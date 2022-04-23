You are here

Russian mercenaries are Putin’s ‘coercive tool’ in Africa
Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of Mali in 1960, in Bamako in 2020. The banner in French reads: “Putin, the road to the future.” (AP Photo/File)
AP

  • The Wagner Group passes itself off as a private military contractor and the Kremlin denies any connection to it or even, sometimes, that it exists
  • In sub-Saharan Africa, Wagner has gained substantial footholds for Russia in Central African Republic, Sudan and Mali
AP

DAKAR, Senegal: When abuses were reported in recent weeks in Mali — fake graves designed to discredit French forces; a massacre of some 300 people, mostly civilians — all evidence pointed to the shadowy mercenaries of Russia’s Wagner Group.
Even before these feared professional soldiers joined the assault on Ukraine, Russia had deployed them to under-the-radar military operations across at least half a dozen African countries. Their aim: to further President Vladimir Putin’s global ambitions, and to undermine democracy.
The Wagner Group passes itself off as a private military contractor and the Kremlin denies any connection to it or even, sometimes, that it exists.
But Wagner’s commitment to Russian interests has become apparent in Ukraine, where its fighters, seen wearing the group’s chilling white skull emblem, are among the Russian forces currently attacking eastern Ukraine.
In sub-Saharan Africa, Wagner has gained substantial footholds for Russia in Central African Republic, Sudan and Mali. Wagner’s role in those countries goes way beyond the cover story of merely providing a security service, experts say.
“They essentially run the Central African Republic,” and are a growing force in Mali, Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of US armed forces in Africa, told a Senate hearing last month.
The United States identifies Wagner’s financer as Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch who is close to the Russian president and sometimes is called “Putin’s chef” for his flashy restaurants favored by the Russian leader. He was charged by the US government with trying to influence the 2016 US presidential election, and the Wagner Group is the subject of US and European Union sanctions.
Russia’s game plan for Africa, where it has applied its influence as far north as Libya and as far south as Mozambique, is straightforward in some ways, say analysts. It seeks alliances with regimes or juntas shunned by the West or facing insurgencies and internal challenges to their rule.
The African leaders get recognition from the Kremlin and military muscle from Wagner. They pay for it by giving Russia prime access to their oil, gas, gold, diamonds and valuable minerals.
Russia also gains positions on a strategically important continent.
But there’s another objective of Russia’s “hybrid war” in Africa, said Joseph Siegle, director of research at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.
Siegle said Russia is also waging an ideological battle, using Wagner as a “coercive tool” to undermine Western ideas of democracy and turn countries toward Moscow. Putin wants to challenge the international democratic order “because Russia can’t compete very well in that order,” Siegle said.
“If democracy is held up as the ultimate aspirational governance model, then that is constraining for Russia,” Siegle said.
Rather, Wagner promotes Russian interests with soldiers and guns, but also through propaganda and disinformation, as Prigozhin has done for Putin before.
In Central African Republic, Wagner fighters ride around the capital Bangui in unmarked military vehicles and guard the country’s gold and diamond mines. They have helped to hold off armed rebel groups and to keep President Faustin-Archange Touadera in power, but their reach goes much further.
Russian national Valery Zakharov is Touadera’s national security adviser but also a “key figure” in Wagner’s command structure, according to European Union documents accusing the mercenary group of serious human rights violations.
A statue erected last year in Bangui depicts Russian soldiers standing side by side to protect a woman and her children. Russia is cast as the country’s savior and pro-Russia marches have been held in support of the war in Ukraine and to criticize former security partner France — though several protesters said they are paid.
“A Central African adage says that when someone helps you, you have to reciprocate. This is why we have mobilized as one to support Russia,” said Didacien Kossimatchi, an official in Touadera’s political party. “Russia has absolved us of the unacceptable domination of the West.”
Kossimatchi said Russia was “acting in self-defense” in Ukraine.
Such support from African countries is a strategic success for Russia. When the United Nations voted on a resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine, 17 of the 35 countries that abstained from the vote — nearly half — were African. Several other African nations did not register a vote.
“Africa is fast becoming crucial to Putin’s efforts to dilute the influence of the United States and its international alliances,” said a report in March by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit set up by the former British prime minister.
Russia’s strategy in Africa comes at a minimal cost economically and politically. Analysts estimate Wagner operates with only a few hundred to 2,000 mercenaries in a country. Many are ex-Russian military intelligence, Siegle said, but because it’s a private force the Kremlin can deny responsibility for Wagner’s actions.
The real price is paid by ordinary people.
The people of Central African Republic aren’t more secure, said Pauline Bax, Africa Program deputy director of the International Crisis Group think tank. “In fact, there’s more violence and intimidation,” she said.
France, the US and human rights groups have accused Wagner mercenaries of extra-judicial killings of civilians in Central African Republic. A UN panel of experts said private military groups and “particularly the Wagner Group” have violently harassed people and committed rape and sexual violence. They are just the latest accusations of serious abuses by the group.
Central African Republic in 2021 acknowledged serious human rights violations by Russians, which forced Russian ambassador Vladimir Titorenko to leave his post.
The Wagner group has responded with a charm offensive — creating films designed to please the public, sponsoring beauty pageants and distributing educational materials that promote Russia’s involvement in Africa. Russian is now being taught in universities.
Russia has taken its Central African Republic blueprint to Mali and elsewhere in Africa. In Mali, there has been an “uprooting of democracy,” said Aanu Adeoye, an analyst on Russia-Africa affairs at the London-based Chatham House think tank.
Following coups in 2020 and last year, France is withdrawing troops from its former colony that had been helping fight Islamic extremists since 2013. Wagner moved in, striking a security deal with Mali’s new military junta, which then expelled the French ambassador and banned French TV stations. Tensions with the West have escalated. So has the violence.
Last month, Mali’s army and foreign soldiers who witnesses suspected were Russian killed an estimated 300 men in the rural town of Moura. Some of those killed were suspected extremists but most were civilians, Human Rights Watch said, calling it a “deliberate slaughter of people in custody.”
This week, when French forces handed over control of the Gossi military base, suspected Wagner agents hurriedly buried several bodies nearby and a Russian social media campaign blamed France for the graves. The French military, however, had used aerial surveillance after their withdrawal to show the creation of the sandy graves.
Both atrocities bear the hallmarks of Wagner mercenaries and Russia’s foreign policy brand under Putin, say several analysts.
“They have no concerns about minor things like democracy and human rights,” said Chatham House’s Adeoye.

Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school

Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school
AP

  • The country is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in the central city of Wuhan
AP

BEIJING: Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing.
City officials suspended classes in the school for a week following the positive test results on Friday. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases that day that were counted separately.
Mainland China reported 24,326 new community-transmitted infections on Saturday, with the vast majority of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict “zero-COVID” strategy has drawn global attention.
China has doubled down on the approach even in face of the highly transmissible omicron variant. The zero-COVID policy warded off many deaths and widespread outbreaks when faced with less transmissible variants through mass testing and strict lockdowns where people could not leave their homes.
But recent developments in Shanghai have led some to question whether the strategy is worth the tradeoffs. Many residents in the city have struggled to get adequate food supplies during a lockdown this month, while some were also unable to get drugs or medical attention. Some elderly people died after an outbreak at an hospital led medical staff to be quarantined.
The country is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in the central city of Wuhan.
Local media reported that in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, the government ordered the suspension of in-person after-school activities and classes. The city government is now conducting a round of mass testing to look for more cases.
In Shanghai, city officials reported 12 new deaths Saturday, all elderly patients with underlying illnesses.

Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3

Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3
AP

  • After seven of its troops were killed in an ambush earlier this month, Pakistan on April 16 retaliated with bombing raids inside Afghanistan
AP

ISLAMABAD: Militants in Afghanistan fired heavy weapons across the border into a Pakistani military outpost overnight, killing three personnel, the army said Saturday, in the latest violence to rattle the volatile region.
A firefight ensued with the militants firing toward the army post in Pakistan’s rugged North Waziristan region, and several were killed, the statement said. There was no immediate way to independently confirm details of the attack.
It comes as Afghanistan is reeling from a series of explosions in recent days, including the bombing of a mosque in northern Kunduz province on Friday that killed 33 people, including several students of an adjacent religious school or madrassa.
The striking increase in attacks in Afghanistan — as well as in neighboring Pakistan — highlights the growing security challenge facing Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who swept to power last August in the closing days of the chaotic withdrawal of American and NATO troops ending their 20-year war.
Even as their harsh religiously motivated edicts, which seemed reminiscent of their late 1990s rule, drew harsh criticism, their seemingly heavy-handed approach to security brought early expectations of improved safety.
However a vicious Islamic State affiliate known as the Islamic State in Khorasn Province, or IS-K — which claimed the recent spate of attacks in Afghanistan as well as a growing number in neighboring Pakistan — is proving an intractable challenge.
IS-K took responsibility for a series of attacks across Afghanistan on Thursday, most of which targeted the country’s minority Shiites who the radical Sunni Muslim group revile as heretics.
Still, the IS-K, which is an enemy of Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, is not the only militant organization in Afghanistan contributing to the security dilemma facing Kabul’s religiously driven government.
The violent Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or (TTP) — which the United Nations says numbers around 10,000 in Afghanistan — has stepped up its assault on Pakistan’s military outposts from its Afghan hideouts. Even the upstart IS-K has taken responsibility for some of the attacks targeting Pakistani military personnel, damaging relations between the two countries.
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have promised no militant group would use its soil as a base to attack another country, but Kabul has yet to arrest or hand over any TTP leaders in Afghanistan to Pakistan. Other militant groups also operating in Afghanistan include China’s militant Uighurs of East Turkistan Movement, which seeks independence for northwest China, and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU).
Some of the groups are loosely allied to the IS-K , while others act more independently, but on Saturday Pakistan’s military statement warned Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to do more.
“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future,” said the Pakistan military statement.
After seven of its troops were killed in an ambush earlier this month, Pakistan on April 16 retaliated with bombing raids inside Afghanistan that locals in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province said killed dozens of refugees. The United Nations Education Fund (UNICEF) confirmed 20 children were killed in the strikes in Afghanistan’s border provinces of Khost and Kunar.
Meanwhile on Saturday the Abdul Rahim Shaheed School, which was among the IS-K targets in the Thursday attacks, re-opened. As many as seven students were killed in the attacks. The principal handed each student a pen and a flower as they began classes on Sunday.

Hopes wane for Ukraine Easter truce as Russia presses campaign

Hopes wane for Ukraine Easter truce as Russia presses campaign
AFP

  • Ukrainian authorities have vowed to fight on and drive the Russian troops from their land
  • They also sought an Easter pause
AFP

ZAZPORIZHZHIA: Hopes for a weekend truce in Ukraine to celebrate the Orthodox Easter faded with talks between Moscow and Kyiv stalled as Russia said it aimed to take full control over the east and south of its neighbor.
The war enters its third month on Sunday but a senior Russian military officer said “the second phase of the special operation” — as Moscow terms its invasion of Ukraine — had just begun.
“One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine,” Major General Rustam Minnekaev said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday that if all went as planned, evacuations from the besieged city of Mariupol would start at noon.
“Today, we again will be trying to evacuate women, children and the elderly,” Vereshchuk wrote in a social media post.
Russian forces, which withdrew from around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine after being frustrated in their attempts to take over the capital, already occupy much of the eastern Donbas region and the south.
Minnekaev said their focus was now to “provide a land corridor to Crimea,” which Russia annexed in 2014, and toward a breakaway pro-Russian region of Moldova, Transnistria, where the general claimed Russian-speaking people were “being oppressed.”
Ukrainian authorities have vowed to fight on and drive the Russian troops from their land, but they also sought an Easter pause.
“Unfortunately, Russia rejected the proposal to establish an Easter truce,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.
In his regular Friday night address, Zelensky said the Russian general’s comments were a clear articulation of Moscow’s goals.
“This only confirms what I have already said multiple times: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning,” he said.
“We will defend ourselves as long as possible... but all the nations who, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us.”
Ukraine’s government, emboldened by an influx of Western weaponry, said its beleaguered forces were still holding out inside a sprawling steelworks in the razed port city of Mariupol.
The Kremlin has claimed the “liberation” of Mariupol, which is pivotal to its war plans nearly two months after President Vladimir Putin ordered the shock invasion of Russia’s Western-leaning neighbor.
In a phone call to Putin, EU chief Charles Michel appealed for humanitarian access to Mariupol, which has been largely destroyed by weeks of intense Russian bombardment.
“Strongly urged for immediate humanitarian access and safe passage from Mariupol and other besieged cities all the more on the occasion of Orthodox Easter,” Michel tweeted.
Putin however accused Kyiv of refusing to allow its troops to surrender in Mariupol.
“All servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, militants of the national battalions and foreign mercenaries who laid down their arms are guaranteed life,” Putin told Michel, the Kremlin said.
“But the Kyiv regime is not allowing for this opportunity to be used.”
Ukraine says hundreds of its forces and civilians are holed up inside the sprawling Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and Kyiv has repeatedly called for a cease-fire to allow women, children and the elderly to safely exit the shattered city.
Russia’s defense ministry earlier said it was ready to observe a humanitarian pause if Kyiv’s troops surrendered.
“The enemy’s offensive operation in the south hinges on Mariupol. The enemy is trying to focus all its efforts on it,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, told AFP.
An aide to Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, vowed late Friday that Ukraine’s “counter-attack on Mariupol will be 101 percent” as soon as the general staff decides, according to Ukrainian media.
The flag ship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet which played a key role in the siege of Mariupol sank last week, with Kyiv and Washington saying it was hit by Ukrainian missiles, which Moscow denies.
In its first admission of losses following the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia said Friday one crew member died and 27 were missing, after earlier claiming all the crew were evacuated.
Moscow had previously refused to reveal any details about casualties despite calls from parents concerned about their missing children.
It has also intensified efforts to muzzle independent media and government critics at home.
Russian authorities on Friday declared opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza a “foreign agent” and ordered his pre-trial detention for allegedly spreading false information about the army.


Russia’s change of strategic focus to southern and eastern Ukraine saw invading forces leave behind a trail of indiscriminate destruction and civilian bodies around Kyiv, including in the commuter town of Bucha.
A United Nations mission to Bucha documented “the unlawful killing, including by summary execution, of some 50 civilians there,” the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said.
Its spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said Russian forces had “indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes.”
The UN mission was sent on April 9, a week after an AFP team found bodies of people dressed in civilian clothing lining the streets of Bucha, after the town had been under Russian occupation for over a month.
Ukrainian officials say the bodies of more than 1,000 civilians have been retrieved from areas around Kyiv.
Forensic experts are now examining the bodies, said Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv regional military administration.
“But what we saw was hands tied behind the back, their legs tied and shot through the limbs and in the back of the head,” he told reporters.
On Thursday, US satellite imagery company Maxar released photos it assessed showed a “mass grave” on the northwestern edge of Mangush, west of Mariupol.
Ukraine’s leader also welcomed the latest promises of Western military aid, including howitzers, armored vehicles and tactical drones from the United States.
The UK government said Ukrainian soldiers had traveled to Britain for training in operating UK-supplied armored vehicles.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Britain was joining other European countries in reopening its embassy in Kyiv, but he warned that the conflict could drag on until the end of next year.
Seeking a way to end the bloodshed, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres will meet Putin in Moscow next week, and could also visit Zelensky in Kyiv, the UN announced.
Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say

Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
AP

  • Afghanistan’s Daesh affiliate on Friday claimed a series of bombings that happened a day earlier
AP

KABUL: A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s deputy culture and information minister, said the bombing in the town of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, also wounded another 43 people, many of them students.
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but Afghanistan’s Daesh affiliate on Friday claimed a series of bombings that happened a day earlier, the worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 12 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.
Earlier the Kunduz provincial police spokesman put the death toll at the Malawi Bashir Ahmad Mosque and madrassa compound in Imam Saheb at two dead and six injured. Mujahid later tweeted the higher casualty numbers, saying “we condemn this crime ... and express our deepest condolences to the victims.”
Friday’s bombing is the latest in a series of deadly attacks across Afghanistan. Mujahid called the perpetrators of the Kunduz attack “seditionists and evil elements.”
The United Nations called the attack “horrific.” Deputy special representative to Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said in a tweet that the “killings must stop now and perpetrators brought to justice.”
Since sweeping to power last August, the Taliban have been battling the upstart Daesh affiliate known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K which is proving to be an intractable security challenge for Afghanistan’s religiously driven government.
Last October the IS-K claimed a brutal bombing also in northern Kunduz province at a Shiite mosque that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 100. In November the Taliban’s intelligence unit carried out sweeping attacks on suspected IS-K hideouts in eastern Nangarhar province, where the deadly affiliate is headquartered.
In a statement Friday, the IS-K said the explosive devise that devastated Mazar-e-Sharif’s Sai Doken mosque was hidden in a bag left inside among scores of worshippers. As they knelt in prayer, it exploded.
“When the mosque was filled with prayers, the explosives were detonated remotely,” the Daesh statement said, claiming that 100 people were injured.
The Taliban say they have arrested a former IS-K leader in northern Balkh province, of which Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital. Zabihullah Noorani, information and culture department chief in Balkh province, said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was arrested in connection with Thursday’s mosque attack.
The IS-K had been relatively inactive in Afghanistan since last November, but in recent weeks have stepped up its attacks in Afghanistan and in neighboring Pakistan, taking aim at Shiite Muslim communities reviled by Sunni radicals.
Earlier this month two bombs exploded in Kabul’s Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing at least seven students and wounding several others.
The IS-K established its headquarters in eastern Afghanistan in 2014 and have been blamed for some of the worst attacks in Afghanistan, including a vicious assault on a maternity hospital and at a school that killed more than 80 girls in 2021, months before the Taliban took power.
The IS-K also took responsibility for a brutal bombing outside the Kabul International Airport in August 2021 that killed more than 160 Afghans who had been pushing to enter the airport to flee the country. Thirteen US military personnel also were killed as they oversaw America’s final withdrawal and the end of its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

White House briefing emphasizes commitment to race equity, including for Arab Americans

White House briefing emphasizes commitment to race equity, including for Arab Americans
RAY HANANIA

  • Arab Americans face persistent barriers to full inclusion and opportunities
  • Biden is including Arab Americans across all federal agency White House departments
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The White House has hosted an online briefing for Arab American community organizations and their members to emphasize US President Joe Biden’s commitment to equality, especially noting the inclusion of Arab Americans as part of the administration’s recognition of Arab American Heritage Month.
Of the seven speakers who briefed attendees on their department services, four were Arab American. They included moderator Dana Shubat, White House Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs Reema Dodin, USAID Director of Public Engagement Fayrouz Saad, and Department of Homeland Security Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Brenda Abdelall.
The virtual program on Friday, attended by Arab News and coordinated by the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, also featured White House Deputy Director of Racial and Economic Justice Jamie Keene, and Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights for the Department of Justice Jonathan Smith.
Although there was no opportunity for questions during the 38-minute teleconference, each speaker provided a summary of their duties and stressed the importance of including Arab Americans in addressing issues of diversity, discrimination and equality.
Shubat explained that the session was “all about equity and the work being done in their respective agencies,” with Keene offering a detailed overview of all that is being done.

Speakers in the teleconference stressed the importance of including Arab Americans in addressing issues of diversity, discrimination and equality.


Keene said that on his first day in office, US President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 13985 that directed the federal government to advance “equity for underserved communities,” which includes Arab Americans.
“It acknowledged that advancing equities requires an intersectional approach and a focus on communities of color, communities that face religious discrimination, women and girls, LGBTQI-plus people, people of disabilities, and communities across our country who continue to face intolerable levels of persistent poverty and discrimination,” Keene said.
“That approach of course includes a central focus on Arab American communities who we know face persistent barriers to full inclusion and opportunities in our nation.”
Those areas of “Equity Action” in Biden’s executive order cover more than 25 federal government agencies and include: Economic justice, education, environmental justice, civil rights, health, criminal justice, housing justice and community investment, and global equity.
“Our nation has to address the unacceptable costs of systemic racism, and that by advancing equity for all communities including Arab American communities we can build a nation that is more prosperous and more secure for all of us,” Keene said.
Biden directed each agency to evaluate their work to see how their major policies and programs might be perpetuating the historic exclusion of underserved communities and communities of color from full participation, including Arab Americans.
Each department has developed an “Equity Action Plan,” most of which can be read online at a new White House website: WhitHouse.gov/equity.
For example, Keene said, the Department of Homeland Security has announced new steps to mitigate bias and discrimination in the way travelers are treated at the nation’s airports.
“We know this has outsized impact and importance in Arab American communities,” Keene said.
The Equity Action Plans also address domestic violence, rooting out discrimination in unemployment insurance against women of color and other minority groups. Another example is how the Environmental Protection Agency has announced new steps to reinvigorate their civil rights enforcement. Often pollution had a higher burden on low-income and minority communities, Keene said.
Shubat emphasized that one of Biden’s main priorities was to have a “diverse workforce and diverse staff” working for the president in all of the federal agencies and in the White House.
“It is really great to be able share with you that 30 percent of agency appointees are naturalized citizens or children of immigrants,” Shubat said.
“I know there are lots of children of immigrants on this call, myself being one of them.”
Biden has appointed two dozen Arab Americans to mid-level and deputy positions in the White House and at the State Department.
However, with the exception of Hady Amr, whose title is deputy assistant secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs within the US Department of State, none of the key Arab American appointees have given on-the-record interviews to Arab media publications on major issues. Amr gave the first ever interview on his role at the State Department to Arab News on March 31, 2022.

