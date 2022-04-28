Pilgrims enjoy historical and cultural sites of Makkah

MAKKAH: While staying in Makkah, pilgrims get to know the most important archaeological sites, especially during Ramadan, which provides an ideal opportunity to enjoy the rich history of this holy city.

Designated buses with tour guides visit the historical sites in Makkah, boosting the cultural importance of these areas and enriching pilgrims’ experience.

Dr. Fawaz Al-Dahas, director of the History Center of Makkah, said that it was important to support the experience of pilgrims during their stay in Makkah. With many visits estimated at 30 days, pilgrims could use their time to see important historical sites in the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Al-Dahas said that there was an urgent need to preserve the historical value of Makkah by tracing the correct historical paths set by the authorities. Tourism companies had worked to present the correct historical value of many monuments and places, he said.

Makkah is a world heritage treasure with huge tourist potential. It is also one of the most important tourist cities worldwide and an attraction in the Islamic world, he said.

It represented the religious face of Muslims worldwide and included the Grand Mosque, the Kaaba, the Black Stone, the Safa and Marwa, and Zamzam spring.

Al-Dahas said that Makkah is distinguished by its complex geographical and topographical nature, carrying great value that inspired awe, spirituality, love and participation. Among the most important historical sites are Jabal Al-Noor in northeastern Makkah, Hira cave, Mount Thawr in southern Makkah, and the holy sites of the pilgrimage rituals.

Makkah is one of the richest cities in museums and with popular markets widespread in the city. All Muslims are familiar with this, as it used to be a mercantile center between Syria and Yemen, he said. It also included historical castles distinguished by their Islamic characteristics.

Mahdi Nafaa Al-Qurashi, a tourist guide, said that Makkah is the core of Islamic historical memory for all Muslim visitors from around the globe.

“There is no location that is 20 meters wide that did not witness an incident or event related to the memory of Islam and Muslims since the days of Prophet Ibraham until the Prophet,” he said.

Al-Qurashi said that all roads leading to Makkah, its center and its Holy Kaaba were rich in historical and tourist memory of Makkah.

The ritual sites of Hajj and Umrah provided religious tourism in which Muslims passed through many devotional and historical sites, he said.

There are also historical, cultural, civilizational and entertainment destinations in the city, Al-Qurashi said.