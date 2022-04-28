You are here

Here's what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
TASI the main index advanced 1 percent to 13,643, and the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.1 percent to 23,634. (Getty))
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market closed higher on Wednesday to lead the GCC, as investor sentiment was buoyed by strong earnings results.

TASI the main index advanced 1 percent to 13,643, and the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.1 percent to 23,634.

Dubai recorded the second-highest gains among GCC members as it added 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi, Oman, and Kuwait’s bourses edged lower, while Qatar and Bahrain’s dropped over 1 percent each.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 inched 0.3 percent higher.

In energy trading, Brent crude fell to $104.28 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $101.09 a barrel as of 9:44 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, saw its profits surge by 185 percent to SR2.17 billion ($580 million) last quarter

Bupa Arabia’s profits before Zakat retreated by 21 percent in the first quarter to SR138 million

Advanced Petrochemical Co. announced a slight drop in quarterly profit to SR164 million

United Electronics Co.'s profits advanced 20 percent to reach SR97 million during the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. said it will not distribute dividends for 2021 due to accumulated losses, even as the company turned into SR15 million profit last quarter

Bawan Co. disclosed improved earnings results for the first quarter of 2022, with profit rising 21 percent to SR50 million from a year earlier

Nayifat Finance Co. recorded a 14.5 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR50 million

Qassim Cement Co.’s profits declined by 75 percent during the first quarter to reach SR25 million

Northern Region Cement Co. announced a 27 percent drop in profit to SR23 million in the first quarter of 2022

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. secured a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR150 million to finance projects and issuance of letters of credit and guarantee

Saudi-listed Electrical Industries Co.’s profits soared by 75 percent to SR12 million last quarter

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Reuters
Reuters

Gazprom expects 4% fall in gas output in 2022

Gazprom expects 4% fall in gas output in 2022
  • Russia is struggling to weather Western sanctions imposed following the start of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Russia's Gazprom expects about a 4 percent fall in gas output this year, Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov told an inhouse magazine on Thursday, in another sign of the impact of sanctions on Russia.

Markelov said the group expected output to fall to 494.4 billion cubic metres from 514.8 bcm last year, without elaborating. This would be Gazprom's lowest production since 2017 when it stood at 471 bcm.

Russia is struggling to weather Western sanctions imposed following the start of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in a payments row with Europe, which is trying to wean itself off Russian energy.

Russia's Economy Ministry expects oil and gas production to fall this year, according to a document seen by Reuters, with gas output declining to 702.4-720.9 bcm from 763.5 bcm in 2021.

Dubai’s Averda mulls IPO in Saudi Arabia or UAE: Bloomberg

Dubai’s Averda mulls IPO in Saudi Arabia or UAE: Bloomberg
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s Averda mulls IPO in Saudi Arabia or UAE: Bloomberg

Dubai’s Averda mulls IPO in Saudi Arabia or UAE: Bloomberg
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Averda, a Dubai-based waste and recycling firm, is considering an initial public offering in Saudi Arabia or the UAE, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

Earlier this year, Averda held discussions to merge with the US-based SPAC firm Better World Acquisition Corp., but the talks were ditched, the sources said.

The company declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news, without disclosing any details on the potential offering.

According to Bloomberg, Averda had explored an IPO option in the past, and sold 33 percent of its capital to Bahrain’s Growthgate Capital back in 2008.

The move by the waste management firm is the latest in the wave of firms rushing to sell shares to the public through IPOs.

 

Pakistan’s tech startup Oware raises $3.3m in a pre-seed round

Pakistan’s tech startup Oware raises $3.3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Pakistan’s tech startup Oware raises $3.3m in a pre-seed round

Pakistan’s tech startup Oware raises $3.3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oware, a Pakistan-based warehousing and distribution startup, has raised $3.3 million, in a pre-seed round led by venture capitals Flexport Fund and Ratio Venture along with other investors.

The company provides warehousing and distribution solutions for other businesses by offering picking, packing, and shipping all on one platform.

Oware will use its recently acquired funds to boost product development and talent acquisition, as well as expanding operations across Pakistan, MAGNiTT reported.

The logistics industry in Pakistan amounts to over $35 billion in market opportunity, and provides almost 6 percent of total employment, according to MAGNiTT.

Gold remains resilient with Q1 demand up 34 percent: World Gold Council

Gold remains resilient with Q1 demand up 34 percent: World Gold Council
Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Gold remains resilient with Q1 demand up 34 percent: World Gold Council

Gold remains resilient with Q1 demand up 34 percent: World Gold Council
Updated 8 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid heightened market volatility and global uncertainty triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gold remains resilient with  the first-quarter demand up 34 percent year-on-year, according to the World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends report. 

The report revealed that gold continues to be a safe haven investment, which made gold bar and coin demand 11 percent above its five-year average at 282t.

The report added that gold ETFs had their strongest quarterly inflows of 269t since the third quarter of 2020, more than reversing the 173t annual net outflow from 2021. 

The report, however, made it clear that renewed lockdowns in China and high prices in Turkey contributed to a 20 percent year-on-year decline, compared to the very strong first quarter of 2021.

The total gold supply globally increased 4 percent year-on-year, driven by strong mine production, which hit 856t. In addition, recycling rose 15 percent from the previous year, reaching 310t. 

According to WGC, a fall in marriages and auspicious occasions in countries like India in the first quarter had a direct impact on gold purchasing. The report added that this crucial factor, along with rising prices, prompted many Indian consumers to hold back on their purchases. 

“The first quarter of 2022 has been a turbulent one, marked by geopolitical crises, supply chain difficulties and surging inflation. These global events and market conditions have solidified gold’s status as a safe haven holding, not just for investors but also for retail consumers thanks to its unique position as a dual-natured asset class,” said Louise Street, senior analyst EMEA at the World Gold Council. 

He added: “Given the current market dynamics, investment demand is expected to remain strong, as the combination of high inflation and heightened geopolitical tensions will likely fuel demand for gold among investors.” 

China In-Focus — Beiersdorf cuts forecast; Alibaba's Lazada eyes European expansion; UBS' David Chin steps down

China In-Focus — Beiersdorf cuts forecast; Alibaba's Lazada eyes European expansion; UBS' David Chin steps down
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Beiersdorf cuts forecast; Alibaba's Lazada eyes European expansion; UBS' David Chin steps down

China In-Focus — Beiersdorf cuts forecast; Alibaba's Lazada eyes European expansion; UBS' David Chin steps down
  • The move comes months after Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, opened a central hub for European sales in Belgium
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skincare products and Tesa glue, cut the forecast for full-year sales at its adhesives unit on Thursday due to extensive lockdowns in China and ongoing supply chain issues in the automotive industry.

The Tesa adhesives unit, which serves the electronics and automotive markets and accounts for about a fifth of Beiersdorf sales, had been the group’s fastest-growing business in 2021 thanks to growth in the Chinese electronics business.

However, the recent COVID-19 surge in China hurt the unit’s growth in the first quarter, and Beiersdorf said it now expects Tesa to grow sales in the low to mid-single-digit range in 2022, compared to its previous target for mid-single-digit growth.

“I think the second quarter will be a challenging quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Astrid Hermann told a news conference.

“The electronics business in Asia, so much of it is centered around Shanghai. Reading the news, you will see a lot of the electronics business there is impacted. We have to see how we weather that and how we can rebound in the second half,” she said.

Alibaba looks to expand its Southeast Asian arm Lazada to Europe

Alibaba Group plans to expand its Southeast Asian arm, Lazada, to Europe, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the Chinese e-commerce company seeks further overseas growth amid slowing opportunities at home.

The move comes months after Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, opened a central hub for European sales in Belgium.

Alibaba is already present in Europe through its global e-commerce platform, AliExpress, which mainly targets consumers looking for such goods from Chinese manufacturers as smartphone accessories and clothing.

Lazada plans to target local European vendors, while AliExpress will continue to focus mainly on cross-border sales from China, one of the sources told Reuters. Lazada Thailand CEO James Dong will help spearhead the initiative, that person said.

Alibaba overseas commerce head Jiang Fan visited Singapore in April to discuss the expansion, the same source added.

Lazada and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

The sources did not specify which European countries Lazada intended to expand to. The details were being finalized, they said. They declined to be identified, as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

UBS's Chin steps down as China head

UBS Group’s China country head David Chin has stepped down from the role but will remain the bank’s head of investment banking for the Asia Pacific, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The bank will appoint Eugene Qian, who heads UBS Securities, the Swiss bank’s majority-owned mainland joint venture, as China's country head, the source said.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

