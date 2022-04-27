You are here

Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League thriller

Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League thriller
Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden celebrates after scoring past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg football match, on April 26, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

  • City, yet to be crowned European champions, were left with the strange feeling of disappointment at 'only' beating Real by one goal
MANCHESTER:  After one of the greatest of Champions League semifinal clashes, Manchester City will take a 4-3 lead into the second leg of their tie against Real Madrid following an extraordinary encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

A breathtaking and relentlessly fast game, packed with chances, moments of individual brilliance and a smattering of defensive lapses, was a treat for the spectators but leaves City, who had the better of the game, with the slenderest of leads to defend at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

"It was a fantastic game for both sides. We did many good things. Unfortunately we conceded goals and we could not score more. But it is two games and we have another one in one week," said City manager Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool and Villarreal will certainly struggle to match the quality of this game when they meet in the other semifinal at Anfield on Wednesday.

City took the lead after 94 seconds, the fastest goal scored in a Champions League semifinal, with Kevin De Bruyne's superb diving header after Riyad Mahrez made a piercing run at the Real defense, switched inside and then delivered a killer cross.

Guardiola's side doubled their lead in the 11th minute through the in-form Gabriel Jesus, who scored four goals in the Premier League at the weekend, collecting a pass from De Bruyne and spinning away from David Alaba before drilling home.

It was the first time that 13-times European champions Real had conceded two goals so quickly in the Champions League and another looked on the cards.

Reigning Premier League champions City were on fire, running Spanish league leaders Real ragged, but Mahrez and Phil Foden were both unable to convert promising chances.

It was a spell of the game that City may yet look back on as a missed opportunity and as so often Real found a way to get themselves back in a contest that risked running away from them.

The goal came via a familiar source, the Champions League's escape artist Karim Benzema scoring a goal out of nothing as he guided a Ferland Mendy cross into the far, bottom corner with the most delicate of steers after 33 minutes.

Guardiola could be forgiven for wondering how his team's high-energy, high-quality football had only produced a 2-1 lead at the break but there was a similar pattern in the second half.

City restored a two-goal advantage eight minutes after the restart with veteran Fernandinho, on as a substitute for the injured John Stones, picking out Foden with a perfectly weighted cross which the England international nodded home.

Two minutes later though Fernandinho was caught out as he allowed Brazilian compatriot Vinicius Jr to break away past him on the touchline.

The winger sprinted from the halfway line deep into the area before poking the ball past Ederson to make it 3-2 with an outstanding individual effort.

Yet again City found a way through. Real's defense hesitated after Oleksandr Zinchenko went down on the edge of the box but Bernardo Silva pounced and beat Thibaut Courtois with a superb drive into the top corner in the 74th minute.

There was more drama to come as City's Aymeric Laporte was penalised when the ball struck his arm in the area, after glancing off his head, and Benzema converted the penalty with a cheeky 'Panenka' chip down the middle eight minutes from time.

Still City searched for more but substitute Raheem Sterling and Ruben Dias were both unable to make contact with a dangerous ball across the box and then Dias slid in again and was just inches away from a deep Mahrez cross.

The score was to remain 4-3 but for those who wished this game could have just gone on and on there is another 90 minutes to look forward to next week.

City, yet to be crowned European champions, were left with the strange feeling of disappointment at 'only' beating Real by one goal.

Real's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti had similar mixed feelings to Guardiola after an entertaining night and left with some regrets but there was a hint of optimism in his analysis.

"As a football fan, it was a fantastic game of football. As a manager of Madrid, I have to take into consideration that we ... conceded two goals very early. But we take three goals to the Bernabeu. We now hope to get to the final." 

Topics: Manchester city real madrid UEFA Champions League

It’s the ‘duty’ of resurgent Newcastle squad to give their all in remaining games, says Howe

It’s the ‘duty’ of resurgent Newcastle squad to give their all in remaining games, says Howe
Liam Kennedy

  • ‘We’ll be committed to try and win every fixture … Whether we play home or away, we have to give our all. I can assure everyone of that,’ said the head coach
  • United face second-place Liverpool on Saturday; the last time they met, the magpies looked doomed to relegation but now they are ninth in the league with 10 wins in their last 14 games
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United are a long way from being contenders in the Premier League title race this season but head coach Eddie Howe nevertheless hopes his side can still have a big say in the ultimate destination of the top-flight trophy.

Manchester City top the table with 80 points, with Liverpool, who visit St. James’ Park on Saturday, in second spot on 79. The in-form Magpies are sitting in ninth place on 43 points.

However, of the two table-toppers, only Liverpool have managed to accumulate more points than Howe’s side since January, such has been the turnaround in fortunes at the Tyneside club, which is owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Although Premier League survival is now all-but secured — something that seemed a distant dream as recently as two months ago — the head coach hopes his players will continue to give their all in every one of their four remaining games, the next two of which are against the league’s top two. After hosting Liverpool, they will face Man City away, then forth-place Arsenal at home before ending the season with a visit to relegation battlers Burnley.

“We’ll be committed to try to win every fixture,” said Howe. “It’s our duty and I take that seriously, and I know my players will. Whether we play home or away, we have to give our all. I can assure everyone of that.”

In December, the reverse fixtures against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Man City resulted in zero points and a goal difference of minus six. Howe is hopeful of closer contests this time around.

“You look back to the run of games we had in December, we knew then that was going to be a big test for us and how we came through that was going to be important for what happened after,” he said.

“We had Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in a really short period of time; it did test us, it did really stretch us but from those games, we grew.

“The Liverpool game was quite tight. Manchester City, we played well in the first half and they scored two goals, which Man City can do to anybody. We were competitive in the games, we probably just didn’t have enough strength to get results.”

Confidence was low the last time Newcastle, who at the time had recorded only one win all season, took on Liverpool and lost 3-1. Things could not be more different this time around. Howe’s side will take to the field on Saturday off the back of a run of four wins on the bounce, and 10 victories from their last 14 games. However, he refuses to get carried away with this reversal of fortune and nor does he want his squad to.

“I would urge the players not to listen to too many things, whether that is good or bad,” he said. “(Just) focus on the next game and try and win it.

“But there has been a healthy momentum and we can’t shy away from that. That is a good thing for us. The players’ confidence levels have definitely risen and there is a good feeling about the group.

“I think looking at each other, the good feeling around the players is to say that we have quality in this group and we can win football matches at this level, so those are going to be important things next year.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe english Premier League

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from national team
AP

  • The 37-year-old Chiellini had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar
ROME: Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini plans to retire from the national team after the “Finalissima” match against Argentina in London on June 1.

“If I’m in form I’ll play and bid the national team goodbye at Wembley, where I reached the apex of my career in Azzurro and perhaps of my entire career,” Chiellini said, referring to the Italy’s European Championship title last summer.

The 37-year-old Chiellini had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

The Finalissima match at Wembley Stadium features the champions of Europe and South America.

Chiellini, who has formed a potent center-back pairing with Leonardo Bonucci during his career, is sixth on Italy’s all-time list with 116 appearances.

A gritty defender, Chiellini was bitten by Uruguay striker Luis Suarez during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Chiellini’s contract with Juventus expires after next season but he wouldn’t commit to remaining in Turin amid speculation that he wants to end his club career in the US.

“From now to the end of the season I do have to evaluate everything, talk to my family about what is best,” Chiellini said after Juventus’ win over Sassuolo in Serie A late Monday. “Let’s reach fourth place first and win the Italian Cup, then we’ll sit down with my two families — at home and with Juventus — to figure out what is best for everyone.”

Topics: Italy Giorgio Chiellini

Saudi motorsport star Rakan Al-Rashed ‘gets in the groove’ for WRC 2 Rally de Portugal

Saudi motorsport star Rakan Al-Rashed ‘gets in the groove’ for WRC 2 Rally de Portugal
Arab News

  • The 32-year-old pro driver recently competed in the local Rali Terras D’Aboboreira, gaining valuable in-country race experience ahead of the major event in Portugal next month
  • Rakan Al-Rashed: ‘One of the few things that the team and I have identified, and need some improvement on, are our pace notes’
RIYADH: Saudi professional rally driver Rakan Al-Rashed is confident his recent participation in the local Rali Terras D’Aboboreira series will help prepare him for next month’s WRC 2 Rally de Portugal race. 

The 32-year-old, who is also a successful business entrepreneur, used the local series event as an acclimatization experience in the belief that the on-ground local knowledge gained during the race will stand him in good stead for the fourth round of the WRC 2 championship starting on May 19.

“It was challenging since it was my first time in Portugal,” Al-Rashed said.

But since the race was held in the same area planned for the WRC Rally de Portugal, “it was essential for us to participate to get a taste of what we will be facing next month,” he added.

“The experience also helped me get into the groove since staying idle for too long will get me out of racing shape and, with another important championship round coming up, it is crucial that I get back on track.”

Despite being matched against local drivers with more experience of the terrain, Al-Rashed believes the experience was worthwhile and is was still competitive.

With the race held during Ramadan, he had to break his fast due to the physical strain of competing in extremely hot temperatures.

“My body was losing a lot of water, especially with all the equipment I was wearing, such as the tracksuit, the gloves and the helmet. It was essential that I kept hydrated in such an environment for my own safety,” he said.

Al-Rashed and his private team of seven support staff will be looking to use the lessons learned from the post-race debrief to improve their performance as the season progresses.

“One of the few things that the team and I have identified, and need some improvement on, are our pace notes. In tracks that include consecutive corners, each with different characteristics, we need to include more detail on how we note them down since there are several approaches to the different types and styles of corners and it surely is a game changer once you know what is about to come up in more detail,” he said.

Al-Rashed, who began his motorsport career at the 2015 Middle East Rally Championship in Dubai, believes the constant self-critical process of improvement will build a solid foundation that he will leverage to climb the WRC 2 rankings.

“The competition is stronger than ever and my level of experience does not enable me to get to the top five just yet. However, I do plan do participate more and get more races under my belt in the next couple of years, before I can slowly continue my ascent up the ladder to regularly place among the top five,” he said.

Alongside his rally motorsport career, Al-Rashed is also co-founder and director of Access Bridge Ventures, a leading early stage venture capital fund, and chairman of Kudu Corp, a restaurant chain in Saudi Arabia.

The Rally de Portugal will take place between May 19-21.

Topics: Rakan Al-Rashed Rali Terras D’Aboboreira WRC Rally de Portugal Access Bridge Ventures Kudu Corp

ROKiT Venturi relishing chances in home E-Prix as Formula E moves on to Monaco

ROKiT Venturi relishing chances in home E-Prix as Formula E moves on to Monaco

  • The famous street circuit around Monaco is the historic home of motor racing
  • It has been a solid start to the Formula E season for the Monegasque team
LONDON: Looking ahead to their home E-Prix, the ROKiT Venturi Racing team are excited about the prospect of getting back to racing in the FIA Formula E World Championship in Monaco this weekend.

The famous street circuit around Monaco is the historic home of motor racing and ROKiT Venturi will be returning to its roots to contest a race around one of the most iconic venues in motorsport. 

“As our home race the Monaco E-Prix is extremely special for the whole ROKiT Venturi Racing family - not just the team but also our partners,” ROKiT team principal Jerome D’Ambrosio said.

“It’s also one of the highlights of the Formula E calendar and as such, it’s a race that every team and every driver wants to win, however, this doesn’t change our approach to race prep and the weekend itself,” he added.

“Last season, we navigated quite a challenging weekend at home and with Rome behind us, we’re preparing as best we can to take on one of the calendar’s more technically challenging tracks.

“After scoring points in every race so far this season — and also securing a double podium in Round Two — we feel that we have shown our promise and potential and it is absolutely our goal to maintain that form.”

It has been a solid start to the Formula E season for the Monegasque team, with both drivers securing three top ten finishes in the opening five rounds — which have included double-headers in Diriyah, where Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara came out on top in Race 2, and most recently in Rome, as well as a single Mexico City E-Prix.

Mortara sits in fifth place in the Driver's Championship standings, his teammate Lucas di Grassi is ninth, while the team sits in fourth just 26 points behind leaders Mercedes EQ.

“Racing in Monaco is a clear highlight on any sporting calendar, but sharing a home with one of motorsport’s most iconic and legendary circuits makes it very personal to us as a team,” Mortara said. Racing on the full configuration of the Circuit de Monaco was a welcome challenge last season and we saw some strong racing throughout the field. This year, I believe we will see more of the same and I can’t wait to get out on track,” he added.

“We’re coming from two races in Rome in which we showed our competitiveness but unfortunately, we didn’t score the points we maybe deserved.

“There are highs and lows in every season though, and that’s part of Formula E, so far this year, we have shown that we have a competitive package, a strong team and a strong car and if we can pull everything together, we will be at the front and should hopefully be in a position to deliver a good result.”

His teammate di Grassi is ready to put on a show for the fans in Monaco and around the world.

“Monaco is ROKiT Venturi Racing’s home race, it’s the biggest race in Formula E and it’s the most iconic circuit in motorsport,” he said. “I’m going to be giving it my all to make the team and our supporters proud, so far this season we have shown strong pace in every race and we have the performance to fight for a place on the podium.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula E ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Monaco ROKiT Venturi

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
AP

  • Novak Djokovic — who has said he got COVID-19 twice, in 2020 and again in 2021 — has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Roger Federer and one behind Rafael Nadal
  • Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb who is ranked No. 1, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated
LONDON: Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.

Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb who is ranked No. 1, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus that has led to the deaths of millions during the pandemic that began in 2020.

During the annual spring briefing ahead of Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, Bolton said that “whilst, of course, it is encouraged” that all players get vaccinated, “it will not be a condition of entry to compete” at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament this year.

Djokovic, in addition to being unable to defend his championship at Melbourne Park after an 11-day legal saga over whether he could remain in Australia, had to sit out tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States as a foreigner who is unvaccinated.

The US Tennis Association has said that it will follow whatever governmental rules are in place regarding COVID-19 vaccination status when the US Open is held starting in late August.

Djokovic — who has said he got COVID-19 twice, once each in 2020 and 2021 — owns 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Roger Federer for the second-most for a man. They trail Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st at the Australian Open.

Six of Djokovic's trophies came at Wimbledon, including victories each of the past three times the tournament was held — in 2018, 2019 and 2021. It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

After what happened in Australia, Djokovic said he would be willing to sit out other Grand Slam tournaments if getting vaccinated were a requirement to compete. The next major event is the French Open, which begins on May 22, and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said last month there was nothing preventing Djokovic from defending his 2021 title in Paris.

The Italian Open, a clay-court tuneup for Roland Garros, also has said Djokovic can play there next month.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Wimbledon COVID-19 Australian Open

