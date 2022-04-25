You are here

Hospital operator Al Habib shares gain 3% as it posts Q1 profit growth

Hospital operator Al Habib shares gain 3% as it posts Q1 profit growth
Hospital operator Al Habib shares gain 3% as it posts Q1 profit growth

Hospital operator Al Habib shares gain 3% as it posts Q1 profit growth
RIYADH: Saudi hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group's shares jumped 3 percent on Monday, as it posted 22 percent growth in first-quarter profit.

The group’s stock price was up 3.14 percent to SR204 ($54.4), a day after it recorded SR391 million in profit, against SR319 million a year ago.

The profit hike was coupled with higher revenue of SR2 billion, propelled by a growth in the hospital segment and higher patient occupancy.

“In the hospital segment, our expansion plans remain on track, with new hospital projects underway in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Kharj, Madinah, and Tabuk,” said Sulaiman Al Habib, HMG chairman, commenting on the results.

“Furthermore, medical centers' expansions are in progress as per a construction plan for four new facilities.”

“Moving forward we will continue to prioritize our foundational commitment to medical education, with continuous development to meet the highest international standards in healthcare services,” Al Habib concluded.

Established in 1995, HMG is a private health service provider in Saudi Arabia, with seven hospitals in the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain, as well as pharmacies, and other medical departments.

King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 

King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 
King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 

King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port has become the world’s second fastest growing port for the second time in four years, as it improved its ranking by 10 positions, according to Alphaliner, a maritime transport data solution provider.

The Kingdom’s newest port facility has jumped 10 places, from 83rd to 73rd, in Alphaliner’s list of the 100 largest container ports in the world in 2021. 

“Having been ranked the world’s second growing port for the second time, a recognition we first received in 2018, is a testament to our foresight, steadfastness and dedication to enhancing our operational capabilities on every level,” CEO Jay New said in a statement.

King Abdullah Port is the second to the Mexican Port of Lazaro Cardenas. 

Its throughput has increased by 30.6 percent during the year 2021, to reach 2.81 million twenty-foot equivalent units or TEU, up from 2.15 million in 2020.

Owned by the Ports Development Co., King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector, according to a statement. 

It was ranked as the world’s second-most efficient port by The World Bank in 2020.

Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 

Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 
Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 

Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 
RIYADH: Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for 80 billion yen ($625 million), as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei Asia reported. 

Fujitsu will sell an 80 percent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ishikawa-based PFU, a major business scanner manufacturer.

Ricoh plans to build a service combining office equipment and image data processing by incorporating PFU's products.

The two companies aim to make a formal decision on the deal by the end of the month.

They will also consider collaborating on the digitization of office processes.

The office equipment market continues to shrink due to companies going paperless, according to Nikkei Asia. 

Global shipments of copy machines and multifunction printers came to 649.1 billion yen last year, down about 30 percent from five years earlier, according to the Japan Business Machine and Information System Industries Association. 

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 
TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 
RIYADH: The Saudi main index, TASI, closed higher on Monday, while parallel market, Nomu, was down. 

At the closing bell on Monday, TASI was up 0.60 percent to reach 13,543. Nomu slid 1.30 percent at 23,521. 

Bank Albilad rose 7.00 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Banque Saudi Fransi which was up 5.56 percent. 

Wataniya Insurance Co. was down 9.95 percent to lead the fallers. Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. had also slid 9.90 percent by the closing bell. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank soared 2.96 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank was up 2.11 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 0.23 percent at the end of today's trading session.

In the food and beverage sector, Almarai Co., rose 0.59 percent.

Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's decline.

As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $101.8 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $97.47 a barrel. 

SAMA to launch 4 new payment services in 2022: Al-Eqtisadiah

SAMA to launch 4 new payment services in 2022: Al-Eqtisadiah
SAMA to launch 4 new payment services in 2022: Al-Eqtisadiah

SAMA to launch 4 new payment services in 2022: Al-Eqtisadiah
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, is planning to launch the second phase of the instant payment system Sarie later this year, Al-Eqtisadiah reported on Monday. 

The second phase will include four main services: Payment request service, account verification service, bundled payment service and one that enables the participation of financial technology companies in Sarie. 

The step seeks to stimulate the financial sector of the Kingdom. 

Through the instant payment system Sarie, SAMA was able to raise the share of electronic payments to individuals in the retail sector. 

The share of non-cash transactions increased to 57 percent for the year 2021 of the total payment transactions in the Kingdom, exceeding the target percentage, which was set at 55 percent. 

Saudi firm Astra Industrial's steel subsidiary sells stake in Iraqi unit in $195m deal

Saudi firm Astra Industrial’s steel subsidiary sells stake in Iraqi unit in $195m deal
Saudi firm Astra Industrial’s steel subsidiary sells stake in Iraqi unit in $195m deal

Saudi firm Astra Industrial’s steel subsidiary sells stake in Iraqi unit in $195m deal
RIYADH: Astra Industrial Group’s Al Tanmiya Steel has sold its stake in its fully-owned Iraqi unit Al Anmaa for Construction Materials Production in a SR731 million ($195 million) deal.

The transaction was concluded with Alghad Almutkamel for General Trading and Iron and Steel Metallic Industries on Apr. 24, upon completion of the preset conditions, according to a bourse filing.

These included getting the required approvals, securing the necessary funding in Iraq, and settling loans owed by Al Tanmiya to Al Anmaa.

In addition, the shares have been fully transferred and registered in the buyer’s name.

Jordan-based Al Tanmiya, in which Astra Industrial holds a 65 percent stake, will use the proceeds to fund the company’s operations and growth plans.

