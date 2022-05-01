Saudi Arabia launches Tawakkalna Services app

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has launched a new app, Tawakkalna Services, to help improve the quality of life in the Kingdom. It provides 140 services that cover health, education, transport, Islamic and public services, and entertainment through 40 strategic partnerships.
These include rendering a driving license, insurance documentation, passport inquiries and requests, a digital wallet approved by government agencies, charitable donations, data correction, and information verification.
People can also buy tickets for events using the event services section. The app’s launch is aligned with the Vision 2030 objectives of empowering advanced technology and promoting digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.
The SDAIA said the new app was a result of the success of Tawakkalna, which has more than 27 million users.
Tawakkalna Services is similar to the original app, which was used during the pandemic, but the options under each section have increased and are more detailed.
The QR code and COVID-19 health status have been removed as it is no longer an app solely for health purposes. The SDAIA said Tawakkalna was limited to services related to the pandemic, such as proving the health status of users, the health passport, coronavirus tests, vaccine services, and travel requirements.
This app helped limit the spread of the virus by providing health-related services such as e-permits and health status verification.
Tawakkalna Services aims to provide a wide range of integrated services that improve the quality of life in Saudi Arabia and the experience of citizens, residents, and visitors. The authority called on people to download the app.
Visitors and citizens of other Gulf countries can register for Tawakkalna Services with their passport number or national ID. The registration process will also request their date of birth and mobile number.