landscape in this area.

Asked how sustainable considerations are shaping the approach to design at the megaproject managed by TRSDC, Zak Ayache, design executive director at AMAALA, replied: “We are blessed with an abundance of diverse, colorful marine habitats home to natural treasures. From nesting turtles and falcons to blooming corals, inspiration quite literally surrounds us. All our designs value these assets and prioritize their preservation and enhancement.”

All of AMAALA’s built assets are sustainable and are achieving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design gold certificates as a minimum on all buildings, with some achieving platinum rating, the highest LEED category, according to Ayache.

Furthermore, all of AMAALA’s masterplans comply with the Dark Sky Strategy, prohibiting any light pollution, and its ambition is to become an international dark sky reserve.

Ayache added: “The majority of our planting palette is locally sourced with planting species that do not require excessive irrigation water. Our sister project, TRSDC, has a fully operational landscape nursery, the largest in the region, growing upwards of 25 million plants across both destinations.”

Furthermore, all cars and vehicles considered in the master plan are electric, eliminating carbon emissions and noise pollution.

Ayache elaborated that innovation is present in the exceptional architectural designs that sit in harmony with the unique natural features of the site, capitalizing on the beautiful and dramatic mountains to the east, the blue azure pristine coves dotted along our coastline, and the sensational sunset views to the west.

“Equally, the Triple Bay masterplan for phase one offers a unique mix of luxurious assets sitting side-by-side yet providing varied guest experiences. Every resort offers full privacy from the adjacent resort, meaning no overlooking views, which enhances the privacy and seclusion of each retreat. Every asset is linked by an innovative wellness route,” he noted.

Ayache said this is effectively a “green spine” that provides various activities along its stretch: Hiking, cycling, horseback riding, contemplation spots, outdoor yoga and gym, landscape exploration and more.

Topics: TRSDC Amaala sustainability

