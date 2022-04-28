Pilgrims enjoy historical and cultural sites of Makkah

You are here

Pilgrims flock to visit the Hira cave on Jabal Al-Noor, an important historical site in Islamic history. (Shutterstock)
People also visit Mina, also known as the City of Tents. (Shutterstock)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Makkah is a world heritage treasure with huge tourist potential
MAKKAH: While staying in Makkah, pilgrims get to know the most important archaeological sites, especially during Ramadan, which provides an ideal opportunity to enjoy the rich history of this holy city.

Designated buses with tour guides visit the historical sites in Makkah, boosting the cultural importance of these areas and enriching pilgrims’ experience.

Dr. Fawaz Al-Dahas, director of the History Center of Makkah, said that it was important to support the experience of pilgrims during their stay in Makkah. With many visits estimated at 30 days, pilgrims could use their time to see important historical sites in the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Al-Dahas said that there was an urgent need to preserve the historical value of Makkah by tracing the correct historical paths set by the authorities. Tourism companies had worked to present the correct historical value of many monuments and places, he said.

Makkah is a world heritage treasure with huge tourist potential. It is also one of the most important tourist cities worldwide and an attraction in the Islamic world, he said.

FASTFACT

  • Among the most important historical sites are Jabal Al-Noor in northeastern Makkah, Hira cave, Mount Thawr in southern Makkah, and the holy sites of the pilgrimage rituals.

It represented the religious face of Muslims worldwide and included the Grand Mosque, the Kaaba, the Black Stone, the Safa and Marwa, and Zamzam spring.

Al-Dahas said that Makkah is distinguished by its complex geographical and topographical nature, carrying great value that inspired awe, spirituality, love and participation. Among the most important historical sites are Jabal Al-Noor in northeastern Makkah, Hira cave, Mount Thawr in southern Makkah, and the holy sites of the pilgrimage rituals.

Makkah is one of the richest cities in museums and with popular markets widespread in the city. All Muslims are familiar with this, as it used to be a mercantile center between Syria and Yemen, he said. It also included historical castles distinguished by their Islamic characteristics.

Mahdi Nafaa Al-Qurashi, a tourist guide, said that Makkah is the core of Islamic historical memory for all Muslim visitors from around the globe.

“There is no location that is 20 meters wide that did not witness an incident or event related to the memory of Islam and Muslims since the days of Prophet Ibraham until the Prophet,” he said.

Al-Qurashi said that all roads leading to Makkah, its center and its Holy Kaaba were rich in historical and tourist memory of Makkah.

The ritual sites of Hajj and Umrah provided religious tourism in which Muslims passed through many devotional and historical sites, he said.

There are also historical, cultural, civilizational and entertainment destinations in the city, Al-Qurashi said.

Updated 18 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Thousands flock to Al-Balad for Ramadan festival

Thousands flock to Al-Balad for Ramadan festival
  • Themed ‘Every Day a Story,’ the festival will run until May 6 featuring scores of activities for all
Updated 18 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Ramadan Nights festival has returned to record crowds as thousands flock to Jeddah historical area to enjoy a range of activities.

With its decorated streets and ancient and historical passages, Al-Balad area of Jeddah, one of the favorite places for people to go during the holy month due to its festive mood, witnessed the return of the Ramadan festival under this year’s theme “Every Day a Story.”

Visitors to the event, which began on April 10 and will run until May 6, can enjoy the interactive, educational and entertaining sections catering for all ages.

It is crowded at night as the festival has many attractions.

People gather around stalls to enjoy delicious Hijazi food such as baleela (chickpeas) and kibda (fried liver).

Other sections focus on handicrafts, educational workshops, traditional storytelling, art exhibits, cultural talks, live folk art performances and traditional games played by children and elderly men, including carrom and dominoes.

There is also the kids’ corner where young visitors are entertained with activities such as magical storytelling, mini-artwork sessions, coloring competitions, craftwork and a range of other exciting options.

The festival also offers multiple workshops such as introducing the basics of Arabic calligraphy and woodturning, and learning to draw Jeddah’s historical buildings with acrylic colors.

In one of the corners of the old Al-Sham district, an educational section features renowned authors, poets, designers, producers and artists who share their experience of how they transformed their life and career through daily discussion talks organized by Bab Alheraf.

Family and friends walk up and down the busy roads in the historical area to enjoy the beautiful nights and experience the delicious traditional food and drinks.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • At the kids’ corner, young visitors are entertained with activities such as magical storytelling and mini-artwork sessions.
  • Other sections focus on handicrafts, educational workshops, traditional storytelling, art exhibits, cultural talks, live folk art performances and traditional games played by children and elderly men, including caroms and dominoes.

Shops catering to coffee lovers are set inside the renovated old buildings across the historical area.

Several historic houses are open to the public to show how Hijazi families used to live in Al-Balad. To know more about those families before entering the houses, visitors can find tour guides that provide information about the history of the home owners.

“The Ramadan festival in Al-Balad has become a season event and one of Jeddah’s major destinations due to its amazing atmosphere and entertaining activities,” said Abdul Hadi Al-Qahtani.

The 28-year-old, who came to Al-Balad with his friends, added: “With this year’s new activities, Ramadan festival is unquestionably the best destination for families and individuals looking to spend their Ramadan evenings for entertainment and shopping. The event is also jam-packed with fun activities for everyone in order to cement Jeddah’s position as the top family destination.”

For Saeed Al-Abdalli, Ramadan evenings during the holy month in Al-Balad are different from any other time of the year as he shops and enjoys the festive atmosphere of Ramadan. “When Ramadan comes, we are always eager to go to the historical area (Al-Balad) because it is the place where you can feel the vibes of Ramadan,” he said.

Saeed Ba Bakeer, who was sitting with his family and enjoying the famous balila when approached by Arab News, said: “I always enjoy the distinctive Ramadan atmosphere here in Al-Balad, and it’s a must-visit for me and my family.”

In one of the most attractive sections of Al-Balad, stall owners can be heard from far away calling out their offers as they encourage customers to try their food. Most of the vendors at the food stalls wear Hijazi attire, comprising a white thobe, turban and vest, as a mark of their deep-rooted customs and traditions.

Wearing traditional Hijazi garb, Mohammed Al-Dardirri, who was stirring sizzling platters of chopped liver and singing old Hijazi songs loudly to attract customers, told Arab News that he and other stall owners were very happy to see the festival back in Al-Balad after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus.

The large number of stalls lined up in front of Al-Mahmal center remain open until the midnight hours. Hassan Mutbagani, a stall owner, said that this year’s festival is much bigger and more organized.

The Old Downtown looks like a big restoration workshop as the Saudi Ministry of Culture is restoring old mosques, buildings and traditional markets, most of which are on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Saudi and Greek foreign ministers discuss relations during call

Saudi and Greek foreign ministers discuss relations during call
Updated 33 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and Greek foreign ministers discuss relations during call

Saudi and Greek foreign ministers discuss relations during call
Updated 33 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
During the call, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and develop coordination frameworks on issues of common interest, in addition to reviewing regional and international developments.

 

 

Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state
  • Charge d’affaires of the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN Counselor Mohammed Al-Ateeq made the call in an address to the UNSC
  • Al-Ateeq: Ramadan has witnessed the Israeli occupation forces storming Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking defenseless worshippers
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reaffirmed to the UN its stance over Palestine calling for end to the Israeli occupation, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and the guaranteed right of return for refugees.

The message came during a speech to a UN Security Council session — to discuss the Middle East and Palestinian situation — by Counselor Mohammed Al-Ateeq, charge d’affaires of the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN.

He highlighted the importance of comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East as a strategic option to end the conflict, on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international references, the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, return of refugees, and putting an end to Israel’s occupation of all Arab territories.

Al-Ateeq said: “The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan has witnessed the Israeli occupation forces storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, closing its gates, and attacking defenseless worshippers inside the mosque and in its outer courtyards.”

He noted that the Kingdom strongly condemned the Israeli actions describing them as a blatant attack on the Islamic nation and a violation of international resolutions.

The Saudi diplomat called on the international community, and the UN Security Council in particular, to hold Israel fully responsible for its continued violations against Palestinian people and their territories which, he pointed out, would only lead to more violence and security tensions in the region.

Addressing delegates, Al-Ateeq also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of recent attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on civilian targets in the Kingdom. He told the session that it was his country’s sovereign right to take all necessary measures to defend its territories and citizens, in accordance with its obligations under international law.

Saudi Arabia, he added, welcomed and supported the transfer of power by former Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to a new presidential council in Aden that would hopefully help to bring security and stability to Yemen.

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih is the deputy minister for e-health and digital transformation at the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Prior to joining the ministry, he held strategic development roles at numerous consulting and health agencies.

From 2018 to 2020, he was managing director for health and public services in the Middle East with professional services company Accenture responsible for developing business management consultation that offered clients interactive solutions via technology and operations.

Between 1998 and 2018, he worked as chief information officer of health informatics services at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs helping strengthen clinical care through special training programs using cutting-edge technology. He also acted as vice president of the Saudi Association for Health Informatics.

In February, Al-Ramaih participated in the launch of a national platform for health information exchange services in Saudi Arabia aimed at improving and developing healthcare by building and managing health service platforms such as Sehaty.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Saud University, a master’s degree in computer and information networks from the University of Essex, in the UK, and a master’s degree in general management and finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Saudi authorities foil plot to smuggle thousands of amphetamine pills in Riyadh

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 197,570 amphetamine tablets and arrested three people in Riyadh. (SPA)
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 197,570 amphetamine tablets and arrested three people in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil plot to smuggle thousands of amphetamine pills in Riyadh

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 197,570 amphetamine tablets and arrested three people in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle tens of thousands of amphetamine tablets in the capital, Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, said that during a security follow-up of the drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom, officials seized 197,570 amphetamine tablets.
They were in the possession of two Syrian residents and a Saudi national in Riyadh, he added.
Al-Nujaidi said the operation was done in cooperation with the directorate’s counterpart agencies in Oman and the UAE, and in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in the Kingdom.
He also said that all three have been arrested, initial legal measures have been taken against them, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

