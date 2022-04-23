Review: Ramadan series ‘Faten Amal Harby’ focuses on women’s rights in Egypt 

DUBAI: Ramadan is a big month for filmmakers in the Arab world, where writers, directors and actors race to present their television series during the holy month.
In a crowded television landscape, one of this Ramadan’s most popular shows is Egyptian-Russian actress Nelly Karim’s series “Faten Amal Harby.”
The show, available to stream on Shahid and Watch It, stars Sherif Salama, Mohammed Al-Sharnouby, Hala Sedqy, Khaled Sarhan, Mohamed Tharwat and Fadya Abdel Ghany.
Written by journalist and author Ibrahim Eissa and directed by filmmaker Mohamed Al-Adl, the series follows a divorced mother, Faten Amal Harby (played by Karim), who is involved in a conflict with her abusive former husband, Seif El-Dandarawy (played by Salama), and her mother-in-law (Abdel Ghany) over custody of her two daughters and her rights after divorce.
She is drawn into a struggle to change the personal status law in Egypt after her former partner uses various tricks to deny her rights.
The show highlights stories of women who experience verbal and physical abuse in their relationships in modern Egypt.
Karim’s acting, which is supported by her makeup-free face, loose-fitting clothing and humble home, reflects the reality of a single working mother trying to provide for her daughters.
Despite her suffering, the script shows the main character trying to hold onto hope and smile through her pain.
The mother goes out of her way to spend quality time with her daughters, and devotes every penny she has to teach them in international schools and take them to sports practice.
Salama also plays his character skilfully, portraying a man trying to make his former partner regret her decision to divorce.
Divorce is not always a celebration of freedom, as multiple series in the Arab world show, but comes with challenges caused not only by the former husband, but also by society as a whole.
“Faten Amal Harby” will challenge legal institutions in Egypt to rethink the personal status law. Is it finally time to change it?
Lebanese painter Aref El-Rayess' daughter pays tribute to her late father in retrospective exhibition
The exhibition — now showing in Sharjah — covers five decades of the Lebanese modernist’s work
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: For Hala El-Rayess, the moment had finally come. For years, she had tried to organize a comprehensive exhibition paying tribute to her late father, the prolific Lebanese modernist Aref El-Rayess, who died in 2005. And in late 2021, such a show was held at Beirut’s Sfeir-Semler Gallery, displaying the artist’s diverse body of work; including paintings, sculptures and collages.
“I remember walking in at the opening and standing there looking at the artworks. Tears just started running down my face. . . it was very emotional,” El-Rayess, the founder of the Aref El-Rayess Foundation, tells Arab News from her base in London. The exhibition, featuring works from five decades of her father’s artistry, has now travelled to the United Arab Emirates and is being hosted by the Sharjah Art Museum, in collaboration with Sharjah Art Foundation, until August 7.
“Seeing it in Sharjah — at an institution, not a gallery — was a very happy moment for me. ‘I’ve done it, after all these years,’” says El Rayess. “And the space is so beautiful and complements the work so well.”
She remembers a childhood perfumed by turpentine in her playful father’s atelier in Saudi Arabia in the Eighties. “I’d walk in and the smell was so strong, I think I was around five or six then. It brings back warm memories of happy childhood days. One of the things that used to drive my mum crazy was that she’d shower me, get me all dressed up, and ready to go out, then she’d find me covering myself in paint, from top to bottom. That was my dad — just letting me play,” she says.
But beneath the jokester persona lay a deeply political artist, whose work reflected troubled times in the Arab world in the second half of the 20th century.
“He was extremely vocal. Like his works, he wouldn’t keep anything in and he never really cared about what people thought — not out of disrespect; he would try to get reactions out of them, purposely. Reactions were what he was always after. Some people hated him,” says El-Rayess with a laugh.
Aref’s father hoped his son would turn to the world of business, but he was drawn instead to nature and creativity. The living room of the El-Rayess family home in the city of Aley on Mount Lebanon was lined with Aref’s paintings, his daughter recalls. “I think art was just something he had within him,” she says.
As he grew older, Aref became politically active and joined Lebanese politician Kamal Jumblatt’s Progressive Socialist Party, founded in 1949. In Beirut’s artistic circle, he was a focal presence, befriending the likes of Helen Khal, Huguette Caland, and Etel Adnan.
Aref was a witness to major political events in the region from the 1950s onwards, starting with the Algerian War of Independence to turmoil in Palestine and the Lebanese Civil War. At one point during the latter, he fled to Algeria as there was talk of him being a target of an assassination plot.
“I think he was becoming a bit too active,” says El-Rayess. “They just wanted to kill him and my grandad was like: ‘Get out. I need to save my son.’”
His dystopian, darkly comic, surrealist paintings depict scenes of war, hanged resistance fighters, a politician with a distorted face, and a mother crying in shock as she holds her deceased son. “He was definitely trying to record a moment in history. It was always about what was happening in the (moment),” observes El-Rayess.
There is a lighter side to the artist’s work too, such as his beautiful portraits of African men and women, created during his travels in West Africa, where his father had a business. Later in his career, he experimented with making large, show-stopping collage panels made up of hundreds of newspaper clippings of major headlines, prominent politicians and stars of the 1990s, from Rafic Hariri to Princess Diana. As with his paintings, he was capturing a moment in time.
“People would tell him that he was wasting time and that this wasn’t ‘art.’ It was his way of taking a break from painting,” says El-Rayess.
Another departure from his war-heavy paintings came about in the 1980s, during his time in Jeddah, when he created his calming, out-of-this-world “Desert” series, painting with ethereal hues.
This marked a new chapter in his life, during which he assisted Mayor Mohammed Said Farsi’s plans to build Jeddah’s sculpture park.
“I personally think that the fact he left Lebanon to become a provider, a father, was a completely different world for him,” says El-Rayess. “Being in a place where there was desert, calmness, having his own little girl. . . I think that brought some kind of peace into his soul.”
Robert D. Kaplan’s outstanding new book is about reflection, introspection, geopolitics, geography, culture, history, religion, civilization and travel in “the globe in miniature.”
In this insightful travelogue, Kaplan, geopolitical expert and bestselling author of Balkan Ghosts and The Revenge of Geography, turns his perceptive eye to a region that for centuries has been a meeting point of cultures, trade, and ideas.
He undertakes a journey around the Adriatic Sea, through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, and Greece, to reveal that far more is happening in the region than most news stories let on.
Often overlooked, the Adriatic is in fact at the center of the most significant challenges of our time, including the rise of populist politics, the refugee crisis, and battles over the control of energy resources.
Kaplan explores how the region has changed over his three decades of observing it as a journalist.
Kaplan “is a gem of a writer and his descriptions are vivid, original and lovely,” said a review on goodreads.com.
“Kaplan’s writing is comprehensive yet accessible, bursting at the seams with information.”
Saudi artist's 'The Teaching Tree' symbolizes Kingdom's great change
Muhannad Shono’s large-scale installation reflects on creative resilience in Saudi Arabia
Rebecca Anne Proctor
VENICE: A large 40-meter-long form that seems to writhe gently like a living being takes up the entirety of the pavilion of Saudi Arabia. The organically formed structure is covered in palm fronds painted in black and moves, ever so slightly, powered by pneumatics.
Titled “The Teaching Tree” and by Muhannad Shono, the artist selected to represent the Kingdom in Venice this year, the work is, in his words, “the embodiment of a living imagination, the resistance and resilience of the creative mind. It encompasses a journey, not only of myself, but of the resilience and irrepressible creative scene that is emerging now in Saudi Arabia.”
As the country continues to forge its voice on the international art scene, Shono has become a strong advocate for a new generation of artists from Saudi Arabia.
When beholding Shono’s work, the viewer becomes aware of rays of outside light that cast shadows on the floor, serving a role in the aesthetic and performance of the artist’s work.
Muhannad Shono is the artist selected to represent the Kingdom in Venice this year. (Supplied)
“I wanted the work to be connected to outside light; I wanted the work to change as the natural light changed prompting how people experience it. Lighting became very crucial in the end and shadows that were made became very important in how they wanted to manifest,” Shono told Arab News.
Muhannad Shono, “The Teaching Tree,” 2022. (Supplied)
Curated by Reem Fadda, the director of the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, and assistant curator Rotana Shaker, Shono’s enigmatic form explores ideas of resilience, regeneration, nature, creation, and mythology in the natural world and in the human imagination. The work was entirely assembled by hand in Riyadh by a team of Saudi and international artists and mounted in Venice.
Fadda said: “There was a big community alongside Muhannad of artists, supporters, and creators and the curation was divided between me and Rotana. Photographers, designers, and creatives of all kinds came together and supported him in the creation and manifestation of the work.”
Reem Fadda is the Director of the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Underpinning the work are the concepts on which Shono has long based his art, namely the practice of questioning truths, ontologies, and basic ideas regarding human life. Of note is the artist’s investigations into the drawn line — the origin of “The Teaching Tree” and the basis for all aesthetic forms — an act of creative agency itself.
“Here we find this massive installation of a line that becomes an embodied thing, a living thing, throbbing, breathing, and coming to life as a force of absolute creative resistance and imagination.
Rotana Shaker is the assistant curator. (Supplied)
“This is not an industrial thing. It is a structure and there is pneumatics that are inside. The palm fronds were hand dried, treated, and died and they are all waste palm fronds from the trimmings that were then hand inserted each and every one,” Fadda added.
The stories of Al-Khidr, the legendary Islamic figure endowed with immortal life who is described in the Qur’an as a righteous servant of God possessing great wisdom or mystic knowledge, have had a profound influence on Shono’s personal and creative life.
According to several myths, wherever Al-Khidr sat a garden would grow — symbolizing, similar to Shono’s work at the Biennale, healing, regeneration, and rebirth.
Muhannad Shono, “The Teaching Tree,” 2022, Sculptural installation with palm fronds, pigment, pneumatics and metal structure, overall dimensions variable. (Supplied)
“The Teaching Tree” thus reflects also on the idea of hope for rebirth, particularly when faced with the present warning signs of past and future ecological and human struggle.
Shono said: “The work is the embodiment of the living imagination. It is an act of creative resistance. Despite attempts to restrict human imagination, and in fact, thanks to those restrictions, more fertile ground is created for stronger expression.”
US rock group Maroon 5 will perform at the Giza Pyramids on May 3, while American Grammy-winning band the Black Eyed Peas will hit the historical site’s stage on Oct. 2.
Legend, also famous for songs “Glory” and “Green Light,” previously performed in the UAE in 2020 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.
In 2018, he headlined the 16th Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, playing alongside Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and English pop band Duran Duran.
And in 2015, Legend won the Golden Globe Award for co-writing “Glory” from the film “Selma.” He is also an actor and received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role in NBC’s musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which he also produced.
The last album he released was “Bigger Love” in 2020.
Lebanese photographer Michel Zoghzoghi supports cancer patients with latest show
In ‘Other Nations: A Journey Through Threatened Kingdoms,’ the Lebanese photographer highlights endangered species
Lynn Tehini
BEIRUT: From the polar bears of the Arctic to the tigers of India, few animals have escaped the eagle eye of Lebanese photographer Michel Zoghzoghi.
Zoghzoghi has been traveling the world for more than 15 years chronicling its natural beauty and highlighting endangered species. His latest exhibition, “Other Nations: A Journey Through Threatened Kingdoms,” which was hosted by the Dar El-Nimer gallery in Beirut earlier this month, carried a double appeal, though. Through the show, Zoghzoghi raised funds for the American University of Beirut Medical Center to help cancer patients in Lebanon.
Zoghzoghi’s work highlights the perfect balance of nature, and shows us what we are in danger of losing. “I want to show how beautiful predatory animals are and how extraordinary the nature in which they live is,” he told Arab News. “But my aim is also to send out a warning that all the species represented are endangered and that many are on the brink of extinction.
Zoghzoghi’s work highlights the perfect balance of nature. (Supplied)
“Today the uncontrolled development of modern civilizations has called everything into question. Man has become the alpha predator, but unlike other predators he has not kept (nature in) balance and is threatening himself.”
The exhibition includes photographs taken over the past 12 years in Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Norway, the US, Canada, Dubai and Brazil.
The photographer refers to his expeditions as “missions,” adding that the journeys can be “far from easy,” and explaining that he often spends hours concealed in hides while waiting for an animal — sometimes to no avail.
“I traveled to the border of Pakistan and India to immortalize the snow leopard and I failed. I also remember taking a trip to South Africa to see sharks, and — no photos,” he said.
The title of the exhibition was inspired by US author and naturalist Henry Beston’s 1928 book “The Outermost House,” in which he wrote: “We need another and a wiser and perhaps a more mystical concept of animals … They are not brethren, they are not underlings: they are other nations, caught with ourselves in the net of life and time, fellow prisoners of the splendor and travail of the earth.”
Here, Zoghzoghi discusses some images from the exhibition.
‘Kaboso’
I was in the Masai Mara last November. It was empty, as many visitors had cancelled due to COVID. We left camp by 5:15 a.m. and we had been driving for half an hour when we spotted Kaboso, a beautiful female leopard. She was very relaxed as there were no other vehicles. I asked (the driver) to stop in a little ditch in order to be at eye level with her. By the time he’d stopped, she was almost upon us. I took the shot and she disappeared in the bushes.
‘Prey’
This was taken in India’s Bandhavgarh National Park in 2011. We had been looking for a young male tiger that had been sighted in the area the evening before. When we finally found him, he was up on a hill looking at us through the bush. We positioned the car a bit lower on the hill as I wanted to be at eye level and I took the shot focusing on his eyes.
‘Just Around the Corner’
I have a few unforgettable wildlife moments. This encounter with a serval was definitely one of them. It was toward the end of my trip to the Mara in November. As we were making our way back to camp one evening, I decided to stop and stretch my legs after a long day in the vehicle. The temperature was ideal and I felt like staying out a bit more. As I was enjoying the cool breeze, I noticed a serval looking at us as he was walking towards the mud road. He seemed totally relaxed. I quickly grabbed my camera with a 500mm lens and laid flat in the mud hoping to get a low angle photo as he was crossing the mud road. He stopped on the road, looked in my direction and then started walking toward me. He stopped a few times, even groomed for a bit. When he decided he’d done enough checking me out he just left the road and disappeared in the savanna. The light was low, the air was cool, the mood was peaceful.
‘Ice Bear’
We left Longyearbyen in Norway on the M/S Origo on March 15, 2019, in the middle of a snow storm and headed north along the western coast of Svalbard. Early one afternoon as we were making our way through a beautiful fjord we spotted a bear sleeping in the snow. We immediately got into the zodiac and headed his way. After a freezing two-hour wait, he finally decided to come our way and started to walk along the ice edge. He disappeared behind an ice mound and as he appeared again on top of the mound, I took the shot.
‘The Magical Realm’
I was in Pantanal, Brazil, in September 2016. We reached Corixo Negro, off the Cuiaba River, before sunrise. The mist was very thick — giving this eerie yet magical atmosphere. As the first colors of the sun were starting to faintly appear I saw a heron sitting peacefully on the side of the river. He suddenly flew and I took the shot. A few seconds later the sun rose and the mist turned suddenly red before disappearing.