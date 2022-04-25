You are here

  • Home
  • Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown

Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown

Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown
Xander Schauffele, left, and teammate Patrick Cantlay with the trophy after winning the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gm4mg

Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown

Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown
  • The American duo's final round 72 was their highest score of a low-scoring week which included an opening round 13-under 59 in addition to Saturday’s 12-under 60
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay combined for a level-par 72 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event on Sunday.

The American duo, who started the day five shots clear of the field after a blistering third round 60 on Saturday, dug deep during Sunday’s foursomes to hold on for a two-shot win at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Schauffele and Cantlay’s final round 72 was the duo’s highest score of a low-scoring week which included an opening round 13-under-par 59 in addition to Saturday’s 12-under-par 60.

“Today was probably the worst of our four quarters,” Schauffele said afterwards.

“Pat was very calm, which helped me stay calm. It’s been a while since I’ve been in contention here. It was overall just calmness and patience.”

Victory was especially sweet for Cantlay, who bounced back from the disappointment of losing in a playoff to Jordan Spieth at last week’s PGA Heritage.

The win also cemented Cantlay and Schauffele’s on-course partnership — the duo were unbeaten in two matches at last year’s Ryder Cup.

“Today was a great day,” Cantlay said. “We definitely bring out the best in each other. We really enjoy being out here together,” he added.

“I said earlier this week, if there’s anyone I could share success with, it would be Pat,” Schauffele said. “I’m happy we could get it done.”

The Americans finished the tournament on 29 under, two clear of Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, who had looked to be mounting a charge before a bogey on the 17th checked their momentum.

Burns and Horschel carded a closing four-under-par 68 to take second at 27 under.

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder shot a five-under-par 67 to jump up the leaderboard and finish third on 24 under, ahead of six pairings tied for fourth on 23 under.

That cluster included South Africa’s Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace, who had lit up the field with a nine-under-par 63 on Saturday only to fade with a one-over-par closing 73 on Sunday.

Topics: Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Related

Xander Schauffele, of the US, poses with his gold medal next to bronze medal winner C.T. Pan of Taiwan, left, and silver medal winner Rory Sabbatini, of Slovakia, right, for the men's golf at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP)
Sport
From Japan to Germany: Golf’s Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele’s roots span the globe
Patrick Cantlay plays his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (AFP)
Sport
Late surge lifts Cantlay to Harbour Town lead

Spartan endurance world champs set for Abu Dhabi

Spartan endurance world champs set for Abu Dhabi
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Spartan endurance world champs set for Abu Dhabi

Spartan endurance world champs set for Abu Dhabi
  • Globe’s best obstacle course-racing athletes to compete at new venue in UAE
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Some of the world’s leading endurance athletes will compete in the 2022 Spartan World Championship in December over a challenging new course.

This is the second year that Abu Dhabi will host the championships which will feature iconic desert terrain with vast sand dune trails. The venue at Al-Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, is located about 30 minutes outside the capital city’s airport, providing a convenient location for both local and international competitors and participants.

The best Spartan athletes — who qualify throughout the racing season — will compete in the men’s and women’s individual World Championship Super on Saturday, Dec. 3, vying for more than $125,000 in total prize money. The Team World Championship Super will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The event isn’t just for the elite.

The Age Group World Championship Beast and Open Beast will run on Saturday with an Open Team Super, Open Super, Open Sprint, and Kids Open on Sunday, allowing all Spartans the opportunity to test their mettle on the championship course or participate as a family.

“We’re excited to be back in Abu Dhabi after an unreal first year in the desert. We’re putting together a new course that will be one of our hardest yet — whoever leaves with the title is going to earn it,” said Joe De Sena, Spartan founder and CEO. “But just as important is the opportunity for all our Spartans to challenge themselves on the same course as the Elites. If you join us in Abu Dhabi, you’ll leave a different person. You’ll unlock your physical and mental potential.” He thanked the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and its general secretary, Aref Hamad Al-Awani, for their support.

Athletes in the elite and competitive age group divisions can qualify through race series held in 14 countries, two regional championships, or at various wild card events throughout the year. Athletes must reach certain qualifying standards that involve both overall place and finish within a certain time of the winner.

There are no qualifications for the Open Beast over 21 kilometers and 30 obstacles, Open Team Super and Open Super over 10 kilometers and 25 obstacles, or Open Kids divisions.

Al-Awani said that hosting the championship fits within the ADSC’s philosophy of supporting and promoting healthy lifestyles.

“It was a great honor and prestige for Abu Dhabi to host the Spartan World Championship, and we are absolutely thrilled the endurance event is returning to the capital city for the second time in two years,” he said. “This event allows the elite athletes as well as participants at all levels, from men, women and the juniors, to compete. It encourages and creates awareness among the community to lead an active lifestyle to prepare for the competition.

On Saturday, racing begins with the age group event followed by the Open Beast leading into the World Championship Super during the evening.

Sunday features the Open Super, Open Sprint, and the Open Kids races of varying distances. Sunday also includes the Team World Championship at the Super distance and Open Team Super — an event first introduced in 2017.

In 2021, Canadian power couple Ryan Atkins and Lindsay Webster topped the podium in Abu Dhabi. Atkins finished in 2:13:40 to take the men’s World Championship Beast while Webster finished in 2:38:54 to win the women’s World Championship Beast. Meanwhile, France edged out Russia and Canada in 1:09:39 to win the Super 10-kilometer, 25-obstacle team race.

Topics: Spartan race Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

Saudi Arabia’s second Spartan Race tests competitors in Riyadh
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s second Spartan Race tests competitors in Riyadh
Saudi Sports for All’s Spartan Race returns to the Kingdom in the New Year
Sport
Saudi Sports for All’s Spartan Race returns to the Kingdom in the New Year

Nuggets stay alive as Bucks, Heat move one win from advancing in NBA playoffs

Nuggets stay alive as Bucks, Heat move one win from advancing in NBA playoffs
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

Nuggets stay alive as Bucks, Heat move one win from advancing in NBA playoffs

Nuggets stay alive as Bucks, Heat move one win from advancing in NBA playoffs
  • Upstart New Orleans beat the West’s top-seeded Phoenix Suns 118-103 to knot their series at 2 games apiece
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Nikola Jokic scored 37 points and the Denver Nuggets avoided being swept out of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, holding off the Golden State Warriors 126-121.

The 27-year-old Serbian, last season’s NBA Most Valuable Player, also delivered eight rebounds and six assists as the Nuggets pulled within 3-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series to force a fifth game on Wednesday at San Francisco.

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Eastern Conference top-seeded Miami Heat pushed their series leads to 3-1 with lopsided victories.

The Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 119-95 and the Heat dominated the Atlanta Hawks 110-86.

The upstart New Orleans Pelicans, last team to clinch their playoff spot, beat the West’s top-seeded Phoenix Suns 118-103 to knot their series two games apiece.

Jokic acknowledged that the Nuggets were determined to avoid a sweep on their home floor against the Warriors.

“We put up the fight,” Jokic said. “We didn’t want to get swept. We have more pride in ourselves.”

After Stephen Curry nailed a long jumper to give Golden State a 121-119 lead with 1:21 to play, Jokic made a layup, Monte Morris sank a go-ahead jumper with 33 seconds remaining and, after a steal by Austin Rivers, Jokic fired a pass to Will Barton for the deciding corner three-pointer with 8.3 seconds remaining.

No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, but Jokic says the Nuggets have the spirit to make history.

“We’ve really got our second wind, so why not?” he said.

In the 2020 playoffs played in the coronavirus bubble, the Nuggets became the first team to rally from 3-1 down in a series twice in the same post-season.

“Can I say we have them right where we want them? No,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “But we’re alive.”

Morris had 24 points and Aaron Gordon added 21 for Denver.

Curry had 33 off the bench — 15 in the fourth quarter — to lead Golden State, while Klay Thompson had 32 in his first 30-point playoff game since the 2019 NBA Finals.

In Chicago, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered game highs of 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Bucks. The Greek star also passed off seven assists and blocked two shots to put the Bucks in control as they head home for game five on Wednesday.

Bucks reserve Grayson Allen scored a career-playoff-high 27 on 10-of-12 shooting, 6-of-7 from three-point range, while Jrue Holiday added 26 points and Bobby Portis had 14 for Milwaukee, who were again without injured forward Khris Middleton.

The Bulls, who haven’t won a home playoff game since 2015, were led by Zach LaVine with 24 points and 13 assists while DeMar DeRozan added 23 points.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat in Miami, scoring 36 points to put the team on the brink of advancing.

Miami held Atlanta star Trae Young to just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting — all three of his baskets three-pointers.

“They brought the pressure and we just couldn’t match it,” Young said.

Butler added 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals for a Heat team that was without Kyle Lowry, who was sidelined with a hamstring strain but was a vocal presence on the bench.

Trailing by one after the first quarter, the Heat seized control with a 30-15 second quarter that featured a 15-0 scoring run and closed with an 11-0 surge. They’ll try to close it out on their home floor on Tuesday.

Phoenix, who led the league with 64 regular-season wins, find themselves heading home for game five on tied 2-2 with a young Pelicans team that harried them throughout a sometimes tense battle in New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas added a playoff-career-high 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Pelicans against a Suns team missing top scorer Devin Booker, sidelined the remainder of the series with a hamstring strain.

Phoenix, led by 23 points from DeAndre Ayton, led 51-49 at halftime.

But New Orleans outscored Phoenix by 13 points in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead and put it away with a 12-0 scoring run that pushed their lead to 16 points midway through the final period.

Suns star Chris Paul, harried all night by New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado, scored just four points with 11 assists and was whistled for one of three technical fouls meted out to the Suns.

Topics: basketball NBA

Related

Grizzlies rally from 26 points down to shock Timberwolves, Warriors push Nuggets to brink
Sport
Grizzlies rally from 26 points down to shock Timberwolves, Warriors push Nuggets to brink
Phoenix Suns spoil Nikola Jokic’s NBA MVP party, beat Nuggets 116-102
Sport
Phoenix Suns spoil Nikola Jokic’s NBA MVP party, beat Nuggets 116-102

Spanish challenge stands in way of Man City-Liverpool final showdown

Spanish challenge stands in way of Man City-Liverpool final showdown
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

Spanish challenge stands in way of Man City-Liverpool final showdown

Spanish challenge stands in way of Man City-Liverpool final showdown
  • A clash between City and Liverpool in Paris on May 28 would mean a third all-English final in four years
Updated 25 April 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER: Real Madrid and Villarreal stand in the way of Manchester City and Liverpool taking their battle for domestic honors to the biggest stage of all next month in the Champions League final.

A clash between City and Liverpool in Paris on May 28 would mean a third all-English final in four years.

The huge economic advantage enjoyed by the Premier League in TV rights deals is behind Madrid’s continued motivation to seek the comfort of guaranteed income streams from a European Super League (ESL).

However, Villarreal’s run to the last four is a reminder of why there is such opposition to a closed shop ESL.

The Yellow Submarine, with just one major trophy in their history, would have been shut out of competing on the European stage had the Super League 12, which also included City and Liverpool, succeeded in forming a breakaway league last year.

Now the team from a town with a population that would fit inside Anfield are 180 minutes away from the biggest game in club football if they can derail Liverpool’s quest for a quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp’s men trail City by a point with five games to go in a thrilling Premier League title race.

But they got the better of City to reach next month’s FA Cup final and lifted the League Cup in February.

Klopp already has experience of losing out to Villarreal boss Unai Emery on the European stage as his Sevilla side beat Liverpool in the 2016 Europa League final.

That was just one of Emery’s four Europa League titles, the last of which came when Villarreal beat Manchester United in last year’s final just to qualify for the Champions League.

“They have probably the most successful cup competition manager in world football, so he knows what he is doing,” said Klopp. “Unai Emery is the king of the cups. It is unbelievable what he is doing.”

Liverpool’s status as favorites ahead of Wednesday’s first leg at Anfield is understandable given the difference in resources between the clubs.

City are also expected to reach the final for a second consecutive year despite the vast gulf in European pedigree between the English champions and Madrid.

The 13-time European champions are into their 30th semifinal, while City have reached the last four for just the third time.

But Pep Guardiola’s men were convincing winners when the sides met in the last 16 two years ago.

“It’s the third time we play the semifinal of the Champions League against a team who have a few Champions Leagues in the trophy cabinet,” said Guardiola.

“It has to be a special night for us to enjoy it, give everything we have in our soul and after we’ll see what happens.”

Madrid produced a remarkable fightback from 2-0 down to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and responded after falling 3-0 down to Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the semifinals in dramatic fashion.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will have home advantage again in the second leg next week, but there are doubts as to whether Los Blancos can continue to be carried by the aging legs of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

The excellence achieved in the era of Klopp and Guardiola in England’s northwest has seen Liverpool and City persistently rewrite the record books.

Over the next 10 days they have the chance to prove they are the two best sides in Europe by ending La Liga’s challenge to English dominance of the Champions League.

Topics: football Manchester city Liverpool

Related

Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham
Sport
Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham
Analysis Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title
Sport
Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to give an inch in fight for Premier League title

AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter

AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter

AC Milan reclaim Serie A lead from city rivals Inter
  • The victory extended Milan’s unbeaten streak to 12 matches and it marked the Rossoneri’s third win over Lazio this season, including the Italian Cup
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

ROME: If AC Milan win their  first Serie A title in 11 years this season — and that's looking more and more like a distinct possibility — their last-gasp comeback victory at Lazio on Sunday might go down as one of the keys to success.

Sandro Tonali scored in stoppage time as Milan came back from a goal down for a 2-1 win that restored the Rossoneri’s position atop the Italian league table.

“This was another important step forward,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

With four matches remaining, Milan moved two points ahead of city rival Inter Milan, which have a game in hand on their rival. Milan had put the pressure on with a 3-1 win over Roma on Saturday, and can reclaim the lead if they beat Bologna on Wednesday in a rescheduled match.

After a failed clearance from Francesco Acerbi, Tonali used his thigh to control a headed pass from Zlatan Ibrahimović, then poked the ball in — setting off wild celebrations among a large crowd of visiting fans at the Stadio Olimpico. In a display of determination, the play began when Ante Rebic stripped the ball from Lazio’s possession.

“It’s only right to be happy and satisfied with this game and our fans, who once again proved themselves fantastic,” Pioli said.

The victory extended Milan’s unbeaten streak to 12 matches and it marked the Rossoneri’s third win over Lazio this season, including the Italian Cup.

Lazio had taken an early lead when Ciro Immobile darted between two defenders and used one touch to redirect a cross from Sergej Milinković-Savić into the far corner.

The score made Immobile the fourth player in Europe’s top five leagues to score 25 or more goals in a single season at least three times since 2016-17 — Immobile’s first season at Lazio — after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Olivier Giroud’s equalizer after the break was similar to Immobile’s score. The France World Cup winner slid in to redirect a pass from Rafael Leão — also with one touch.

The loss hurt Lazio’s chances of securing a Europa League spot, leaving the Roman club two points behind city rival Roma, which are fifth.

Napoli’s hopes of a first Serie A title in more than three decades were virtually torn apart over an eight-minute span late in the second half at Empoli on Sunday.

Napoli conceded three straight goals — including one that was the product of a terrible error by goalkeeper Alex Meret — and squandered a two-goal advantage in a 3-2 defeat that extended its winless streak to three matches.

Third-place Napoli were left seven points behind Milan. Fourth-place Juventus can move within one point of Napoli with a win at Sassuolo on Monday.

Napoli stalwarts Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne had put Napoli 2-0 up before the hour mark and the Partenopei looked confident entering the final 10 minutes.

That’s when the match turned.

Liam Henderson scored Empoli’s first in the 80th after Kévin Malcuit lost possession in midfield.

Meret then took too long to clear and when he finally did try to launch the ball away from his goal, Andrea Pinamonti was right on top of him and the ball ricocheted off the Empoli striker and into Meret’s net.

Finally, in the 88th, Pinamonti finished off a swift counterattack to earn 14th-place Empoli its first win since December.

It marked only the third time in Serie A history that a team won after trailing by two goals after 79 minutes.

“Clearly imagining an end to the game like that was difficult,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said. “We made a few too many mistakes and lost the ball too easily.”

Diego Maradona led Napoli to their only Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

Having spent most of the season in last place, Salernitana are suddenly on a three-match winning streak — its first such run in its Serie A history — and putting up a fight to avoid relegation.

The southern club beat visiting Fiorentina 2-1 to move within three points of 17th-place Cagliari, which lost 1-0 to Genoa — another club in the drop zone.

Substitute Federico Bonazzoli scored the winner in the 79th after Milan Đurić had given Salernitana an early advantage. Riccardo Saponara had equalized for Fiorentina.

Also, 12th-place Udinese and 13th-place Bologna drew 2-2.

Topics: Serie A AC Milan Inter Milan

Related

Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
Sport
Martinez brace powers Inter past Milan for a spot in Italian Cup final
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan
Sport
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Italian Cup final with Inter Milan

Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10

Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10

Alcaraz wins Barcelona Open to become youngest since Nadal in top 10
  • Like Nadal then, Alcaraz came into the tournament as the 11th-ranked player in the world
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

BARCELONA : Exactly 17 years ago, an 18-year-old Rafael Nadal was starting to attract the attention of the tennis world by winning the Barcelona Open and making it to the top 10 for the first time.

Carlos Alcaraz followed in the footsteps of his hero on Sunday, also winning his first Barcelona title and cracking the top 10 men’s rankings for the first time at the same age.

Alcaraz continued his impressive run by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets for his third title of the season, winning the all-Spanish match 6-3, 6-2 after having made it to the final a few hours earlier in a semifinal game postponed from Saturday because of rain.

“It means a lot,” Alcaraz said. “I’ve watched this tournament since I was a kid. I always wished to play in this tournament and of course to be able to win this tournament. I’m really, really happy to be part of the Spanish history list.”

Alcaraz was guaranteed to move into the top 10 after reaching the semifinals. He will be No. 9 when the new rankings come out on Monday, making him the youngest player in the top 10 since Nadal made it after lifting his first Barcelona trophy in 2005.

Like Nadal then, Alcaraz came into the tournament as the 11th-ranked player in the world. A record 21-time Grand Slam winner, Nadal never dropped out of the top 10 since then.

The victory at the Rafa Nadal center court in Barcelona capped a long day for Alcaraz, who needed 3 hours, 39 minutes to rally past Alex de Minaur 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in their semifinal match in the morning.

The 30-year-old Carreno Busta, ranked 19th and seeking his seventh title on tour, beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour, 39 minutes in his semifinal Sunday.

Alcaraz broke serve twice in each set to cruise to victory in the final.

Alcaraz won titles at Rio de Janeiro in February and in Miami earlier this month. His first tour title came in Umag last year.

Rain plagued the outdoor clay-court tournament in Barcelona all week. Both semifinals were suspended tied at 2-2 in the first set on Saturday.

Topics: Barcelona Open Carlos Alcaraz Pablo Carreno Busta

Related

Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time
Sport
Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time
’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat
Sport
’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat

Latest updates

Egypt’s economy to improve on Gulf support, currency devaluation: Fitch director
Egypt’s economy to improve on Gulf support, currency devaluation: Fitch director
National Center for Emerging Network Technologies opens at King Saud University
National Center for Emerging Network Technologies opens at King Saud University
Saudi poultry processor Tanmia Food’s profits plunge 92% in Q1 to reach $410k
Saudi poultry processor Tanmia Food’s profits plunge 92% in Q1 to reach $410k
Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists
Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists
Kuwait’s Aleid Foods targets Dubai, Saudi Arabia for potential dual listing
Kuwait’s Aleid Foods targets Dubai, Saudi Arabia for potential dual listing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.