Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market closed higher on Wednesday to lead the GCC, as investor sentiment was buoyed by strong earnings results.

TASI the main index advanced 1 percent to 13,643, and the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.1 percent to 23,634.

Dubai recorded the second-highest gains among GCC members as it added 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi, Oman, and Kuwait’s bourses edged lower, while Qatar and Bahrain’s dropped over 1 percent each.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 inched 0.3 percent higher.

In energy trading, Brent crude fell to $104.28 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $101.09 a barrel as of 9:44 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, saw its profits surge by 185 percent to SR2.17 billion ($580 million) last quarter

Bupa Arabia’s profits before Zakat retreated by 21 percent in the first quarter to SR138 million

Advanced Petrochemical Co. announced a slight drop in quarterly profit to SR164 million

United Electronics Co.'s profits advanced 20 percent to reach SR97 million during the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. said it will not distribute dividends for 2021 due to accumulated losses, even as the company turned into SR15 million profit last quarter

Bawan Co. disclosed improved earnings results for the first quarter of 2022, with profit rising 21 percent to SR50 million from a year earlier

Nayifat Finance Co. recorded a 14.5 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR50 million

Qassim Cement Co.’s profits declined by 75 percent during the first quarter to reach SR25 million

Northern Region Cement Co. announced a 27 percent drop in profit to SR23 million in the first quarter of 2022

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. secured a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR150 million to finance projects and issuance of letters of credit and guarantee

Saudi-listed Electrical Industries Co.’s profits soared by 75 percent to SR12 million last quarter

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building