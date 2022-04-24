You are here

  • Home
  • PIF-owned Elm shares surge 7% after profits soar to $67m in Q1

PIF-owned Elm shares surge 7% after profits soar to $67m in Q1

PIF-owned Elm shares surge 7% after profits soar to $67m in Q1
This came as revenues rose almost 41 percent to SR318 million, leading to a 48 percent increase in gross profit. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gk2ya

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned Elm shares surge 7% after profits soar to $67m in Q1

PIF-owned Elm shares surge 7% after profits soar to $67m in Q1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Elm Co., a Saudi-based digital security firm, surged 7 percent to SR239 ($64) after it posted a higher profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The company reported a 48 percent increase in profits on a quarterly basis as revenues skyrocketed.

Its profit soared to SR250 million, compared to SR169 million in the previous year's first quarter, according to a bourse filing.

This came as revenues rose almost 41 percent to SR318 million, leading to a 48 percent increase in gross profit.

Revenue growth was attributed to an increase in digital business by 42.8 percent, business process outsourcing by 33.4 percent, and professional services by 104.8 percent.

Profits were also impacted by a 29 percent increase in operating expenses associated with increased sales and marketing.

Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

Topics: Elm Saudi

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi’s main index, also known as TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, closed lower on Sunday.

At the closing bell, TASI was down 0.53 percent at 13,463, while Nomu fell 0.01 percent to reach 23,832.

Elm Co. gained 6.89 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. which rose by 6.33 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. was down 9.96 percent to lead the fallers.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 0.37 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank’s trading remained intact, with no change from Thursday.

Saudi Aramco’s trading also remained intact, with no movements from the previous trading day.

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., or, SAICO fell 2.66 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Tanmiah Food Co., fell 3.29 percent.

As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $106.7 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $102.1 a barrel. 

Topics: stock TASI Tadawul Saudi

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  
Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  
Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the International Exhibition and Conference for Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing from May 22 to 24. The event will feature leaders and pioneers in the technology sectors, both in local, global government and private institutions.

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, also known as SDAIA, is expected to lead a panel discussion at the conference.  

The conference will also host the Public Authority for Small and Medium Businesses, or Monsha'at, to highlight the role of small and medium businesses, including several government agencies and major private companies. 

The involvement of Monshaat will also provide an opportunity for startup companies and entrepreneurs to participate in this forum focused on emerging technologies such as data science, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cybersecurity. 

The event comes to Saudi Arabia at a time when the Kingdom is heavily investing in technology across all sectors. 

Topics: artificial intelligence cloud computing Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry
  • Most of the new licenses  — 109  — were issued for the Riyadh administrative region
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses during the first quarter of 2022, according to a recent report published by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The size of new industrial investment totaled SR5.53 billion, while the number of jobs provided by licensed companies amounted to 8,053.  

This compares to 206 new licenses issued in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 308 in the first quarter of 2021.  

Most of the new licenses  — 109  — were issued for the Riyadh administrative region.

A further 61 and 45 new licenses were issued to the Eastern and Makkah region, respectively.

As at the end of the first quarter, the total number of factories both operating and under establishment totaled 10,489.

Factories processing non-ferrous metals had the largest share, followed by rubber and plastic products and non-metallic minerals.

The cumulative size of investment in capital of these factories amounted to SR1.35 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Small and medium enterprises dominated the industry, accounting for 5,273 and 4,386 factories respectively, with the remaining 830 being large companies.

The Riyadh administrative region held the highest level of industrial units at 5,273 factories. The Eastern region came second with 2,291 factories, and the Makkah region 1,783 factories.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Regulation

UAE’s Hotpack Global to invest $95m to build biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia

UAE’s Hotpack Global to invest $95m to build biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia
Updated 15 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Hotpack Global to invest $95m to build biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia

UAE’s Hotpack Global to invest $95m to build biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia
Updated 15 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE-based food packaging manufacturer Hotpack Global is planning to invest 350 million dirhams ($95 million) over the next 10 years to build 10 biodegradable packaging plants in Malaysia. 

This comes in partnership with a Malaysian manufacturer of biodegradable products Free The Seed and facilitated by Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corp., according to a statement. 

The plant will be Hotpack’s first-ever factory in Southeast Asia.

Construction of the first 3,200 sq. m production plant, which will be located next to Free The Seed’s existing facility and will begin in May 2022 and be completed in August 2022. 

The first facility is expected to produce 70 million units of fast-moving consumer goods packaging products per year.

Topics: UAE biodegradable packaging FMCG Malaysia

Saudi non-oil exports averaged $6.5 billion over the past 12 months  

Saudi non-oil exports averaged $6.5 billion over the past 12 months  
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi non-oil exports averaged $6.5 billion over the past 12 months  

Saudi non-oil exports averaged $6.5 billion over the past 12 months  
  • Exports of plastics also rose — by 20 percent year-on-year — to SR7.6 billion
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports including re-exports surged 31 percent year-on-year in February 2022 to hit SR24.4 billion ($6.52 billion), up from SR18.7 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT. 

The figures include re-exports.

Non-oil exports were driven mainly by chemical products which jumped 80 percent year-on-year with a share contribution to total non-oil merchandise exports of 35.7 percent.

In February Saudi Arabia exported SR8.7 billion worth of chemical products — SR3.9 billion more than in the same month of 2021.

Exports of plastics also rose — by 20 percent year-on-year — to SR7.6 billion.

However, compared to January 2022 it saw a decrease of SR308 million.

The share of this group in total non-oil merchandise exports stood at 31.1 percent in February 2022. 

Compared to January 2022, non-oil exports including re-exports slipped by SR0.2 billion – or 0.7 percent. 

The ratio of non-oil exports to imports increased to 50.6 percent in February 2022, up from 45.7 percent a year earlier.

This comes as Saudi non-oil imports increased 18.2 percent over the same period, demonstrating a slower rate of growth when compared to non-oil exports. 

Saudi Arabia's total exports in February 2022 amounted to SR108.4 billion in, up from SR65.8 billion during the same period last year.

Such an impressive growth is mainly attributed to oil exports which climbed 78.1 percent over the same period and contributed SR36.8 billion to the Kingdom's total exports.


Total merchandise exports, on the other hand, rose just slightly by SR0.3 billion — or 0.3 percent — in February in comparison to January.

Merchandise imports increased 18.2 percent — or SR7.4 billion — in February 2022 on a year-on-year basis.

However, when compared to January 2022, merchandise imports reported a decrease of 7.8 percent — or SR4.1 billion.

The value of imports amounted to SR48.3 billion in February 2022 compared to SR40.8 billion in the same month a year ago.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia exports non-oil economy non-oil exports

Related

Saudi Arabia to host world travel and tourism summit in November
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host world travel and tourism summit in November
Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses until 2023
Business & Economy
Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses until 2023

Latest updates

LIVE: Macron and Le Pen face off as voting opens in French election final round
Campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in Eguisheim, eastern France, on April 21, 2022. (AFP)
TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  
Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  
Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry
Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry
Italian politicians, religious figures join iftar in Brescia
Italian politicians, religious figures join iftar in Brescia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.