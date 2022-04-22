You are here

  • Home
  • NEOM pitches investment opportunities to more than 700 US business leaders

NEOM pitches investment opportunities to more than 700 US business leaders

NEOM pitches investment opportunities to more than 700 US business leaders
NEOM’s CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2n4f

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM pitches investment opportunities to more than 700 US business leaders

NEOM pitches investment opportunities to more than 700 US business leaders
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 700 US business, sustainability, and investment leaders attended a series of showcase events to highlight the development of NEOM, the $500 billion project owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, according to the project’s CEO.

The “Discover NEOM” events followed on from a similar exercise in London last year.

NEOM’s CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said: “We came to the US to explore the significant market opportunities that NEOM presents to American corporations, to showcase the great progress NEOM has made and to discuss how we can best support the collaborative international effort to address global challenges.”

As well as the “Discover NEOM” events, the organization held a special reception at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, DC to honor students on NEOM’s scholarship program, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar.

NEOM plans to expand its events to reach more destinations all over the globe, it said in a statement.

FASTFACTS

The NEOM project is being developed in Tabuk, in the northwest of Saudi Arabia.

More than $500 billion will be invested, with money coming from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund as well as private businesses.

A smart city known as ‘The Line’ will be part of the project, and will have no carbon emissions, as well as no streets and cars.

A floating industrial city known as ‘Oxagon’ will be focused on manufacturing and research.

The US programme comes a month after the CEO of PIF-backed Saudi Jada announced it planned to double investments in NEOM.

Adel Al-Ateeq was speaking in March after it was announced the project had struck a partnership agreement with the US city of Miami.

“We are looking to increase the volume of investment 100 percent, by more than SR4 billion ($1.06 billion),” Al-Ateeq said.

The NEOM megaproject aims to transform the Kingdom’s northwest Red Sea coast to a high-tech hub.

This falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to drift away from crude, raise investments, and untie social restrictions.

Earlier this week it was reported the solar and wind power projects aimed at supplying electricity to the $6.5 billion planned green hydrogen-based ammonia plant in NEOM are expected to be situated in northwest Saudi Arabia — close to the border with Jordan, reported Meed, citing an industry source. 

According to the report, the engineering, procurement and construction, also known as the EPC contract, will be awarded as one tranche.

The report said four firms including Energy China, Power China Huadong, Sepco 3, and Larsen and Toubro India are vying for the contract which could be awarded by the end of this month. 

Topics: NEOM

Related

Location for NEOM’s $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized
Business & Economy
Location for NEOM’s $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized

UAE-based Chalhoub’s firm enters the metaverse with NFT collection

UAE-based Chalhoub’s firm enters the metaverse with NFT collection
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE-based Chalhoub’s firm enters the metaverse with NFT collection

UAE-based Chalhoub’s firm enters the metaverse with NFT collection
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based Chalhoub Group’s Christofle will enter the metaverse with its first non-fungible token collection “925 Genesis MOOD” on May 7, 2022.

The NFT refers to an imaginary city, named ‘Christofle Aurifaber Citatis’ in Latin, or ‘The City of Christofle Silversmithing’, a statement showed.

“We are eager to join the era of the Metaverse with this new first NFT collection in line with our brand values of audacity, elegance, excellence, and inclusiveness,” Emilie Metge, CEO of Christofle said.

“With a bold and modern approach, we are translating our craftsmanship into the new wave of the web, that is all about community and ownership,” she said.

“We want to offer the Christofle community a way to experience and access unique pieces of Christofle,” she added.

“I feel extremely humbled and proud to witness our Group’s first NFT drop. And it only makes sense for it to be done with Christofle, the first luxury brand we introduced to the GCC over 65 years ago,” said President of Strategy, Growth, Innovation and Investment at Chalhoub Group, Michael Chalhoub.

“Innovation and retaining the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders have always been part of our core values, and we take it as our duty to lead the way and introduce the first luxury tableware NFT,” he said.

Christofle NFT collection “925 Genesis MOOD” is inspired by MOOD by Christofle launched in 2015 and one of the best sellers of the house.

It is a dreamlike city of silver and gold where the architecture takes the visitor on an immersive journey, across time and space, revealing the brand codes dear to Christofle.

The NFTs will be available at www.exclusible.com for 0.1 ETH on Saturday May 7, 2022, NFT holders will gain access to exclusive and unique benefits, as well as discover the world of Christofle through an incredible 3D masterpiece 

Christofle entering Web 3.0 is the completion of a collaboration between Christofle, and Exclusible, which develops and sells coveted NFTs and luxury digital real estate, and is powered by Chalhoub Group’s Innovation unit, according to the statement.

This NFT collection cements the ambition to engage customers in this new era by building long-lasting relationships with them, it said.

Topics: Chalhoub Group NFTs

Related

Chalhoub, Mubadala, Mediclinic are top 3 firms to work for in the UAE: LinkedIn
Business & Economy
Chalhoub, Mubadala, Mediclinic are top 3 firms to work for in the UAE: LinkedIn

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 
Updated 36 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 
Updated 36 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi official entities have warned against the use of forex trading on their official Twitter accounts.

Forex, also known as foreign exchange trading, is the exchange of one currency to another for trading purposes. 

The warning, reported by the Saudi Central Bank, Capital Market Authority and the Kingdom’s ministry of commerce, read: “Do not lose your money because of your dealings with people or entities promoting unlicensed forex.”

Saudi Arabia is accelerating steps towards protecting the financial system. 

Earlier this month, the Saudi Central Bank directed banks to halt the option of opening online accounts for individuals or institutions as part of new security measures.

Similarly, the Saudi Capital Market Authority has issued a circular obliging financial institutions not to accept initial public offering applications without prior verification, Argaam reported, citing unnamed sources. 

This comes as an increase in fraud has been observed recently, through impersonation of platforms that sell goods or provide services, with names of official entities, to obtain access data on electronic banking service.

Topics: Forex Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Related

Saudi Capital Market Authority OKs IPO of 30% of PIF-owned Elm Co.
Business & Economy
Saudi Capital Market Authority OKs IPO of 30% of PIF-owned Elm Co.

Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study

Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study
Updated 43 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study

Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study
Updated 43 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 80 percent of Saudis are frustrated with the lack of progress by businesses when it comes to sustainability, a new survey claims.

A study by Oracle shows as many as 98 percent of people in Saudi Arabia believe sustainability and social factors are more important than ever.

Some 89 percent said the events over the past two years have caused them to change their actions.

While 95 percent of Saudi respondents believe businesses would make more progress towards sustainability and social goals with the help of AI, 79 percent even believe bots will succeed where humans have failed.

The study took in the views of more than 11,000 consumers and business leaders across 15 countries including Saudi Arabia.

Pamela Rucker, chief information officer advisor and instructor for Harvard Professional Development who helped conduct the research, said: “The results show that people are more likely to do business with and work for organizations that act responsibly toward our society and the environment. 

“This is an opportune moment. While thinking has evolved, technology has as well, and it can play a key role in overcoming many of the obstacles that have held progress back.”

Human bias and operational challenges are holding businesses back in the Kingdom

Business leaders trust bots over humans alone to drive sustainability and social efforts, according to the study.

Almost all of business leaders, representing 97 percent, believe sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance, or ESG programs are critical to the success of their organizations.

While 45 percent of executives identified the top benefit as strengthening the brand, 44 percent identified it as increasing productivity and 42 percent identified it as attracting new customers.

As many as 94 percent are facing major obstacles when implementing sustainability and ESG initiatives. 

While 39 percent sees the biggest challenge is in obtaining ESG metrics from partners and third parties, 30 percent sees the challenge is in lack of data and 38 percent believe it is the time-consuming manual reporting processes.

Most business leaders in the Kingdom, representing 97 percent, admit human bias and emotion often distract from the end goal, and 92 percent believe organizations using technology to help drive sustainable business practices will succeed in the long run.

Some 98 percent would trust a bot over a human to make sustainability and social decisions, with 48 percent believing they are better at collecting different types of data without error, 42 percent believe they are making rational, unbiased decisions and 42 percent see bots predicting future outcomes based on metrics/past performance.

People in Saudi Arabia will cut ties with businesses not taking action on sustainability and social initiatives

Most people in Saudi Arabia — 98 percent — want to make progress on sustainability and social factors, with 55 percent aiming to establish healthier ways of living, 47 percent aiming at saving the planet for future generations and 50 percent who want to help create more equality around the world.

As many as 71 percent of people in the Kingdom would cancel their relationship with a brand that does not take sustainability and social initiatives seriously, the study showed.

Moreover, 76 percent would even leave their current company to work for a brand that places a greater focus on these efforts.

While 93 percent of respondents would pay a premium for their products and services if organizations can clearly demonstrate environmental and social progress, 92 percent would invest in their companies and 94 percent would work for them.

 

Topics: sustainability ESG AI

Related

mCloud, Aramco to explore a joint hub for ESG solutions in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
mCloud, Aramco to explore a joint hub for ESG solutions in Saudi Arabia

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters
  • Yields extend rise as Fed officials set hawkish tone
  • Palladium set for lone weekly gain among precious metals
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Gold prices dipped on Friday and were on track for their first weekly loss in three, as rising US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented bullion’s appeal, Reuters is reporting.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,947.36 per ounce, as of 0829 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,952.10.

“The outlook for gold is subdued as rising rates obviously weigh, but until we break the trading range (between $1,930 to under $2,000) in a convincing manner...we really don’t have much of a direction for gold,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields extended gains as Federal Reserve officials took a hawkish tone on tightening policy, cementing the view that the US central bank will hike interest rates aggressively as it fights soaring inflation.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

A stronger US dollar could also pressure gold, while geopolitical uncertainty remains a support; gold price is stuck in the middle of those two conflicting currents, McCarthy said. A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

Gold is down about 1.3 percent so far this week.

Prices rose to near the key mark of $2,000 per ounce on Monday on safe-haven demand and mounting worries over inflation, only to pull back and hit a two-week low in the previous session.

“With stagflation moving from a potential tail risk to reality, investors worldwide are turning to gold as a keen portfolio diversifier,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

Spot silver fell 1.3 percent to $24.32 per ounce, while platinum retreated 0.6 percent to $962.53, both poised for weekly losses.

Palladium was little changed at $2,422.88. 

Topics: Gold

Related

Commodities Update — Gold down; Soybeans rise, wheat falls; P&G raises sales forecast
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold down; Soybeans rise, wheat falls; P&G raises sales forecast

Carlos Ghosn ‘surprised’ by French international arrest warrant: Reuters

Carlos Ghosn ‘surprised’ by French international arrest warrant: Reuters
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Carlos Ghosn ‘surprised’ by French international arrest warrant: Reuters

Carlos Ghosn ‘surprised’ by French international arrest warrant: Reuters
  • Ghosn has always denied wrongdoing
  • Fled to Lebanon from Japan in late 2019
  • Ghosn had escaped in a box aboard a private jet
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn is surprised by an international warrant sought by a French magistrate, Ghosn’s spokesman said, a case linked to a probe into suspect money flows between Renault and an Omani dealership, according to Reuters.

The architect of the Renault-Nissan auto alliance has been fighting multiple probes since fleeing in late 2019 to Lebanon from Japan, where he faced separate financial misconduct allegations.

“This is surprising, Ghosn has always co-operated with French authorities,” a spokesperson for Ghosn in France told Reuters, reacting to a report of the international arrest warrant in the Wall Street Journal.

Five international arrest warrants for Ghosn and the current owners or former directors of the Omani company Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, a vehicle distributor in Oman, were issued by the investigative judge, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office confirmed.

The Japanese investigation precipitated a vertiginous fall from grace for Carlos Ghosn, who had lived a jet-set lifestyle with properties in Paris, Rio de Janeiro and Beirut before he was detained for months in a Tokyo custody center and under home arrest.

He escaped Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet.

At the time of Ghosn’s escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan’s financial statements by 9.3 billion yen ($85 million) over a decade and enriched himself at his employer’s expense through payments to car dealerships.

Ghosn — who denies any wrongdoing in the cases against him — remains in his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan and has a policy of not extraditing its own nationals.

Ghosn holds passports from France, Lebanon and Brazil.

French prosecutors allege Ghosn funneled millions of dollars of Renault funds through the Omani car distributor for his personal use, including for the purchase of a 120-foot yacht.

In early 2020, French prosecutors stepped up their investigation into Ghosn’s Omani dealings and a lavish party he threw at the Versailles palace in 2014.

Ghosn told Reuters in an interview last year that he was prepared for a lengthy process to clear his name with French authorities.

Ghosn was chairman of both Nissan and Mitsubishi and chief executive of Renault when he was arrested in Japan in 2018. 

Topics: Carlos Ghosn

Related

Update France issues international arrest warrant for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn
World
France issues international arrest warrant for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

Latest updates

UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection
UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection
MiSK launches third edition of 2030 leadership program
MiSK launches third edition of 2030 leadership program
Illinois legislator proposes designating Arabs as ‘minority’ to qualify for state contracts
Illinois legislator proposes designating Arabs as ‘minority’ to qualify for state contracts
Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 
Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 
Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study
Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.