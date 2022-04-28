Saudi Energy Ministry plans pre-qualification for Yanbu project by Q3: MEED

RIYADH: To develop Saudi Arabia’s second wind power generation project, the renewable energy team at the Energy Ministry is expected to issue a request for qualifications for the contract by the third quarter of 2022.

The Yanbu wind independent power project has a planned capacity of 850 megawatts, according to MEED.

Along with the hybrid concentrated solar power and the solar photovoltaic project in Hinakiyah, the Yanbu wind scheme makes up round 4 of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program.