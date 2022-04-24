You are here

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
At the closing bell, TASI was down 0.53 percent at 13,463, while Nomu fell 0.01 percent to reach 23,832. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi’s main index, also known as TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, closed lower on Sunday.

At the closing bell, TASI was down 0.53 percent at 13,463, while Nomu fell 0.01 percent to reach 23,832.

Elm Co. gained 6.89 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. which rose by 6.33 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. was down 9.96 percent to lead the fallers.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 0.37 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank’s trading remained intact, with no change from Thursday.

Saudi Aramco’s trading also remained intact, with no movements from the previous trading day.

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., or, SAICO fell 2.66 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Tanmiah Food Co., fell 3.29 percent.

As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $106.7 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $102.1 a barrel. 

