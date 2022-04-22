You are here

  Raducanu bounces back to punch ticket for Stuttgart quarterfinals

Raducanu bounces back to punch ticket for Stuttgart quarterfinals

Raducanu bounces back to punch ticket for Stuttgart quarterfinals
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu in action against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch during their singles match of the Women's Tennis Grand Prix WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart on April 21, 2022. (AFP)
  • The 12th-ranked British teenager will face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final eight
  • Tunisia's Ons Jabeur through to her fifth clay quarterfinal on the tour
STUTTGART, Germany: US Open champion Emma Raducanu had to fight back in her second round tie on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal match against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the WTA Stuttgart tournament.

Raducanu, 19, whitewashed German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch, who has a world ranking of 118th, in the first set, but was broken twice in the second before regaining her composure to seal a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win.

The 12th-ranked British teenager punched the air after converting her second match point.

In Friday's quarterfinal she can expect another tough battle against 2020 French Open champion Swiatek, who is on a 20-match winning streak on the WTA tour.

"She's in good form, it'll be an interesting match," Raducanu said of Swiatek.

"She's the world No. 1, so I don't feel any pressure and am looking forward to it."

On the other side of the draw, Spain's Paula Badosa will play Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who is through to her fifth clay quarterfinal on the tour.

Earlier, Liudmila Samsonova showed plenty of grit to beat former Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova.

From 4-3 down in the first set, Samsonova won five straight games and never looked back to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win.

In her quarterfinal, she will play against Germany's Laura Siegemund, who is competing in Stuttgart on a wild card after knee surgery.

Topics: WTA Stuttgart tournament Emma Raducanu Iga Swiatek

  • 'Madrid was lucky that it took a while for us to join the fight,' Barcelona defender Dani Alves says
MADRID:  Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 on Thursday to make sure Real Madrid will have to wait at least another week to celebrate the Spanish league title.

Barcelona's away victory reduced their gap to Madrid to 15 points, and it can further cut it to 12 points on Sunday if they defeat Rayo Vallecano at home in a game they have in hand.

Barcelona and Madrid, who won 3-1 at Osasuna on Wednesday, will have five games left. Madrid, trying to clinch their second title in three seasons, don’t play this weekend.

“Madrid was lucky that it took a while for us to join the fight,” Barcelona defender Dani Alves said.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a close-range header in the 11th minute to give Barcelona their  first win after consecutive home losses against Cadiz in the league and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The Catalan club had not lost two straight home games since 2003.

The victory against Sociedad left Barcelona tied on points with Sevilla, who defeated Levante earlier Thursday to stay in position to secure a Champions League place next season. Second place also is important as it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup.

“We suffered a lot but in the end we got three golden points and stayed in second place,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. “It was an important victory even though we didn’t play too well.”

Defending champion Atletico Madrid, who were held to a 0-0 home draw against relegation-threatened Granada on Wednesday, stayed two points behind Barcelona and Sevilla. Fifth-place Real Betis trailed Atletico by four points and was two ahead of Sociedad.

Sociedad have not beaten Barcelona in 12 straight league matches. The Basque Country club hadn't lost in seven consecutive league games at home, all of them with clean sheets.

Barcelona extended their unbeaten streak on the road to 13 league matches, having won five in a row.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo left injured early in the second half, and the team's other central defender, Gerard Pique, appeared to get injured in the first half but stayed until being substituted in the 82nd while being loudly jeered by the Sociedad fans.

Pique, who also heard some boos every time he touched the ball during the game, has been in the spotlight in recent days after stolen audio leaked to the media exposed a series of conversations between him and Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales talking about behind-the-scenes negotiations on several issues.

Sevilla improved their chances of making it to the Champions League with a 3-2 win at second-to-last-place Levante.

Jesús “Tecatito” Corona scored two first-half goals and Jules Kounde added another after halftime.

Levante captain José Luis Morales had to be comforted by teammates and opponents after the match because of a missed penalty kick that could have equalized the game at 2-2 in the second half. Koundé gave Sevilla a 3-1 lead about 10 minutes later before Roberto Soldado pulled the hosts closer again.

Levante stayed tied with last-place Alavés, six points from safety.

Cadiz followed up their stunning 1-0 win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium with a 3-2 home loss against Athletic Bilbao.

The result left Cadiz just outside the relegation zone.

Eighth-place Athletic were  up 3-0 by the 33rd. It played a man down from the 71st after Mikel Vesga was sent off.

Rayo won 1-0 at Espanyol to end a 13-match winless streak in the league and move closer to salvation.

Sergi Guardiola scored in the 42nd to leave the southern Madrid club seven points from the relegation zone in 14th place. Espanyol, sitting in 12th-place, were two points ahead of Rayo.

Topics: Barcelona real madrid La Liga

  • Until last season, Joaquin still played significant minutes and scored goals
  • This season, with stiff competition led by midfielders Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir, his playing time has dropped
The last time Real Betis won a major title, Joaquín Sánchez was there to help it lift the Copa del Rey.

Seventeen years later, the charismatic forward has the chance to put the perfect finish to his long career when his Betis plays Valencia in the final of Spain’s cup competition on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Joaquín has said that this, his 22nd season, will be his last. But before he hangs up his boots, he has the chance to not only celebrate a title, but help his club end its long wait for another trophy.

Joaquin is finishing his second successful stint with his boyhood club. The highlight of his first years with Betis was the 2005 Copa del Rey final, where it beat Osasuna 2-1 for its second cup to go with a sole Spanish league title from 1935.

Joaquin later joined Valencia, his rival in Sunday’s final, and helped it also to win the Copa del Rey in 2008. After stints with Malaga and Italian club Fiorentina, he was greeted by 20,000 fans on his return to Betis in 2015. He also became an investor in the club and became Betis' record-holder for most appearances.

Until last season, Joaquin still played significant minutes and scored goals. This season, with stiff competition led by midfielders Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir, his playing time has dropped.

But coach Manuel Pellegrini still turned to the veteran in the final minutes of the semifinal last month against Rayo Vallecano, sending Joaquín on with the series about to enter extra time. A stoppage-time goal by Borja Iglesias sent Betis through to the final.

“This is so beautiful, my god. We are going to enjoy this,” Joaquín said after eliminating Rayo. He added one of those jokes about enjoying the good life that his fans love: “I won a Copa with Betis and another one with Valencia (...) I am all about the cups ... in a cocktail glass.”

Betis will have to only cross the city to play the final at Seville’s Estadio La Cartuja, a publicly owned stadium not to be confused with the venue of Betis' fierce rival, Sevilla.

Valencia have won the Copa del Rey eight times. They beat Betis in the 2019 semifinals en route to winning No. 8.

The final should offer a contrast of styles, pitting Pellegrini's flowing, possession-based attack against the defense-and-counterattack of Valencia coach José Bordalás.

Bordalás is counting on having winger Goncalo Guedes and center back Gabriel Paulista back from injury concerns. Guedes leads Valencia with 13 goals across all competitions, followed by midfielder Carlos Soler's 12.

While fifth-placed Betis are eyeing the Europa League or even a coveted Champions League spot, Valencia enter the weekend in 10th place in the league and with scant hopes of playing in Europe next season unless it can win the cup and earn the resulting Europa League berth.

“Being realistic, the league has gotten away from us. We have to focus all our efforts on the (cup) final,” Soler said. “Hopefully we can get the victory and a ninth Copa del Rey. This squad wants to make history.”

Topics: Copa del Rey Real Betis Valencia Joaquín Sánchez

  • Ten titles in a row would be a historic achievement for Bayern but less helpful for the Bundesliga
DUSSELDORF, Germany: Bayern Munich are used to winning the Bundesliga title. Even so, this one is special.

Not only would it be Bayern’s 10th in a row — a feat never achieved in any of Europe’s top five leagues — but the club can clinch the title at home on Saturday with a win in the “Klassiker” against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern’s stadium will be packed for the match, making a difference from twice celebrating titles in empty arenas amid the pandemic.

The mood in Munich on Thursday was relaxed, with Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann already discussing his players’ tradition of celebrating league wins by pouring beer over the coach.

“Beer is supposed to be quite good for your hair,” he joked.

Still, Nagelsmann admitted that winning the Bundesliga again has “perhaps a little bit less meaning in Munich” than the Champions League, where Bayern was eliminated in the quarterfinals with a surprise loss to Villarreal.

“On Saturday, it’s still a special situation to do it against Dortmund, to do it against your direct competitor in your own stadium with a full house,” he said.

Ten titles in a row would be a historic achievement for Bayern but less helpful for the Bundesliga. Stagnation at the top makes it a harder sell to international audiences.

Winning the league is just meeting minimum expectations for Nagelsmann in the first year of a five-year contract.

“I think that if I didn’t win it with the team, then I wouldn’t be the coach here any more,” he said.

Dortmund trail Bayern by nine points with four games remaining and would need a big win Saturday and a dramatic Bayern collapse to have any hope for the title. Still, they would love to spoil Bayern’s party.

Bayern have won their last seven meetings against Dortmund, though the last encounter was a hard-fought game which ended amid bitter recriminations. Bayern won 3-2 with two goals from Robert Lewandowski but all the focus was on referee Felix Zwayer after Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham used a post-game interview to recall Zwayer’s links to a 2005 match-fixing case. Bellingham later was fined.

It could be the last “Klassiker” for Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian linked with a move to Manchester City at the end of the season. He is coming off a period of poor form after missing February with muscle problems — a worrying repeat occurrence for the 21-year-old striker — though he ended a scoring drought with two goals in last week’s 6-1 rout of struggling Wolfsburg.

Outside of the top two, there’s still a fight for the other Champions League places. Leipzig are in third place and Bayer Leverkusen are fourth, and both are under pressure from fifth-place Freiburg.

Freiburg, which have also reached the German Cup final, takes on Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday in a game which could make or break their Champions League chances.

Topics: Bundesliga Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund

Members of Tam AQ celebrate winning the national Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Members of Tam AQ celebrate winning the national Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Members of Tam AQ celebrate winning the national Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in Jeddah. (Supplied)
  • Men’s, women’s winners of national Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in Jeddah to play international opposition in Qatar in May
RIYADH: Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, a global five-a-side tournament held for the first time in Saudi Arabia, ended this week in Jeddah with Team AQ winning the national men’s competition and The Storm claiming the women’s title.

The winners emerged from eight teams from the Kingdom to earn the right to represent the country in the Super Final to be staged in Qatar in May.

The national finals took place in Al-Balad, the historical area of the Red Sea port city.

The men’s competition was launched in Saudi Arabia with two qualifiers in Riyadh on April 7 and 8 and was followed by two qualifiers in Jeddah on April 14 and 15, while the women’s qualifiers took place on April 16, giving an opportunity for thousands of participants to compete in the elite football event.

There are no goalkeepers in the competition, and every time a team scores, an opposing player is eliminated. Matches last for 10 minutes, or until one team loses all its players. This year saw all the teams that had qualified for the cancelled 2021 event being invited back to compete.

The Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five tournament touched down in the Kingdom for the first time this year and set the scene for Saudi football fans and enthusiasts of the most popular international game to showcase their skills and compete in a tournament that thousands of football fans around the world wait for every year.

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is the Brazilian football star’s signature five-a-side tournament, with countries around the globe hosting qualifiers with teams aiming to make the national finals to book a ticket to the coveted World Final.

Topics: football soccer Neymar Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five

  • Reigning champions Al-Ahly take a narrow lead to Morocco for showdown with Raja Casablanca, while Wydad Casablanca look set for semifinals after first leg heroics
It is halftime in the quarterfinals of the African Champions League, with all four ties in the balance. Arab News looks back at the first legs and ahead to the second. Here are five talking points.

1. Al-Ahly may rue their missed chances

Al-Ahly may have defeated Raja Casablanca 2-1 at home in the first leg, but must have left the stadium feeling dissatisfied, because this tie should already be over. The Egyptians had chance after chance, with a massive 25 goal attempts — which included a saved penalty — compared to six from the visitors who were reduced to 10 men on the hour. It means that one goal in Morocco could change everything.

“The second leg will be very difficult for us, and we should have decided the tie in our stadium, but unfortunately that did not happen,” head coach Pitso Mosimane said.

The South African has been criticized in Egypt for the narrowness of the victory and it could be said that by leading the team to the last two continental titles that the media and fans have become a little spoiled. In the last two quarterfinal appearances, the Red Giants won their first legs by two goals. This time the cushion is not quite as comfortable. It could be a nervous evening in Stade Mohammed V but one thing is for sure: Al-Ahly have plenty of experience in these situations.

2. Wydad Casablanca looking set for the semis

Wydad Casablanca produced an epic performance in their first leg, winning 1-0 at the home of CR Belouizdad despite playing with 10 men for over 80 minutes after veteran midfielder Jalal Daoudi was shown an early red.

The depleted Moroccans caught the eight-time Algerian champions cold early in the second half with a fine header from Guy Mbenza.

As expected, the Algiers side produced wave after wave of attacks and ended the game with 23 goal attempts but no goals. In fact, none of those were really clear opportunities as the hosts were reduced to long shots or to launching crosses into the area. It was not too difficult for Wydad in the end.

Given the circumstances of the win, of all the four quarterfinal ties, Wydad, with the second of their two titles coming in 2017, are the best placed to progress to the last four. If Belouizdad struggle against ten men on home soil, the odds of them getting the goals they need in Morocco are not promising.

3. Setif flying flag for Algeria

If the situation is looking bleak for Belouizdad then it is slightly better for fellow Algerians ES Setif who drew 0-0 at home to Esperance de Tunis. As goalless draws go, this was an entertaining affair with both teams going close on numerous occasions. The closest either came was from a spectacular long-range free-kick from Fousseny Coulibaly that hit the underside of the crossbar. Given the action in the first leg, it is hard to imagine the second leg ending goalless.

The Tunisian giants are the favorites as they are at home and are usually defensively solid, with just two goals conceded in the group stage. There is hope for Setif, two-time winners, however, as Esperance looked vulnerable from set pieces and there are sure to be chances in the return match. Away goals, still in place in Africa despite being jettisoned in Europe, could play a crucial part.

4. Raja Casablanca have a fighting chance

The Moroccans have been champions of Africa an impressive three times but the last of those wins came back in 1999. It is time to end that drought, and to do so, they need to improve on their first leg performance.

Coach Rachid Taoussi complained of the decisions that went against his men in a game that saw two penalties given to Al-Ahly and a red card to one of his own players. The spot kicks seemed fair, especially the second one which was given after Marouane Hadhoudi stopped a goal-bound shot with his hand with the goalkeeper beaten, hence the resulting dismissal.

It suits the Green Eagles to put the blame for the defeat on the shoulders of the referee and/or VAR, with their official complaint over what they said were “several unfair, ungrounded decisions.”

It may be a clever thing to do as it overshadows the fact the visitors were second best even before the sending off. Casablanca were relieved to go home with just a one goal deficit but will have to improve against the ten-time winners to go to the last four.

5. Non-Arab tie also finely poised

Petro de Luanda defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to stay on course to become the first Angolan team to become champions of Africa, and the first team from anywhere to beat the Sundowns in the tournament this year. The South Africans, champions in 2016, will be confident of overcoming the deficit on their home turf of Johannesburg. It should be an entertaining clash.

The winner of this tie will take on either Wydad Casablanca or Belouizdad. The other semifinal will feature the victors of the Al-Ahly and Raja Casablanca clash, and the team that emerges from the game between Setif and Esperance de Tunis.

Topics: African Champions League Al-Ahly Raja Casablanca

