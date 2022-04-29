Snap announces new tools, features at partner summit

DUBAI: Social media company Snap Inc. used its recent annual partner summit as the stage to announce new features and tools for consumers, developers, and advertisers.
According to its chief executive officer, Evan Spiegel, the firm’s Snapchat messaging app and service now reaches more than 600 million people every month, has more than 332 million daily active users around the world, and works with around 500,000 partners, creators, and developers.
Over the past year, Snapchatters have shared content from other apps — such as songs from Spotify or tweets from Twitter — at least 6 billion times on Snapchat.
The ephemeral platform revolves around the camera, so much so that Snap calls itself a camera company. A big part of the camera functionality on the app is Lenses. Globally, developers have built more than 2.5 million Lenses that have been viewed in excess of 5 trillion times.
Last year, nearly 90 percent of Snapchat users in Saudi Arabia interacted with augmented reality Lenses on a daily basis — on average at least 30 times each day.
Building on Lenses, Snap announced the launch of Lens Cloud, a freely available collection of backend services such as storage, location, and multi-user services.
The studio will soon feature ray tracing, which will make it possible for reflections to shine from AR objects in a realistic way.
The growth of e-commerce, accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, resulted in many shoppers looking to purchase directly from within social media apps. The challenge with shopping online is often the inability to try on clothes or accessories, but AR has the potential to change that.
Since January 2021, more than 250 million Snapchat users have engaged with AR shopping Lenses at least 5 billion times. They also rank Snapchat the No. 1 platform for sharing shopping moments.
They mostly use Snapchat’s AR technology for trials. For example, Lenses that used true-size technology drove a 42 percent higher return on ad spend compared to Lenses without.
In the Middle East and North Africa too, shopping via AR is gaining popularity, resulting in Snap launching what it claims to be the first-ever AR-led virtual mall in the MENA region, featuring leading brands such as L’Oreal, IKEA, Namshi, and Samsung.
Last year, Ramadan campaigns for retailers running an AR lens on Snapchat delivered a 4.3 times higher average purchase value compared to other formats.
The company is now introducing several new technologies to provide brands with more opportunities to reach audiences. These include a new kind of shopping Lens for trying on outfits, powered by its AR image processing technology, and Dress Up, a dedicated fashion space in Lens Explorer that allows users to browse, discover, and share new looks.
The new destination “brings together the best of AR fashion and try-on for creators, retailers, and fashion brands,” said Carolina Arguelles Navas, Snap’s head of AR business strategy.
She noted that interacting with products in AR had a 94 percent higher conversion rate. Snap was also reimagining its try-on experience by allowing users to try on clothes for the first time.
In addition to lenses and commerce, Snap announced a host of new features for developers and creators, both of which are integral to Snapchat.
After Spectacles, Snap is launching another product, a camera drone called Pixy or “the world’s friendliest flying camera,” as Spiegel described it. “It’s a pocket-sized free-flying sidekick for adventures,” he said.
Pixy takes pictures and wirelessly transfers them to Snapchat Memories from where users can edit and share or download them. It is only available for purchase in the US and France while supplies last.
There has so far been no announcement as to whether it will be restocked once supplies run out or made available in other countries.
Reports said Al-Fekky had been deprived of promotions, incentives, and bonuses
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
BEIRUT: A veteran journalist who worked for one of Egypt’s oldest newspapers was found hanged in a suspected suicide early Thursday.
Emad Al-Fekky, 54, worked in the news section at Al-Ahram. Local media reported he had used a rope to hang himself near the window of his fourth-floor office.
A worker in a church adjacent to Al-Ahram’s office saw Al-Fekky’s decapitated head near a barrier between the two buildings and alerted authorities.
It was reported in local media that the heavy weight of Al-Fekky’s body was what caused the head to become detached and fall from the fourth floor onto the ground.
The case is being investigated by prosecutors, who are reported to have summoned his family and coworkers for further questioning.
Reports said Al-Fekky had been deprived of promotions, incentives, and bonuses and that his salary had been cut in recent years.
Other reports said he had suffered financial hardship in the final few months before his death.
Coworkers were reported as saying that Al-Fekky was cheerful, loved to joke, and always had good relations with his colleagues.
Al-Ahram’s editor-in-chief, Alaa Thabet, refused to comment on the incident until the investigations were complete.
Mahmoud Kamel, a board member of the country’s Journalists’ Syndicate, suggested on Facebook that Al-Fekky chose to end his life in his office to send a message to the “unfair” editor-in-chief who, he alleged, had driven him to suicide.
Thabet denied Kamel’s allegations and notified the syndicate that he would be taking legal action against him.
The internet, social media, and the war in Ukraine
On the whole, online platforms are proving to be more helpful than harmful for Ukrainians during these distressing times
Updated 29 April 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, many around the world, and even in Ukraine, are experiencing it on the front lines of social media.
The use of the internet during this conflict has been unprecedented, from the Ukrainians who are using it to reveal the truth to the world and who depend on it for accurate information and even basic necessities such as food and shelter, to the Russians using it to spread propaganda and fake news.
“The internet has indeed become another battlefield between the warring countries, full of misinformation, fakes, deepfakes, cyberattacks taking place on both sides, online censorship, the disruptions to the internet in Ukrainian territories where missiles fall, and many more,” Vira Slyvinska, head of global business development at AIR Media-Tech, told Arab News.
On the other hand, she added, “social networks have become the fastest way to receive necessary information or help, even from unknown people, be it food deliveries for aged people who stay in their homes, finding transportation for evacuation from hot spots, finding shelters for refugees, collecting requests from hospitals, or crowdfunding the acquisition of drones and thermal imagers for the Ukrainian army, and so on.”
Moreover, Slyvinska said, the Ukrainian government and official organizations are making effective use of social media to keep the population informed about the latest developments, such as air raid alerts and curfew hours.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has overtaken British band Coldplay in terms of popularity on Instagram, racking up more than 16.5 million followers. His use of social media has brought him closer not only to his own citizens but people around the world.
On Instagram, the hashtags #zelensky and #zelenskyyy can be found on more than 100,000 posts. On TikTok, posts featuring the hashtags #zelensky and #zelenskiy have more than 1.6 billion and 1 billion views respectively.
Other Ukrainian political figures, including Oleksiy Arestovych, a presidential adviser, and Vitaly Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv regional administration, have also come to prominence on social media as they use it to keep their citizens informed and motivated.
Arestovych, for instance, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Kim’s personal channel on instant messaging service Telegram has more than 879,000 subscribers and his speeches have garnered more than 50 million mentions on TikTok, said Slyvinska.
Most city administrations and official organizations in Ukraine use social media to distribute critical information and have even created dedicated channels on Telegram. Mykhailo Fedorov, the country’s minister of digital transformation, keeps citizens updated on Ukrainian victories through his Telegram channel, for example. The country’s armed forces also use Telegram to share updates on the situations in various parts of the country.
Closer to home, technology and social media have played a significant role in times of peril in the Middle East. During the Arab Spring, for instance, much of the traditional media in many countries was controlled by dictatorships that traditionally restrict access to information.
Platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook allow “people in these Arab countries to circumvent these dictatorships and their traditional means of controlling information,” said CNN journalist Ivan Watson, now a senior international correspondent, at an SXSW conference in 2012.
In Ukraine, it is not only the government and official organizations that are using social media to distribute the latest information about the war; citizens are joining in, too. Many have taken to platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to post videos of windowless bomb shelters or cities rocked by explosions — in stark contrast to the usual upbeat content of those platforms.
For example, this young girl from Mariupol posted a seven-minute video recording her “two weeks of hell.”
“Civilian journalism is important, because receiving first-hand information on the situation from ordinary people helps to create sympathy for the plight of Ukrainians among people throughout the world,” said Slyvinska.
“On the other hand, such activities can pose a threat if the extra information goes public because the enemy can receive information about the location of the Ukrainian army and equipment, adjust their fire, and much more,” she cautioned.
Last month, a Ukrainian TikTok user was arrested after posting a video of military vehicles parked near a shopping mall, which was subsequently bombed by the Russians. The day after the attack, in which eight people were killed, the Security Service of Ukraine posted a video of the man apologizing.
Following the incident, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents not to share footage “of the movement of military equipment, checkpoints, strategic objects.”
“Therefore, in Ukraine, filming and publication of the movements of the military, weapons and equipment has been banned, causing criminal liability if violated,” said Slyvinska.
Meanwhile, social media influencers in the country have switched from posting their usual fashion and travel advice to uploading bleak images of themselves wrapped in blankets as they huddle in underground bunkers, and of army tanks trundling down residential streets, Reuters reported. Some have asked their followers to pray for Ukraine, donate to efforts to support the Ukrainian military, and called on Russian fans to join in anti-war protests.
AIR Media-Tech, which has offices around the world including one in Kyiv, has launched a campaign called #YellowForPeace in partnership with Instagram and TikTok influencers, local influencer marketing agencies and Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.
“Targeted at Russian citizens, the goal (of the campaign) is to shed light on the actual situation in Ukraine and to call on Russians to participate in anti-war meetings in their cities,” said Slyvinska.
In the early days of the war, AIR Media-Tech created internal groups on Telegram to coordinate the company’s efforts in relation to the conflict. Evacuation was the top priority and so the company created a chat group in which requests for help could be posted.
“Social media channels, predominantly Facebook, Instagram and dedicated groups on Telegram, became the space where we could find actual information from people about safe routes for evacuation from Kyiv and other hot spots, possibilities of sharing transport, information about petrol availability at gas stations, available shelters on the way,” among other things, said Slyvinska.
“Social media is a place to ask for help and also offer our free resources to others when we have it,” she added.
The company also launched email and social media campaigns to inform partner creators about the situation in Ukraine and call on influencers to spread the word and raise funds. A group of employees created a humanitarian hub in Kyiv called Over Help that relies on social media to collect requests for help, find partners and raise donations.
Another company, Epom, which specializes in ad servers, has collected the stories of more than 100 Ukrainians as it builds a confidential database at www.uabrave.org, where journalists can read about people’s experiences and request interviews from them.
Lina Lugova, Epom’s chief marketing officer, said that on the “first day of the full-scale Russian invasion,” PR managers and journalists were searching for eyewitness accounts from people across Ukraine.
Epom’s efforts have helped to amplify the truth and share it with the world, she said, with eyewitnesses giving more than 500 interviews to international media outlets.
“Ukrainians in the bombed cities of Kharkiv, Chernigiv, Mariupol and others who shared their living conditions on Instagram quickly became famous as their sincere stories gave a real understanding of Russian aggression against civilians,” Lugova added.
Konstantin Vasuk, executive director of the IT Ukraine Association, said that social media has been the silver lining in an otherwise desperate situation. He describes it as “a well-known case of how social media makes the impossible possible.”
In February, for example, digital transformation minister Fedorov Tweeted a request asking Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now also the new owner of Twitter, to launch his satellite internet system, Starlink, in Ukraine.
“We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”
@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.
The power of Twitter was also evident during the 2011 revolution in Egypt, which resulted in President Hosni Mubarak being overthrown after just over two weeks of protests.
Killian Clarke, an assistant professor at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, which is affiliated with the university’s Center for Contemporary Arab Studies, and Korhan Kocak, an assistant professor of political science at NYU Abu Dhabi, published a paper analyzing the role of Facebook and Twitter in the Egyptian uprising.
They found that Facebook had been crucial in organizing the protest and mobilizing demonstrators, while Twitter was used on the day of the protests to share updates about where the protesters were going and which areas to avoid. Such updates facilitated the spontaneous convergence of marches across Cairo on Tahrir Square, which was not part of the original plan.
“Overall, then, social media seems to be as helpful for organizing protests today as it was in Egypt eight years ago,” Clarke and Kocak wrote in a 2019 article for the Washington Post.
“The development of technologies and the internet opens many opportunities for people but can also be a threat when used for destructive purposes,” said Slyvinska.
“All Russian propaganda messages, facts, statistics and expert opinions are blatant lies but they are so well orchestrated in all possible media that not only Russian citizens, but also some people in other countries can believe them.”
Last month, for example, a deepfake video that claimed to show President Zelensky went viral online. TV news channel Ukraine 24 confirmed that the hackers responsible for it succeeded in getting the fake footage featured on some live TV broadcasts and, briefly, on the channel’s website.
More recently, a NewsGuard study found that within 40 minutes of joining TikTok, new users could receive recommendations that included articles containing false information about Ukraine.
Another study, by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, found that 27.5 percent of the Facebook posts it analyzed “cast doubt on the legitimacy of images from Bucha used by Western mainstream media,” and, even more importantly, gained “significantly more traction online than those that did not question the mainstream narrative.”
Slyvinska said: “Misinformation from Russia is distributed through every possible tool on the internet, from local Russian platforms such as VKontakte and Yandex to global platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and even Google Maps, where Russians put fake marks to intimidate Ukrainian citizens.
“They (Russians) also launch dedicated campaigns via influencers who repeat the same text, word-by-word, written by propaganda technologists.”
And yet she pointed out that during wars fought in the pre-internet days, “enemies could spread misinformation through leaflets without fear of being exposed.” She added that this is in contrast to current times, “when internet users have instant access to necessary information, and those who want to can find plenty of guides to determine fakes and get reliable information from trusted officials.”
Moreover, she said, despite Russia’s use of the internet to spread propaganda, it is not dependent on it.
“TV remains a very powerful media channel in Russia, with the majority of channels under state control where they can build whatever surrealistic reality perception for their population,” Slyvinska said.
Despite all the fake news, misinformation and propaganda that spreads rapidly on social media, it nevertheless provides a powerful, and sometimes safe, space for people in war-ravaged nations.
“(Thanks to) the internet, crimes committed by Russia and its soldiers against the civilian population in Ukraine cannot be hidden,” said Slyvinska. “For Ukraine, in its current situation, the internet adds more power.”
LONDON: Tech giant Meta said on Thursday it has “serious concerns” about Canada’s new online news bill, which would force tech companies to compensate news outlets for reusing their work on social media platforms.
Modeled on a law in Australia, Canada’s new bill is aimed at supporting the news industry in the country.
Different in some respects from the Australian model, however, Canada’s law will set up a process for digital platforms to privately negotiate deals with newspapers, magazines and online news groups, as well as broadcasters that publish news online.
It will allow news organizations to partner with digital companies to bargain for compensation.
Rachel Curran from Meta Canada said that the company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is going through the proposed law in detail and looking at options for a future response.
She added that Meta was “not consulted” on its content, a statement which was immediately refuted by Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez’s spokeswoman, who accused Curran of making a “false claim.”
“We are still looking at all of the options based on our evaluation of the legislation,” Curran replied.
The Meta public policy head added that she could not “comment definitively on our future action with respect to the bill specifically, since we are still evaluating it.”
“I will say we do have some pretty serious concerns,” she said.
Laura Scaffidi, the heritage minister’s spokeswoman, said it was untrue that Rodriguez had not consulted Meta about the bill.
“The minister met Facebook on Feb. 10, and officials from the Department of Canadian Heritage met Ms. Curran multiple times since last fall’s election. Facebook chose not to participate in the consultation last year.”
Scaffidi said Rodriguez “is open to constructive dialogue with tech giants,” adding that Facebook was not given the chance to read the legislation before members of the House of Commons.
“Since the bill was introduced, we have not heard from Facebook — until Ms. Curran’s false claim today,” she said.
If news outlets and media firms cannot reach a deal within six months, tech platforms will be forced into mediation with news outlets and, failing that, binding arbitration. Rodriguez has said arbitration would be “a last resort.”
Digital platforms that fail to comply with the new law could face penalties of up to $15 million per day for repeated noncompliance.
Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list
“It’s not surprising to see young, driven Saudi leaders rising to the top of the list” , magazine editor behind the list told Arab News
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: A list produced by a Dubai-based industry magazine has generated headlines among media and communications professionals as it prominently featured Saudi CEOs and executives for the first time.
In its latest issue, Communicate Magazine — a Mediaquest publication — released its Top 30 Leaders of 2021 list featuring three Saudis with two ranking in the Top 5.
Mohamed Al-Khereiji, CEO of Engineer Holding Group (EHG), the parent company of media organizations such as Al Arabia and Saudi Media Company came in at No. 1, while Jomana Al-Rashed, CEO of Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) —the first Saudi Arabian woman in this role — was No. 5 on the list.
Both, Al-Khereiji and Al-Rashed, reportedly made significant contributions to the Kingdom’s evolving landscape, and their efforts reflect the transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia.
For example, Al-Khereiji’s name has made the rounds in regional and international media following Saudi Media Company’s submission of a £2.7 billion ($3.39 billion) offer to buy Chelsea Football Club, albeit unsuccessful.
And Al-Rashed has taken huge strides since her appointment in 2020 including the launch of SRMG’s new branding and digital transformation strategy; the launch of the first Arabic-language manga magazine and the acquisition of a majority stake in the leading Arabic podcast platform Thmanyah.
Waleed Hussein, CEO of outdoor media company Saudi Signs Media, comes in at No. 24. His company has signed major contracts such as a $152 million deal with the Riyadh municipality in 2020 for billboards across 76 prime locations in the heart of city.
“It’s not surprising to see young, driven Saudi leaders rising to the top of the list, illustrating the deep changes sweeping across the Kingdom,” Nathalie Bontems, Communicate’s Editor-at-Large told Arab News.
The list is a refreshed look at Communicate’s Power List, which was last published ten years ago. Since then, the face of power — and the region — has changed drastically. “The Top 30 Leaders 2021 ranking looks at the individuals in the region who, in their executive roles and beyond, proved most influential in driving our industry forward over the last year,” Bontems said.
“Most, if not all, have embraced digital transformation, innovation, and the novel leadership styles that today’s disruptive environment demands,” she added.
Communicate is part of Mediaquest, a Dubai-based regional publishing and events company that publishes and distributes magazines such as Haya, Marie Claire Arabia, Buro 24/7. It’s also the organizer of prestigious events such as Top CEO, Arab Luxury World, and the Effie Awards MENA.
The magazine was launched in 2005, in association with US-based Ad Age which provides it with syndicated content, as a monthly print magazine. Today, the publication’s daily online edition and theme-based quarterly editions are an essential resource for organizations aiming to build efficient, creative, and future-proof strategies.
The list brings together leaders from the region’s media, advertising, and ad tech ecosystem featuring advertising agency or network heads like MCN’s Ghassan Harfouche and TBWA\RAAD’s Reda Raad as well as media stalwarts such as GroupM’s Ravi Rao and Dentsu’s Tarek Daouk.
The advertising industry has grown rapidly in the last 10 years as digital and social media gained increased prominence within the advertising ecosystem and advertisers’ marketing budgets. This growth is evident in the list, which features TJ Lightwala from Accenture Interactive, Google’s Lino Cattaruzzi, TikTok’s Shant Oknayan, and Meta’s Fares Akkad.
Bontems said: “We approached the selection and ranking mechanism through multiple layers of filtering, identifying more than 100 candidates in relevant organizations; researching publicly-available information about them for 2021; cross-checking these data points with the nominees themselves; obtaining additional information through third parties, and so on.”
The publication excluded financial data points such as advertising revenues that are not verifiable and would not allow for a consistent evaluation of different types of companies.
“This was a long, arduous, and complex process but it eventually allowed us to establish a list that, we hope, reflects the reality of the market,” Bontems added.
Effective June, Reddit will award between $1,000 to $50,000 in funding
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Reddit has launched a creator fund, joining a trend established by other social media platforms.
Reddit has been experimenting with its Community Funds program “to help Reddit community ideas and passions come to life with financial support,” it said in a blog post.
“Sometimes it just takes a little boost to make a great idea come to life, and we want to help communities find that support,” said Laura Nestler, Reddit’s vice-president of community.
The experiment resulted in the funding of 13 community-nominated projects such as a comics tournament, a community-designed musical artist billboard in New York’s Times Square and a digital conference for history enthusiasts.
It is now making community funds official with $1 million in funding.
From June, Reddit communities will be invited to submit their ideas for anything from events to contests needing between $1,000 to $50,000 in funding. Reddit will select the grant recipients based on three factors: Creativity, feasibility and community impact.
Creator funds have become ubiquitous in the social media world with platforms such as YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok launching their own versions to encourage independent creators and improve their reach and engagement.
Reddit, however, is taking a slightly different approach by encouraging community engagement rather than individual content engagement.
“Community Funds aligns with our mission of bringing community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world,” Reddit said in the blog post, adding: “We believe that empowering communities to do more by awarding funds to support their best ideas is one way we can accomplish this.”