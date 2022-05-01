You are here

Holy Quran exhibition in Makkah receives 40,000 visitors

Each visitor to the HolY Quran Exhibition being held in Makkah gets a copy of the book. (Reuters/File Photo)
Each visitor to the HolY Quran Exhibition being held in Makkah gets a copy of the book. (Reuters/File Photo)



  Visitors have been praising good organization and great benefit of the exhibition's various pavilions
MAKKAH: The Holy Quran Exhibition, being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Al-Naseem Hotel in Makkah, has received more than 40,000 visitors from a number of countries since its inauguration 12 days ago.

The exhibition has been organized by the General Secretariat for Exhibitions and Conferences in cooperation with the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran,

Visitors have been praising its good organization, the great benefit of the exhibition's various pavilions, and the information presented that highlights the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts in serving the Holy Quran through the largest printing press in history to publish and print the book.

The exhibition includes large display screens that tell the story and stages of the establishment of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran in Madinah, and a set of pavilions that include information on the annual and total publications of the Complex, and the stages through which the printing of the Holy Quran goes through.

The exhibition also includes all the complex’s production of copies in all narratives and interpretations, and in all languages, including in Braille.

Each visitor gets a copy of the Holy Quran.

