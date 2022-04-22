You are here

Mariupol mayor appeals for 'full evacuation' of his southern Ukrainian city
People fleeing fighting in the southern city of Mariupol meet with relatives and friends as they arrive in a small convoy that crossed through territory held by Russian forces. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

  "About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol," said Mayor Vadym Boichenko
Reuters

KYIV: The mayor of Mariupol issued a new appeal on Friday for the “full evacuation” of the southern Ukrainian city which President Vladimir Putin says is now controlled by Russian forces.
“We need only one thing — the full evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol,” Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on national television.

RAY HANANIA

  'It's not only about securing contracts with government but getting jobs and resources for schools,' says Rep. Cyril Nichols
  'Arab-Americans pay their taxes, are law abiding citizens, yet are excluded from the US Census, and various benefits,' argues Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Illinois Rep. Cyril Nichols has said he will introduce legislation in the state’s General Assembly to add Arab business members as a recognized minority, giving them an improved opportunity to compete for billions of dollars in contracts.

Nichols, during an appearance on the Ray Hanania Radio Show Wednesday, said the “Minority Set-Aside” program requires that at least 20 percent of state contracts be awarded to businesses owned by minorities, a category that currently includes Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, Asians, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islanders, and women.

Similar laws have already been approved by other states including Michigan, Nichols argued.

“I wanted to make sure the Arab community gets the respect that the other communities want in day-to-day operations in this country,” Nichols said.

“So, I was approached and they said is it possible that you can look at making sure we get the minority status. I said yes, let me look at it. In Detroit Michigan, one of the largest populations of Arab Americans they have this status ... We realized they had legislation in place. We took the same legislation and I said to my staff, look at this and see if this is what we are looking at.”

Nichols said the issue of approving the minority designation for Arab-American entrepreneurs came up while he was addressing a gathering of Arabs and Muslims during an open-air prayer meeting at SeatGeek Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview.

“Many Arabs and Muslims came up to me asking for help. I told them, I am not only here to represent your voice, but I am also here to bring proper respect to your community. And I decided to do what I can to help them,” Nichols said.

Nichols explained the purpose of the Minority Set-Aside program was to give ethnic and national groups, that are often excluded, the opportunity to compete for contracts on a level playing field.

“That’s my job to represent the Arab community, the Black community, the White community, the Irish Community. I am representing the district. We have a very diverse district,” Nichols said.

“Everybody must be respected regardless of culture, regardless of race. Everybody has an opportunity and this actually gives you guys opportunity … to get help.”

The Minority Set-Aside program was first introduced by states in the 1960s to help ethnic groups that have been marginalized from state government contracts primarily Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and women.

It’s not only about securing contracts with government, Nichols explained. “It’s about getting jobs. There is a Set-Aside for jobs for minority groups. There are resources for schools.”

Arabs, he acknowledged, have been among the most marginalized in America. In addition to often being the target of racism and discrimination, Arabs are not included in the US Census which determines an ethnic community’s political power base. They are often excluded from being appointed to top government agencies.

Nichols said that must change and every ethnic and religious and racial group must be all on the same “equal level.”

Nichols said he has support from other legislators and the bill will be presented for consideration at an upcoming meeting.

“I have sent it over to the chamber and they asked for it. And they are looking over it with their lawyers and right now they say it is a thumbs up and it is ready to go. I will be talking to a couple of people (legislators) the rest of this week and then we will file it,” Nichols said. The bill only needs the support of a majority of the 118 members of the State House, the Senate, before being signed into law by the governor, he said.

“It actually opens the door for a lot of services. It opens the door to be counted in the census. The right way, the proper way. It opens the door for contract negotiations. Now you can go MBW. There are so many doors that will open with this simple legislation which (has) already been done in Michigan.”

Nichols emphasized that Arabs who do not want to compete as a minority group for state contracts can continue to apply and compete with the larger business community, adding: “I am going to fight to get it passed.”

Nichols has a long history of helping communities in need. He served as a former executive director of the YMCA, and as the coordinator for the Chicago Youth Centers before being appointed to the Illinois General Assembly on April 8, 2021 representing the 32nd District. Nichols also worked for the Cabrini Green community base organization, Park District, Cunningham Children’s home, Benedictine University, University of St. Francis, as well as City Colleges of Chicago.

Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce, which has fought to defend the rights of more than 150 Arab businesses that were closed last summer by Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said that the minority designation to qualify for state contracts is welcomed by the community.

“Arab-Americans pay their taxes. They are law-abiding citizens of this country and this state and yet we are excluded from the US Census, and marginalized by local and state governments who exclude us from the benefits that we pay for through our taxes and our hard work,” Nijem said.

“We deserve the opportunity to receive contracts for our businesses so that we can share in the state government pie that everyone else enjoys except us.”

If the bill is approved by a majority of the state’s House members, it would then be sent to the Senate’s 59 members for approval before being sent to the governor to be signed into law.

The Ray Hanania Radio Show, hosted by the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, is broadcast each week live on Wednesdays in Detroit, Washington D.C., Ontario and rebroadcast on Thursday in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080 radio. For more information on the show and podcasts visit ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Listen to the Ray Hanania podcast here.

AFP

  Daesh claimed the bomb blast that tore through the Seh Dokan mosque during midday prayers
AFP

KABUL: Taliban forces have arrested a suspected Daesh militant who planned a bomb attack that killed at least 12 worshippers at a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan, police said on Friday.
Daesh claimed the bomb blast that tore through the Seh Dokan mosque during midday prayers in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday.
The attack also wounded 58 people.
Balkh province’s police spokesman Asif Waziri said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was a key operative of Daesh.
“He was the mastermind of yesterday’s attack on the mosque,” Waziri said. The interior ministry also reported the arrest of Sangaryar, an Afghan national.
“He played a key role in several attacks in the past and had repeatedly managed to escape, but this time we arrested him in a special operation,” Waziri said.
Daesh also claimed a separate bomb attack in another northern city of Kunduz on Thursday that killed four people and wounded 18 people.
The group has taken responsibility for deadly attacks in Afghanistan, often against Shiite targets, even as the number of bombings have fallen since the Taliban seized power in August last year.
Shiite Afghans are mostly from the ethnic Hazara community and make up between 10 and 20 percent of the country’s 38 million people. They have long been the target of the Daesh, who consider them heretics.
Earlier this week, at least six people were killed in twin blasts that hit a boys’ school in a Shiite neighborhood of Kabul.
No group has so far claimed that attack.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the militant group is a key security challenge.
The Taliban have regularly raided suspected Daesh hideouts, especially in eastern Nangarhar province — a bastion of the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), the local wing of the militant group.
The biggest ideological difference between the two Sunni Islamist groups is that the Taliban sought only an Afghanistan free of foreign forces, whereas Daesh wants an Islamic caliphate stretching from Turkey to Pakistan and beyond.

AFP

  Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has sought to quell a long-running insurgency in Indian-administered Kashmir
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: India’s prime minister will on Sunday hold his first public event in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir since New Delhi imposed a sweeping security clampdown there more than two years ago.
Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has sought to quell a long-running insurgency in Indian-administered Kashmir and buttress its hold over the Muslim-majority region, which is claimed by neighboring Pakistan and over which the countries have fought two wars.
New Delhi nullified the area’s limited autonomy in 2019, when authorities arrested thousands and imposed the world’s longest Internet shutdown, seeking to forestall local opposition to the move.
It is the most militarized part of India, with more than half a million soldiers and paramilitaries deployed across the region.
Tight security is being put in place for Modi’s visit, but he can nonetheless expect a rousing welcome in Palli, with tens of thousands expected to welcome him at an event marshalled by his governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The village is in Jammu, the Hindu-majority southern part of the territory, which celebrated New Delhi’s introduction of direct rule as a bulwark against Kashmir’s separatist movement.
Modi will preside over a ceremony to mark Panchayati Raj — a day that commemorates grassroots democracy, although Kashmir has been without an elected regional government since 2018, when the BJP left its ruling coalition and the New Delhi-appointed governor stepped in.
Its last chief minister was detained during the clampdown and only released more than a year later.
Sunday’s event will see Modi lead the region “into a new era of development,” Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters.
Modi’s government says its decision to end Kashmir’s limited autonomy was aimed at fostering a lasting peace and bringing investment into the troubled region, where tens of thousands of people have been killed over the years.
The result has been a rigid security framework that has rendered public protest virtually impossible and that critics say has put a stranglehold on civic life.
Around 2,300 people, mostly politicians and activists who have campaigned against Indian rule, have been arrested under vaguely worded legislation that allows authorities to designate anyone as a terrorist and puts the burden of innocence on the accused.
International human rights groups have condemned the measures.
Foreign journalists are barred from visiting and local reporters are often summoned by counterinsurgency police and questioned over their work, with three arrested in recent months under preventative detention laws.
“Reporting from Kashmir is now like walking and living on the razor’s edge all the time,” a journalist working for an Indian newspaper said, declining to be identified for fear of government reprisals.
“It’s a very fearful atmosphere.”
Police say that violence has declined since the 2019 overhaul of Kashmir’s status.
But almost 1,000 people have been killed in that time — among them soldiers, militants and civilians — and young men continue to join rebel groups that have fought Indian rule of Kashmir for more than three decades.

Reuters

  Russian president is known to have two adult daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova
Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian government has imposed sanctions and travel bans on two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, it said in a statement on Friday.
It follows similar measures undertaken by other Western nations including the United States and Britain, and takes the total number of people and entities in Russia subject to Australian sanctions to nearly 750.
It did not name the two Putin daughters but the Russian president is known to have two adult daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova. The statement added President Putin and Lavrov were added to the sanctions list on Feb. 27.
The fresh round of sanctions also targets 144 Russian senators who provided support to President Putin by approving the “illegitimate” recognition as independent the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Feb. 22, Australia’s foreign ministry said in its statement.
Foreign Minister Marisa Payne added that Australia will continue to increase costs on Russia by targeting those who bear responsibility for the “unjustified and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine.” Russia calls its invasion a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.
Last week, Australia imposed targeted financial sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises, including defense-related entities such as truckmaker Kamaz and shipping companies SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding Corp.

Reuters

  The new measure follows the removal last month of a pre-departure test requirement
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand will next month remove a requirement for arrivals vaccinated against COVID-19 to undergo a test and brief quarantine on arrival, an official said on Friday, the latest measure to revive its battered tourism industry.
Visitors are encouraged to perform antigen self-tests during their stay, instead of the current “Test & Go” scheme, where arrivals must isolate in a hotel while awaiting the result of a test on arrival.
The new measure follows the removal last month of a pre-departure test requirement.
“Adjusting measures has an impact on drawing in tourism receipts,” Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the coronavirus taskforce, told a news conference.
Tourism is a crucial driver of the economy in Thailand, one of Asia’s most popular holiday destinations, representing about 12 percent of gross domestic product before the pandemic, when visitor numbers hit a record high.
Although Thailand is seeing a pickup in tourism, numbers are still down sharply from that level, with 210,800 arrivals in March, up from 6,700 in the same period last year, but far short of the monthly average of 3.3 million in 2019.
Still required for visitors, however, is online travel clearance for which proof of vaccination and insurance must be presented. The “Thailand Pass” has long been a source of frustration over the time taken to be granted approval.
Other rules eased on Friday include reducing the required insurance coverage to $10,000 and granting entry to unvaccinated visitors, providing they show a negative pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) result.

