Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
Musk also told the banks he planned to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral (Shutterstock)
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc might charge a “slight” fee for commercial and government users, part of the billionaire entrepreneur’s push to grow revenue which has lagged behind larger rivals like Meta Platforms Inc’s FB.O Facebook.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet. “Some revenue is better than none!” he added in another tweet.

Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Last week, Reuters reported that Musk told banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets and crack down on executive pay to slash costs at the social media platform company.

Musk also told the banks he planned to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral, sources told Reuters.

At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said the reach of Twitter was currently only “niche,” and he would want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it.

Musk, also the chief executive officer of top electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month.

In tweets which were subsequently deleted, Musk suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

After inking the deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.

Topics: economy Twitter Elon Musk Big Tech

OPEC+ meets on May 5, may slightly increase output in June

OPEC+ meets on May 5, may slightly increase output in June
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ meets on May 5, may slightly increase output in June

OPEC+ meets on May 5, may slightly increase output in June
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid geopolitical tensions and market volatility, OPEC+ will meet on May 5. 

The meeting has huge global significance, as it comes at a time when the EU is eyeing a Russian oil embargo, and the lockdowns in China have resulted in less oil demand. 

Meanwhile, OPEC+ sees production from non-OPEC participants in OPEC+ at 18.2 million barrels per day in May, 600,000 bpd lower than the previous forecast, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, the United States is pressurizing countries including Saudi Arabia to raise oil output even further, as prices have soared following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth

OPEC+ sees a surplus of 1.9 million barrels per day in 2022, 600,000 bpd higher from a previous forecast, amid expectations of slower demand growth this year, a report seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The report prepared ahead of a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, also sees OECD oil stocks slightly exceeding the 2015-2019 average in the fourth quarter.

The revision reflects a weaker oil demand growth forecast adopted by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in its April oil monthly report.

OPEC now expects 2022 world oil demand to expand by 3.67 million bpd in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

The group cited the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar,  and the resurgence of the omicron coronavirus variant in China as reasons for the revision.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia Saudi Arabia Iraq US

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US SEC adds 20 positions to its crypto enforcement unit

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US SEC adds 20 positions to its crypto enforcement unit
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US SEC adds 20 positions to its crypto enforcement unit

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; US SEC adds 20 positions to its crypto enforcement unit
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, down 0.44 percent to $38,287 at 09.15 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,808, down 1.15 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Uzbekistan assigns supervising agency to oversee crypto industry

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has announced the launch of a regulatory framework for the country's crypto industry. He also assigned a supervising body, the Perspective Projects Agency, to oversee the virtual currency sector. 

In a directive, the Uzbekistan government noted that cryptocurrency exchanges, mining pools and crypto custodians operating in the nation must be registered locally. 

The directive also added that cryptocurrency miners should use solar energy from dedicated plants for their functioning. Miners who use the national grid should pay twice the regular price. 

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in the hot digital space.

The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit” and will have a total of 50 employees.

“By nearly doubling the size of this key unit, the SEC will be better equipped to police wrongdoing in the crypto markets while continuing to identify disclosure and controls issues with respect to cybersecurity,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing fraud that uses crypto-asset offerings, crypto-asset exchanges, crypto-asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance platforms, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy cryptocurrency bitcoin ether crypto mining

India In-Focus — Shares slip on markets; Insurance giant LIC opens for subscription; Dairy Queen coming to India

India In-Focus — Shares slip on markets; Insurance giant LIC opens for subscription; Dairy Queen coming to India
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares slip on markets; Insurance giant LIC opens for subscription; Dairy Queen coming to India

India In-Focus — Shares slip on markets; Insurance giant LIC opens for subscription; Dairy Queen coming to India
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares traded lower on Wednesday as metal and pharmaceutical stocks declined ahead of the country’s biggest initial public offering and an expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.56 percent at 16,973.95 by 0456 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.31 percent to 56,798.83. 

The Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

LIC opens for subscription

State-owned Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7 billion IPO, India’s largest, opened to subscriptions from retail and other investors on Wednesday following strong demand from anchor investors led by domestic mutual funds.

The Indian government expects to raise the sum, just a third of its original target, from selling a 3.5 percent stake in the country’s top insurance company, giving it an initial value of $78.52 billion.

The subscription, set to close on May 9, will offer a discount to employees and retail investors of 45 rupees ($0.59) per share. LIC policyholders will be offered a discount of 60 rupees per share.

The price range for the issue has been set between 902 rupees and 949 rupees per share.

After a reservation for employees and policyholders, the remaining shares will be allocated in a ratio of 50 percent to qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent to retail investors and 15 percent to non-institutional investors.

The final IPO price will be determined after the subscription closes.

Dairy Queen all set to enter India

Dairy Queen is looking to China and perhaps India to fuel growth, while counting on a revamped burger menu to bring in more American and Canadian customers.

Troy Bader, chief executive of International Dairy Queen Inc. since 2018, expects international markets to be the fastest-growing for the 82-year-old restaurant chain, which Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought in 1998.

China is Dairy Queen’s third-largest market by sales and second-largest by store count, with more than 1,100 locations. The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company is teaming up with private equity firm FountainVest Partners to add 600 more by 2030.

“What we’ve seen over time is the ever-growing middle class and income levels in China, which makes our brand and our products much more accessible,” Bader, 57, said in an April 29 interview during Berkshire’s annual shareholder weekend.

Dairy Queen has more than 7,000 locations in 20 countries, none in Russia or Ukraine.

While the pandemic delayed international expansion, Bader said India could be next.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy India LIC supply chain Oil energy

Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9

Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9

Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: With international air travel having resumed post-pandemic, Saudi Arabia will host the inaugural Future Aviation Forum on May 9.

The two-day event in Riyadh will unite leaders from the public and business sectors with international CEOs and regulators, as the aviation industry aims to resolve post-pandemic issues and shape future international air travel.

The forum hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, also known as GACA, will feature more than 120 speakers, with over 2,000 attendees and representatives from various countries.

“The Future Aviation Forum will be a pivotal moment for the global aviation sector,”  said Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s minister of transport and logistics.

He added: “We will bring together the brightest minds from around the world to forge solutions for how the sector can recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, transform the passenger experience, and invest in innovations that will lower carbon emissions and reduce environmental impact.”

Saudi Arabia is hosting the Future Aviation Forum at a time when the Kingdom is planning to launch a new national airline to complement its existing national carriers, Saudia, Flynas and Flyadeal.

The Future Aviation Forum will be a pivotal moment for the global aviation sector.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s minister of transport and logistics.

The Kingdom also plans to build a major new international airport in Riyadh, in addition to eight new regional airports.

Salvatore Sciacchitano, president of the International Civil Aviation Organization, said: “I look forward to the coming together of the industry’s top leaders in Riyadh at the Future Aviation Forum, where we can collaborate to drive the ambition, innovation and policymaking needed to ensure a promising future for the industry.”

GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej noted that the Future Aviation Forum will facilitate business deals and mobilize the investment needed to propel the industry into the future.

The scale of opportunity for the aviation world in Saudi Arabia is unprecedented.

GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej

“The Future Aviation Forum is an opportunity to participate from the outset in Saudi Arabia’s rapid emergence as the Middle East’s preeminent aviation hub.”

 

Topics: FAF2022

Dollar just off 20-year highs, rally hinges on Fed signals

Dollar just off 20-year highs, rally hinges on Fed signals
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Dollar just off 20-year highs, rally hinges on Fed signals

Dollar just off 20-year highs, rally hinges on Fed signals
  • Dollar strength has weighed on other currencies, pushing the euro last week to two-decade lows around $1.0469
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

The dollar index pulled further away from 20-year highs on Wednesday, having already priced the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a half-point later in the day and by some 250 basis points by year-end.

Currency markets have settled in to wait for the Fed’s 1800 GMT announcement and Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference, having endured wild gyrations in recent weeks, with the dollar soaring to 20-year highs against a basket of currencies.

Money markets are betting the Fed will raise rates as high as 3.6 percent by end-2023 to tame inflation at 40-year highs.

Having kicked off its hiking cycle in March, the Fed is seen delivering a 50 bps move on Wednesday, with two more half-point hikes priced for the next two meetings.

It may also announce when it will start reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet.

Those bets lifted the dollar index 5 percent last month to around 103.93. It has since slipped 0.3 percent off those levels and by 00830 GMT, was at 103.39, slightly lower on the day.

“A major correction in the dollar would happen only if the Fed pushes back against hawkish market pricing and until they do that, there is a degree of freedom for markets to reprice the terminal rate to 4 percent,” ING Bank strategist Francesco Pesole.

“We are also in a situation where if you let go of dollar positions, where do you put your money?,” Pesole said, noting the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on Europe and the economic slowdown in China.

Dollar strength has weighed on other currencies, pushing the euro last week to two-decade lows around $1.0469. It stood at $1.0512 on Wednesday.

“The fundamentals, the interest rate difference, the growth outlook, the risk-off mood, all tend to favor the dollar,” said Gergely Majoros, member of the investment committee at Carmignac.

“A lot of factors point to a stronger dollar and weaker euro...in our global portfolio we have increased dollar positioning.”

Some note markets’ expectations of future US inflation — so-called breakevens — derived from Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) have eased, with 5-year breakevens around 3.2 percent, versus April highs of 3.6 percent.
ING’s Pesole dismissed the moves, however.

“If the Fed provides an indication they will aggressively front-load the tightening cycle and the back end of the Treasury curve comes off a bit, that will be the indication that markets are starting to price the Fed getting ahead of the curve (on inflation),” he added.

Topics: economy Dollar US White House Federal Reserve interest rates Inflation GDP

