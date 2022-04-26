You are here

OIC official, EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia hold talks

Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS file photo)
Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 27 April 2022
SPA

  • Relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU and its member states are decades old and are becoming increasingly close
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, held talks with the EU ambassador to the Saudi Arabia, and its special representative to the OIC, Patrick Simonnet, in Jeddah on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the pair discussed the constructive dialogue between the OIC and the EU, and the fruitful cooperation between them in various fields, stressing the desire to strengthen relations.
They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, including the Palestinian cause, Afghan crisis, the situation in the Sahel countries, Lake Chad, issues facing Muslim communities and minorities, Islamophobia and hate crimes.
Relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU and its member states are decades old and are becoming increasingly close.
The last two years have, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, seen an unprecedentedly high level of visits by European heads of state, foreign ministers and the EU high representative to Riyadh, along with visits by many Saudi ministers and officials to European capitals.
 

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to clean and disinfect the Grand Mosque despite the Kingdom witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

Mohammed Al-Jabri, under secretary-general for Agency of Services, Field Affairs and Environmental Protection, said that a range of preventive measures will ensure a healthy, safe environment for pilgrims to perform their rituals.

There is constant supervision of disinfection and sanitization operations, as well as transportation and other services provided at the gates of the Grand Mosque.

The mosque has 25,000 carpets, while around 4,000 male and female workers and 11 smart robots are employed to disinfect and sanitize the site around the clock.

Commenting on the cleaning machines, Al-Jabri said: “The agency uses more than 840 pieces of equipment and machines to purify and sanitize the Grand Mosque. It also follows up on environmental prevention and infection control operations by equipping several teams to sanitize all areas of the Grand Mosque, including outer courtyards, toilets, floors and carpets.”

He added: “There are 8,000 electric and ordinary golf carts to serve pilgrims, including 5,000 ordinary carts and nearly 3,000 electric carts, which are sanitized before and after use.”

To ensure a smooth and organized movement of pilgrims, the agency has assigned supervisors at each of the 150 doors of the Grand Mosque to receive worshippers, and guide them to prayer areas and different entry and exit points at the Haram.

11 smart robots are employed to disinfect and sanitize the site around the clock.

Security staff have also been stationed around the mosque to make sure that pilgrims are not disturbed by others indulging in prohibited activities, such as smoking, selling items or begging.  

Al-Jabri said: “The agency has equipped the area with all the necessary services, including Zamzam water containers, air conditioning, cupboards for copies of the Qur’an, sound system, lighting systems, carpets, toilets, in addition to operating many escalators that transport worshippers and the elderly to all available floors.

“The agency’s employees supervise the entry and exit of worshipers, ensure their safety, direct them to the spaces designated for performing prayers, and organize walkways and corridors, with the participation of the competent authorities, according to the plans prepared in advance to facilitate the movement of those heading to the northern expansion with ease.”

Al-Jabri said that the agency distributes more than 2 million bottles of Zamzam water daily and more than 25,000 Zamzam containers are functional  throughout the Grand Mosque, including 2,500 water stands in the northern expansion.

The agency also provides the funeral prayer area with sufficient amount of Zamzam water containers and supervises the distribution of Zamzam water bottles in the courtyard for pilgrims as well as ensuring that carts and containers are sanitized constantly.

More than 50 random samples are taken daily from different locations inside the Grand Mosque to ensure Zamzam water is safe for consumption.

The agency issued 2,000 permits to offer meals to worshippers inside the Grand Mosque and 70  for the mosque’s outer courtyards, Al-Jabri said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed two deals to support the food and health fields in Lebanon.
The memorandums of understanding were signed in the Lebanese capital Beirut with the French ministry for foreign affairs and the French Development Agency, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Under the first phase of the agreements, the Saudi and French sides will contribute €36 million ($38 million) each, bringing the total to €72 million, to support urgent humanitarian and relief works in Lebanon.
The agreements fall within the Saudi-French partnership and represent the Saudi government’s keenness to stand with the Lebanese people and contribute to achieving stability and development to overcome the crisis in Lebanon, SPA said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman met with chairman of Chad’s transitional military council Mahamat Idriss Déby, the Saudi Press Agency said on early Wednesday.
The pair discussed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation in all fields and the latest regional and international developments.
Senior officials from both sides attended the meeting. 
Déby arrived in Jeddah on Monday and was received by governor of Makkah region prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

JEDDAH: The life and legacy of the late Saudi artist and sculptor Abdulhalim Radwi have been saluted at a glittering tribute night in Jeddah.
Family, friends, colleagues, fellow artists, and leading figures from the art world gathered to honor the founder of Saudi modern art, who died in 2006 but continues to inspire artists today.
The event, hosted by the artist’s daughter Dr. Maha Radwi in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, featured an exhibition and documentary film showcasing his life and career.
“While our hearts remain heavy over the passing of my father, his legacy lives on,” Radwi said. “One of the things that we’re trying to talk about is not just the wonderful pieces he made over his lifetime, but his humanity.”
Society president Mohammed Al-Subaih said: “Art was a big part of his life, and we wanted to memorialize his legacy as much as possible. He’s someone that deserves to be remembered because he is a significant figure in Saudi art history.”
Radwi was born in Makkah in 1939. His mother, a painter, nurtured his young talent and encouraged him to pursue art.
In the mid-1950s he won his first official painting competition while at high school, and in 1961 traveled to Rome to study fine arts. He returned to the Kingdom as an art teacher in Riyadh.
From 1968 to 1974 was director of the Jeddah center for fine arts, later overseeing the city’s culture and arts scene between 1980 and 1992.

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that the fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available throughout the Kingdom for people over 50 years old, the Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday.
Individuals wishing to take the jab may do so after completing 8 months since taking the first booster dose, the ministry added.
It also said that appointments can be booked through the smart phone app Sehhaty.
Saudi Arabia recorded on Tuesday three new COVID-19 deaths, with 106 people testing positive and 187 recoveries.
Saudi health authorities have registered 753,632 COVID-19 infections and 9,082 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.
More than 741,058 of these patients have recovered, thanks to the government’s free vaccination program, which has administered more than 64 million doses at 587 centers across the Kingdom.
The ministry announced that 3,492 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 10,884 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those who experience fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

