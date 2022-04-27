You are here

IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022

The IMF report said the crisis has dealt a huge blow to low-income countries.
The IMF report said the crisis has dealt a huge blow to low-income countries.
RIYADH: The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia have hit the economic recovery of the Middle East and North Africa, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF report said the crisis has dealt a huge blow to low-income countries while benefiting oil-producing states.

The IMF’s growth forecast for the region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, was forecast at 5 percent, up from the 4.1 percent prediction for this year made in October.

But the predicted growth masks the disparities between the region’s 22 countries, which range from major oil exporters to nations wracked by war and others that depend heavily on wheat imports as well as hydrocarbon imports.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and economic sanctions on Moscow have affected the region “through a multitude of direct and indirect channels,” according to the IMF report.

“We expect growth to slow from 5.8 percent in 2021 to 5 percent in 2022. Growth is largely fueled by oil and gas exporters like Saudi Arabia. But the prospects for emerging markets and low-income countries are worsening,” the IMF tweeted. 

It said inflation in the MENA region also surged to 14.8 percent in 2021, mainly driven by rising food prices. “We expect it to remain high at 13.9 percent in 2022,” IMF said. 

The Fund expects continued economic growth in the Gulf countries in the future, supported by high oil prices and exports, Jihad Azour, IMF director for the Middle East and Central Asia, told Asharq. 

There are three main sectors in the Egyptian economy that need quick reforms, Azour said.  

The reforms he referred to are monetary policy reform, increased exchange rate flexibility, and intensification of basic structural reforms. 

Structural reforms have become even more urgent, to prevent scarring from the pandemic and the war and ensure an inclusive recovery, according to the report. 

Azour indicated that Lebanon and Tunisia need urgent measures and financial support from the countries of the world to get out of the current crisis. 

Emerging markets and middle-income countries, including Egypt, Jordan and Morocco, are forecast to register GDP growth of 4.4 percent, on average.

The IMF warned that emerging markets and middle-income countries face worsening prospects, given their governments’ limited capacity to cope with inflation as geopolitical uncertainties persist.

Topics: IMF Forecast economy

Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit

Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit

Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank has recorded a 28.4 percent surge in first-quarter profit, propelled by higher operating income.

The bank’s net profit reached SR825 million ($220 million) in the first quarter, against SR642 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Even as expenses remained flat, total operating income jumped by 12.5 percent due to higher income from financing and investment activities, the bank said.

Alinma’s assets rose by 12 percent year-on-year to SR180 billion at the end of last quarter, and the profit per share went up from SR0.32 to SR0.41.

Topics: saudi bank Profit TASI Tadawul

Mining giant Ma'aden's quarterly profits up 185% to $580m

Mining giant Ma’aden’s quarterly profits up 185% to $580m
Updated 2 min ago
Arab News

Mining giant Ma’aden’s quarterly profits up 185% to $580m

Mining giant Ma’aden’s quarterly profits up 185% to $580m
Updated 2 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known Ma’aden, saw its profits surge by 185 percent to SR2.17 billion ($580 million) last quarter, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: economy Maaden Saudi Mining Company (Maaden)

Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO

Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO

Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

MANILA: Inbound tourists to Saudi Arabia were 72 percent of the pre-pandemic levels, outperforming any other country by the end of last year, revealed Saudi Tourism Board CEO Fahd Hamidaddin to the Indian news agency PTI.

Talking on the sidelines of the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Manila, he said the Kingdom expects the second-quarter of 2022 results to reach 150 percent. 

India remains a key source market

As Saudi Arabia aims to increase the number of inbound tourists, it looks to drive more travelers from India, which has been one of its key source markets. 

Hamidaddin feels India is definitely a key market for Saudi, with the government also addressing the issue of accessibility with visas and air connectivity for leisure, business and religious travel.

“Our focus is on air carriers. We want to develop routes from India and grow these routes. We want to promote the destinations with our trade partners from India,” he said.

As pilgrims remain the biggest contributor to Saudi’s inbound tourist numbers, Hamidaddin emphasized that the government is taking measures to make Umrah more accessible, and affordable for travelers from the Muslim world.

“There are people who come to Saudi historically, the Muslims. We are trying to make it a lot easier as far as access is concerned. The message is that we welcome everyone,” asserted Hamidaddin.

He said that Saudi Arabia is currently going through an amazing transformation with tourism at the forefront.

Topics: Saudi tourism India Manila pilgrims

TASI edges up, Nomu down; Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. leads gainers: Closing bell

TASI edges up, Nomu down; Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. leads gainers: Closing bell
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI edges up, Nomu down; Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. leads gainers: Closing bell

TASI edges up, Nomu down; Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. leads gainers: Closing bell
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, also known as TASI, edged up on Wednesday, while parallel market, Nomu, closed lower. 

At the closing bell on Wednesday, TASI was up 1.04 percent. 

Nomu was down 0.09 percent at the end of today's trading session. 

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 10 percent to lead the gainers. 

Among the other gainers, Nama Chemical Co. was up 6.33 percent. 

Leejam Sports Co. led the fallers. It was down 3.79 percent at the closing bell. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 2.31 percent at the end of trading.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank rose 0.12 percent, while Al Rajhi bank was down 1.10 percent. 

In the food and beverage sector, Almarai Co. rose 0.59 percent. 

Oil prices edged up today. As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $104.5 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $101.2 a barrel. 

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

UAE In-Focus: Dubai strives to lead in AI; Emirates REIT turns profitable 

UAE In-Focus: Dubai strives to lead in AI; Emirates REIT turns profitable 
Updated 21 min 10 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

UAE In-Focus: Dubai strives to lead in AI; Emirates REIT turns profitable 

UAE In-Focus: Dubai strives to lead in AI; Emirates REIT turns profitable 
Updated 21 min 10 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: The UAE is not looking for financial benefits as it strives to become a leader in the artificial intelligence field, according to Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama, the country’s first minister for AI.

His appointment came a year after the UAE appointed a minister for happiness to develop a more tolerant society, mainly to promote coexistence in the country, where foreigners comprise the majority of the population, AFP reported.

Al-Olama told AFP that the country is studying AI as a tool. “It’s a tool that we need to use to unleash the quality of life aspect,” he added.

The UAE aims to become one of the most advanced AI nations by 2031, a move which will generate $91 billion in additional economic growth.

Sharjah’s Aljada first residential phase completed

Aljada’s first residential phase includes 14 apartment blocks. (Supplied)

Sharjah-based property developer Arada has completed the first residential phase at its Aljada megaproject in the emirate. With the delivery of 278 homes in the last two Misk Apartment buildings, its total number of finished units in the mixed-use community comes to 1,482, according to a press release.

“The completion of these beautiful homes is the first tranche of around 4,000 units scheduled to finish at Aljada in 2022,” Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, group CEO of Arada said in a press statement.  

Meanwhile, he said they will continue to launch new residential products rapidly throughout the year “to keep up with investor demand for our attractive off-plan offerings.”

Each of the Misk Apartment buildings has a range of luxury homes from one to three bedrooms, as well as four-bedroom duplex penthouses measuring nearly 5,000 square feet.

Aljada’s first residential phase includes 14 apartment blocks, the Sarab garden villa community, and over 10,000 square feet of retail space. 

The developer said that nearly 3 million people have already visited the Madar entertainment district since it opened in 2020.

Emirates REIT turns into profit of $6.3m in 2021

The REIT witnessed its portfolio growing by 2.8 percentage points to 71.8 percent as of December 2021. (Supplied)

Emirates REIT turned profitable in 2021 with net profit rising to $63.1 million, from a net loss of $242.9 million recorded a year earlier when the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with the real estate sector globally.   

It reported a 59.3 percent increase in operating profit to $46.6 million in 2021 compared to the previous year, Equitativa, manager of Emirates REIT, said in a statement.

Sylvain Vieujot, executive deputy chairman of Equitativa said: “We delivered a strong set of improved results in 2021, following a difficult year in 2020, as the world tackled the COVID-19 pandemic.” 

He hailed the UAE’s leadership for taking swift and decisive actions “to support a sustained recovery and renewed confidence in the local real estate market in 2021.”

The UAE’s largest listed Shariah-compliant real estate investment trust attributed the overall growth last year to an increase in total property income to $68.6 million, up 3.9 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. The REIT witnessed its portfolio growing by 2.8 percentage points to 71.8 percent as of December 2021.

Subsequent to the year-end, the successful conclusion of ongoing lease negotiations has led to a further increase in occupancy to 81 percent as of March 31, 2022, it said. 

Its net property income increased 7.7 percent as the REIT continued to focus on cost optimization.

Topics: UAE REIT economy Sharjah

