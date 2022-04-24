Saudi stocks drop as energy prices move erratically: Opening bell

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards
Updated 22 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
MUMBAI: India’s top retailer Reliance on Saturday called off its $3.4 billion deal with Future Group, saying it “cannot be implemented” after Future’s secured creditors rejected it.
The deal was at the center of legal battles since 2020 after Future’s partner Amazon.com Inc. legally blocked it, citing violation of certain contracts. Future denied any wrongdoing.
In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, Reliance said the deal now cannot go through as “the secured creditors of Future Retail have voted against” it.
Future Retail and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Future’s secured lenders on Friday rejected the deal, and the company, once India’s second-largest retailer with more than 1,500 outlets, now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process.
Future’s fall is “an unfortunate event,” one of the sources with direct knowledge of the dispute said on Saturday.
India to hit badly by Indonesian palm oil export ban
Indonesia’s decision to ban palm oil export is expected to hit India badly as it relies heavily on the world’s largest producer of palm oil.
The announcement will hurt consumers in India and globally, said, Atul Chaturvedi, president of trade body the Solvent Extractors Association of India.
“This move is rather unfortunate and totally unexpected,” he said.
Indonesia’s new palm oil export ban will hurt other countries but is necessary to try to bring down the soaring domestic price of cooking oil, driven up by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Indonesia’s finance minister told Reuters on Friday.
Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that with demand exceeding supplies, the ban announced earlier on Friday is “among the harshest moves” the government could take after previous measures failed to stabilize domestic prices.
China and India are among the big importers of palm oil from Indonesia, which accounts for more than half the world’s supply. Palm oil is used in products from cooking oils to processed foods, cosmetics and biofuels.
Britain and India aim for a free trade deal
Britain and India agreed on Friday to step up defense and business cooperation during a visit to New Delhi by Boris Johnson, who said a bilateral free-trade deal could be wrapped up by October.
On his first visit to the Indian capital as UK prime minister, Johnson discussed with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ways to boost security ties with India, which buys more than half of its military hardware from Russia.
India’s foreign secretary, however, said Johnson did not put pressure on Modi over New Delhi’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Prime Minister Johnson shared his perspective on it, Prime Minister Modi shared ours — which is that the Russia-Ukraine war should end immediately,” Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters. “There was no pressure of any kind.”
India abstained from a United Nations vote condemning the invasion of Ukraine and unlike Britain and other Western nations has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, which calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
Johnson said after meeting Modi it was unlikely India would end its long-standing ties with Russia.
China In-Focus — Shanghai's economy slows in Q1; Driverless Pony.ai gains taxi license
In 2021, Shanghai’s GDP rose 8.1 percent
Updated 51 min 4 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
BEIJING: The economy of Shanghai, China’s most populous city, slowed in the first quarter of 2022, hurt by rare declines in industrial output and retail sales that were hammered by the country’s most serious COVID outbreak.
Shanghai’s gross domestic product grew just 3.1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the local statistics bureau said on Saturday, significantly less than the 4.8 percent growth in the national GDP during the same period in 2021.
In 2021, Shanghai’s GDP rose 8.1 percent.
“In January-February, the city’s economic operation was stable, but due to the impact of the COVID outbreak in March, the first quarter was marked by stability followed by a decline,” the city’s statistics bureau said in a statement.
Shanghai started reporting COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak in early March, with authorities declaring a lockdown of the entire city of 25 million people in early April when infections escalated.
The economic slowdown in Shanghai, which did not publish GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2021, is widely expected to have worsened in April.
Its GDP contracted 6.7 percent in January-March 2020 when the new coronavirus first emerged.
Pony.ai receives taxi license in China
Self-driving tech company Pony.ai, backed by Toyota Motor Corp, said on April 24, it had obtained a taxi license in China, which will allow some of its driverless vehicles to start charging fares.
The company said it was the first autonomous driving company in the country to do so.
The startup said it was awarded the license to operate 100 driverless vehicles in the Guangzhou city district of Nansha.
Pony.ai last year also won approval to launch paid driverless robo-taxi services in Beijing and has since begun offering rides.
In Beijing, however, rides are being offered in a much smaller, industrial zone on a trial basis, a Pony.ai spokesperson said.
According to the company’s statement, in Nansha, it will start charging fares in the entire 800 square km of the district with driverless cars. Passengers can hail and pay for rides with Pony.ai’s own app.
Pony.ai will initially deploy those cars with safety drivers but expects to remove them “over the short to intermediate time frame,” it said.
China pledges to joining Zambia creditor committee: IMF
China has agreed to joining Zambia’s creditor committee, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, amid complaints from Zambia’s finance minister about delays to its debt restructuring.
People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang said that China intended to co-chair the committee, two sources with knowledge of the International Monetary and Finance Committee meeting told Reuters.
Zambia became the first pandemic-era default in 2020 and is buckling under a debt burden of almost $32 billion, around 120 percent of GDP.
“We were very pleased to hear from Governor Yi Gang... a very specific commitment to join the creditor committee on Zambia and work expeditiously for debt resolution,” said Georgieva at the IMF Spring Meetings.
She added that he had also committed to the Common Framework debt restructuring process, launched by the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zambia’s finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said at public events on Thursday that the debt restructuring process had “stalled” and that the Zambian team had “come here to complain.”