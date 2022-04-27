You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei powers center for emerging technologies at KSU

Huawei powers center for emerging technologies at KSU

Huawei powers center for emerging technologies at KSU
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4cvf

Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Huawei powers center for emerging technologies at KSU

Huawei powers center for emerging technologies at KSU
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Haitham Al-Ohali, vice minister of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, recently inaugurated the National Center for Emerging Network Technologies at King Saud University. The center will help raise awareness of 5G technologies and its expanding set of applications, support local talent in this field, and strengthen 5G cybersecurity.

The launch ceremony took place in the presence of Prof. Badran Al-Omar, rector of King Saud University, and Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia. The center is the result of a strategic partnership between King Saud University and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and is powered by Huawei.

The new center has been launched under the previous agreement between Huawei and the ministry. Under this partnership, the two parties aim to develop 5G applications, identify frameworks for developing local talent, enhance the Kingdom’s position as the leading and most innovative country in the region, and work toward serving common interests and goals.

Yang said: “We are honored and excited to kick off our cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology through the launch of the National Center for Emerging Network Technologies. This step aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to advance digital transformation, develop digital skills, and spread a culture of innovation. This collaboration also reflects Huawei’s ongoing commitment to adopting the latest 5G technologies and supporting the Kingdom’s progress to become a global leader in this field.”

The new center will provide a platform to develop digital trust, enhance digital infrastructure, adopt emerging technologies, advance smart cities, foster digital capabilities and skills, and digital innovation.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has established partnerships with many relevant authorities and sectors in the recent past, ensuring the acceleration of innovation in the communications and information technology sector. This contributes to supporting technical research and digital education and advancing the digital innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to build a digital society, a digital government, and a thriving digital economy.

Saudi Post services now available at LuLu Hypermarket

Saudi Post services now available at LuLu Hypermarket
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Post services now available at LuLu Hypermarket

Saudi Post services now available at LuLu Hypermarket
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket customers can now conveniently send out gift packages to loved ones with ease, thanks to an agreement signed between LuLu and Saudi Post.

The agreement provides LuLu Hypermarket customers with the convenience of Saudi Post’s services at the hypermarket premises and a 10 percent discount on international courier service. This way customers can send out presents and more to spread the joy among near and dear ones.

This agreement was signed by Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, and Rayan Al-Sharif, vice president of sales and commercial at Saudi Post.

The agreement is an extension of the strategic relations between Saudi Post and private entities such as LuLu, to improve customer service and expand the logistics service in line with the company’s transformation strategies.

The project has initially been launched at LuLu Hypermarkets in three regions of the Kingdom — Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Future plans have been discussed as well, which include the provision of Saudi Post services through multiple networks and institutions. This would facilitate e-government programs and electronic commerce.

Saudi Post will also be involved in express, international, and grocery deliveries for LuLu’s e-commerce platform. There will be Saudi Post parcel stations in select branches of LuLu for customers to collect their packages. The current promotions and booths will be actively promoted across various LuLu branches.

“This is a great collaboration that will open so many avenues for both the companies to come together and witness great change,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.

Community Jameel launches ‘kaizen’ program in Saudi schools

Community Jameel launches ‘kaizen’ program in Saudi schools
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

Community Jameel launches ‘kaizen’ program in Saudi schools

Community Jameel launches ‘kaizen’ program in Saudi schools
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

As part of its efforts to provide training programs that enhance practical skills and reduce waste of time, effort and money, Community Jameel Saudi, in partnership with the General Administration of Education in Jeddah and Four Principles Company, is introducing the Kaizen Lean Management Program in Saudi schools. The aim is to consolidate the understanding of the continuous improvement approach (kaizen) and build the foundations of lean management in schools, in line with the vision of the Ministry of Education and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to address existing challenges, reduce waste and restore the competitive strength of schools.

Community Jameel Saudi intends to implement the lean management approach at the school level in Saudi Arabia, which includes three phases: A detailed analysis of the school’s current situation, designing solutions and experimental implementation, and measuring performance.

The first trial will be launched in May at Qurtubah Private School in Jeddah. Volunteers from the school will be selected and trained during the pilot phase and included as leaders in the following stages to disseminate the working mechanism, solutions and tools to other schools in the region. The specialized Four Principles team will lead the analysis, solution design, and implementation stages. It will also train volunteers from the school and ensure their readiness with an advisory team to replicate the experience in other schools.

Mansour Al-Qahtani, principal of Qurtubah Private School, said: “The lean management approach applies to a wide range of administrative and educational processes. We hope to achieve good results by improving the quality of administrative and educational processes. The lean management approach in educational institutions will help redesign working methods, build new capabilities and skills, and increase its organizational capacity to ensure quality in our joint efforts toward achieving the goals of our national agenda and providing a world-class education system.”

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel Saudi, said: “In an era of unprecedented national and institutional transformation under Vision 2030, we believe now is the right time to talk about how the kaizen culture of continuous improvement can help drive the excellence and competitiveness of Saudi Arabia’s education sector. That is why we are proud to introduce the Kaizen Lean Management Program in partnership with the General Administration of Education in Jeddah and Four Principles Company, which will serve to strengthen the quality of education in schools across the Kingdom. With this program, Saudi students, teachers, and the school management can strive to improve performance, achieve greater competitiveness and increase efficiency.”

The lean management experience is a set of approaches that seek to improve business processes by making simple changes to achieve more with fewer resources and achieve transformation by striving for perfection in performance by focusing on reducing waste, eliminating redundant activities or procedures, and creating a smooth and logical path of procedures and processes focused on value and ensuring the sustainability of service provision.

UAE Ministry hosts event to promote health sustainability

UAE Ministry hosts event to promote health sustainability
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

UAE Ministry hosts event to promote health sustainability

UAE Ministry hosts event to promote health sustainability
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention recently organized a community event as part of the “Food for Life” campaign, under the theme “Together for a Healthy Ramadan,” in efforts to raise public awareness and provide them with skills that contribute to strengthening health sustainability.

Held at Arabian Center in Dubai, the event aimed to highlight the importance of healthy food derived from sustainable sources, as well as its impact on the environment, society and future generations.

It focused on promoting awareness of healthy lifestyles and local sustainable food sources in the country, and also integrating all segments of society into various activities and events, with the participation of Madar Farms, which provided local products to educate the community about the types of local crops.

In his address during the event, Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, assistant undersecretary for the public health sector, said: “The ‘Food for Life’ campaign, which was held in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN and the Emirates Nature-WWF, seeks to build a better healthier future, through the application of healthy patterns and sustainable diets.”

He added: “By educating and engaging people about the influence that their food choices have on their health and the overall health of the planet, the campaign offers interactive, compelling, and informative content to build a better, healthier future.”

Nouf Khamis Al-Ali, director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said: “The event, which took place in cooperation with the Arabian Center, focused on preserving biological and environmental diversity through healthy eating and sustainable sources. It also aims to educate and entertain people by introducing them to the best food sources and encouraging them to be more conscious of what they eat. The goal is to modify people’s lifestyles and dietary habits, as well as the impacts that individuals can have on their health and the environment.”

She noted that the event especially targeted children and young individuals, and was designed to educate them about different food groups and healthy habits through games and competitions in a fun environment.

The project, which was developed in collaboration with Emirati coach Adnan Al-Hashimi, focused on the necessity of physical activity and the adoption of a sustainable lifestyle.

GFH to list shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in May

GFH to list shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in May
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

GFH to list shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in May

GFH to list shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in May
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

GFH Financial Group B.S.C has announced that the targeted cross listing of its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is expected to take place in May, subject to the final regulatory approvals. This will be the group’s fourth regional listing, with GFH shares already actively traded on the Bahrain Bourse, Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait.

The move is expected to further enhance liquidity in GFH’s shares, benefiting shareholders, and enable the group to gain access to a broader base of retail and institutional investors that trade on the exchange. ADX is one of the most attractive and largest GCC exchanges in terms of liquidity, trading volumes and shareholder return. It also ranked first among GCC exchanges in 2021 for the highest year-on-year increase in trading volumetrics.

Hisham Alrayes, CEO of GFH, said: “We are delighted to announce another significant milestone for the group by listing GFH shares on ADX, which is considered one of the most vibrant and fast-growing markets in the GCC. We are set to become the first issuer to be listed on four main GCC stock exchanges and our aim is to continue to enhance the liquidity of our shares, our investor mix and to ensure the highest levels of disclosure and transparency for the benefit of shareholders. In line with our strategy, we also look forward to achieving a more entrenched presence in Abu Dhabi, tapping into growth both on ADX and in the local economy. With this listing, we will be better positioned to serve our existing shareholders in UAE and Abu Dhabi and to attract new ones from among ADX’s sizable retail and institutional investor base.”

Current shareholders of the group will also be able to transfer shares from existing markets where they hold shares to ADX.

Headquartered in Bahrain, GFH is one of the most recognized financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include asset management, wealth management, commercial banking and real estate development. The group’s operations are focused in the GCC, North Africa and India.

Standard & Poor’s assigns Tawuniya an ‘A-’ rating with stable outlook

Abdulaziz H. Al-Boug, Tawuniya’s CEO. (Supplied)
Abdulaziz H. Al-Boug, Tawuniya’s CEO. (Supplied)
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Standard & Poor’s assigns Tawuniya an ‘A-’ rating with stable outlook

Abdulaziz H. Al-Boug, Tawuniya’s CEO. (Supplied)
  • Tawuniya Insurance Company is one of the highest-rated Saudi companies in the insurance market
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Financial and credit rating is one of the most important ways to identify an insurance company’s financial strength and its capacity to provide compensation to customers and fulfill its obligations to stakeholders. Customers and service providers will have difficulty determining the financial stability of an insurance company without financial ratings.

The insurance company is subjected to an assessment to achieve a financial rate. If the insurance company runs into financial difficulties, its financial rating will be downgraded. If, on the other hand, the company’s financial performance improves, its rating will be upgraded, and current and potential clients are assured that it will be able to meet its obligations.

Tawuniya Insurance Company is one of the highest-rated Saudi companies in the insurance market. It has received an “A-” rating with a stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s, confirming its financial performance and stability and enabling it to meet its obligations to clients and stakeholders.

This rating reflects Tawuniya improving financial performance for the last three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021, as shown in the S&P report. In 2021, Tawuniya achieved positive results, including a 13 percent growth compared to last year in GWP reaching SR10.2 billion ($2.72 billion), and increasing the company’s market share to 25 percent accordingly. Total assets were SR14.6 billion, total equity SR2.1 billion, and the net profit before zakat was SR350 million. The net investment income was SR302.8 million.

As stated in its report which was issued on April 19, Standard & Poor’s assigned Tawuniya an (A-) rating based on the strengths that the company has, most notably the strong competitive position, the capital adequacy ratio, and the strong financial performance supported by the profitable underwriting and investment income.

Standard & Poor’s affirmed that the stable outlook reflects its view that Tawuniya will maintain its strong operating performance and competitive position, while gradually improving its capital adequacy over the next two years.

Abdulaziz H. Al-Boug, Tawuniya’s CEO, expressed his happiness over the global rating, which he said confirms the company’s financial strength and capabilities to provide high standard insurance protection to all individuals and corporates, as well as its ability to fulfill its obligations toward all customers and stakeholders.

“The rating assigned by S&P also reflects Tawuniya’s position as the leading company in the Saudi insurance market, the company’s strategic vision, its ability to develop programs and services, and its possession of a diversified insurance portfolio, in addition to its possession of a strong IT infrastructure that helps Tawuniya succeed and grow year after year,” Al-Boug added.

Topics: Standard & Poor’s

Related

Standard & Poor's affirms SAIB's Issuer Credit Rating
Corporate News
Standard & Poor's affirms SAIB's Issuer Credit Rating
Update Fitch revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to positive, affirms rating at A
Business & Economy
Fitch revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to positive, affirms rating at A

Latest updates

New gang fighting in Haiti kills 20, displaces thousands
New gang fighting in Haiti kills 20, displaces thousands
'No amount of money' will tempt Fury back into the ring
'No amount of money' will tempt Fury back into the ring
Elon Musk’s criticism of Twitter staff triggers backlash
Elon Musk’s criticism of Twitter staff triggers backlash
Holger Rune stuns Alexander Zverev at BMW Open
Holger Rune stuns Alexander Zverev at BMW Open
LebElon? After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Lebanese plead with him to buy their country
LebElon? After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Lebanese plead with him to buy their country

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.