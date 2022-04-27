You are here

UN takes step to put veto users under global spotlight

In this file photo taken on March 01, 2022, the United Nations holds its second day of emergency special session General Assembly meetings on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in New York City. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on March 01, 2022, the United Nations holds its second day of emergency special session General Assembly meetings on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in New York City. (AFP)
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly took a first step Tuesday to put the five permanent members of the Security Council under the spotlight whenever they use their veto power, a move highlighted by Russia’s veto threat paralyzing any action by the UN’s most powerful body on the Ukraine war.
A resolution adopted by consensus in the 193-member assembly amid a burst of applause does not eliminate or limit the veto power of the Security Council’s permanent members — — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.
But for the first time, the General Assembly will be required “to hold a debate on the situation” that sparks a veto in the Security Council within 10 working days. Precedence will be given on the list of speakers to the permanent member who casts a veto.
The assembly isn’t required to take or consider any action under the resolution, but the discussion could put veto-wielders on the spot and let a raft of other countries be heard.
Liechtenstein’s UN ambassador, Christian Wenaweser, who spearheaded the resolution, which had been in the works for two years, has said it aims “to promote the voice of all of us who are not veto-holders, and who are not on the Security Council, on matters of international peace and security because they affect all of us.”
In presenting the resolution to the assembly Tuesday morning, Wenaweser alluded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the Security Council’s failure to take action: “There has never been a stronger need for effective multilateralism than today, and there has never been a stronger need for innovation in order to secure the central role and voice of the United Nations.”
Amnesty International’s secretary general, Agnes Callamard, called the resolution “a first step toward increasing the cost of using the veto — and it could not have come soon enough.”
The resolution had about 80 co-sponsors, including the United States and the United Kingdom. But it also had detractors even though they didn’t break consensus, including Russia and close ally Belarus as well as current elected council members Gabon and India and other UN member nations.
The reform of the Security Council, which is charged under the UN Charter with ensuring international peace and security, has been debated for more than 40 years, and was front and center in comments by countries before and after the resolution’s adoption.
There is widespread support for revamping the council to reflect current global realities rather than the international power structure after World War II in 1945 when the United Nations was created. But rivalries between countries and regions have blocked all attempts to reach agreement on the size, composition and powers of an expanded council.
The veto power of the five permanent members is one component on the reform agenda.
More than 200 different Security Council proposals have been vetoed, some by multiple countries, according to UN records. The subjects have ranged from the Korean War and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to climate change, reporting on weapons stockpiles, and governance of a part of the Indian Ocean nation Comoros.
The former Soviet Union and its successor Russia have cast the most vetoes by far, followed by the United States. Far fewer have been cast by Britain, China and France.
US deputy ambassador Richard Mills said after the vote that the United States is “extraordinarily troubled by Russia’s pattern of abusing its veto right over the past decade,” citing resolutions it vetoed ranging from referring Syria to the International Criminal Court, protesting Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and demanding Russia immediately halt its invasion of Ukraine.
British Ambassador Barbara Woodward, whose country has not used its veto since 1989, called the resolution “a step in pursuit of upholding international peace and security,” adding: “We prefer to win votes rather than use our veto to block council action.”
France didn’t co-sponsor the resolution and its deputy ambassador, Nathalie Broadhurst, said it does not believe the General Assembly can become the judge of the Security Council.
She said that is why France and Mexico have been promoting an initiative on the veto for several years. It would require the five permanent council members to voluntarily and collectively suspend the use of the veto in the event of mass atrocities. Saying the proposal is supported by 105 countries, she urged “all states, in particular the other four permanent members, to join it.”
Russia’s deputy ambassador, Gennady Kuzmin, called the veto “a cornerstone of the UN architecture” and warned that “without it the Security Council would become a rubber-stamping body, rubber-stamping questionable decisions imposed by the nominal majority whose implementation would be hardly possible.”
Chinese counselor Jiang Hua said the resolution’s automatic triggering of a General Assembly meeting on the vetoed resolution “in practice is likely to cause procedural confusion and inconsistency.”
India and Brazil, which have sought permanent seats on the Security Council for many years and are currently serving two-year terms on the body, both complained that the resolution doesn’t address the real issue of reforming the council.
“A representative council which reflects the current international system is central to the maintenance of international peace and security and to the future of this organization.” Brazilian Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho told members.
India’s deputy ambassador, Ravindra Raguttahalli, said that “a vocal minority of nay-sayers” who support the status quo in the Security Council have held reform efforts hostage. He said the veto resolution ignores the root cause of the problem — restruturing the council to reflect “contemporary geo-political realities.”
Ambassador Michel Biang of Gabon, which is also an elected council member, said Africa has the largest number of UN peacekeeping missions but has no permanent seat on the Security Council.
Approving the resolution “will not change the scope of the veto, nor its substance,” Biang said.

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Singapore executes Malaysian on drugs charges after rejecting mental disability appeal

Singapore executes Malaysian on drugs charges after rejecting mental disability appeal
  • Dharmalingam’s body will be sent back to Malaysia and a funeral will be held in the town of Ipoh
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man convicted of drug trafficking was executed on Wednesday in Singapore despite appeals for clemency on the grounds that he had an intellectual disability, his family said.
Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for more than a decade for trafficking 44 grams (1.5 oz) of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world’s toughest narcotics laws. His lawyers had filed multiple appeals against his execution saying he was intellectually disabled.
His brother Navin Kumar, 22, said by telephone the execution had been carried out and said the body would be sent back to Malaysia where a funeral would be held in the town of Ipoh.
A Singapore court on Tuesday had turned down a legal challenge put forward by Nagaenthran’s mother, clearing the way for the execution by hanging.
At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Dharmalingam and his family reached through a gap in a glass screen to grasp each others’ hands tightly as they wept. His cries of “ma” could be heard around the courtroom.
About 300 people held a candlelight vigil at a Singapore park on Monday to protest against the planned hanging.
Nagaenthran’s case has attracted world attention, with a group of UN experts and British billionaire Richard Branson joining Malaysia’s prime minister and human rights activists to urge Singapore to commute his death sentence.
His lawyers and activists have said Nagaenthran’s IQ was found to be at 69, a level recognized as an intellectual disability. However, the courts determined he knew what he was doing at the time of his crime, and ruled there was no admissible evidence showing any decline in his mental condition.
The Singapore government says the death penalty is a deterrent against drug trafficking and most of its citizens support capital punishment.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a ‘close contact’

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the US eases restrictions in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days, said the vice president’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen. Harris had been scheduled to attend Biden’s Tuesday morning Presidential Daily Brief but was not present, the White House said.
She had returned Monday from a weeklong trip to the West Coast. The last time she saw Biden was the previous Monday, April 18.
“I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines,” Harris tweeted. “I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”
After consulting with her physicians, Harris, 57, was prescribed and is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill, her office said late Tuesday. The drug, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring about a 90 percent reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.
Biden phoned Harris Tuesday afternoon to make sure she “has everything she needs” while working from home, the White House said.
Harris, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.
Harris’ diagnosis comes a month after her husband, Doug Emhoff, recovered from the virus, as a wave of cases of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant has spread through Washington’s political class, infecting Cabinet members, White House staffers and lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, tested positive on Tuesday.
Allen said Harris would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “and the advice of her physicians.” It was not immediately clear whether she is being prescribed any antiviral treatments.
The White House has put in place strict COVID-19 protocols around the president, vice president and their spouses, including daily testing for those expected to be in close contact with them. Biden is tested regularly on the advice of his physician, the White House has said, and last tested negative on Monday.
“We have a very very contagious variant out there,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Aashish Jha on Tuesday. “It is going to be hard to ensure that no one gets COVID in America. That’s not even a policy goal.” He said the administration’s goal is to make sure people don’t get seriously ill.
Jha added that despite the precautions it is possible that Biden himself will come down with the virus at some point.
“I wouldn’t say it’s just a matter of time, but of course it is possible that the president, like any other American, could get COVID,” he said. “There is no 100 percent anything.”
Psaki said she “would not expect” any changes to White House protocols.
After more than two years and nearly a million deaths in the US, the virus is still killing more than 300 people a day in the US, according to the CDC. The unvaccinated are at a far greater risk, more than twice as likely to test positive and nine times as likely to die from the virus as those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.
Harris’ diagnosis comes as the Biden administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving Paxlovid, reassuring doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the virus.
In addition to her husband’s diagnosis, Harris was identified as a “close contact” after her communications director tested positive on April 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “close contact” with an infected person as spending 15 minutes or more with them over a 24-hour period. The CDC says people with “close contact” do not need to quarantine if they are up to date on their vaccines but should wear well-fitting masks around other people for 10 days after the contact.

US panel says India religious freedom worsens ‘significantly’

A Muslim man watches from his house after a shop was demolished in the area that saw communal violence during a Hindu religious
A Muslim man watches from his house after a shop was demolished in the area that saw communal violence during a Hindu religious
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
AFP

A Muslim man watches from his house after a shop was demolished in the area that saw communal violence during a Hindu religious
  • In India, the commission pointed to “numerous” attacks on religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, in 2021 as PM Narendra Modi’s government promoted “its ideological vision of a Hindu state” through policies hostile to minorities
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Religious freedom has deteriorated “significantly” in India under the Hindu nationalist government, a US commission said Monday as it again recommended targeted sanctions over abuses.
It was the third straight year that the US Commission on International Religious Freedom asked that India be placed on a list of “countries of particular concern” — a recommendation that has angered New Delhi and is virtually certain to be dismissed by the State Department.
In an annual report, the panel — which is appointed to offer recommendations but does not set US policy — voiced wide concern about South Asia and also backed the State Department’s inclusion of Pakistan on the blacklist.
In India, the commission pointed to “numerous” attacks on religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, in 2021 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government promoted “its ideological vision of a Hindu state” through policies hostile to minorities.
“Religious freedom conditions in India significantly worsened,” the report said.
It pointed to a “culture of impunity for nationwide campaigns of threats and violence by mobs and vigilante groups” and arrests of journalists and human rights advocates.
In a shift from the past two years, no one on the panel dissented from the recommendation on India, commissioner Anurima Bhargava told reporters.
The Indian government in previous years has angrily rejected the commission’s findings, accusing it of bias.
President Joe Biden, like Donald Trump before him, has sought to increase ties with India, seeing common cause in the face of a rising China.
Biden is expected to meet Modi next month in Tokyo as part of a four-way summit of the “Quad” with Japan and Australia.
The commission also recommended adding Afghanistan to the blacklist following the triumph of the Taliban and relisting Nigeria, which was removed by the Biden administration.

Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police

Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police
Updated 26 April 2022
Ellie Aben

  • Mainstreaming former fighters into the security forces part of the peace process
Updated 26 April 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 5,000 former fighters who fought for Filipino Muslim autonomy in the southern Philippines will join the country’s police force as part of government efforts to sustain peace in one of Southeast Asia’s most conflict-torn regions.

The peace process in Bangsamoro, a region covering predominantly Muslim areas of Mindanao, has been underway for nearly a decade since the government struck a permanent ceasefire deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front after almost 40 years of conflict.

An armed breakaway group of the Moro National Liberation Front — the oldest Muslim separatist movement in Mindanao — MILF continued to fight when its parent organization reached a peace agreement with the Philippine government in the 1990s. Only in 2014 did MILF fighters agree to turn over their firearms in exchange for the establishment of a self-administered Bangsamoro.

As part of the peace process, the region’s inhabitants voted for its greater autonomy in a referendum held in 2019. The transition period will culminate in 2025, when Bangsamoro will elect its legislature and executive. 

Mainstreaming former fighters into the national security forces is part of the autonomy project. The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process announced last week that 11,000 former combatants from MILF and MNLF will sit for exams in late May to join the Philippine police force.

About 5,060 of the best candidates are expected to be admitted, initially as patrolmen and patrolwomen.

“The entry of MILF and MNLF members into the PNP (Philippine National Police) is a crucial step in sustaining and building on the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process,” Wilben Mayor, assistant secretary at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, told Arab News on Tuesday.

“Once they are integrated into the PNP, the MILF and MNLF members will be part of the police force that will ensure peace and security not only in the Bangsamoro, but throughout the country,” he added. “They are now considered peacekeepers and peacebuilders.”

The induction of former fighter into the police follows an agreement signed earlier this month by the National Police Commission and Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, the MILF chairman who serves as the interim chief minister Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We are happy that we are finally taking the first step into making this provision a reality,” Ebrahim said at the time.

The integration process is also expected to help uplift the local community.

“The lives of the 5,060 individuals and their families can change for the better as they benefit from a stable career in the police service,” National Police Commission Vice Chairperson Alberto Bernardo told the media after signing the agreement with Ebrahim.

Decades of conflict have hampered development and kept these parts of Mindanao among the poorest regions not only in the Philippines, but also in Asia.

UK announces £25 million aid package for Somalia, supporting almost 1m people

UK announces £25 million aid package for Somalia, supporting almost 1m people
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

  • Minister for Africa Vicky Ford did a virtual visit to Baidoa in Somalia
  • Somalia facing prospect of widespread famine, with 350,000 children’s lives at risk, Foreign Office says
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford has announced a new £25 million ($31.4 million) aid package to provide vital services to almost a million people in Somalia, as the country teeters on the brink of widespread famine, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a roundtable event organized by UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ford announced the package of lifesaving food, water, nutrition and emergency health support and called on other international donors to step up.
“The UK is stepping up our support with an additional £25 million, taking our support to almost £40 million in 2022 alone,” Ford said. “After a quarter of a million people needlessly died from hunger in Somalia in 2011, we said never again. Now is the time for the international community to fulfill that commitment and stand with the people of Somalia.”

 


After three failed rainy seasons, approximately half the population require life-saving aid due to the ongoing drought, the UK Foreign Office said, adding forecasts suggest a fourth failed rain is likely. The UN estimate that there are pockets of famine in the county now, with more than one million people on the edge.
The minister also announced a groundbreaking partnership with Qatar, which will see the Qatari government invest $1.5 million with the UK toward the emergency response and resilience-building in Somalia.
On Monday, the Minister conducted a virtual visit to Baidoa in Somalia where the UK is supporting almost 120,000 people with food and water support. She met with representatives from the Norwegian Refugee Council, a UK partner on the ground, and heard from communities affected.
The UK Government committed an initial £14.5 million of support for Somalia earlier this year, which is expected to support almost 500,000 people to access clean water and afford food supplies.

 

