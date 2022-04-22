You are here

Unlikely change in Delhi-Moscow ties as UK PM visits India

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) disembarks the plane having arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on April 21. (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) disembarks the plane having arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on April 21. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago




  • In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, New Delhi is facing mounting Western pressure to speak out against the war
  • Boris Johnson’s visit expected to focus on free trade agreement

Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit is unlikely to change New Delhi’s relations with Moscow, analysts said on Thursday, as the PM arrived in India to strengthen security and economic cooperation.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, New Delhi has faced mounting Western pressure to speak out against the war. India has abstained from UN resolutions censuring Russia, its longtime ally and main provider of weapons, and has not imposed sanctions on Moscow.

When Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi earlier this month, his trip was preceded by visits of Western envoys, including US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who had tried to press India for tougher action.

But that is not expected this time, even though Johnson is one of the few world leaders who visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, since the beginning of the Russian assault, in what has widely been seen as a display of solidarity.

“I think India’s position has been widely articulated and it’s not going to change. Despite those differences, he is coming to India,” Prof. Harsh V. Pant, head of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

“If this issue was the centerpiece, or this visit was primarily about Ukraine, he would be reluctant (to come) because at the end of the day he would not get anything out of it.”

Johnson is on his first trip to India since taking office in 2019. He started the visit by meeting business leaders in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ancestral home to half of the Indian diaspora in the UK.

From there, Johnson will go to New Delhi on Friday to meet Modi. The UK prime minister’s spokesperson said earlier this week that the two leaders will talk about a new defense partnership and a free trade agreement, which they began discussing at the start of the year.

“I think the significance is that the two sides are really charting a strategic road map for their relationship,” Pant said. “Trade is becoming a very important part of discussion for various reasons. Of course, one is that Britain is searching for post-Brexit economic policy when it needs to reach out to new centers of economic power, and India is certainly a large part of the dynamic.”

He added that New Delhi, too, wants to establish itself as a “responsible economic player.”

In early April, India signed a free trade agreement with Australia. A similar deal will come into effect with the UAE on May 1.

“The UK is another country where India would like to take this conversation really seriously forward,” Pant said.

Anil Trigunayat, India’s former ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, told Arab News that New Delhi has “acquired a tremendous importance” for the UK after London completed its exit from the EU in 2020.

“This is one of the first trade agreements that they have been discussing with India and trying to push for it across the streams,” he said.

“In the case of the Ukraine and Russia crisis, I believe India’s position is well known and probably will be reiterated.”



Greek police rescue 64 migrants marooned on border islet

Updated 4 sec ago

Greek police rescue 64 migrants marooned on border islet

Greek police rescue 64 migrants marooned on border islet

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Greek police said Thursday they rescued 64 asylum-seekers, including 10 children, who had been marooned by smugglers on a tiny islet in the river that runs along Greece’s land border with Turkey.
Police said the migrants were located Wednesday night after Greek authorities were tipped off to their presence, but that the group initially refused to accompany rescue teams into boats to take them to the Greek side of the Evros River.
A second attempt during daylight Thursday was successful. Police said they safely evacuated all 46 men, eight women and 10 children, who said they were Syrian nationals seeking asylum in the European Union. They said they had been left on the island, near the northeastern Greek town of Didymoteicho, by smugglers who took them there by boat from the Turkish side.
The land border is a key crossing point for people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa fleeing war or poverty to reach the EU. On Saturday night, a woman was killed by gunfire as a group of migrants crossed the Evros by boat to Greece. It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the fatal shot.
Greek police said they came under fire from the Turkish side, and responded with warning shots in the air.

Japan, New Zealand plan talks on expanded defence cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meet at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meet at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
Updated 21 April 2022


Japan, New Zealand plan talks on expanded defence cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meet at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
  • In a joint statement, the two sides reiterated existing common positions on a range of issues, including their shared opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine



TOKYO: Japan and New Zealand on Thursday announced negotiations to expand defence and security cooperation, including intelligence sharing, as they warned of regional challenges — in a veiled reference to Beijing.

The announcement came after talks between Japan’s Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, who is in Tokyo as part of an Asian trip intended to shore up alliances and bolster trade after a pandemic hiatus.

In a joint statement, the two sides reiterated existing common positions on a range of issues, including their shared opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and concerns over regional threats.

“Attempts to change the status quo by force can never be tolerated,” Kishida told reporters after talks with Ardern.

“Japan and New Zealand strongly oppose such attempts in any regions including the East and South China Seas,” he said, though neither leader directly named Beijing.

“We had candid talks about strengthening the strategic partnership between our two countries and generated a concrete result,” Kishida said, announcing a decision to “start talks on a deal in the areas of security and defence”.

In the joint statement, the two sides warned of “growing challenges to the fundamental values and principles shared by Japan and Zealand”, reiterating their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The statement said the two countries would now work on a “legal framework for the reciprocal protection of classified information exchanged between the government to enable more seamless sharing”.

Japan is not part of the Five Eyes intelligence network group — comprising New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Britain and Canada.

But it has been working to bolster other alliances to confront China, including the Quad grouping with the United States, India and Australia. The Quad is expected to hold a summit in Japan next month.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.



Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary

Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary

Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary
  • Orban spoke to the pope privately for about 40 minutes in the pontiff's library in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace
  • The Vatican said there would be no statement because the visit was a private one



VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis met Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday, expressing appreciation for Budapest taking in Ukrainian refugees, and Orban invited the pope to make a state visit to Hungary.
Orban, on his first international visit since winning a fourth consecutive landslide election victory this month, spoke to the pope privately for about 40 minutes in the pontiff’s library in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace.
The Vatican said there would be no statement because the visit was a private one.
A video released by Vatican television showed the pope giving Orban a medal of St. Martin of Tours, a fourth century French saint who was born in what is today Hungary.
According to legend, St. Martin cut his cloak in half and shared it with a beggar.
“I chose this for you ... I thought of you Hungarians who are now receiving the refugees,” Francis said.
The UN refugee agency says the number of people fleeing Ukraine to escape Russia’s invasion has passed 5 million in Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the end of World War Two.
About 625,000 refugees have arrived in Hungary since the start of the war and about 80 percent of them have moved on, according to the latest figures from the Hungarian government.
State news agency MTI quoted Orban as saying the pope “encouraged us that we shouldn’t give up this good habit of ours,” referring to taking in refugees.
Orban and the pope have previously differed on immigration policy in Europe.
On his way to Slovakia last September, Francis stopped in Budapest for seven hours to close a Church congress in the Hungarian capital.
Orban said he invited the pope to visit Hungary next year and received an “encouragingly positive answer,” according to MTI.
At the end of Thursday’s private audience, Francis was heard telling Orban: “God bless you, you family and Hungary.” Orban responded: “We are waiting for you.”



More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says

More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
Updated 21 April 2022
AFP

More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says

More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says
  • More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine



GENEVA: More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine, having fled their homes but stayed within the country, the United Nations said Thursday.
The figure issued by the UN's International Organization for Migration is up from the 7.1 million estimate that it gave on April 5 of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).



Ukraine’s foreign minister to Bulgaria: ‘It’s time to make a choice’

Ukraine's foreign minister to Bulgaria: 'It's time to make a choice'
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s foreign minister to Bulgaria: ‘It’s time to make a choice’

Ukraine’s foreign minister to Bulgaria: ‘It’s time to make a choice’
  • Bulgaria has condemned the invasion, voted to support European Union sanctions against Russia and is hosting more than 90,000 Ukrainian refugees
  • "The best way to bring peace closer today is to stand by Ukraine, not to stand neutral," Kuleba said in the Bulgarian parliament



SOFIA: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to NATO and EU member Bulgaria on Thursday to provide sorely needed military aid to help his country survive Russia’s invasion.
Bulgaria has condemned the invasion, voted to support European Union sanctions against Russia and is hosting more than 90,000 Ukrainian refugees, but the four-party ruling coalition remains split over whether to send arms and ammunition to Kyiv.
Kuleba, who arrived in the Black Sea country on Tuesday, said he has still not received a clear answer from Sofia on military aid.
“The best way to bring peace closer today is to stand by Ukraine, not to stand neutral,” Kuleba said in the Bulgarian parliament at the opening of a photo exhibition depicting the war in Ukraine.
“Sometimes you have to make a choice, you cannot be in between, you cannot come up with endless arguments. You have to take a side and you have to take the side of truth. So all I can say is it is time to make a choice,” he said.
Among the coalition parties, Democratic Bulgaria backs sending arms and ammunition and the Russia-friendly Socialists are opposed. Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s centrist PP party has proposed a compromise of sending “technical assistance for defense purposes” to Ukraine.
A fourth coalition party, the populist ITN, has not taken a clear position on the issue.
Kuleba dismissed the PP’s compromise proposal.
“If you have a helmet and a bulletproof vest, but you do not have a gun in your hands, you are doomed. So this half-measure is nice politically, but basically the message is: ‘We want you to die protected’,” he said.
Thousands of people have died, cities and towns have been heavily bombarded and some 11 million people — about a quarter of Ukraine’s population — displaced in the war since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.
Bulgaria’s parliament is expected to debate next week, after the Orthodox Easter weekend, how to support Ukraine further.
Bulgaria was Moscow’s closest ally in Eastern Europe in Communist times. It has retained important cultural, tourism and trade links and is still heavily reliant on Russian gas and oil.



