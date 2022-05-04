Saudi Arabia registers no COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday

JEDDAH: With no deaths reported, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday registered 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 113 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry’s latest statistics on the illness.
Saudi health authorities have so far registered more than 754,340 COVID-19 infections and 9,093 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, after a citizen arrived from Iran through Bahrain.
More than 742,019 of these cases were all confirmed recovered, thanks to the government’s vaccination campaign, which has administered more than 64 million vaccine doses through 587 centers across the Kingdom, providing the free service to citizens and residents alike.
Nearly 25 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The ministry announced that 3,228 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 8,756 PCR tests were done, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.
Of the current cases, 52 remain in critical condition.
Under the slogan “It’s our turn,” the ministry continued calling on parents to register their children between 5 and 11 for the vaccine to ensure their safety and protect them from variants and any other complications.
The ministry urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register to receive them through its Sehhaty app.
JEDDAH: Jeddah Season 2022 is attracting swaths of visitors with the international “Cirque du Soleil” shows, held at King Abdullah Sports City and coinciding with Eid Al-Fitr.
A large turnout of different nationalities arrived to enjoy the mesmerizing spectacle, featuring a total of 39 performers, supported by 25 technicians, who dazzled audiences for the first time with an exclusive show for Jeddah Season, “Fuzion.” The two-hour show will run four days a week until June 28.
The first day saw a firework show and acrobatic performances that combined creativity, innovation and suspense.
On Tuesday, the second day of Eid Al-Fitr, the circus performances begin at 9 p.m.
Reservation points are available at Virgin showrooms in Roshana Mall, Red Sea Mall, Mall of Arabia and Al-Nakheel Mall in Jeddah; Panorama Mall, Hayat Mall and Riyadh Park in Riyadh; and Dhahran Mall in Dhahran.
Cirque du Soleil has presented six shows in Saudi Arabia since 2018. The last was “Messi 10,” about Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, in November during Riyadh Season.
Under the slogan “Our Lovely Days,” the second Jeddah Season follows on from the success of Riyadh Season, which recorded more than 15 million visits over five months.
JEDDAH: Every year around this time, fishermen from the Jazan region, specifically Farasan Island, prepare for a festive fishing season called Kunnah, derived from the Arabic word for kingfish, kana’ad.
Kunnah season indicates the beginning of summer and continues until the end of June.
It witnesses an abundance of fish of different types, including the kingfish and parrotfish or Hipposcarus harid.
Farasan Island is located 50 km offshore from Jazan, the far southwestern part of Saudi Arabia, and is among the largest islands in the Red Sea.
The fishing seasons in the region vary across its territorial waters, extending over the Red Sea, representing about 35 percent of fish production in the Red Sea and about 20 percent of the Kingdom’s fish production.
One of Farasan’s most experienced fishermen, Madani Hunaishi, said people linked the Kunnah season with kingfish because it passed through the islands during its annual migration season from the north side of the Red Sea in Jazan to its southern area, bearing eggs to begin its breeding cycle.
Kingfish are often caught with large nets. But in Jazan they have special fishing rituals. Fishing trips begin at night and the fish are attracted by lighting.
They are caught in huge quantities by Jazan fishermen, then distributed around the Kingdom, including Jeddah and Riyadh, where the larger size of this fish is in high demand.
“Kingfish auctions begin in the central fish markets for the larger sizes, as huge ones are sold at a price ranging between SR600 to SR1,500 ($150 to $400),” Hunaishi told Arab News.
Kunnah season is also known to be the season of the parrotfish. The people of Jazan receive it annually with singing, drums, dancing, and more because of all the bounties that come with it.
In a phenomenon particular to Jazan, Hipposcarus harid gather in shoals swimming in synchronicity to form a giant ball of over a thousand fish.
This year marked the 18th annual Harid fishing festival, which is held in the region to celebrate the fishing of Hipposcarus harid.
This type of fish features bright colors and different sizes. They change color as they grow, and the color varies between males and females. They are considered parrotlike as they have teeth that they use to scrape food off coral reefs.
The National Center for Wildlife tweeted an infographic saying that this group of coral reef fish inhabited coastal areas of tropical oceans such as the Western Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, and the waters around Mozambique, Madagascar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
Jazani people have been familiar with this annual phenomenon for generations, and this knowledge is how the Harid Festival emerged.
Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser said during the inauguration of this year’s festival that studies were being conducted on the phenomenon of Hipposcarus harid appearing at this time of the year on the Farasan Islands.
He also said the study would clarify the method of Hipposcarus harid migration, from where it originated to where it arrived, adding that while there was preliminary information, there was a desire to provide in-depth studies on this phenomenon.
Jazan resembles a floating city during the festival due to the large number of fishing boats present and the sea becoming illuminated at night. The activity and events attract visitors from outside Jazan and the Kingdom.
As a result of the many fishing seasons during the year, the Jazan region produces about 11,000 metric tons of fish annually, with over 3,200 fishermen working along the coasts and benefiting from 17 fishing ports.
They sail daily during the season on 1,657 boats, contributing to the investment in fisheries and preserving the fishing profession.
To protect the marine environment from pollution and the water resources in the region, the Fisheries Research Center supervises the sector through inspection tours to control and regulate fishing and stop those who violate the system.
RIYADH: The National Center of Meteorology has forecast dust storms and thunderstorms in various parts of Saudi Arabia, including the Saudi capital, this week amid the ongoing Eid Al-Fitr holidays.
Issuing its forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom on Tuesday, the center said that a dust storm is forecasted in some parts of Tabuk, the Northern Borders, Jouf, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, while the chance of thunderstorms is high in some parts in the heights of Jazan, Asir and Baha.
Surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be southeasterly to southerly on the northern part at a speed of 15-35 kph, while in the Arabian Gulf it will be northwesterly at a speed of 20-40 kph.
The center said that the heights of Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah would witness some thunderstorms, while dusty winds would be active in parts of Tabuk, Jouf, the Northern Borders and Hail on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dusty winds would extend their impact on Thursday to Qassim, the eastern parts of Madinah, the northern parts of Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
It is expected that the coastal parts of the Makkah and Madinah regions will witness humid weather on Monday and Tuesday.
Riyadh on Tuesday had mostly sunny skies with the maximum temperature recorded at 37 degrees Celsius, well below the 40-degree average for this time of year, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius.
Humidity in the Saudi capital was pegged at 12 percent.
RIYADH: The nutritional department of King Saud Medical City has offered advice to help avoid indigestion during Eid Al-Fitr and after Ramadan.
It advised people to make sure that breakfast is light during the opening days of Eid and chew the food sufficiently before swallowing it so that it is properly digested.
Therapeutic nutrition expert Noura Al-Feda said that fat in food should be reduced to avoid difficulties in digestion, that moderate amounts of meat should be consumed, while avoiding processed meat and replacing it with fresh meats with little fat.
She also recommended reducing the number of sweet treats eaten such as cakes, biscuits and chocolate, as they contain high calories and have low nutritional value.
Al-Feda noted the importance of adding more fresh vegetables and fruits to the diet, and ensuring that food is rich in fibers such as whole grains, oats and bran to improve the functioning of the intestines and protect the digestive system.
When frequently feeling hungry, the nutritionists recommended eating more regular smaller meals and not eating when you feel full. She added that this will help to ensure a complete and comfortable digestion process to avoid indigestion and heartburn.
When eating out, Al-Feda said people should carefully choose safe and reliable food sources.
In addition, upon going to a restaurant, she recommended that patrons choose healthy meals that are low in fat and rich in fibers and protein.