You are here

  • Home
  • Crew fatality on board NCC SAFA at Amsterdam anchorage

Crew fatality on board NCC SAFA at Amsterdam anchorage

A company statement said it was with deep regret they confirmed the loss of their colleague. (Supplied/File Photo)
A company statement said it was with deep regret they confirmed the loss of their colleague. (Supplied/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zb3qk

Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

Crew fatality on board NCC SAFA at Amsterdam anchorage

A company statement said it was with deep regret they confirmed the loss of their colleague. (Supplied/File Photo)
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi transportation and logistics firm Bahri said two crew members serving on board the chemical tanker NCC SAFA collapsed on Wednesday, with one of the workers being declared dead by medical teams. 

The two crew members were taken ill while performing routine tasks in one of the vessel’s cargo tanks while at the Amsterdam anchorage in the Netherlands.

The two individuals received first aid on board, one of which was airlifted to hospital ashore by the Netherlands Coastguard, however, the other individual was declared dead by the medical team on board.

A company statement said it was with deep regret they confirmed the loss of their colleague, saying: "This is a very sad day for Bahri and is felt keenly by everyone in the company."

It continued: "We are working to notify the families and have already launched a full investigation, our priority now is supporting the individual in the hospital, the family of the deceased, and the rest of the NCC SAFA crew."

Topics: business Bahri Amsterdam Netherlands

Related

Bahri to complete $110m grain JV by 2023
Business & Economy
Bahri to complete $110m grain JV by 2023
PIF-Aramco JV Bahri sees 87% profit drop in 2021
Business & Economy
PIF-Aramco JV Bahri sees 87% profit drop in 2021

How changing geopolitical scenario is impacting investment opportunities

How changing geopolitical scenario is impacting investment opportunities
Updated 24 April 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

How changing geopolitical scenario is impacting investment opportunities

How changing geopolitical scenario is impacting investment opportunities
  • There are important things happening, especially around Vision 2030, says UBS CIO Michael Bolliger
Updated 24 April 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: As the world faces significant geopolitical and economic unpredictability, Michael Bolliger, chief investment officer for emerging markets at UBS Global Wealth Management, told Arab News in an exclusive interview how the market responded to this uncertainty cocktail.

The war in Ukraine, according to him, has brought to light the high degree of differentiation among emerging markets. “Higher commodity prices are a challenge to importers like Turkey, Egypt and India, as their external balances worsen,” he said. “However, they are a boon to oil exporters from the Gulf region. This distinction is manifested in the recent divergence of sovereign bond spreads of the importers and exporters.”

Asked about the outlook for the Gulf Cooperation Council, he said this is an interesting point in time for the GCC and certainly for Saudi Arabia as well. “There are important things happening, specifically around Vision 2030. We see various projects now gaining shape and accelerating,” added Bolliger.

Volatile oil prices

Talking about the global context where energy prices are being supported by the global economy coming out of the pandemic, the UBS CIO said he sees the reopening trend accelerating. “By and large, the world has become a lot freer in terms of people’s movements, which means there’s a greater ability for consumers to spend and the service sector specifically to do well,” explained Bolliger.

That, of course, he said benefits the energy sector as well in combination with ongoing and probably growing restrictions on the supply side. 

Bolliger pointed out that people simply didn’t invest in oil facilities for quite a while now. “We saw already before the war in Ukraine that limited supply growth started to influence energy prices,” he said. “And then we had the situation in Ukraine which added another leg to this development, and energy prices saw another move higher.”

He underlined that this movement has become a significant tailwind for this year and probably even for the medium to longer term. “You look at the Saudi stock market and the region more broadly, and you see asset prices obviously starting to reflect the benign environment,” added Bolliger.

When asked about the volatility of oil prices, Bolliger said it’s fair to assume that at least for the next couple of quarters, “we will see higher oil prices than what was assumed in their forecast three or six months ago.”

He remarked that the reason for that evidence from other countries being affected by US sanctions suggests that it may take a long time for the sanctions on Russian oil to disappear.

With the release of strategic reserves in the US and elsewhere, Bolliger believes at some point they may try to fill these reserves again. “This also means that we will see a lesser impact on economic growth right now and hence less of an impact on the demand for energy for the next few quarters.”

While Bolliger expects energy prices to remain volatile — in terms of level, revenues and volumes that Saudi or the GCC can export — he sees these as positive developments locally.

Future outlook

Assessing the performance of financial markets in the world today in light of the pandemic, the volatile oil prices and the unfolding events in Ukraine, Bolliger said there’s a lot on the commodity space as far as Russia is concerned. “People have to deal with the interruptions due to sanctions and the risk of further sanctions. That initially triggered quite a bit of correction and volatility,” he explained.

However, Bolliger pointed out that markets and commodity prices have started to calm down a bit. “We see that, for example, when we look at the energy price developments, it is also related to the release of strategic reserves in the US and elsewhere, which has acted as a stabilizer more recently.”

Against that backdrop, he said people look back at the other market drivers and what they see is the US economy still doing quite well. “We still see relatively solid growth in Europe and elsewhere. China went through a difficult 2021 but will probably now also see brighter prospects for 2022,” explained Bolliger.

Despite all the terrible things happening in Ukraine, the UBS CIO said people realize that the world economy may still do relatively well in 2022, resulting in a rebound of risk assets.

Bolliger thinks that while one would like to focus on the developments in Ukraine, “we should not lose sight of all the other things happening elsewhere.”

More to the point, he explained, what is top of mind is the monetary policy outlook with the Fed being obvious that they need to do a lot more to contain inflationary pressure.

“It’s worth remembering that historically whenever the Fed actually started to hike interest rates, the market typically reacted in quite a benign manner, at least for the next few quarters,” Bolliger opined.

Saudi Arabia in focus

With regard to Saudi Arabia, Bolliger said that he was impressed with the fact that despite all the challenges that the Kingdom faced due to the pandemic, it continued on its reform trajectory and its commitment to work toward Vision 2030 and diversify the economy.

“What’s more,” he added, “even during the height of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia did some fiscal tightening measures like the introduction of new taxes, etc.” While this is not a popular thing to do, Bolliger said, it shows that the government is very serious about its medium- to longer-term plans, which is quite encouraging.

Recalling his recent trip to Riyadh, Bolliger said he was impressed to see how much the city had changed. “It just shows you that there are a lot of things happening on the ground.”

With this tailwind and given the discipline to stick to the bigger plan, he said, Saudi appears well to achieve some of the goals outlined in its Vision 2030 at some point.

Despite many challenges, Bolliger added, the Kingdom also seems set to transform its economy away from fossil fuels to other revenue and income streams.

Investment opportunities

Asked about the latest investment opportunities in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, Bolliger shared that they like the fixed-income market. “We believe investors typically don’t fully appreciate the credit quality of various issuers in the region,” he added.

Also, on the equity side, he said, this year again looks quite promising for Saudi stocks on an index level as it was the best performing emerging market in 2021. “I think people are quite bullish. Increasingly, it’s worth remembering that Saudi Arabia has become one of the biggest markets in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index,” Bolliger said.

He said Saudi is currently number six in global emerging markets in market capitalization. “And the trend is growing,” he added.

Bolliger recalled a couple of years ago there were quite a few fund managers who said, “Well, I will simply ignore this market because it’s small, and I don’t quite understand it.” But he insisted this is changing now, and it’s actually changing quite rapidly.”

Topics: UBS CIO Investment Michael Bolliger UBS Global Wealth Management

Related

Saudi Cabinet approves investment of the PIF in Egypt
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet approves investment of the PIF in Egypt
Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021
Business & Economy
Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021

Saudi gaming business plays a big part in building soft power

Saudi gaming business plays a big part in building soft power
Updated 24 April 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi gaming business plays a big part in building soft power

Saudi gaming business plays a big part in building soft power
  • The industry has engulfed scores of startups and multinational corporations into its fold
Updated 24 April 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Last April, top strategy and consulting firm Accenture estimated that the global gaming industry exceeded $300 billion, much more than the combined market of music and movies. The industry added 500 million new gamers between 2019 and 2021. And that was just the beginning.

Driven by the surge in mobile gaming and the urge for social interaction during the pandemic, the industry has engulfed scores of startups and multinational corporations into its fold. Besides the demandside traction, the potent technology mix of blockchain and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has also allowed game developers to leverage these tools and create virtual worlds.

In fact, some of the developers are smiling all the way to the bank by effortlessly tapping into unexplored cultural niches. One of them is Jordan-based mobile game publisher Tamatem, which smartly publishes games targeted at Arab users and builds brilliant narratives around Arab culture. 

“Arabic is the fourth most spoken language globally, yet only one percent of the overall content is in Arabic. That’s a huge gap to fill, especially in the Middle East and North Africa gaming industry,” Hussam Hammo, founder and CEO of Tamatem, told Arab News.

Flavored with local tastes

A few of his earliest games include the Awad the Delivery King, a mobile game featuring a food delivery guy racing around the pothole-riddled streets of Amman. Despite being a cartoon character based in Jordan, the game was the No. 1 app in the app stores of Saudi Arabia and Jordan, reported US-based online publishing platform Medium.

Its current chartbusters include VIP Baloot and Clash of Empires.

Launched in 2013, the game developer collaborates with international players and converts their content into Arabic. For instance, another sought-after game, Escape the Past, was a partnership with French studio 3DDuo, where Tamatem customized the content to suit the local tastes and culture, the Medium reported.

Such has been the buzz around Tamatem that, according to a company press release issued last December, it raised $11 million in Series B funding led by PUBG developer Krafton. But reaching this crucial milestone wasn’t easy. Set up in 2009, Hammo’s first gaming venture, Wizard, shut down because the industry in the region was in its infancy.

“It resulted in a negative perception among the investors’ community. It also put a huge question mark on my leadership and in the industry,” recollected Hammo. He barely had a bank balance of $200 when he planned to launch Tamatem. In the nick of time, he found 500 Startups, a Silicon Valley-based investor that infused $50,000 in exchange for a 5 percent share, valuing the gaming company at $1 million in 2013. The rest, as they say, is history.

“Tamatem currently ranks as the No. 1 game publisher in the MENA region in user engagement. It has one million active users across its games, three million users playing monthly, and 150 million downloads,” said Hammo, while adding that he is constantly looking for ideas to sustain the numbers.

Last February, Tamatem roped in Saudi poet and social media influencer Ziyad bin Nahit to launch the Baloot League, an extension of its popular app-based card game VIP Baloot that led to over 700 people participating in the fete.

Harnessing the game plan

The hunger to compete and excel is palpable across the region. According to Saudi Social Development Bank, the Kingdom’s video games market has a value of $1 billion and expects to grow to $2.5 billion by 2030. Boston Consulting Group’s outlook is more optimistic. It projects that Saudi Arabia’s revenue from gaming will reach $6.7 billion by 2030.

Interestingly, much of this growth is being led shoulder to shoulder by a public-private partnership. In January this year, Amazon Saudi Arabia and the UAE announced a collaboration with MENATech, a GGTech Entertainment Group company, to launch Amazon University Esports, the first educational esports league for each country. In the same month, Riyadh-based Savvy Gaming Group, backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, or PIF, purchased ESL, formerly known as Electronic Sports League, for $1 billion.

In November 2020, the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, or Misk, announced a strategic investment of around SR813 million ($217 million) to acquire a 33.3 percent stake in Japanese gaming Company SNK Corporation. Two months ago, the foundation increased its share to 96 percent, reported Verge, a technology news platform.

The industry is already buzzing with activity. Last February, the PIF disclosed stakes of more than 5 percent in two Japan-listed gaming firms, namely Capcom Co. and Nexon Co., with combined holdings worth around $1.2 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The public fund also purchased a 5.02 percent stake of $883 million in Nexon, the company behind role-playing games like MapleStory and Dungeon&Fighter, Bloomberg added.

According to US-Saudi Business Council, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, or MCIT, is also adding fillip to the private-public partnerships and infrastructure investments. The ministry has been deeply involved in developing the Kingdom’s telecommunications and IT infrastructure, including broadband, fiber optics, and 5G.

“With MCIT’s assistance, US-based Activision Blizzard announced a partnership with Saudi Telecom Company to host the regional servers for one of their most popular titles, Call of Duty, in Saudi Arabia,” said the industry body in its recent paper on Gaming and E-sports in Saudi Arabia.

Going nifty with NFTs

What’s more? Many gaming publishers in Saudi Arabia are boarding the NFT bandwagon. What does that mean? NFT is a certificate of ownership of a digital asset that’s scarce. You own a certified token for it on a digital ledger or blockchain. Simply put, you get a link that proves your connection to that asset.

For instance, a game developer like Activision’s Call of Duty could introduce its popular emblems as NFTs, which could be used as your profile picture for your social media accounts. The company could sell weapon camouflage, operator outfits, and other in-game paraphernalia, a massive draw in Call of Duty fandom.

Game developers in Saudi Arabia want to capitalize on this fandom. Tamatem’s Hammo will soon be announcing its NFT project, and so will others, including Riyadh-based UMX Studio.

“In the future, players can make revenues based on reselling those items using the blockchain,” said Ali Al-Harbi, founder and CEO of UMX Studio, a game developer who has already started auctions at his games where players can trade stuff. It is a precursor to the outbreak of new opportunities on the blockchain.

Publishers of the popular drag-race game Climbing Sand Dune and police-chase game King of The Steering, the studio has 200,000 daily active users and has clocked 50 million downloads. Starting in 2014 with around $4,000 in the kitty, Al-Harbi made headway pretty much on his terms. His first game fetched him $200,000 in the first few years of its inception.

Al-Harbi has never felt the need for external investors or funding. He makes his money from in-app services, online subscriptions and advertisements. His mantra of success: He listens to his players. “We continue to grow to the next level only because we listen to our audience. We will soon be releasing a lighter version of the game on their demand.”

The opportunity for gaming developers to grow is endless, thanks to the toys at their disposal and the state support. But what will make the Saudi gaming industry tower over the rest in the room is when it listens to the customer and builds a unified narrative celebrating the Arab culture. After all, success in the gaming business isn’t about making money; it’s about building visibility and soft power.

Topics: Saudi gaming

Related

Saudi mobile gaming studio Spoilz Games raises $693k pre-seed round
Business & Economy
Saudi mobile gaming studio Spoilz Games raises $693k pre-seed round
Saudi Arabia's PIF holds $1.2bn stake in Japanese gaming firms Capcom, Nexon: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's PIF holds $1.2bn stake in Japanese gaming firms Capcom, Nexon: Bloomberg

Every piece in your wardrobe counts, says fashion brand founder

Every piece in your wardrobe counts, says fashion brand founder
Updated 24 April 2022
Sara Hamdan

Every piece in your wardrobe counts, says fashion brand founder

Every piece in your wardrobe counts, says fashion brand founder
  • Sustainability is an essential part of the value chain, says Ido Movement’s Sandhya Lalloo-Morar
Updated 24 April 2022
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: Steps toward a greener lifestyle can start with simple wardrobe choices. As sustainability initiatives pick up speed in the Middle East and North Africa region, consumers are becoming savvier about truly creating change. For the founder of activewear brand Ido Movement, sustainability is an essential core part of the value chain.

“A very important aspect that we have noticed over the last few months is that consumers are becoming far more knowledgeable about sustainable products and are able to discern between brands that are ‘green-washing’ versus those that are genuinely committed to driving change,” said Sandhya Lalloo-Morar, founder of the Ido Movement. “This is extremely important and a clear marker for brands like us that are investing to ensure that we are driving sustainability into the core of the value chain.”

Passionate about the world of dance, Lalloo-Morar wanted to create activewear that is as comfortable to wear as it is good for the planet. Purpose-driven design is merged with technologically innovative fabrics to create unique, sustainable pieces. The startup launched over a year ago in February 2021 after facing delays due to the pandemic. When Ido Movement finally entered the market, it had healthy competition.

“There is definitely a sharp increase in terms of the number of brands now focusing on sustainable clothing in general,” said Lalloo-Morar. “A large part of this is also due to the number of sustainable initiatives being driven by the country (the UAE) as a whole in terms of the vision to be fully sustainable in terms of energy by 2050.” 

Sustainability is a focal point of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda. Recently, the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a Middle East Green Initiative, aimed at raising $10.4 billion for an investment fund and clean energy projects to reduce carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the UAE recently launched a Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and will play host to global climate summit COP28 in 2023.

Ido Movement, which serves the Gulf Cooperation Council market, has seen rising interest particularly from Saudi Arabia.

“As an example, with minimal engagement, we already have approximately 18 percent of traffic to our portal originating from Saudi Arabia, while other Gulf states (other than the UAE) account for 13.7 percent,” said Lalloo-Morar.

Out of the website traffic coming from Saudi Arabia, 40 percent comes from Riyadh.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Passionate about the world of dance, Lalloo-Morar wanted to create activewear that is as comfortable to wear as it is good for the planet.

• Purpose-driven design is merged with technologically innovative fabrics to create unique, sustainable pieces.

• The startup launched over a year ago in February 2021 after facing delays due to the pandemic.

• When Ido Movement finally entered the market, it had healthy competition.

The brand’s products are sold through its portal www.theidomovement.com, as well as platforms such as WildFabrik and PlainTiger. Ido Movement also had a six-month engagement previously with Gigi Concept store in Galleria Mall in Dubai as part of its pop-up brands.

In terms of business benchmarks, although Ido Movement is primarily an e-commerce platform, the brand has had over 65 percent of sales driven by direct contact.

“We do viral marketing at dance studios of people seeing the clothes on trainers or other dancers and directly making contact to purchase,” she explained.

The website performs well, with a retention rate of over 25 percent of repeat customers who are gradually transforming their wardrobes toward a more sustainable option.

As a self-funded entity, its immediate focus is around growing brand awareness and educating consumers on the offering.

“We are not just another clothing brand using sustainable fabric,” said Lalloo-Morar. “Our mission is to drive change by looking at design and construction more innovatively, optimizing our supply chain, while ensuring a fair and ethical manufacturing standard. We are also consistently on the lookout for new fabrics as this science evolves to allow us to provide the best quality, whilst still being good for the planet as well.”

One of the key drivers of a truly sustainable and circular offering is the ability for consumers to dispose of items that have reached their end of life in a facility that allows them to close the loop with manufacturers.

“Through partnerships and alignment with the relevant municipalities, this would enable us to create the right ecosystem for a fully sustainable offering,” she said. “Collaborations will drive the industry and also shift behavior to adopt sustainable options faster. We can all do our part.”

Topics: MENA region Ido Movement consumers

Related

MENA consumers to spend $6bn online shopping during Ramadan: RedSeer
Business & Economy
MENA consumers to spend $6bn online shopping during Ramadan: RedSeer
Connecting businesses with Middle East consumers
Business & Economy
Connecting businesses with Middle East consumers

Multilateralism will help world overcome future challenges, says Saudi finance minister

Multilateralism will help world overcome future challenges, says Saudi finance minister
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

Multilateralism will help world overcome future challenges, says Saudi finance minister

Multilateralism will help world overcome future challenges, says Saudi finance minister
  • In terms of the kingdom’s economy, Al-Jadaan said he indicated stronger-than-expected growth this year in the non-oil sector
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) should continue to foster multilateralism to ensure macro-stability and inclusive growth while providing timely support to its member countries.
That’s according to Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance, who participated in this year’s Spring Meetings of the multilateral institutions. 
Al-Jadaan explained that fostering multilateralism will help the world overcome rising challenges while safeguarding economic integration. 
Prudent climate policies are also important to ensure stable energy market conditions and will help transition to greener economies, said the finance minister. 
He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reaching net-zero emission by 2060 through the Circular Carbon Economy framework.
In terms of the kingdom’s economy, Al-Jadaan said he indicated stronger-than-expected growth this year in the non-oil sector, which is supported by structural reforms under Vision 2030. 
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sensible policies will help maintain monetary and financial stability, and accelerate structural reforms to further enhance resilience against external shocks, he added. 
Speaking at the meeting, he also addressed the repercussions of the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and how the country must work together to overcome them. 
Saudi Arabia continues to support international efforts to restore peace and stability globally in order to alleviate suffering around the world, including in Ukraine amid the pandemic, he said.
Quoting the 2021 UNFTS, Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia ranked third among the world’s top donors in global humanitarian assistance. 
On debt vulnerabilities in low-income countries, he called on the WB and the IMF to redouble their efforts given the increasingly complex challenges facing these countries. 
He noted that the G20 Common Framework now offers an opportunity for a more enduring treatment of debt vulnerabilities. 
In the area of digitalization, Al-Jadaan said the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of using digital technologies and solutions. Ranking second among all G20 members on its ‘Top Digital Riser’ list is among the many achievements the kingdom has accomplished. 
It has also been recognized by the UN International Telecommunication Union for its adoption of best policies, regulations and transparent arrangements that support the digital economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance Minister multilateralism

Related

Saudi economy to witness fastest growth in over a decade in 2022: Capital Economics
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to witness fastest growth in over a decade in 2022: Capital Economics
IMF expects Saudi economy to grow more than double in 2022
Business & Economy
IMF expects Saudi economy to grow more than double in 2022

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn: ‘Am I guilty or innocent? Let’s finish this ordeal’

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn: ‘Am I guilty or innocent? Let’s finish this ordeal’
Updated 24 April 2022
Sarah Sfeir

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn: ‘Am I guilty or innocent? Let’s finish this ordeal’

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn: ‘Am I guilty or innocent? Let’s finish this ordeal’
  • New arrest warrant based on documents stolen from his home in Lebanon, he tells Arab News
Updated 24 April 2022
Sarah Sfeir

PARIS: Carlos Ghosn first heard about the international warrant issued by France for his arrest while reading a newspaper, the fugitive former automobile executive has told Arab News.

Speaking to Arab News after the arrest warrant issued by France made the headlines worldwide today, Carlos Ghosn told us that he knew about the warrant like everyone else, while reading the newspaper. “I thought that in the French system at least the investigating judge would have the courtesy to alert  you first before, you read it in the newspaper. Neither my advocates, my lawyers nor myself were informed and, until now, we don't have any official information about the arrest warrant.”

Ghosn, who has been awaiting trial for several years now, on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan’s financial statements confirmed that the arrest warrant is a totally normal step for France at this level, so that they can close the investigating part of the process. “This is not a verdict” he said.

The arrest warrant was not surprising to Ghosn and his lawyer “The arrest warrant is the beginning of the real judicial process, which consists in to going to trial... What was surprising is the timing; it's happening at a moment that is very politically charged in France”, he told Arab News, stating that he is not yet officially informed me about it.

Given the Red Notice that was requested by Japan, Ghosn cannot leave Lebanon and go to France, so he believes that the transmission of the files to Lebanon where he could face the trial is the only way forward to finish what they have begun ( the trial). As per Ghosn, he, and his lawyers should be granted the access to the documents of the investigating judge, which the Japanese authorities are basing their charges on.

Ghosn explained to Arab News that the accusation of the French investigating judge are based on documents that have been transmitted by the Japanese prosecutor, and specified that most of these documents were unlawfully taken from his house in Lebanon by Nissan employees. “There is a criminal investigation in Lebanon about how these documents have been taken from Lebanon, and I'm waiting eagerly for the conclusion,” he highlighted, adding that the prosecution did not even challenge the integrity of these documents.

“He ( the prosecutor) didn't even challenge if they (the documents) have been truncated, manipulated, added, distorted”.

He was surprised when he left Japan to Lebanon, that the file of his trial was transferred to France and not to Lebanon, saying that until now, he couldn’t get hold of the file. “The Lebanese authority have requested many times the file to the Japanese authority, they refused to hand them the file” he said.

As per Ghosn, the Lebanese authorities are going to ask the French ones to transfer the file, so that they bring him to trial on all the accusations.

It has been a very long process for Ghosn. “Now we are in a position where we can defend ourself, obviously we need to know exactly what are the accusation, as you know, we just try to guess them, through the interrogation I've been through, all through the leaks to the press,” he said, “I have been, in a certain way, kept in Lebanon now for two years and a half, without any possibility to finish this ordeal so it's about time that it happens.”

“Am I guilty or I am or am I innocent? and let's finish the story, that has, frankly, lasted too long to my detriment, obviously, but also to the detriment of Renault and Nissan because as you've seen the results of the two companies for the last three years has been dismal and really far from what these two companies have shown, under my leadership for the many years before my arrest,” he concluded.

The Coptic miracle
How Egypt's historic Christian church survived and thrived
Enter
keywords
Topics: Carlos Ghosn

Related

Special Former car executive Ghosn unlikely to be extradited from Lebanon despite France's international warrant
Business & Economy
Former car executive Ghosn unlikely to be extradited from Lebanon despite France's international warrant
Update France issues international arrest warrant for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn
World
France issues international arrest warrant for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

Latest updates

Umrah package prices soar, tour operators double rates amid Ramadan rush
Pilgrims flock to the Grand Mosque to perform Umrah, Tawaf, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder to offer prayers as the government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after two years. (File photo)
Real Betis beat Valencia on penalties to win Copa del Rey
Real Betis beat Valencia on penalties to win Copa del Rey
Exponential box-office revenue growth establishes Saudi Arabia as West Asia’s foremost cinema market
Exponential box-office revenue growth establishes Saudi Arabia as West Asia’s foremost cinema market
Smart wristbands initiative to help parents locate children lost in crowds at Makkah Grand Mosque
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais launches smart wristbands help parents locate lost children in crowds. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity records over SR1.9bn in donations
There have been more than 25 million donation transactions for the current campaign. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.