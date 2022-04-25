You are here

Violence in Sudan's restive Darfur kills 168: aid group

In this photo taken in 2021, UNHCR staff assess the needs of people displaced by inter-communal violence in Jebel Moon, West Darfur. (UNHCR photo)
  • Darfur has seen a spike in deadly conflict since October lover land, livestock and access to water and grazing
KHARTOUM: Clashes between rival groups in Sudan’s Darfur killed at least 168 people on Sunday, an aid group said, in the latest bout of deadly violence to hit the restive region.
Darfur, which was ravaged by civil war that erupted in 2003, has seen a spike in deadly conflict since October last year triggered by disputes mainly over land, livestock and access to water and grazing.
The latest fighting erupted on Friday in the Krink region of West Darfur, said Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, an independent aid group.
“At least 168 people were killed on Sunday and 98 wounded,” said Regal, voicing fears that the death toll could rise.
The violence broke out when armed tribesmen attacked villages of the non-Arab Massalit minority in retaliation for the killing of two tribesmen, the aid group said.
At least eight people were killed on Friday, it added.
On Sunday, a tribal leader from the Massalit minority described seeing multiple bodies in villages of the Krink region, which lies some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from West Darfur’s provincial capital, Geneina.
Medics from the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors warned of “catastrophic” health conditions in West Darfur, saying that several hospitals were attacked in the violence.

The International Committee of the Red Cross called on authorities to ensure the safe arrival of the wounded to hospitals.
The United Nations special representative Volker Perthes condemned the killings and called for a probe.
Images posted online on Sunday showed burning houses sending plumes of thick black smoke to the sky, while others showed round patches of scorched earth where huts had stood before they were set alight.
AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the images.
On Sunday, the aid group accused the Arab Janjaweed militiamen of orchestrating the latest attacks.
The mainly Arab militia gained notoriety in the early 2000s for its role in the repression of an ethnic minority rebellion in Darfur.
Many of its members have since been integrated into the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, de facto deputy leader of Sudan, according to rights groups.
Regal said the militiamen had in recent weeks “committed killings, burning, lootings, and torture without mercy.”
The conflict that erupted in 2003 pitted ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against the Arab-dominated government of then-president Omar Al-Bashir.
Bashir’s government responded by unleashing the Janjaweed, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes, who were blamed for atrocities including murder, rape, looting and burning villages.
The fighting killed 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million, according to UN figures
The main conflict has subsided across much of Darfur but the region remains awash with weapons and deadly clashes often erupt mainly over access to pasture or water.
Bashir was ousted in April 2019 following months-long mass protests against his rule. He remains wanted by the International Criminal Court over his role in the Darfur conflict.
In recent months, scores of people have been killed and hundreds of houses torched in several bouts of violence in Darfur, according to the UN and medics.
The latest violence has reflected a broader security breakdown in Darfur following last year’s military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, that derailed a transition to full civilian rule following Bashir’s ouster.
 

Sri Lanka students mob PM’s home over economic crisis

Sri Lanka students mob PM’s home over economic crisis
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lanka students mob PM’s home over economic crisis

Sri Lanka students mob PM’s home over economic crisis
  • Months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and acute food and fuel shortages have sparked increasing public discontent in Sri Lanka
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Thousands of Sri Lankan university students mobbed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s home on Sunday demanding his resignation over the island nation’s worsening economic crisis.
Months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and acute food and fuel shortages have sparked increasing public discontent in Sri Lanka, which is dealing with its worst economic downturn since independence in 1948.
Sunday’s protest saw student leaders scale the fence of Rajapaksa’s compound in Colombo after police erected barricades on various roads around the capital to stop them from linking up with demonstrators elsewhere.
“You can block the road, but can’t stop our struggle until the entire government goes home,” one unidentified student leader said while standing on top of the walls.
Facing off against rows of police holding riot shields, protesters tried to pull down the barricades preventing them from entering the residence.
Some carried signs that said “Go Home Gota” — the nickname for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is Mahinda’s younger brother — while others wore the Guy Fawkes mask that have become synonymous with anti-establishment movements.
Police said Mahinda Rajapaksa, the head of Sri Lanka’s ruling clan, was not on the premises at the time and the crowd left peacefully.
For more than two weeks, thousands of protesters have been camped daily outside the seafront office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, demanding for him and his brother to step down.
Nationwide demonstrations have seen crowds attempt to storm the homes and offices of government figures.
This week a man was shot dead when police fired on a road blockade in the central town of Rambukkana — the first fatality since protests last month.
Sri Lanka’s economic collapse began to be felt after the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed vital revenue from tourism and remittances.
The country is unable to finance essential imports, which has left rice, milk powder, sugar, wheat flour, and pharmaceuticals in short supply, while runaway inflation has worsened hardships.
Utilities unable to pay for fuel have imposed long daily blackouts to ration power, while long lines snake around service stations each morning as people queue for scant supplies of petrol and kerosene.
Finance minister Ali Sabry, who is in Washington to negotiate an International Monetary Fund bailout, warned Friday that the economic situation in Sri Lanka will likely deteriorate even further.

Ethiopian peacekeepers from Tigray seek asylum in Sudan

Until last year, Ethiopian forces accounted for the vast majority of the around 4,000-member peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA), a disputed border region between Sudan and South Sudan. (AFP)
Until last year, Ethiopian forces accounted for the vast majority of the around 4,000-member peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA), a disputed border region between Sudan and South Sudan. (AFP)
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

Ethiopian peacekeepers from Tigray seek asylum in Sudan

Until last year, Ethiopian forces accounted for the vast majority of the around 4,000-member peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA), a disputed border region between Sudan and South Sudan. (AFP)
  • Tigrayan officers were purged from federal army ranks soon after the war erupted while ordinary Tigrayans have described being subjected to arbitrary arrests in Addis Ababa
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: More than 500 UN peacekeepers from Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region have refused to return home, citing fears for their safety and highlighting deepening ethnic fissures as they request political asylum in Sudan.
Until last year, Ethiopian forces accounted for the vast majority of the around 4,000-member peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA), a disputed border region between Sudan and South Sudan.
The Ethiopian contingent was replaced by a multinational force as ties between Addis Ababa and Khartoum deteriorate over a territorial dispute and Ethiopia’s mega-dam on the Blue Nile, which Sudan fears will threaten its access to water.
Most of the Ethiopian forces have returned home, but some have now requested asylum, a UN peacekeeping spokesperson told AFP in New York.
“A number of peacekeepers have chosen not to return and are seeking international protection. They are being protected by the UN in a secure location,” the spokesperson said.
“The responsibility to grant asylum lies with the Sudanese authorities who are being assisted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in receiving these individuals.”
A total of 528 Ethiopian soldiers from Tigray have requested asylum in Sudan, according to Major Gebre Kidane, a Tigrayan ex-peacekeeper — a figure confirmed by two of his comrades also contacted by AFP.
“It’s not secure to go back to Ethiopia and we want to be the voice of the people of Tigray” before the international community, the 40-year-old told AFP in a telephone interview from Abyei, explaining his decision to apply for asylum in early March.
Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 in response to what he said were rebel attacks on army camps, the conflict has divided the multi-ethnic nation.
An early victory against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front — which ruled Ethiopia for nearly 30 years until 2018 — was followed by a rebel comeback last June, when they took back control of Tigray and expanded into neighboring regions.
Since then the war has dragged on, with essential services shut in Tigray for several months while aid trickles in at a snail’s pace after both sides agreed to a conditional humanitarian truce in late March.
The region of 6 million people — around 6 percent of Ethiopia’s population — has been under a de facto blockade, according to the UN.
Tigrayan officers were purged from federal army ranks soon after the war erupted while ordinary Tigrayans have described being subjected to arbitrary arrests in Addis Ababa.
“Peacekeepers from Tigray previously went back to Ethiopia. Some of them were arrested, some killed,” said Gebre Kidane, who has been based in Abyei since July 2020.
“The people of Tigray have been living in darkness and the international community is watching in silence. We want to make the international community ... pay attention.”
The Ethiopian government has not responded to AFP’s calls for comment on the troops’ request for asylum.
A second Tigrayan officer told AFP that he too had asked for asylum like his comrades but refused to say anything further for fear of reprisals against his family.
A third soldier, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity for similar reasons, said he had asked for asylum “to express my strong opposition” to the federal government’s treatment of Tigrayans.
Furthermore, he said senior officers like him “have a military background and knowledge ... therefore we are considered as a main challenging force by the government.”
“So we are being targeted to be eliminated,” he said.
His children understood his reasons for staying out of Ethiopia, he explained: “If I go there, they know what will happen (to me).”
“We are now in the good hands of UNHCR,” he said, adding: “I hope for the better tomorrow to come.”

 

India seen as benefiting amid West’s effort to change Delhi-Moscow ties

India seen as benefiting amid West’s effort to change Delhi-Moscow ties
Updated 24 April 2022

India seen as benefiting amid West’s effort to change Delhi-Moscow ties

India seen as benefiting amid West’s effort to change Delhi-Moscow ties
  • Delhi’s neutral stance keeps it at ‘center of geopolitics,’ analyst says
Updated 24 April 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s neutral stance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine is benefiting New Delhi, analysts have said, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s arrival on Sunday marks the latest high-profile visit to the Indian capital amid the ongoing war.

Von der Leyen’s trip came days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India, which are both officials’ first visit to the South Asian country since assuming their respective roles in 2019.

India, which also hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier this month, has been facing mounting pressure from Western countries to drop its neutral stance and join in condemning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Though the war will feature in Von der Leyen’s discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, analysts said the UK premier’s earlier visit showed how India is reaping gains as the West actively works to pull it away from Russia.

Sujata Ashwarya, of the New Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University, said India’s stance on the war in Europe is keeping it “at the center of geopolitics.”

“The West is desperate to keep India on the democratic side ... What it does have is a geopolitical impact on the world,” she told Arab News.

“India could benefit from the Ukraine-related ‘gold rush’ for Western arms manufacturers.”

Johnson’s visit had concluded with a bilateral agreement to scale up defense cooperation, while the US said it would work with India to help the country move away from its traditional reliance on Russian weapons.

“However, none of this sounds appealing or sustainable,” Ashwarya added. “International relations based solely on expediency are doomed to fail ... India must consider its values and interests. These issues necessitate careful deliberation.”

As over half of India’s military hardware comes from Russia, its dependence on Moscow for defense equipment plays a part in its geopolitical stance. Sanjay Kapoor, chief editor of the political magazine Hard News, said the country’s defence preparedness is “critical” due to its “hostile neighbors in Pakistan and China.”

“India is benefiting from this situation where so many emissaries of Western powers are trying to woo India to ensure that it remains part of the Indo-Pacific alliance and the four-nation Quad,” Kapoor told Arab News, referring to the group of countries comprising the US, India, Australia and Japan.

“It seems India has been able to convince the US and the West that their interest is better served in the

Indo-Pacific if India is militarily capable of defending itself from a hegemonistic China,” Kapoor added.

As for the EU chief’s visit to India, matters of bilateral relations related to “enriching partnership which has great untapped potential” should be expected, according to Anil Trigunayat, India’s former ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta.

The European Commission said in a statement that climate change, energy and connectivity will also feature in Von der Leyen’s discussions with Modi, which are expected to take place on Monday.

“India remains the fastest-growing major economy, second-largest market and largest democracy and has built up good relationships with most countries,” Trigunayat told Arab News.

“It does not believe in a zero-sum game.”

Tokyo’s Otsuka Masjid helps people in need during Ramadan

Volunteers help prepare iftar meals to distribute to people facing economic difficulties, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANJ Pierre Boutier)
Volunteers help prepare iftar meals to distribute to people facing economic difficulties, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANJ Pierre Boutier)
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

Tokyo’s Otsuka Masjid helps people in need during Ramadan

Volunteers help prepare iftar meals to distribute to people facing economic difficulties, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANJ Pierre Boutier)
  • The imam of the mosque told Arab News Japan that more than 500 meals were distributed, which confirms an increase in Japanese people who are now facing economic difficulties
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

TOKYO: Japanese, Palestinians, Pakistanis, Indians, and Sri Lankan Muslim volunteers, gathered in Tokyo’s Otsuka Mosque to prepare free iftar meals for hundreds of Japanese who have been impacted by economic difficulties.
Within hours Biryani, a chicken and rice dish, prepared by Indian and Pakistani cooks, was packed into containers ready for distribution in an Ikebukuro park.
Around 5:40 p.m., volunteers started to hand out the packed meals at a fast coordinated pace to the long queue of people seeking food or survival advice from associations present in the park.
Within just 30 minutes, the packed meals had been distributed.
Saer Farouk, a Pakistani who oversees the distribution, takes the time to slip a few words of politeness and attention to the homeless people as he hands them a meal.
According to a Keio architecture student, who has helped distribute food several times, many Japanese have been appealing for food aid since the COVID crisis.
The imam of the mosque told Arab News Japan that more than 500 meals were distributed, which confirms an increase in Japanese people who are now facing economic difficulties.
“In this month of Ramadan, Muslims must show their charitable spirit towards the most deprived. Fasting accentuates this spirit of empathy.”
Yo Nonaka, a specialist in Islamic studies at Keio University and associate professor of policy management, says that she wants to sensitize her mostly non-Muslim students in the spirit of fraternity. “Thanks to the open mind of Muslims, preconceptions will disappear.”
One of her sociology students expressed a wish “to take some actions to eradicate poverty in Japan.”

In Pakistan’s ‘Mini Brazil,’ football fever runs late into the night during Ramadan

Football grounds in Lyari are small and big, and most of them are not even properly built. But that does not discourage the boys from coming out and playing the game everyday. (AN photo by S.A. Babar)
Football grounds in Lyari are small and big, and most of them are not even properly built. But that does not discourage the boys from coming out and playing the game everyday. (AN photo by S.A. Babar)
Updated 24 April 2022

In Pakistan’s ‘Mini Brazil,’ football fever runs late into the night during Ramadan

Football grounds in Lyari are small and big, and most of them are not even properly built. But that does not discourage the boys from coming out and playing the game everyday. (AN photo by S.A. Babar)
  • Lyari, a poor locality in Karachi, is known for its love for the game
  • Young men and children play hundreds of matches during Ramadan nights
Updated 24 April 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Children aged five to six excitedly scurry to the middle of a dimly lit street in Lyari, hoping to get the chance to kick a football as their elder brothers take a short break from a match.  

A poor area of narrow streets and multi-story buildings in the southern port of Karachi, Lyari is often referred to as Pakistan’s “Mini Brazil” — for the love its inhabitants hold for football.  

Football fever on the streets of Lyari reaches a high every Ramadan night when young people take to its formal and informal grounds to play from iftar until sahoor.

Surrounded by multi-story buildings, young men play football at Coach Emad Football Academy stadium in Lyari locality, Karachi, Pakistan, on April 22, 2022. (AN Photo by S.A. Babar)

“I wait for Ramadan impatiently because this month brings us a lot of football matches,” Usman Tariq, one of the teenage players, told Arab News at the Coach Emad Football Academy in the locality.  

You may see them playing football, but when they kick a ball, they hit drugs, they kick crimes and other negative things that have been attached to our locality.

Beberg Baloch, Organizer of night football tournament

Football grounds in Lyari are small and big, and most of them are not even properly built. Many are filled with dust, and few have proper turf. But that does not discourage anyone from playing.

“In Lyari you will see football games everywhere,” Tariq said. “There is a match going on at every ground. In the streets, you will see boys kicking a football.”

Children play football on the streets of Lyari locality in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 22, 2022. (AN Photo by S.A. Babar)

The comfort of playing football in the area has greatly improved since police in Karachi cracked down on the city’s notorious crime and drug gangs in 2013. “We would hear sounds of blasts and see gangsters’ faces,” Tariq said. “Now, we hear cheering crowds and see sportsmen.”

Zaid Abdul Latif, 14, said they would run from one ground to another and between different streets of Lyari to play multiple matches during Ramadan nights.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Lyari talent that gained praise from football stars such as Ronaldinho, Nicolas Anelka, Ryan Giggs, Robert Pires, David James, George Boateng and Luis Boa Morte, who visited Karachi in 2017.

● Local professional players have lately taken more interest in Lyari’s youth-dominated football scene since Karachi became safer.

 “Sometimes, we have to play four matches a night throughout different localities in Lyari,” he added. “We have to catch a rickshaw. Some go on bikes and others just run from one ground to another.”

Cricket-crazy Pakistan has never favored football.

Its national team has never won any major accolades in the sport, and the country’s infrastructure is not fit for international-level training.

Young footballers play at the Coach Emad Football Academy stadium in Lyari, Karachi, Pakistan on April 22, 2022. (AN Photo by S.A. Babar)

But hope is not lost for young Lyari talent that gained praise from football stars such as Ronaldinho, Nicolas Anelka, Ryan Giggs, Robert Pires, David James, George Boateng and Luis Boa Morte, who visited Karachi in 2017.

Legendary former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, who came to Lyari in January, said it was a “hotbed of talent for football.”

“It was great to go visit it and to see it for myself,” he told Arab News at the time.  

Local professional players have lately taken more interest in Lyari’s youth-dominated football scene since Karachi became safer.

With portraits of international football players hanging in the background, fans watch their team's match at the Gabol Sports Ground in Karachi's Lyari, Pakistan on April 22, 2022. (AN Photo by S.A. Babar)

Waseem Sarbazi, a former player and tournament organizer, said they would come from all over the city to play in Lyari. Beberg Baloch, organizer of a night football tournament, said Ramadan matches are held at 16 big grounds and dozens of small ones.

“You may also find football matches on hundreds of streets,” he added.

“You may see them playing football, but when they kick a ball, they hit drugs, they kick crimes and other negative things that have been attached to our locality.”

