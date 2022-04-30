French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai releases new single 

Model Imaan Hammam attends star-studded US gala in style
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Dutch model Imaan Hammam made a fashion statement at the weekend with her full Maison Alaia look.
The catwalk star, who was born to an Egyptian father and Moroccan mother, attended the Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York wearing a black outfit that featured tailored pants, a belt corset and a top with a hood attached from the brand’s ready-to-wear spring 2022 collection.
The UK-based charity’s star-studded event aims to help young people from around the world “transform their lives and build their futures,” according to the website.
It assists youth in the UK and more than 20 other countries to find work placement and employment opportunities.
The event was hosted by Lionel Richie, chairman of the trust’s global ambassador board, and global ambassador Edward Enninful.
“We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our ambition to help more young people here in the US realize their dreams, and I am proud to be part of this vital work,” Richie told guests.
He then treated the attendees to a performance of his hits “All Night Long” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.”
The gala welcomed A-list celebrities and models, including the Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi, Adut Akech, Kate Moss, Sabrina Elba, Phoebe Dynevor, Naomi Campbell, Lily James and Charlotte Tilbury.
Bella, who is of Palestinian-Dutch descent, wore a black voluminous Christian Dior dress, while Gigi shone in a hot pink Valentino off-the shoulder, thigh-high dress with pink tights, heels and a purse.
Akech, a Sudanese-Australian model, wore a puff-sleeve top cut out at the waist and bright red shorts.
Looking for the newest cafe to hang out with friends or enjoy a quick coffee while studying? Sociale Cafe is a great place to consider. The cafe opened in mid-November and has already become a popular social hub for friends in Riyadh.
The cafe’s detailed, health-conscious menu and relaxing and eclectic atmosphere have quickly attracted the attention of visitors across social media platforms, with many videos going viral on TikTok and Instagram.
Located in the busy downtown Riyadh Tahlia Street, visitors will usually have a difficult time finding an empty seat, but the wait is definitely worth it.
Sociale Cafe offers a variety of healthy and shareable dishes and snacks including avocado toast, spinach dip, whole roasted cauliflower and many more.
The best dessert to try is the milk cake which offers a lightly sweet and creamy snack for visitors to enjoy alongside their lattes. The cafe is also the perfect location for studying or holding casual meetings with groups of people, with its spacious large tables. Wi-fi is provided for free.
The baristas and staff are extremely welcoming and make guests feel at home. Sociale Cafe also provides a game corner filled with board games to play with friends while enjoying your coffee.
During the month of Ramadan, the cafe will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and also offers private iftar and sahoor reservations.
One thing to keep in mind is how busy the cafe becomes on weekends. We recommend visiting during the week to fully enjoy the tranquillity of the cafe.
Before visiting the location,
be sure to check the latest updates and offers on Instagram @sociale.cafe.
Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims
Book illustrated by Alex Brychta criticized online for depictions of Middle East
He is ‘married to Muslim woman of Iraqi origin, whose family now live in Jordan’
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News
LONDON: A children’s illustrator has been left “profoundly upset” over the pulping of his book over claims of Islamophobia, pointing out that his wife is Muslim.
Oxford University Press announced this week that it would be axing “The Blue Eye” book in the popular “Biff, Chip and Kipper” series after it became subject to online criticism over its depictions of the Middle East.
A close friend of Alex Brychta, who illustrated and co-produced the book with author Roderick Hunt in 2001, told the Daily Telegraph that the decision was “incredibly silly,” adding: “(Brychta) is married to a Muslim woman of Iraqi origin, whose family now live in Jordan. He has visited that country and the Middle East on several occasions and his work is sensitive and empathetic to the region.
“Only a few years ago, he gave readings of his books to hundreds of children at schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and they loved it.”
The book tells the story of children magically traveling to a foreign land, which appears to be based on Middle Eastern stereotypes. A souq is described as “scary,” and local Muslim characters are deemed “unfriendly.”
Users on social media criticized the content, with one teacher saying: “Just seen this being shared on Facebook. Wow, am I right to think this is inappropriate?!”
Brychta’s friends pointed out that the book ends with the children making it safely to the “friendly and welcoming” princess’s kingdom.
One friend told the paper: “When he draws baddies, children want them to look like baddies. They want the tension of the adventure, of Biff and Chip trying to escape their predicament.
“It’s ridiculous to suggest just because one set of baddies are Middle Eastern appearance the book is Islamophobic. If you’re drawing bad guys, you draw guys who look bad — whether they are in England, Switzerland. If they are Middle Eastern you draw them accordingly.
“The Blue Eye is not racist. It’s an exciting adventure that sees the children all right in the end, helped by other people from the same imaginary Middle Eastern country.”
The friend said the majority of readers “love the books,” which were “read and appreciated by children of all religions and races,” and OUP’s response was endemic of the social media age in which a complaint is amplified to a point they “feel they have to act.”
An OUP spokesperson said it “regularly reviews” its backlist to make decisions on whether to put stories out of print deemed to fall short of its high standards of diversity and inclusivity.
The spokesperson added: “These regular reviews are undertaken internally by the Oxford publishing team as well as with independent expert reviewers and we look at specific themes and issues, either as a result of user feedback or developments in current affairs.”
Ash Ahmad, a diversity, equity, inclusion and wellbeing consultant, said on LinkedIn: “I’m sure, like myself, many of you have read the books when you were younger and most people loved them, but because we were so young we couldn’t see what was wrong with them.
“So inappropriate. People were brainwashed from a young age to stay away from Muslims labelled as scary people.”
Arab women in traditional dress celebrate Emirati culture at London Ramadan iftar event
UK networking, social club plans future events exploring Egyptian, Palestinian, Iraqi and traditions, co-founder says
Updated 29 April 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Dozens of professional Arab women, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and influencers, living in Britain gathered in the UK capital during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to celebrate Emirati culture.
“We decided to have our iftar event at an Emirati restaurant, Al-Fanar, because we wanted to bring Dubai culture to London through the restaurant and to welcome our new co-founder who is Emirati,” Dyna Fayz, co-founder of the Prestigious Ladies London Club, told Arab News.
“We also wanted to help our members to understand everything about Emirati culture.”
About 70 women representing different corners of the Arab world were asked to come dressed in traditional dress to share their traditions, culture, identity and backgrounds with other Arab and non-Arab women at the event.
The women enjoyed Emirati dishes, including samboosas, lamb machboos, prawn biryani, legaimat for dessert and karak tea, in the restaurant, which has traditional surroundings dating back about 100 years.
Emirati traditions featured included a henna tattoo artist, an abaya fashion show, bakhoor (Arabian oud) burning, a raffle and an oud performer serenading the women as they sang along.
The organization, which aims to support and empower professional women and entrepreneurs, has about 500 members and is active throughout the year, holding monthly networking and social events.
With the lifting of pandemic restrictions, the club plans to hold events exploring Egyptian, Palestinian, Iraqi and other Arab multinational cultures, Fayz said.
The Syrian journalist and presenter said that it is important Arab women from similar backgrounds have the chance to network and meet.
“I don’t think there is any other Arab women’s club here in the UK, and that’s why by making our club open to different nationalities, but also specifically for Arabs, we are hoping that it will attract more and more women from all over the Middle East,” she said.
Shaikha Almazrouei, co-founder of the club, said that she was pleased with the turnout, which also included British, American, Portuguese and Brazilian professionals.
Almazrouei, who is head of UAE Stem Cell Group at King’s College London and was the first Emirati to specialize in stem cell transplantation, used the event to call on expecting mothers to contribute toward curing disease.
Tissue and cord blood stored during delivery play a valuable role in the treatment of a range of illnesses, she said.
Raihan Jumah, a Saudi Ph.D. student at Henley Business School, said it was wonderful to share her culture with so many women, including “a lot of leaders from different nationalities, all of whom are passionate about their work and skills.”
Jumah, who also launched the Riyadea Academy, a UK-Saudi volunteering website, has been studying in the UK for 10 years on a scholarship program from the Saudi government, focusing on women’s empowerment.
French-Lebanese musician Ibrahim Maalouf: ‘Culture is made to be transformed with time’
On International Jazz Day, Arab News talks to the French-Lebanese virtuoso who has taken the genre in new directions
Updated 29 April 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: For a man who has released 16 albums; packed out venues from Paris to New York, performed with Sting, Juliette Gréco, and Jon Batiste, among others; is managed by legendary American producer Quincy Jones; and has become France’s leading trumpet virtuoso, French-Lebanese musician Ibrahim Maalouf has a strange relationship with the instrument that has made him internationally famous.
“I grew up playing the trumpet, because my father (Nassim) was a trumpet player. But I didn’t like it,” Maalouf tells Arab News from his home in the suburbs of Paris.
“I know it’s strange to say this now, given everything this instrument brought me. It might sound a little bit rude to my father, but I have to be honest,” he continues. “I used to play classical music with the trumpet and my father used to play it very loud. He loved the trumpet. . . I loved the piano and used to play it all the time. When I had to play the trumpet, it was really not a pleasure. Mostly, it was because its sound hurt my ears. My father used to play with high notes to show that you were strong. I wasn’t like this at all — I was very shy and intimidated by all of it. I didn’t identify with his kind of playing.”
Maalouf was born in Beirut in 1980, five years after the beginning of the Lebanese Civil War. “My mother was giving birth to me in a hospital that was being bombed,” he says. They immigrated to France “right away,” intending to stay only until the situation in Lebanon cooled down. They haven’t lived in their native country since.
“My father left Lebanon when he was 24 years old. He was a farmer in the Lebanese mountains. He didn’t know anything about French culture but he loved the trumpet so much. He left everything behind to go to France, where he didn’t know anyone,” Maalouf says. “He wanted to become a trumpet player and a classical musician; I didn’t at all.”
We are speaking ahead of International Jazz Day, celebrated yearly on April 30. For Maalouf, who was raised listening to Arabic and Western classical music, hearing jazz for the first time in his teens was a real turning point.
“I bought a Miles Davis CD and I just listened and. . . boom! I thought, ‘We have the right to play the trumpet with soft notes, something that whispers like a human voice.’ Everything changed for me,” he says. “I started to listen to Chet Baker, Jon Hassell, and Miles, of course. They played the trumpet in a way I thought was forbidden. This was why I loved jazz — experiencing people playing softly and whispering on their instruments without having to sound aggressive.”
Maalouf views jazz as the “music of freedom” and is quick to dismiss purists who reject experimentation in the genre.
“They love it so much that they are scared by the fact that it might change with time and become something else,” he says. “The thing is, culture is made to be transformed with time.”
His repertoire often incorporates elements from Arabic music, including the deep tarab and slow, sentimental mawaal. To achieve this sound, he plays quarter tones — notes found in Arabic music, but not Western — on a special trumpet invented by his father that has an extra valve. “It’s my culture,” he says. “This is how I express myself.”
Maalouf is renowned for putting a surprising, unique spin on classics such as Umm Kulthum’s 1969 hit “Alf Leila Wa Leila” — which he performed with a jazz quintet on his 2015 album “Kalthoum.”
“People told me, ‘You’re touching a traditional melody. You’re going to harm it. Don’t change it; people are going to be mad at you.’ And I was, like, ‘Why? This melody is so beautiful, I’m shaping it differently.’”
During Bastille Day celebrations in 2021, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, he put his own twist on “La Marseillaise” — the French national anthem — taking the traditionally bombastic song at a calmer, soothing pace. He knew his interpretation would stir up emotions. “Obviously, we’re going to get bashed on Twitter,” he said in a video on his Facebook page at the time. “If that’s the price to pay, it’s my pleasure.”
Maalouf is often described as a musician who “bridges two worlds” (or similar) with his music. It’s a description he doesn’t agree with.
“I don’t see myself as someone who brings Middle Eastern culture and jazz together,” he explains. “I just see myself as a random person, who had the chance to be taught how to play music and who is (painting) with music a picture of the times we’re living in. I don’t even care about mixing jazz and the Middle East — it just mixes naturally. I’m just a witness to the natural mix that is made by humans all over the world. Thanks to the Internet — and we are the Internet generation — this is everywhere.
“I understand that to market music, you have to name it,” he continues. “But when it comes to the music itself, this is where we have to be very careful. Why do we have to reduce everything we are, you are, and I am to just being ‘an Arab living in France’? Do we have to name us, name cultures? You name a culture and one second later it’s something else.”
He offers an example of the ‘natural mix’ he is talking about. “When I was at the Lincoln Jazz Center in New York, I was playing in front of jazz lovers and they were listening to Umm Kulthum’s melody and they were like, ‘That’s so cool’. You see? We share the same melodies, it’s just a question of how you shape them.”
Maalouf defies attempts to categorize him or his music. He composes film scores. He produces rap albums. He is interested in hip-hop culture. “The older I get, the music I’m listening to is getting younger,” he says. “I’m like a researcher in a lab, working with tubes and chemicals — and I get interesting colors and textures. I’d rather be defined as an experimenter.”