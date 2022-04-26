You are here

Saudi motorsport star Rakan Al-Rashed 'gets in the groove' for WRC 2 Rally de Portugal

Rally driver Rakan Al-Rashed is co-founder and director of venture capital fund Access Bridge Ventures and chairman of Kudu Corp, a restaurant chain in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Rally driver Rakan Al-Rashed is co-founder and director of venture capital fund Access Bridge Ventures and chairman of Kudu Corp, a restaurant chain in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

  The 32-year-old pro driver recently competed in the local Rali Terras D'Aboboreira, gaining valuable in-country race experience ahead of the major event in Portugal next month
  Rakan Al-Rashed: 'One of the few things that the team and I have identified, and need some improvement on, are our pace notes'
RIYADH: Saudi professional rally driver Rakan Al-Rashed is confident his recent participation in the local Rali Terras D’Aboboreira series will help prepare him for next month’s WRC 2 Rally de Portugal race. 

The 32-year-old, who is also a successful business entrepreneur, used the local series event as an acclimatization experience in the belief that the on-ground local knowledge gained during the race will stand him in good stead for the fourth round of the WRC 2 championship starting on May 19.

“It was challenging since it was my first time in Portugal,” Al-Rashed said.

But since the race was held in the same area planned for the WRC Rally de Portugal, “it was essential for us to participate to get a taste of what we will be facing next month,” he added.

“The experience also helped me get into the groove since staying idle for too long will get me out of racing shape and, with another important championship round coming up, it is crucial that I get back on track.”

Despite being matched against local drivers with more experience of the terrain, Al-Rashed believes the experience was worthwhile and is was still competitive.

With the race held during Ramadan, he had to break his fast due to the physical strain of competing in extremely hot temperatures.

“My body was losing a lot of water, especially with all the equipment I was wearing, such as the tracksuit, the gloves and the helmet. It was essential that I kept hydrated in such an environment for my own safety,” he said.

Al-Rashed and his private team of seven support staff will be looking to use the lessons learned from the post-race debrief to improve their performance as the season progresses.

“One of the few things that the team and I have identified, and need some improvement on, are our pace notes. In tracks that include consecutive corners, each with different characteristics, we need to include more detail on how we note them down since there are several approaches to the different types and styles of corners and it surely is a game changer once you know what is about to come up in more detail,” he said.

Al-Rashed, who began his motorsport career at the 2015 Middle East Rally Championship in Dubai, believes the constant self-critical process of improvement will build a solid foundation that he will leverage to climb the WRC 2 rankings.

“The competition is stronger than ever and my level of experience does not enable me to get to the top five just yet. However, I do plan do participate more and get more races under my belt in the next couple of years, before I can slowly continue my ascent up the ladder to regularly place among the top five,” he said.

Alongside his rally motorsport career, Al-Rashed is also co-founder and director of Access Bridge Ventures, a leading early stage venture capital fund, and chairman of Kudu Corp, a restaurant chain in Saudi Arabia.

The Rally de Portugal will take place between May 19-21.

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team
Updated 18 min 5 sec ago
AP

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team
  • The 37-year-old Chiellini had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar
Updated 18 min 5 sec ago
AP

ROME: Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini plans to retire from the national team after the “Finalissima” match against Argentina in London on June 1.

“If I’m in form I’ll play and bid the national team goodbye at Wembley, where I reached the apex of my career in Azzurro and perhaps of my entire career,” Chiellini said, referring to the Italy’s European Championship title last summer.

The 37-year-old Chiellini had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

The Finalissima match at Wembley Stadium features the champions of Europe and South America.

Chiellini, who has formed a potent center-back pairing with Leonardo Bonucci during his career, is sixth on Italy’s all-time list with 116 appearances.

A gritty defender, Chiellini was bitten by Uruguay striker Luis Suarez during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Chiellini’s contract with Juventus expires after next season but he wouldn’t commit to remaining in Turin amid speculation that he wants to end his club career in the US.

“From now to the end of the season I do have to evaluate everything, talk to my family about what is best,” Chiellini said after Juventus’ win over Sassuolo in Serie A late Monday. “Let’s reach fourth place first and win the Italian Cup, then we’ll sit down with my two families — at home and with Juventus — to figure out what is best for everyone.”

ROKiT Venturi relishing chances in home E-Prix as Formula E moves on to Monaco

Looking ahead to their home E-Prix, the ROKiT Venturi Racing team are excited about the prospect of getting back to racing in Mo
Looking ahead to their home E-Prix, the ROKiT Venturi Racing team are excited about the prospect of getting back to racing in Mo
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

ROKiT Venturi relishing chances in home E-Prix as Formula E moves on to Monaco

Looking ahead to their home E-Prix, the ROKiT Venturi Racing team are excited about the prospect of getting back to racing in Mo
  • The famous street circuit around Monaco is the historic home of motor racing
  • It has been a solid start to the Formula E season for the Monegasque team
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Looking ahead to their home E-Prix, the ROKiT Venturi Racing team are excited about the prospect of getting back to racing in the FIA Formula E World Championship in Monaco this weekend.

The famous street circuit around Monaco is the historic home of motor racing and ROKiT Venturi will be returning to its roots to contest a race around one of the most iconic venues in motorsport. 

“As our home race the Monaco E-Prix is extremely special for the whole ROKiT Venturi Racing family - not just the team but also our partners,” ROKiT team principal Jerome D’Ambrosio said.

“It’s also one of the highlights of the Formula E calendar and as such, it’s a race that every team and every driver wants to win, however, this doesn’t change our approach to race prep and the weekend itself,” he added.

“Last season, we navigated quite a challenging weekend at home and with Rome behind us, we’re preparing as best we can to take on one of the calendar’s more technically challenging tracks.

“After scoring points in every race so far this season — and also securing a double podium in Round Two — we feel that we have shown our promise and potential and it is absolutely our goal to maintain that form.”

It has been a solid start to the Formula E season for the Monegasque team, with both drivers securing three top ten finishes in the opening five rounds — which have included double-headers in Diriyah, where Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara came out on top in Race 2, and most recently in Rome, as well as a single Mexico City E-Prix.

Mortara sits in fifth place in the Driver's Championship standings, his teammate Lucas di Grassi is ninth, while the team sits in fourth just 26 points behind leaders Mercedes EQ.

“Racing in Monaco is a clear highlight on any sporting calendar, but sharing a home with one of motorsport’s most iconic and legendary circuits makes it very personal to us as a team,” Mortara said. Racing on the full configuration of the Circuit de Monaco was a welcome challenge last season and we saw some strong racing throughout the field. This year, I believe we will see more of the same and I can’t wait to get out on track,” he added.

“We’re coming from two races in Rome in which we showed our competitiveness but unfortunately, we didn’t score the points we maybe deserved.

“There are highs and lows in every season though, and that’s part of Formula E, so far this year, we have shown that we have a competitive package, a strong team and a strong car and if we can pull everything together, we will be at the front and should hopefully be in a position to deliver a good result.”

His teammate di Grassi is ready to put on a show for the fans in Monaco and around the world.

“Monaco is ROKiT Venturi Racing’s home race, it’s the biggest race in Formula E and it’s the most iconic circuit in motorsport,” he said. “I’m going to be giving it my all to make the team and our supporters proud, so far this season we have shown strong pace in every race and we have the performance to fight for a place on the podium.”

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
  • Novak Djokovic — who has said he got COVID-19 twice, in 2020 and again in 2021 — has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Roger Federer and one behind Rafael Nadal
  • Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb who is ranked No. 1, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.

Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb who is ranked No. 1, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus that has led to the deaths of millions during the pandemic that began in 2020.

During the annual spring briefing ahead of Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, Bolton said that “whilst, of course, it is encouraged” that all players get vaccinated, “it will not be a condition of entry to compete” at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament this year.

Djokovic, in addition to being unable to defend his championship at Melbourne Park after an 11-day legal saga over whether he could remain in Australia, had to sit out tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States as a foreigner who is unvaccinated.

The US Tennis Association has said that it will follow whatever governmental rules are in place regarding COVID-19 vaccination status when the US Open is held starting in late August.

Djokovic — who has said he got COVID-19 twice, once each in 2020 and 2021 — owns 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Roger Federer for the second-most for a man. They trail Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st at the Australian Open.

Six of Djokovic's trophies came at Wimbledon, including victories each of the past three times the tournament was held — in 2018, 2019 and 2021. It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

After what happened in Australia, Djokovic said he would be willing to sit out other Grand Slam tournaments if getting vaccinated were a requirement to compete. The next major event is the French Open, which begins on May 22, and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said last month there was nothing preventing Djokovic from defending his 2021 title in Paris.

The Italian Open, a clay-court tuneup for Roland Garros, also has said Djokovic can play there next month.

‘Anfield is hell,’ says Villarreal midfielder Etienne Capoue

‘Anfield is hell,’ says Villarreal midfielder Etienne Capoue
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

‘Anfield is hell,’ says Villarreal midfielder Etienne Capoue

‘Anfield is hell,’ says Villarreal midfielder Etienne Capoue
  • Villarreal knocked out Juventus in the last 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarters, two clubs that together own twice as many European Cups — eight — as Villarreal have wins in the knockout stage
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

VILA-REAL: “I said ‘Where is Villarreal?’” explains Etienne Capoue, who describes it like he was scanning a map of the world and pointing his finger down.

“I was told it was in the sun, just there, next to Valencia. So I said ‘alright, let’s go.’”

Capoue’s last two games for Watford were in England’s second tier against Norwich and Huddersfield.

He left in January 2021 and his last two games of that season for Villarreal came against Real Madrid and Manchester United. Villarreal beat United on penalties to win the Europa League final and Capoue was named man of the match.

On Wednesday, Villarreal, the club Capoue knew nothing about, face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. A small, sleepy town on Spain’s east coast now has an outside shot at being crowned kings of Europe.

“Winning the Champions League? We never had the audacity to say we could win the Champions League,” Capoue tells AFP laughing.

“We’re the smallest club in the semifinals, we were the smallest club in the quarterfinals. We’re just making our merry way. And we have nothing to lose.”

Villarreal knocked out Juventus in the last 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarters, two clubs that together own twice as many European Cups — eight — as Villarreal have wins in the knockout stage.

When Bayern were winning a third consecutive European Cup in 1976, Villarreal were being relegated to the Spanish fourth tier.

For some at Villarreal, the talk of fairytales and giant-killings might be wearing thin.

Villarreal is a tiny town but a big club, the Europa League champions, a team owned by a supermarket tycoon, who have finished only one of the last eight seasons outside La Liga’s top seven.

“We don’t care, we know we’re underdogs,” says Capoue.

“Nobody will say we’re favorites because we’re not. Who are the other teams? What else can we say about them?

“It’s not offending anyone to say there are 50,000 people here and in their stadiums alone, they have 70,000 seats. We don’t mind, it’s the truth.”

Liverpool will be a step up again, with Jurgen Klopp’s side still in the hunt for a historic quadruple.

And at Anfield, the challenge is one of the fiercest in football, something Capoue knows only too well. He has played four times there, all for Watford, and lost by an aggregate score of 18-1.

“Anfield is hell, you have to say it how it is. It’s hell,” says Capoue.

“It’s the worst stadium I’ve been to in England. Whether it’s the atmosphere, the way they play... For 90 minutes, you live in hell.

“They have this ability to transcend themselves, to cause you nothing but problems, all the time, in any part of the field.

“They never stop, they rush you all the time, they only want to score goals, and even when they score, they carry on. They want to knock you out.

“They don’t care what or who is in front of them. They just want to kill everyone and that’s it.”

At least Capoue is unlikely to be intimidated. The French midfielder is not a fan of football, avoids watching football at home and says “I don’t want football to be my whole life.” 

In contrast, Villarreal’s coach Unai Emery will know every detail about his opponents this week. Emery’s meticulous preparation extends to famously long video sessions, with the aim to prepare his players for every possible scenario.

“I’m in the front row, I’m the good student,” Capoue says with a smile.

“I don’t watch football at all so I don’t mind. If the others watch football at home and then when they come in they have to watch more football videos, maybe that annoys them.

“It doesn’t bother me because I know it’s not for fun, it’s work. He does it to give you as much information as possible and in the end, all these situations, in matches, they happen.

“At the end of the match, you say to yourself, ‘you know what, the coach, he is incredibly smart’. That happens to me all the time.”

Capoue has no doubt about the root of Emery’s problems at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

“The coach’s main way of playing is about putting your ego aside,” says Capoue. “We do, and that shows on the pitch, but with the big teams that’s also what came back to bite him.”

At Villarreal, it’s a method the players “follow blindly,” says Capoue, an approach that instils belief.

“We’re in the semis which shows we weren’t afraid of Juventus or Bayern,” he says.

“We’re not a big team but we’re a solid team, playing for the love of football, that wants to enjoy this moment. Because what we’re experiencing is incredible.”

Tatum shines as Celtics sweep Nets; Raptors, Mavs blow away rivals

Tatum shines as Celtics sweep Nets; Raptors, Mavs blow away rivals
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

Tatum shines as Celtics sweep Nets; Raptors, Mavs blow away rivals

Tatum shines as Celtics sweep Nets; Raptors, Mavs blow away rivals
  • Second seeds Boston will now face either the defending NBA champions Milwaukee or Chicago in the Eastern Conference semifinals
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Jayson Tatum scored 29 points as the Boston Celtics completed a 4-0 series sweep to eliminate the Brooklyn Nets from the NBA playoffs on Monday.

Kevin Durant delivered a towering 39-point display for the Nets, but it was not enough to stop the powerful Celtics lineup from sealing a 116-112 victory at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Boston's balanced offense and battle-hardened defense once again proved too much for Brooklyn, who trailed from start to finish as a late rally from the home side came up just short.

"We knew who we were facing, we knew how talented they were, and we knew it was going to be a dogfight," said Tatum, who endured a nervous final two minutes after fouling out as the Nets chipped away at the Celtics lead.

"It was 4-0 but each game was back and forth and tough. We just believed in ourselves. We took it one game at a time and didn't get too far ahead of ourselves," Tatum added.

Tatum was one of five Celtics players in double figures, with Jaylen Brown also coming up big with 22 points and point guard Marcus Smart adding 20 points with 11 assists.

Grant Williams delivered four three-pointers off the bench in a 14-point haul while Al Horford added 13.

Second seeds Boston will now face either the defending NBA champions Milwaukee or Chicago in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Celtics' clean sweep of Brooklyn — tipped as championship contenders before the season — is all the more remarkable given Boston's indifferent early season form.

As recently as February, Boston were languishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, well outside the automatic playoff places.

"It took us a minute, but when we got our full team, we were right there," Tatum said. "We stayed composed, we stayed together, we didn't lose sight of what we were trying to accomplish and we haven't looked back since."

The Nets will go back to the drawing board after a season that promised so much ended in a first-round exit from the playoffs.

While Durant delivered his best performance of the postseason, Kyrie Irving was restricted to 20 points and just five assists while Seth Curry added 23 points.

"Give credit to the Celtics, they're an incredible team. They've got a chance to do incredible things in the rest of the playoffs," Durant said afterwards.

"There's a lot of stuff that may factor in to why we lose, but they were just a better team."

In other playoff action, Toronto stunned the Philadelphia 76ers to keep their series alive while Dallas thrashed Utah to take a 3-2 lead.

Toronto dropped the first three games of their series with the Sixers but are now just one win from tying it up and forcing a game seven after Monday's 103-88 victory.

Sixers talisman Joel Embiid clearly looked to be struggling with the thumb injury that has been diagnosed as a ligament tear.

Embiid once again failed to impose himself, finishing with 20 points, well below his season average of more than 30 points per game.

Sixers star James Harden was also kept quiet with just 15 points while Tyrese Maxey finished with 12 points.

Instead it was Toronto who dominated, jumping into an early first-quarter lead which they never relinquished during a composed performance.

Pascal Siakam led the Toronto scoring with 23 points while O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. both had 16 points apiece.

Toronto will now be brimming with confidence as they head into game six in Canada on Thursday.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series.

Toronto head coach Nick Nurse played down suggestions that momentum was now with his team.

"I mean, maybe, but it doesn't really matter," Nurse said. "The ball goes up on Thursday, everybody's got to fight like heck."

In Dallas, Luka Doncic put on a shooting clinic with 33 points as the Mavericks thrashed Utah 102-77 to take a 3-2 lead in their series.

The Mavericks led from start to finish against an overwhelmed Jazz, leading by as much as 33 points at one stage in the second half before completing a blowout win.

Doncic hauled in 13 rebounds and five assists with support from Jalen Brunson (24 points) and Dorian Finney-Smith (13 points).

Jordan Clarkson led the Utah scoring with 20 points off the bench.

