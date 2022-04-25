King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port has become the world’s second fastest growing port for the second time in four years, as it improved its ranking by 10 positions, according to Alphaliner, a maritime transport data solution provider.

The Kingdom’s newest port facility has jumped 10 places, from 83rd to 73rd, in Alphaliner’s list of the 100 largest container ports in the world in 2021.

“Having been ranked the world’s second growing port for the second time, a recognition we first received in 2018, is a testament to our foresight, steadfastness and dedication to enhancing our operational capabilities on every level,” CEO Jay New said in a statement.

#ميناء_الملك_عبدالله ثاني أسرع الموانئ نمواً في العالم للمرة الثانية خلال 4 سنواتhttps://t.co/XwHlYs586k#kingabdullahport Ranks Second Fastest Growing Port in the World for the Second Time in 4 Yearshttps://t.co/eTiHBKytQQ#رؤية_السعودية_2030#saudivision2030 pic.twitter.com/EjAv6n50Ve — King Abdullah Port | ميناء الملك عبدالله (@KAP_Saudi) April 25, 2022

King Abdullah Port is the second to the Mexican Port of Lazaro Cardenas.

Its throughput has increased by 30.6 percent during the year 2021, to reach 2.81 million twenty-foot equivalent units or TEU, up from 2.15 million in 2020.

Owned by the Ports Development Co., King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector, according to a statement.

It was ranked as the world’s second-most efficient port by The World Bank in 2020.