'No amount of money' will tempt Fury back into the ring

'No amount of money' will tempt Fury back into the ring
Britain's Tyson Fury after knocking out Britain's Dillian Whyte to win their WBC heavyweight title fight on April 23, 2022.(AFP)
Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

  • 'It's not about money for me. A lot of people in this world, everything is about money, and more money and more money. I've got enough money'
LONDON: Tyson Fury insists "no amount of money" will tempt him back into the ring after the WBC heavyweight champion retired following his win over Dillian Whyte.

Fury beat fellow Briton Whyte with a sixth-round stoppage on Saturday to maintain his undefeated career.

The 33-year-old vowed to hang up his gloves after his successful title defense in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley.

But there has been widespread speculation he will be persuaded to return to fight either WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, whose rematch is pencilled in for this summer.

Fury quashed those rumors during an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV on Wednesday.

"This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth. I'm done," he said.

"When is enough enough? I'm happy, I'm healthy, I've still got my brains, I can still talk. I've got a beautiful wife, I've got six kids.

"I've got umpteen belts, I've got plenty of money. I've got success, fame, glory. What more am I doing it for?

"Boxing's a very dangerous sport, you can be taken out with one punch as we've seen on Saturday night, and it only takes one unlucky blow and you may not get up off that canvas.

"I'm quitting while I'm ahead. I'm undefeated, only the second man in history to retire undefeated heavyweight champion.

"It's not about money for me. A lot of people in this world, everything is about money, and more money and more money. I've got enough money. I've got enough of everything I need."

Fury, whose professional record shows 32 wins and one draw, added: "I've been away for the last 10 years on the road, all over the world, traveling for boxing. When do I get time to be a father or a husband, a brother, a son. I need this personal time.

"I just wanted to walk out on top, go out with a bang. Nearly 100,000 at Wembley, with a knockout performance - they will not forget the Gypsy King in a hurry, and no amount of material assets or money will make me come back out of retirement because I'm very happy."

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry scored 30 points in his return to Golden State's starting lineup and the Warriors beat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 102-98 on Wednesday night to end the first-round series in five games.

Curry converted a three-point play with 1:33 left and scored again with 29 seconds remaining to help send the Warriors on to the second round in the Western Conference.

Jokic scored 12 of his 30 points in the final 3:46 and finished with 19 rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors advanced to play the winner of the Memphis-Minnesota, with the Grizzlies up 3-2 going into Game 6 on Friday night in Minneapolis. Memphis eliminated Golden State in the play-in round last year.

Jokic tied it at 90 on an 18-footer with 2:26 remaining before Golden State's Gary Payton II made a layup moments later. Payton also hit a go-ahead 3-pointer from the baseline corner in front of Denver’s bench with 6:57 left to put Golden State up 86-84 and finished with 15.

Jokic converted two free throws with 3:46 left after Draymond Green’s foul the Golden State defensive star wanted called on the 7-footer. Jokic wound up 12 for 18 from the floor. DeMarcus Cousins added 19 points off the bench against his former Golden State team, and Aaron Gordon had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Denver made 7 of their first 10 shots after halftime to turn a 48-48 tie into a 10-point lead, 66-56. Curry's 3 with 4:06 left pulled the Warriors to 68-67.

Curry shot 10 of 22 with five 3-pointers. He came off the bench the first four games with the series beginning one month from when he sprained a ligament in his left foot March 16 against Boston.

Coach Steve Kerr went small with Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson as Kevon Looney came off the bench. Thompson had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Kerr challenged the Warriors to "get back to being us.” They had given up 30 points off 15 turnovers and committed 27 fouls that led to 36 free throws for Denver in a 126-121 road loss Sunday.

 

Bucks rout Bulls 116-100 to set up Celtics clash

MILWAUKEE: The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks continue to produce in the postseason even without key performers.

The Chicago Bulls simply don’t have that kind of depth or playoff savvy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and nine rebounds and the Bucks routed the Bulls 116-100 on Wednesday night to finish off their first-round series in five games.

The Bucks won the last three games by an average of 23.3 points despite playing without Khris Middleton, the All-Star who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Game 2.

The third-seeded Bucks advanced to face second-seeded Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 on Sunday in Boston. The Celtics swept Brooklyn.

“After Game 2, we kind of talked about how we know what the deal was,” Antetokounmpo said. “The team knew what the deal was. We knew what we had to do. We had to be desperate. We had to go out there and compete at a high level, pay attention to detail as much as possible, help one another defensively. We've got to do it as a team.”

The Bucks have been through this before. They won their first title since 1971 last season despite losing Antetokounmpo for the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals due to a hyperextended knee

“We've been talking about the depth of the roster, the quality of the roster a lot this season,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Other guys have gotten opportunities and played well. Our defense has tightened up, and we've leaned hard on that these three games. We've got depth. We've got a good group.”

Antetokounpmo appeared to get his left wrist treated during the first half, but it clearly didn't limit his effectiveness. Antetokounmpo said afterward he felt “great," and Budenholzer added that “we think he's fine."

While the Bucks thrived without Middleton, Chicago didn't handle the loss of key players quite as well.

The Bulls played without the starting backcourt they used for the first four games because two-time All-Star Zach LaVine was in health and safety protocols and Alex Caruso was in concussion protocol. Without them on the floor, the Bulls fell behind by as many as 29 points in the first half.

“This was a lot of our guys' first rodeo, just understanding what it’s like to compete in a playoff series,” Chicago's DeMar DeRozan said. “There's so much you can learn from that experience, especially going against the defending champs.”

Milwaukee focused on containing DeRozan, who had scored 41 points in the Bulls’ Game 2 victory. DeRozan was held to 11 points Wednesday while shooting 5 of 10, though he also had seven assists.

“That was the game plan — make him see a lot of bodies and force everybody else to beat us,” Bucks guard Wesley Matthews said.

Antetokounmpo was 1 of 15 from the floor and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line. Pat Connaughton went 6 of 9 on 3-point attempts and scored 20 points. Bobby Portis added 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Patrick Williams scored 23 points, Nikola Vucevic 19 and Coby White 17 for the Bulls. Vucevic also had 16 rebounds and six assists.

DeRozan was scoreless in the first 26 minutes of the game and attempted just one shot in the first quarter as he tried to get his teammates involved.

The problem was Chicago’s other players weren’t hitting open shots, allowing the Bucks to take command early.

“It was pretty obvious they were going to load up on DeMar,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought he played a great game. I thought he generated good shots. He didn't have a high assist total because we really didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but he would have had an enormous amount of assists if we had shot the ball better.”

Milwaukee pulled ahead for good 3 1/2 minutes into the game and built a double-digit lead by scoring 12 straight points in the first quarter. Late in the first period, the Bucks began a 23-2 run that helped them extend the advantage to 49-20 with 7:25 left in the second period.

Chicago outscored the Bucks 22-11 the rest of the second quarter and got the margin down to 11 on Ayo Dosunmu’s 3-point play with 9:32 left in the third quarter, but that's as close as the Bulls would get.

MUNICH: Danish teenager Holger Rune upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the BMW Open.

The 18-year-old Rune broke Zverev's first service game in each set to take control of the match on his way to his first career win over a player ranked in the the top 10.

“I have a lot of respect for him, and I obviously didn’t expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this,” Rune said. "But it was a really hard match, we played a lot of rallies and I’m really happy about my performance today.”

It was the first time since 2014 that Zverev, a two-time winner of the tournament, lost his opening match on the Munich clay courts. The German has yet to win a title this year after winning six last year, including the Olympic gold medal. Rune is ranked 70th and had not won back-to-back matches in the main draw of any ATP Tour event this season until now.

Rune next faces Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, who won 6-3, 6-3 against Maxime Cressy.

Fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili needed nearly two hours to beat Ilya Ivashka 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal with seventh-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic. Cristian Garin lost an all-Chilean first-round match 6-3, 6-4 against Alejandro Tabilo, and Botic van de Zandschulp beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (3), 6-3.
 

ROME: For four months, Inter Milan had been pointing to their postponed match at Bologna as a chance to gain ground in the title race.

Yet a goalkeeping blunder handed Bologna a 2-1 win Wednesday as Inter wasted a lead and a chance to reclaim the Serie A lead.

Defending champion Inter were left trailing city rival AC Milan by two points with four matches remaining.

Reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu was thrust into action for the first time in nearly a year following a back problem to Samir Handanovic and was to blame for Bologna’s winner.

Attempting to clear following a throw in, Radu instead kicked the ball toward his own net and Bologna’s Nicola Sansone had the final touch to make sure it went in.

Former Inter Milan striker Marko Arnautovic headed in the equalizer for Bologna after Ivan Perisic had put Inter ahead early on.

The match was postponed from January due to a coronavirus outbreak within Bologna’s squad.

Fiorentina and Atalanta also wasted opportunities to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe in two other postponed matches.

Seventh-place Fiorentina were beaten 4-0 at home by Udinese — marking a second consecutive defeat for the Viola.

Pablo Mari, Gerard Deulofeu, Walace and Destiny Udogie scored for Udinese, who are  12th.

Eighth-place Atalanta had to scramble for a 4-4 draw at home against Torino, with Luis Muriel converting his second penalty of the night for an 84th-minute equalizer.

Torino are 11th.
 

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe urged his players to enjoy the moment this weekend as his side look to upset title-chasing Liverpool and claim their fifth Premier League victory on the bounce.

The Magpies are unbeaten in the league on home turf in 2022, and only Manchester City, West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have recorded victories at St James’ Park this season. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will try to join that group on Saturday.

Newcastle, however, are riding the crest of a wave, with four straight victories over Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers propelling them from the fringes of the relegation zone to the top half of the top flight. They now sit in ninth place, with Premier League survival all but guaranteed.

Howe wants his players to enjoy the positive atmosphere sweeping over Tyneside — because he knows all too well that in football, everything can change in a heartbeat.

“If you build togetherness and a spirit and everyone is fighting for the same goal, I think you’ve got a great chance,” Howe said of the renewed bonds between the club, the players and the fans since the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in October.

“Also unity between the players and supporters, and having a good environment to play in, is key. There are so many other little things that go toward success and failure that you can never pinpoint one thing. But it’s a combination of different things that has worked for us.

“We’ll enjoy it while we’re in this moment because we know how quickly football can change, as we’ve seen. We have to guard against getting too high.”

Heading into the weekend in the top half of the table is a position few at United, or the wider football community, expected the club to be in at this stage given their desperately poor first half of the season.

No team in the history of the Premier League has avoided relegation after failing to win any of their first 14 games. But with four games left to play it now seems likely that Newcastle will be the first.

Many people are looking at the tough run-in the Magpies face — after this week’s visit by Liverpool they have games against league leaders Man City away and fourth-place Arsenal at home, before ending the campaign with a visit to relegation battlers Burnley — and doubt that they can manage a top-half finish but full-back Matt Targett begs to differ.

“I’m loving it,” he told nufc.co.uk when asked about the mood at the club. “I’m playing with a smile on my face and when that happens, I think you can see by the performances on the pitch that I play at a consistent level and I’m glad I have come in, helped the team and we’re kicking on to push up the table.

“It’s been a massive turnaround. That takes a lot of hard work and what the manager has instilled into us since the first day I joined. We’ve worked really hard to get where we are at the moment but there’s still a few games left to play and we don’t want to take our foot off the gas.

“Hopefully we can finish in the top half of the table because that would be an unbelievable achievement, especially in that second half of the season.”

Howe has some big decisions to make this summer, one of which is whether to hang on to Targett, who is on loan from Aston Villa. Targett’s main rival for the left-back slot is club stalwart Paul Dummett, whose contract with his hometown team comes to an end in June. Will Dummett be handed new terms or allowed to leave, given his time on the pitch has been severely limited? Howe is leaving the door open, for now.

“I really, really like Paul,” the coach said. “Behind the scenes he’s had a consistent period where he’s trained, which I think is what he needed because he’s had various injuries before I came to the football club.

“He is a leader within the group, although maybe not the most vocal, but certainly in terms of being a role model for everyone given his history here, how long he’s been here and his journey through.

“He has a huge amount of respect internally from the players for how he conducts himself. But he’s a very good player on top of that as well. Certainly, he’s someone we want to keep at the club.”

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool have to remain "on alert" despite putting one foot in the Champions League final with a dominant 2-0 win over Villarreal in the the first leg of their semifinal tie at Anfield on Wednesday.

Two goals in two minutes undid Villarreal boss Unai Emery's defensive game plan as Pervis Estupinan deflected Jordan Henderson's cross into his own net before Sadio Mane slotted in a second.

The Reds remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

And barring a huge upset when the sides meet again in southern Spain in six days' time, Liverpool's season will finish with a third Champions League final in five seasons in Paris on May 28.

"It is 2-0 at halftime," said Klopp. "You have to be completely on alert, 100 percent in the right moment and play the second half like we played the first. We know it will be a tricky atmopshere for us."

In stark contrast to the free-flowing thrills of Manchester City's 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the other semifinal on Tuesday, Emery's men followed the same tactic that saw them past Juventus and Bayern Munich by retreating behind the ball.

However, the Yellow Submarine could barely lay a glove on Klopp's men as Liverpool just had to bide their time to make their dominance count.

"The 2-0 is a clear, deserved result," said Emery. "It could have been even worse but we still have a chance.

"I want to show we are capable of playing a different game at home."

The Reds have now scored 135 goals this season, but were held scoreless in a frustrating first 45 minutes.

Mane headed wide Mohamed Salah's pinpoint cross with the best opening.

The Senegalese also saw a deflected effort fly just wide and Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli escaped unpunished with some sloppy handling from a number of speculative efforts.

Another long-range strike was the closest Liverpool came to breaking the deadlock before the break as Thiago Alcantara's sweet strike clipped the post.

The six-time European champions started the second half at a higher tempo and quickly began to punch holes in Villarreal's rearguard.

Fabinho's goal was ruled out for offside against Virgil van Dijk in the buildup.

Moments later, Anfield erupted as the error-prone Rulli finally cost the Spaniards with a feeble attempt at parrying Henderson's deflected cross.

The last thing the visitors could afford was the floodgates opening, but they were powerless to stop the waves of Liverpool attacks.

Salah was the architect with a perfectly weighted pass for Mane to prod past Rulli on 55 minutes.

The offside flag came to Villarreal's rescue once more to rule out Andy Robertson's strike.

Emery was hailed the "king of the cups" by Klopp for his stunning Europa League record, with one of his four triumphs in that competition coming as Sevilla boss against the German during his first season at Liverpool in 2016.

However, Liverpool are a different beast six years on and the limitations of a side sitting seventh in La Liga were shown up as they struggled to mount any sort of response to going behind.

Luis Diaz smashed across the face of goal as Liverpool threatened to kill the tie off with a third.

The English giants had to settle for a two-goal advantage, but they are yet to lose by a two-goal margin in 55 matches this season.

