Saudi Arabia's TASI up 0.5% on strong quarterly earnings: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia’s TASI up 0.5% on strong quarterly earnings: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi Arabia’s TASI up 0.5% on strong quarterly earnings: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia’s TASI up 0.5% on strong quarterly earnings: Opening bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market opened higher on Thursday, as investor sentiment was buoyed by strong quarterly earnings results.

TASI the main index advanced 0.5 percent to 13,717, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.05 percent to 23,622 at 10:12 a.m. Riyadh time.

Oil giant Aramco, which is the heaviest weight on TASI, gained 0.7 percent, and the Kingdom’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank was up 1.6 percent.

The Saudi Steel Pipe Co. topped the gainers after it swung into first-quarter profit, while Qassim Cement Co. led the fallers, down 2.2 percent.

Shares of the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, climbed 1.8 percent after posting a 185 percent profit surge due to higher commodity prices.

Bawan Co. shares surged 2.7 percent after it disclosed improved earnings results for the first quarter of 2022, with profit rising 21 percent from a year earlier.

In energy trading, Brent crude fell to $104.66 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $101.55 a barrel as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Here's what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market closed higher on Wednesday to lead the GCC, as investor sentiment was buoyed by strong earnings results.

TASI the main index advanced 1 percent to 13,643, and the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.1 percent to 23,634.

Dubai recorded the second-highest gains among GCC members as it added 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi, Oman, and Kuwait’s bourses edged lower, while Qatar and Bahrain’s dropped over 1 percent each.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 inched 0.3 percent higher.

In energy trading, Brent crude fell to $104.28 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $101.09 a barrel as of 9:44 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, saw its profits surge by 185 percent to SR2.17 billion ($580 million) last quarter

Bupa Arabia’s profits before Zakat retreated by 21 percent in the first quarter to SR138 million

Advanced Petrochemical Co. announced a slight drop in quarterly profit to SR164 million

United Electronics Co.'s profits advanced 20 percent to reach SR97 million during the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. said it will not distribute dividends for 2021 due to accumulated losses, even as the company turned into SR15 million profit last quarter

Bawan Co. disclosed improved earnings results for the first quarter of 2022, with profit rising 21 percent to SR50 million from a year earlier

Nayifat Finance Co. recorded a 14.5 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR50 million

Qassim Cement Co.’s profits declined by 75 percent during the first quarter to reach SR25 million

Northern Region Cement Co. announced a 27 percent drop in profit to SR23 million in the first quarter of 2022

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. secured a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR150 million to finance projects and issuance of letters of credit and guarantee

Saudi-listed Electrical Industries Co.’s profits soared by 75 percent to SR12 million last quarter

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock Saudi

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical Co.'s profit down 4% in Q1
  • The company's net profit, however, surged 3.79 percent compared to the previous quarter
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The net profit of Advanced Petrochemical Co. went down by 4 percent in the first quarter from a year ago to reach SR164 million ($43 million), according to a bourse filing. 

In the statement, the petrochemicals maker revealed that the decrease in net profit was due to an increase in propane and outsourced propylene prices by 40 percent and 27 percent respectively.

Despite the decrease in net profit, the company's sales volume increased by 35 percent from the same period in the previous year. 

The company's net profit, however, surged 3.79 percent compared to the previous quarter. 

Its total shareholders' equity now stands at SR3,872 million, up 15.8 percent from the same period last year. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Oil Oil industry petrochemicals advanced petrochemical

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Cuba approves crypto services; Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as official currency
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, up 2.31 percent to $39,323 as of 09.15 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,880, up 1.08 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Cuba approves cryptocurrency services

The Cuban central bank issued regulations on Tuesday for virtual asset service providers, after giving a nod last year to the personal use of cryptocurrencies, a move some experts said could help the Communist-run Caribbean island skirt stiff US sanctions.

Cryptocurrencies, which allow financial operations to be carried out anonymously in a decentralized manner, have been used in the past to get around capital controls, as well as to make payments and transfers more efficient.

The bank authorization, published Tuesday in the government’s official gazette, requires those wishing to use cryptocurrencies to obtain a license.

The bank said it would consider the legality, socioeconomic interest and project characteristics of any request before granting a license, which would be valid initially for one year.

The roll-out of mobile Internet three years ago has opened the way for cryptocurrency transactions in Cuba, and enthusiasts on the island are growing in number as the currencies help overcome obstacles created by US sanctions.

Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as an official currency

Central African Republic has adopted Bitcoin as an official currency, the presidency said on Wednesday, becoming the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to do so.

Despite rich reserves of gold and diamonds, Central African Republic is one of the world’s poorest and least-developed countries and has been gripped by rebel violence for years.

A bill governing the use of cryptocurrency was adopted unanimously by parliament last week, said a statement signed by Obed Namsio, chief of staff of president Faustin-Archange Touadera.

“The president supports this bill because it will improve the conditions of Central African citizens,” Namsio told Reuters, without elaborating.

In the statement, he called it “a decisive step toward opening up new opportunities for our country.”

Central African Republic is one of six nations that use the Central African CFA franc, a regional currency governed by the Bank of Central African States. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO currency

Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips

Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips

Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell to a 10-week low on Thursday, as an elevated US dollar hurt demand for greenback-priced bullion, while an impending Federal Reserve interest rate hike also dented the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,877.18 per ounce, as of 0519 GMT, its lowest since Feb. 16. US gold futures slipped 0.6 percent to $1,877.70.

Silver down

Spot silver dropped 0.8 percent to $23.09 per ounce. 

Platinum eased 0.6 percent to $912.22, while palladium gained 1.5 percent to $2,234.98.

Chicago soyoil futures retreat

Chicago soyoil futures retreated on Thursday after rallying to a record high in the previous session following the Indonesian ban on palm oil exports.

July soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade settled down 0.22 cents at 84.5 cents per lb.

CBOT soybean also edged down, while corn and wheat prices climbed higher as adverse weather continued to threaten harvest of the grains.

The most-active corn contract on CBOT added 0.52 percent to 8.16-1/2 a bushel, while wheat climbed 0.25 percent to $10.94 a bushel.

Soybean futures fell 0.16 percent to $16.9 a bushel.

LME copper dips

London copper prices slipped on Thursday as growing worries over demand due to continued COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China and a stronger US dollar weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7 percent at $9,790 a ton, as of 0520 GMT.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $11,110.10 by noon break.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: economy commodities CORN wheat Oil

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped on Thursday as investors remained cautious about dwindling fuel demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, as COVID-19 restrictions there continue.

Brent crude futures fell $1.48, or 1.41 percent, to $103.84 a barrel by 0426 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped $1.39, or 1.36 percent, to $100.63 a barrel.

Both contracts settled over 30 cents higher in the previous session due to ongoing concerns about tight worldwide supply, and another drawdown in US distillate and gasoline stocks.

Aker BP again posts record profit in Q1

Norwegian independent oil company Aker BP reported its fifth consecutive record quarterly profit on Thursday as petroleum prices soared, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest and taxes for January-March 2022 rose to a fresh record of $1.78 billion from $591 million a year ago, Aker BP said.

Sinopec expects rebound in Q2

China’s Sinopec Corp. expects demand for refined oil products to recover in the second quarter as COVID-19 outbreaks in the country are gradually controlled and see full-year oil consumption reaching positive growth.

Asia’s biggest oil refiner has cut its refining runs since the second half of March and is maintaining an “optimal” refinery operation ratio of around 85 percent, compared with 92.6 percent earlier in the year, Sinopec officials said at a briefing on Thursday.

Cities across China, including the financial hub of Shanghai, were put under lockdowns following a flare up of COVID-19 cases, leading to road freight clogs and port congestion.

“The anti-COVID measures have restrained consumption of refined oil products. But we expect oil demand to gradually resume in the second quarter with the pandemic outbreak under control,” said Li Li, deputy head of Sinopec’s operation management department.

“At this moment, we are confident about the 2022 fuel consumption in China...even if the recovery in the second quarter is moderate, the full-year growth will remain positive.”

Sinopec also expects its total liquefied natural gas imports to stay steady in 2022.

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine agrees $6.3 billion merger

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine, also known as Sembmarine, has agreed to a $6.29 billion merger with Keppel Corp’s larger offshore and marine unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms began deal talks amid an industry downturn.

The loss-making oil rig builders have been whiplashed by years of oversupply, oil price volatility and a drop in new orders.

Such troubles have been exacerbated by the global transition toward renewable energy, consolidation of Chinese and South Korean rivals and major disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic when oil prices fell.

The combination “brings together two leading O&M companies in Singapore to create a stronger player that can realize synergies and compete more effectively amidst the energy transition,” Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua said.

The downturn increased competition for a shrinking pool of projects, driving up industry debt levels and leading Sembmarine to raise S$3.6 billion of equity over the past two years, with strong backing by Singapore state investor Temasek.

Temasek, Sembmarine’s majority shareholder, will ultimately become the largest shareholder in the merged company, with a 33.5 percent stake.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy Oil China Russia Ukraine

