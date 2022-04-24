Narendra Modi visits Indian-controlled Kashmir amid tight security

You are here

Government forces fanned out across Kashmir to thwart any violence ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the disputed region. (AP)
Updated 24 April 2022
AP

  • His speech will be part of a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj Day
  • Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety
Updated 24 April 2022
AP

SRINAGAR, India: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019.
Modi arrived amid massive security and is scheduled to speak in a public event and review development work. His speech will be part of a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day.
Tens of thousands of people and elected officials from local councils across the region assembled in Palli village near Jammu city for the speech. The area visited by Modi generally welcomed the Indian government’s unprecedented changes three years ago.
Officials say the councils represent grassroots governance but its members have no legislative powers. The region has been without an elected government since 2018.
Government forces fanned out across Kashmir to thwart any violence. On Friday, two suspected militants and a paramilitary officer were killed in a gunfight some 15 kilometers from Palli.
Police chief Dilbag Singh said the slain militants were a “suicide squad from Pakistan” likely sent to sabotage Modi’s visit. He did not offer any evidence to back up his claim.
Modi’s two previous visits after Kashmir’s status was changed were to military camps to celebrate a Hindu festival with soldiers. In 2019, Modi’s government revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status, annulled its separate constitution, split the area into two federal territories — Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir — and removed inherited protections on land and jobs amid unprecedented lockdown.
The region has remained on edge since, as authorities put in place a slew of new laws that critics and many residents fear could change majority-Muslim Kashmir’s demographics.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Topics: Narendra Modi India

LIVE: Macron and Le Pen face off as voting opens in French election final round

Campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in Eguisheim, eastern France, on April 21, 2022. (AFP)
Campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in Eguisheim, eastern France, on April 21, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Macron and Le Pen face off as voting opens in French election final round

Campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in Eguisheim, eastern France, on April 21, 2022. (AFP)
  • All recent opinion polls converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European Macron
  • Incumbent fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

PARIS/LONDON: France voters turned out Sunday for a presidential runoff election that has wide repercussions for Europe’s future, with President Emmanuel Macron considered the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The centrist Macron is asking voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency that was troubled by protests, the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine. A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

The result Sunday in France, a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest economies, could also impact the war in Ukraine, as France has played a key role in diplomatic efforts and firmly backed sanctions against Russia for its invasion of its neighbor.

All recent opinion polls converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European Macron — yet the margin over his 53-year-old far-right rival varies broadly. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

Live updates below. (All times BST)

15:15 - The first official exit polls should start coming in by 8 p.m. Paris time, once the final stations are closed. But until then, the French media is banned from quoting candidates or discussing polls, to ensure no voter influence occurs.

14:45 - There are almost 49 million registered voters in France, but analysts warn that turnout today could well be lower than in fiurs warned that turnout could be lower than in the first round, with one in four people abstaining from voting.

14:15 - The first figures from Overseas indicate a massive victory for Le Pen in Guadeloupe (69.6% against 30.4% for Macron), in Martinique (60.9% against 39.1 %) and in Guyana (60.7% against 39.3%).

Challenger Marine Le Pen casting her ballot on Sunday. (Twitter/@MLP_officiel)

14:00 - The polling stations opened across France at 8 a.m. local time and will close at 7 p.m., but some city-center stations will be allowed to remain open for another hour.

Turnout by midday local time was just over 26%, which was lower than at the same point in 2017's election. 

France's President and LREM party presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron waves at wellwishers as he leaves after voting for the second round. (AFP)

* With AP

Topics: France French Elections French election 2022

Italian politicians, religious figures join iftar in Brescia

Italian politicians, religious figures join iftar in Brescia
Updated 24 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian politicians, religious figures join iftar in Brescia

Italian politicians, religious figures join iftar in Brescia
  • Attendees include members of anti-immigrant Northern League party
  • Mayor: ‘We’re all here to build bridges, tear walls down, and live in brotherhood and conviviality’
Updated 24 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Politicians from Italian center-right parties attended with hundreds of people an iftar in Brescia on Saturday.

The iftar was held at the Holiest Body of Christ, one of the oldest churches in the city. Catholics joined Muslims for a communal prayer that was attended by Brescia Mayor Emilio Del Bono and Catholic priests.

Also in attendance were members and councillors from Forza Italia, Brothers of Italy and the Northern League, a party that is known for its strongly anti-immigrant positions.

“We’re really delighted with the great participation in an initiative that we’d like to become a tradition for this city,” said Driss Enniya, spokesman for the Islamic communities in Brescia.

“After two difficult years we all desire to be together, to celebrate and dialogue … We’re convinced that together we can do a lot and we can work to build a more beautiful and stronger country.”

Brescia was one of the cities hardest hit by the first outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy in 2020. Nearly 20,000 Muslims live in this industrial city; they are mostly employed in factories.

“We’re all here to build bridges, tear walls down, and live in brotherhood and conviviality without fear,” said Del Bono.

“This event, with its happiness and enthusiasm, is the best sign of the important path of dialogue that our city has undertaken for some time, with everyone opening their doors to other communities so that everyone can feel at home and in harmony.”

Roberto Ferranti, the priest in charge of interreligious dialogue at the Diocese of Brescia, said: “In this wonderful moment, we’re finally so blessed to be able to celebrate a moment for sharing humanity, in the union of our faiths and our spirituality.”

Topics: Italy Brescia iftar Forza Italia

State media: North Korea has ‘invincible power’ world cannot ignore

State media: North Korea has ‘invincible power’ world cannot ignore
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

State media: North Korea has ‘invincible power’ world cannot ignore

State media: North Korea has ‘invincible power’ world cannot ignore
  • North Korea has conducted an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year
  • Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean state media on Sunday trumpeted how the country has gained an “invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch” under Kim Jong Un, an apparent reference to its nuclear weapons, as Pyongyang prepares for a military holiday.
Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, and international monitors expect North Korea to stage a major military parade and possibly conduct other weapons displays.
North Korea has conducted an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year, and American and South Korean officials say there are signs it could resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.
A report by state news agency KCNA on Sunday listed the history of North Korea’s military achievements, from its battles against the United States in the 1950-1953 Korean War and smaller skirmishes throughout the Cold War to the 2010 bombardment of South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island, which hit both military and civilian targets.
The North’s military is equipped with offensive and defensive capabilities that can “cope with any modern warfare,” KCNA said.
It praised Kim’s “genius military ideology and outstanding military command and unparalleled courage and guts,” and his leadership in gaining the country’s “invincible power.”
South Korea had detected signs of North Korea preparing to hold a massive military parade around midnight Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed government sources.
The parade could include around 20,000 troops and showcase the North’s latest major weapons, including its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a hypersonic missile, and missiles launched from submarines, the sources told Yonhap.
For weeks commercial satellite imagery has shown thousands of North Korean troops practicing marching in formation at a parade training ground in Pyongyang, according to 38 North, a US-based program, and NK News, a Seoul-based website that tracks the North.

Topics: North Korea

Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen

Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen
Updated 24 April 2022
AP

Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen

Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen
Updated 24 April 2022
AP

PARIS: France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday in a race between between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen.
Macron is in pole position to win reelection for a second five-year term in the country’s presidential runoff, yet his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home.
A Macron victory in this vote — which could have far-reaching repercussions for Europe’s future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine — would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist — yet the margin over his 53-year-old nationalist rival varies broadly, from 6 to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.
Both candidates are trying to court the 7.7 million votes of a leftist candidate defeated in the first vote. Polling stations opened at 8am on Sunday and close at 7pm in most places, apart from big cities who have chosen to keep stations open until 8pm.
For many who voted for left-wing candidates in the first round April 10, this runoff vote presents a unpalatable choice between a nationalist in Le Pen, and a president who some feel has veered to the right during his first term. The outcome could depend on how left-wing voters make up their minds: between backing Macron or abstaining and leaving him to fend for himself against Le Pen.

Topics: France France Presidential Election 2022 french elections 2022

Shanghai fences off coronavirus-hit buildings, fueling fresh outcry

Shanghai fences off coronavirus-hit buildings, fueling fresh outcry
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

Shanghai fences off coronavirus-hit buildings, fueling fresh outcry

Shanghai fences off coronavirus-hit buildings, fueling fresh outcry
  • Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as ‘sealed areas’
  • Lockdown has fueled frustration over access to food and medical care, lost wages, family separation, conditions in quarantine
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Shanghai authorities battling an outbreak of COVID-19 have erected mesh barriers outside some residential buildings, sparking fresh public outcry over a lockdown that has forced much of the city’s 25 million people to stay home.
Images of white hazmat suit-clad workers sealing entrances of housing blocks and even closing off entire streets with roughly two-meter-tall green fencing went viral on social media on Saturday, prompting questions and complaints from residents.
“This is so disrespectful of the rights of the people inside, using metal barriers to enclose them like domestic animals,” said one user on social media platform Weibo.
One video showed residents shouting at workers setting up fencing from their balconies, who later relented and took them away. Other videos showed people trying to pull the fences down.
“Isn’t this a fire hazard?” said another Weibo user.
Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as “sealed areas,” which are buildings where at least one person has tested positive for COVID-19 and so whose residents are forbidden from leaving their front doors.
It was not immediately clear what prompted authorities to resort to barriers, but a notice dated Saturday from one local authority shared online said it was imposing “hard quarantine” on some areas.
The Shanghai government did not respond to a request for comment.
Shanghai, China’s largest city and most important economic hub, is battling the country’s biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak with a elimination policy that seeks to test, trace and force all positive cases into central quarantine facilities.
The lockdown, which for many residents has lasted over three weeks, has fueled frustration over access to food and medical care, lost wages, family separation, conditions in quarantine, and censorship of efforts to vent online.
It has also dragged on the world’s second-largest economy, with factory production disrupted by snarled supply chains and difficulties faced by locked-down residents returning to work.
The city is carrying out daily citywide COVID-19 testing and accelerating transfers of positive cases to central isolation facilities to eradicate virus transmission outside quarantine areas.
In the past week, authorities have been transferring entire communities, including uninfected people, to isolation facilities outside Shanghai, saying they wanted to disinfect their homes, according to residents and social media posts.
The city reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths for April 23, versus 12 the previous day and by far the most during the current outbreak.
It did not report any deaths during the first few weeks, fueling doubt among residents about the figures. It has since reported 87 fatalities, all in the past seven days.
Shanghai recorded 19,657 new locally transmitted asymptomatic cases, versus 20,634 a day earlier, and 1,401 symptomatic, versus 2,736.
Cases outside quarantined areas totaled 280 from 218 on the previous day. Other cities that have been under lockdown began easing restrictions once case numbers hit.
China largely succeeded in keeping COVID-19 at bay following the initial outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019, with a “dynamic zero” policy aimed at stamping out chains of infection.
That approach has been challenged by the spread of the highly infectious but less deadly omicron variant, which has prompted cities to impose various levels of restrictions on movement.
Nationwide, China reported 20,285 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Saturday, versus 21,423 a day earlier, with 1,580 symptomatic cases, versus 2,988.
Beijing recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases — all locally transmitted — compared to six the day before, prompting a number of gyms and after-school activity providers to suspend in-person classes.

Topics: Shanghai China Coronavirus

