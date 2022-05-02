RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, up 2.73 percent to $38,948 at 8.00 a.m. Riyadh time.
Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,855, up 3.14 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
World’s first NFT museum in Seattle
The world’s first permanent non-fungible token art museum has opened in Seattle, aiming to pull back the curtain on blockchain-based digital art.
NFTs are digital assets that exploded in popularity recently, with their artworks selling for millions of dollars. NFTs exist on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.
The museum opened its doors on Jan. 14 and has been providing an outlet for artists, creators, and collectors to display their NFTs in a physical setting while aiming to educate the public about this relatively new market for digital art.
“We realized the impact of being able to look at this type of art in a way where you actually slow down and see all the details,” said Jennifer Wong, a co-founder and curator at Seattle NFT Museum.
Local digital artist Maksim Surguy attended the opening of the museum’s ‘Climate Conversation’ exhibition on April 16, which featured his designs sold as NFTs online but can also be printed physically.
“Previously, if you make a digital artwork or physical artwork, there were a lot of limitations about who can see the artwork or how they can own it,” said Surguy, who worked in Seattle’s tech industry and ventured into crypto-based art a year and a half ago.
Panama passes bill to permit crypto assets
On Thursday, lawmakers in Panama’s National Assembly approved a bill to regulate the use and commercialization of crypto assets in the Central American country renowned as a hub of offshore financial services.
The bill opens the door to private and public use of crypto assets and will make it possible for people to pay their taxes with cryptocurrencies. However, experts warned it could heighten Panama’s reputation as a place lacking financial transparency.
The legislation is broader in scope than measures passed by El Salvador, which made bitcoin legal tender last year, said independent lawmaker and promoter of the bill Gabriel Silva.
“We’re seeing the emergence of many different crypto assets like works of art,” he said. “That’s why we didn’t want to limit ourselves only to cryptocurrencies.”
The bill covers the trading and use of crypto assets, issuance of digital securities, new payment systems and the tokenization of precious metals. Tokenization is when rights to an asset are converted into digital formats.
Under the new legislation, Panamanians may use crypto assets as means of payment for any civil or commercial operation not prohibited by law in the country.
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Iraq’s April oil export rises; EU leans toward Russian oil ban
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday in holiday-sapped trade in Asia as concerns about slowing economic growth in China, the world’s top oil importer, outweighed fears of potential supply disruptions from a looming EU ban on Russian crude.
Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.1 percent, to $105.93 a barrel at 0205 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 99 cents, or 1 percent, to $103.70 a barrel. Markets in Japan, India and Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays on Monday.
Iraq’s oil exports reach 101mn barrels in April
Iraq exported 101.4 million barrels of oil in April, raising revenues of $10.55 billion, the oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Over the month, exports averaged 3.4 million barrels per day, the ministry added.
Missile attack causes tank fire in Iraq oil refinery
A missile attack targeted an oil refinery in Iraq’s northern city of Irbil on Sunday, causing a fire in one of its main tanks that was later brought under control, said the Iraqi security forces.
A missile also landed on the outer fence of the refinery without causing any casualties, the statement added.
Earlier on Sunday, the anti-terrorism authorities in the Kurdistan region said six missiles landed near the KAR refinery in Irbil, adding they were launched from Nineveh province.
After the attack, the security forces said they found a launchpad and four missiles in the Nineveh Plain and defused them.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said the armed forces would pursue the perpetrators of what he called a “cowardly attack” while discussing the security situation in a phone call with Kurdish leader
Masoud Barzani, the prime minister’s office said on Twitter.
Three missiles also fell near the refinery on April 6 without causing any casualties. Sources in the Kurdistan Regional Government told Reuters then that the refinery is owned by Iraqi Kurdish businessman Baz Karim Barzanji, CEO of major domestic energy company KAR Group.
EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end: diplomats
The EU is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, two EU diplomats said, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states this weekend.
The EU is preparing the sixth package of sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion just over two months ago of Ukraine that Moscow calls a special military operation.
The package is expected to target Russian oil, Russian and Belarusian banks, and more individuals and companies.
The Commission, which coordinates the EU response, held talks dubbed “confessionals” with small groups of EU countries and will aim to firm up its sanctions plan in time for a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday.
EU energy ministers are also due to meet in the Belgian capital on Monday to discuss the issue.
The EU diplomats said some EU countries were able to end their use of oil before the end of 2022, but others, particularly more southerly members, were concerned about the impact on prices.
Germany, one of the bigger buyers of Russian oil, appeared to be willing to go along with the end-2022 cut-off, the diplomats said, but countries including Austria, Hungary, Italy and Slovakia had reservations.
An adviser to Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany backed an EU ban on Russian oil imports but needed a few months to secure alternatives.
“We’re asking for a considered wind-down period,” said Joerg Kukies in the Financial Times. “We want to stop buying Russian oil, but we need a bit of time to make sure we can get other sources of oil into our country,” he added.
Kukies said Germany wanted to ensure that a refinery in Schwedt, Northeastern Germany, operated by Russian state oil company Rosneft could be supplied with non-Russian oil brought by tankers to Rostock on the Baltic Sea.
He told the Financial Times that to allow this, the port of Rostock would have to be deepened and work done on the pipeline linking it to Schwedt.
Saudi Arabia not to be blamed for US’s rising energy costs: Prince Turki Al-Faisal
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Former Saudi Intelligence chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal said the Kingdom should not be blamed for the US's energy price woes, adding it is the White House's policy agenda that is behind the increase in prices.
In an interview with Arab News' Frankly Speaking with Katie Jensen, the Prince said: “When you say that Saudi Arabia has not budged on the issue of the oil problems that America is facing, basically America itself is the reason for the state that they’re in because of their energy policy."
Following the invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have dramatically surged in the market, as several European nations and western countries announced sanctions on Russian energy imports.
On Monday, Brent crude futures was priced at $105 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate was at $103.70 per barrel.
Amid the price hike, the Biden administration has been urging Saudi Arabia to increase its oil output, and it has placed a strain on the relationship between the two countries.
According to Al-Faisal, President Biden’s decision to curtail oil and gas production in the US has ultimately resulted in the instability of oil prices.
The former intelligence chief revealed that the ongoing geopolitical tensions have also contributed to the rise in oil prices.
In March, Yemen’s Houthi group attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and while it did not affect output, oil prices reacted to the news.
“Another factor that adds to all this is the security issue, the high rates of insurance that have come about as a result of the war in Ukraine, plus the European and American curtailment and sanction of the Russian oil industry. All of these things have added to the increase in oil prices,” stated Al-Faisal.
Prince reminds Hillary Clinton that Saudi Arabia is a sovereign country
The Prince also expressed his strong displeasure regarding the comments made by Hillary Clinton, the former US secretary of state, on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, where she supported the idea of a “carrot-and-stick” approach to force Saudi Arabia to increase its share of oil production.
“We are not schoolchildren to be treated with a carrot and stick. We are a sovereign country, and when we are dealt with fairly and squarely, we respond likewise, ” added Al-Faisal.
OPEC+ trying to stabilize the oil market
Al-Faisal also added that OPEC+ members are always trying to stabilize the oil market.
“The Kingdom and the other OPEC members, and the OPEC+ members are sticking to the production quotas that they have assigned themselves. The recent decision by OPEC+ to increase incrementally oil production is in response to the present difficulties that people have in the energy sector,” asserted Al-Faisal.
Meanwhile, OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal and agree to another 432,000 barrel per day output target increase for June as it meets on May 5, Reuters reported citing confidential sources familiar with the matter.
As crypto gains credence, car-hailing app covers the territory
A disruptive new mobility startup aims to give drivers full commission and let riders pay with crypto
Updated 01 May 2022
Sara Hamdan
DUBAI: On a rainy night in Bengaluru, India, Firdosh Sheikh was about to get into a car to go to the airport when the driver asked if she would cancel the ride. He told her he would still drive her to her destination for a lesser sum than the quoted fare. The catch? He wanted to be paid directly rather than give up 50 percent of the commission to the ride-sharing app.
That cab ride was like a flash of lightning, a Eureka moment. And the concept for Drife.io was born, a blockchain-based startup that put the power back in the hands of drivers.
“I had completed more than 5,000 rides and often wondered about the drivers’ struggles, but this night was a turning point,” said Sheikh, founder and CEO of Drife, a decentralized ride-hailing platform.
“Taking rides was my only mode of commute; like many women, I was terrified of public transport. This made me think of the other side of the story: How do companies treat drivers? How can we make the system fairer, safer and more efficient for all?” she wondered.
Two and a half years later, Drife.io has grown into a company with 4,000 registered drivers and over 20,000 active riders using its app. The startup is on track to hit targets of 12,000 drivers and half-a-million riders by the end of June. It operates with a subscription model: A driver pays between $50 and $70 per month to become a member and receives 100 percent commission on any ride. A rider pays for every ride taken, like usual ride-sharing apps.
“The biggest challenge is going up against these giants in the industry, like Uber,” she said. “Initially, we struggled a lot before we went live. But this is the perfect time for a blockchain-based ride-sharing app, and we have seen rapid growth.”
According to data from Bengaluru-based research firm Mordor Intelligence, the global ride-sharing market was valued at $21.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $61.24 billion by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate of 17.32 percent between 2021 and 2026.
Crypto connection
Drife.io also has a unique aspect that sets it apart. This Uber-like app accepts cryptocurrency as payment and already has its own token: Drife. When the concept for the startup was in its initial stages, Sheikh sought equity fundraising from venture capitalists in India. But despite spending time and money on the app’s architecture, the feedback was unanimous: Having a blockchain-based ride-sharing app is a great idea, but will the execution work?
“People said the concept looked perfect on paper, but implementation looked too ambitious,” said Sheikh, who has a background in finance. “Our problem was designing an app based on the blockchain that would be easy to use for riders and drivers. That’s how I created my token and raised nearly $3 million in funding for it.”
The crypto element appealed to venture capital firms, who gave the startup a leg up with a fundraising round in August 2021 of $2.7 million. The funds went toward marketing the company, designing a user-friendly app and hiring a team. By November, she had launched a beta version that friends and family tested.
Widening horizons
Sheikh’s long-term plans include scaling to 10 cities by the end of this year, starting with the Middle East. To that end, the startup managed to hire Daniel Mangabeira Dantas, former head of policy for Latin America at Uber and 20-year veteran in the ride-sharing industry, to serve as Drife’s new strategic investor and policy adviser, guiding the company toward global expansion.
Saudi Arabia is an exciting place that is changing quickly, and as the biggest GCC market, it is definitely on our radar.
Firdosh Sheikh, Founder of Drife
Sheikh moved to Dubai in early 2022 and is actively speaking to partners to launch first in the Gulf Cooperation Council, including across the UAE and expanding into Saudi Arabia next.
“We can operate from anywhere globally, and we made the tech, so we own it,” she said.
“We started speaking to partners to launch in Dubai and are currently looking at the Road and Traffic Authority’s compliance and licensing requirements. The main reason we registered in Dubai is that it is now the crypto and blockchain hub in the region.”
She confirmed that Drife.io had moved its tech and IT operations from India to Dubai with an eye toward regional expansion. “We are actively looking into partners in Saudi who would like to take part in the operations of Drife,” said Sheikh. “Saudi is an exciting place that is changing quickly, and as the biggest GCC market, it is definitely on our radar.”
Setting wheels in motion
Sheikh’s attention to detail with the app has made it popular in India’s major cities in a relatively short time frame. Features include no multiplier or surcharge applied during peak hours. Also, the app does not assign a specific driver, leaving the rider with the freedom to choose based on reviews and a list of cars in the vicinity.
FASTFACTS
• According to data from Bengaluru-based research firm Mordor Intelligence, the global ride-sharing market was valued at $21.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $61.24 billion by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate of 17.32 percent between 2021 and 2026.
• Drife.io has a unique aspect that sets it apart. This Uber-like app accepts cryptocurrency as payment and already has its own token: Drife. When the concept for the startup was in its initial stages, Sheikh sought equity fundraising from venture capitalists in India.
Drivers who are vetted and part of a subscription model keep the entire commission from a ride. Additionally, the company will accept payments in cryptocurrency from June.
“We need blockchain because it stands for transparency and fairness,” said Sheikh. “It’s a fair calculation, so we can’t manipulate the system with surcharges or changes to commissions. We don’t profit beyond subscriptions from drivers, allowing them to have 100 percent ownership.”
It is a disruptive model in a competitive mobility space, but it is simple, and it works.
Drife.io has already captured the imagination of a few regional venture capitalists, and the company is now aiming for an equity round in June to scale itself globally. The road to building the business has not been easy, but Sheikh is riding the momentum as cryptocurrency goes mainstream worldwide.
“I always face difficulty walking into a meeting room as a young female founder. They don’t trust a woman driving in India, much less a woman leading a mobility startup,” said Sheikh. “There are very few women in this space. But I always tell myself, I can have any number of limitations, but not my gender. This is a great concept and we are proving it, one ride at a time.”
They aim to protect the environment, invest in clean energy and preserve natural habitats
Updated 02 May 2022
Ousama Habib
RIYADH: Placing environmental capital at the heart of their operations, The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA have resolved to protect the environment, invest in clean energy and preserve natural habitats, buildings and beaches around the coast.
Top officials connected with the project were determined to introduce the latest advancements in environmental technology to drastically reduce carbon emissions and protect the pristine waters along the west coast of Saudi Arabia.
TSRDC has already adopted a value-driven approach involving ecological services that ensure every step of the grand design is in harmony with nature.
“We explore opportunities provided by the natural environment and work with the design team to capitalize on them to enhance the design, maximize guest experience and protect our environmental capital,” Ruba Farkh, environmental assessment director at TRSDC, told Arab News.
The outcome is outstanding. Over 75 percent of the buildings in the area are targeting the LEED Platinum, the highest rating in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the rating system used by the US Green Building Council to measure a building’s sustainability and resource efficiency.
The rest of the buildings are eyeing “Mostadam Diamond,” the highest rating in the Kingdom’s new green building rating system. These ratings ensure environmental preservation while developing assets and bring transparency to the projects due to their independent assessment.
“All our buildings meet the Saudi Building Code, including the Saudi Green Building Code (1001), which is aligned with the International Building Code,” she explained.
The project’s master plan has also factored in LEED for Cities and Communities, which revolutionizes how cities and communities are planned, developed, and operated to improve their overall sustainability and quality of life.
“For example, we will install and operate our own 100 percent renewable energy power supply to meet all utility demands across the entire project,” explained Farkh.
She added that all their assets were designed to meet stringent requirements for ecological lighting and dark sky access.
The company is already pushing the envelope to ensure environmental assessments act as a beacon to design their master plans and minimize their impact on the ecosystem.
David McKenna, sustainability performance director at TRSDC and AMAALA, also shared the current and future measures taken to utilize the abundance of sunlight to generate electricity.
“We have abundant sunshine all year round, so we have harnessed it to power our resorts using centralized solar farms. This renewable energy approach is inherently a low-carbon design approach. We also applied strict standards to reduce our water consumption across our landscape.
One hundred percent of wastewater is treated and recycled for irrigation use on our landscaped areas,” McKenna said.
The company’s designs are also committed to minimize the use of concrete to ensure a low embodied carbon impact over their lifetime.
“For example, we are also finding ways to lower the carbon footprint of our concrete by focusing on all main ingredients to reach our Green Concrete goals,” said McKenna.
He said the company focuses on cement because many of these cement types contain fly ash or ground granulated blast-furnace slag, altering the compressive strength-time.
He added that prominent among the green goals are O Steel, which prioritizes recycling content, and O Aggregates, which focuses on local suppliers with good environmental management systems. “We are strategically using modular design and lean constru tion approaches to lower person hours worked on-site, plus construction waste produced on-site. In addition, our logi tics hub for the construction stage ensures efficient handling of materials, and it brings new standards for effective waste management in this region,” McKenna said. The other crucial component in achieving carbon neutrality is the mitigation of emissions from mobility.
“We have adopted a mobility strategy based on the use and utilization of electric vehicles, electric boats for all transport needs for the destination,” McKenna indicated.
While sustainability is not a want but a need of the hour, it will take giga-projects such as TSRDC and AMAALA to set an example for companies looking to make environmental consciousness a natural extension of their business priorities.
TRSDC showcases starry night in bid to become world’s largest dark sky reserve
Updated 02 May 2022
Widad Taleb
RIYADH: Astrologers and tourism chiefs were among those to take in a starry night at a special event organized by The Red Sea Development Co., to highlight the project’s desire to create a Dark Sky Reserve.
The company declared in March that it wants to become the biggest such reserve in the world, and is seeking an accreditation that acknowledges places with excellent starry nights and a dedication to nighttime environmental protection.
With this in mind, the company organized a night event at a desert site in the company’s project area on Sunday, aiming to spread awareness on the essentialness of implementing sustainable changes to how we view and use light to minimize environmental damage.
Attendees ranged from the company’s team members to guests from the astrology, tourism, and environmental sector in Saudi Arabia, who took turns in explaining the importance of preserving dark skies by implementing solutions that minimize light pollution — a key antagonist in the dark sky world.
In an interview with Arab News, Myriam Patricia Lopez, TRSDC’s lighting director, said: “We think it’s really important to inform everybody about the purpose of keeping our pristine dark skies and what we can do to avoid light pollution.”
The company is keen on becoming a tourism entity that preserves all aspects of nature, according to Lopez, with Dark Sky being one of their main initiatives.
“By all of these series of principles and ideas, we’re aiming to set the standards and to show to Saudi and to the world that we can have beautiful developments, and protect our nature, protect their sensitive species, and in this case, dark sky,” she added.
Today’s generation is the first ever to not be able to see stars in the dark night sky, with light pollution being the main catalyst of this phenomenon, according to Ahmad Al Thaher, a delegate member of the International Dark Sky Association.
“We tend to increase our use of light without actually seeing its effect on our culture. We don’t see the harm of the light anymore, we see it as a safe sign; we just turn on the light and live all the remaining day,” said Ahmad Al-Thaher in an exclusive interview with Arab News. According to him, stars are not just essential to be seen with the naked eye, they are also important to Arabian culture.
“If we switch off the lights, immediately, we can see the stars. But we cannot just rebuild the whole cultural knowledge that we have lost over the years; we cannot just bring back the biodiversity we lost by light pollution over the years,” he added.
Al-Thaher, also founder of Judai stargazing, further laid claims that the company is the first commercial entity in the world to fully adapt the dark sky principle.
“Now with the TRSDC, we see also the hotels, and the resorts are also adopting these principles. This has never been done in the whole world,” he said.
Other sustainability efforts by the group include sustainable mobility, sustainable utilities, eco-friendly construction, and proper waste management.
The company’s main goals once its facilities are fully operational include eradicating single-use plastics, zero waste to landfill, and zero discharge to the sea.