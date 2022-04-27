You are here

India's Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi's TA'ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project

India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project
VAISHALI,INDIA: View of Reliance Gas Station Sign. Shutterstock
India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project

India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project
RIYADH: Indian multinational conglomerate company Reliance Industries has signed a shareholder agreement with Abu Dhabi chemical derivatives company TA’ZIZ to propel a $2 billion chemicals project at Ruwais, according to a statement.

The Indian firm will collaborate with UAE state-owned oil company ADNOC, as well as Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co. to advance the project in the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemical Zone.

Also referred to as TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, the project is currently proceeding towards the detailed design phase. 

A final investment decision is set to be announced later this year.

The project aims to produce and introduce chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride, and polyvinyl chloride for the very first time in the UAE.

In return, this will tap into new revenue streams and opportunities for domestic manufacturers to participate in the country’s “Make it in the Emirates” campaign which tackles the unique value proposition and benefits of manufacturing in the UAE.

“We are building on this partnership and the progress at TA’ZIZ to unlock more opportunities to drive the UAE’s industrial and manufacturing growth, while advancing cooperation on decarbonization, new energies and upstream production,” the statement said, citing Sultan Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC managing director.

Topics: TA’ZIZ Reliance Ruwais

GCC can lead global logistics arena with digital-first approach: PwC report

GCC can lead global logistics arena with digital-first approach: PwC report
GCC can lead global logistics arena with digital-first approach: PwC report

GCC can lead global logistics arena with digital-first approach: PwC report
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council countries can lead the global logistics arena by adopting a “digital-first” approach, according to a report by Strategy & Middle East, part of the PwC network. 

This would support the region’s transformation from digital technology “users” to “innovators”, the report, titled Modernizing Gulf Logistics Through Digitization, added. 

The report said Gulf countries lag behind their global counterparts due to three main factors — the lack of modern and integrated infrastructure, insufficient service quality and legacy processes. 

Despite the pandemic's repercussions, the global transport and logistics sector is expected to grow to around $12.8 trillion in 2025, compared to $8 trillion in 2020, it said. 

“The logistics sector is critical to local, regional, and global economies, as it supports supply chains and facilitates international trade flows,” said Haroon Sheikh, a partner with Strategy & Middle East.

“It is essential to businesses and individuals in all industries,” he added. 

According to the report, the region needs to do a number of things including giving digitization an integral role in policy, using digitization to replace legacy processes, streamlining logistics with digitization within enabling ecosystem, and enabling digitization for gateway ports. 

 

Topics: GCC logistic Digitization PwC

DEWA extends Hatta project's bid deadline 

DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 
DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 

DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 
DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has extended the deadline of bids submission for the main works package for its cable car system and luxury hotels project in Hatta until July 18.

Prior to May 17, bids had been due on April 14 and February 15.

A contract package containing engineering, procurement, and construction for Dubai Summit’s cable car system and hotels was tendered in November, MEED reported.

In August, the cable car project was announced as a 5.4-kilometer system to reach the Umm Al-Nesoor mountain peak at 1,300 meters, Dubai’s highest point.

A hydroelectric storage plant developed by DEWA will be located close to the project, including three stations, a hotel, and a visitor’s center, MEED added.

MEED reports that Strabag and Doppelmayr from Austria are also involved, as are Poma from France and Belgium’s Besix.

In terms of Hatta’s project pipeline, the Hatta development plan, launched in 2016, was valued at $354 million, covering three main areas: economy and services, tourism and sports, and culture and education.

As part of the UAE’s 2016 project program, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, launched the cable car system and hotels in August.

The Sheikh established a supreme committee in January 2021 to oversee development in the region. The committee is responsible for attracting both domestic and international investments into Hatta, MEED said.

Topics: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022

IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022
IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022

IMF expects growth in MENA region to slow to 5% in 2022
RIYADH: The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia have hit the economic recovery of the Middle East and North Africa, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF report said the crisis has dealt a huge blow to low-income countries while benefiting oil-producing states.

The IMF’s growth forecast for the region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, was forecast at 5 percent, up from the 4.1 percent prediction for this year made in October.

But the predicted growth masks the disparities between the region’s 22 countries, which range from major oil exporters to nations wracked by war and others that depend heavily on wheat imports as well as hydrocarbon imports.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and economic sanctions on Moscow have affected the region “through a multitude of direct and indirect channels,” according to the IMF report.

“We expect growth to slow from 5.8 percent in 2021 to 5 percent in 2022. Growth is largely fueled by oil and gas exporters like Saudi Arabia. But the prospects for emerging markets and low-income countries are worsening,” the IMF tweeted. 

It said inflation in the MENA region also surged to 14.8 percent in 2021, mainly driven by rising food prices. “We expect it to remain high at 13.9 percent in 2022,” IMF said. 

The Fund expects continued economic growth in the Gulf countries in the future, supported by high oil prices and exports, Jihad Azour, IMF director for the Middle East and Central Asia, told Asharq. 

There are three main sectors in the Egyptian economy that need quick reforms, Azour said.  

The reforms he referred to are monetary policy reform, increased exchange rate flexibility, and intensification of basic structural reforms. 

Structural reforms have become even more urgent, to prevent scarring from the pandemic and the war and ensure an inclusive recovery, according to the report. 

Azour indicated that Lebanon and Tunisia need urgent measures and financial support from the countries of the world to get out of the current crisis. 

Emerging markets and middle-income countries, including Egypt, Jordan and Morocco, are forecast to register GDP growth of 4.4 percent, on average.

The IMF warned that emerging markets and middle-income countries face worsening prospects, given their governments’ limited capacity to cope with inflation as geopolitical uncertainties persist.

Topics: IMF Forecast economy

Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit

Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit
Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit

Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank has recorded a 28.4 percent surge in first-quarter profit, propelled by higher operating income.

The bank’s net profit reached SR825 million ($220 million) in the first quarter, against SR642 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Even as expenses remained flat, total operating income jumped by 12.5 percent due to higher income from financing and investment activities, the bank said.

Alinma’s assets rose by 12 percent year-on-year to SR180 billion at the end of last quarter, and the profit per share went up from SR0.32 to SR0.41.

Topics: saudi bank Profit TASI Tadawul

Mining giant Ma'aden's quarterly profits up 185% to $580m

Mining giant Ma’aden’s quarterly profits up 185% to $580m
Mining giant Ma’aden’s quarterly profits up 185% to $580m

Mining giant Ma’aden’s quarterly profits up 185% to $580m
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known Ma’aden, saw its profits surge by 185 percent to SR2.17 billion ($580 million) last quarter, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: economy Maaden Saudi Mining Company (Maaden)

