Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to school run

LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has taken her daughter to school for the first time since being freed from detention in Iran last month.

The British-Iranian dual national had regularly told the media how she had dreamed of taking her daughter Gabriella on the school run, a typical parental duty, after her ordeal started in Tehran almost six years ago.

Photographers captured the moment she held Gabriella’s hand and her backpack while walking to the primary school in north London.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, returned to the UK last month after the British government secured a deal with the Iranian regime.

She had taken Gabriella, then an infant, to see relatives in Iran in 2016, but was detained at the airport as she prepared to fly home.

Six years later, she told a press conference that the school run was “something that I will look forward to because I want to get to know her friends and the community better.”

She said there would be “a lot of adjustment” as her life returned to normality and her family “will just take it very slowly.”