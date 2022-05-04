You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Belarus launches ‘surprise’ military maneuvers
Above, Belarus’ armored personnel carriers during joint military exercises with Russia on Feb. 17, 2022. (AFP)
Belarus launches ‘surprise’ military maneuvers
  • Exercise closely watched by Kyiv, which has repeatedly accused Belarus of planning to send troops into Ukraine
MOSCOW: Belarus, a Moscow ally that shares a border with Ukraine, launched “surprise” military maneuvers on Wednesday, to test the reactive capacity of its army, its defense ministry said.
Belarus military units were testing their capacity to “go on the alert, move to predetermined zones and undertake combat training,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The aim is to evaluate the readiness and ability of troops to react rapidly to a possible crisis,” it continued, describing the maneuvers as a “surprise” exercise.
It published photos of columns of vehicles, including tanks, moving along roads.
The exercise will be closely watched by Kyiv, which has repeatedly accused Belarus of planning to send troops into Ukraine to help Russia’s military operation against its pro-Western neighbor.
Belarus has been ruled with an iron fist by strongman Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for nearly 30 years. The country serves as an air and logistics base for Moscow.
Nevertheless, not all Belarusians are in favor of participation, however indirect, in the current conflict and there have been acts of sabotage in recent months and several suspects have been arrested.
In 2020, Belarus was rocked by protests over the allegedly fraudulent re-election of Lukashenko, who ordered a ferocious crackdown on the dissent.

EU to lay out new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil imports

EU to lay out new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil imports
Updated 53 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

EU to lay out new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil imports

EU to lay out new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil imports
  • As well as oil, the sixth round of sanctions would also affect Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, diplomats say
Updated 53 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

STRASBOURG: The European Union’s chief executive will on Tuesday announce a phased oil embargo on Russia for waging war in Ukraine, as well as hitting more Russian banks with sanctions, in the bloc’s latest effort to isolate Moscow.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to announce the measures, which must still be agreed by EU governments, after 0630 GMT in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The Commission’s proposed measures against Russia, which attacked Ukraine by land, sea and air on Feb. 24, are likely to include phasing out supplies of Russian crude oil within six months, sources said.
As well as oil, the sixth round of sanctions would also affect Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, diplomats said, adding it to several banks that have already been excluded from the SWIFT messaging system.
If agreed, the sanctions would mark a watershed for the 27 countries long dependent on Russian energy. There would still be exemptions for some countries, including Hungary and Slovakia, and natural gas has yet to be targeted with sanctions.
Its ban has not yet been properly discussed at EU level because of the bloc’s reliance on it.

Beijing curbs public transport as COVID-19 in spreads in China

Beijing curbs public transport as COVID-19 in spreads in China
Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

Beijing curbs public transport as COVID-19 in spreads in China

Beijing curbs public transport as COVID-19 in spreads in China
  • Capital shut more than 40 subway stations, about a tenth of the network, and 158 bus routes, service providers said
Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: The Chinese capital Beijing shut dozens of metro stations and bus routes on Wednesday in its campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the fate of Shanghai where millions of residents have been under strict lockdown for more than a month.
New evidence has emerged that China’s uncompromising battle against the coronavirus, believed to have emerged in a market in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, is undermining its growth and hurting the international companies invested there.
Late on Tuesday, another city announced work-from-home and other COVID-19 curbs for the coming week. The central city of Zhengzhou, home to 12.6 million people and a factory of Apple’s iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, joins dozens of big cities in full or partial lockdown.
The capital shut more than 40 subway stations, about a tenth of the network, and 158 bus routes, service providers said. Most of the suspended stations and routes are in the Chaoyang district, the epicenter of Beijing’s outbreak.
With dozens of new cases a day, Beijing is trying to avoid a full lockdown, as Shanghai also did initially, instead hoping that mass testing will find and isolate the virus before it can spread.
The city of 22 million people has closed schools as well as some businesses and residential buildings in high-risk areas, and many people are stocking up in case a full lockdown does come.
Twelve out of 16 Beijing districts were conducting the second of three rounds of tests this week, having done three mass screenings last week.
In Shanghai, there’s no end in sight for the lockdown.
After more than a month, most people in mainland China’s biggest city and its financial center are still not allowed to leave their housing compounds.
Some of Shanghai’s 25 million people have benefited from a tentative easing of precautions since Sunday, with usually just one member of a household allowed out for a quick stroll, some fresh air and a bit of shopping at supermarkets.
According to the latest data, Shanghai found 63 new cases outside areas under the strictest curbs, suggesting the city has a way to go to reach the goal of no cases for several days before curbs can ease significantly.
Authorities say the zero COVID-19 policy aims to save as many lives as possible, pointing to the millions of COVID-19 deaths outside China, where many countries are throwing off precautions to “live with COVID” even as infections spread.
But the policy is hurting domestic consumption and factory output, disrupting key global supply chains and shrinking revenues for some of the biggest international brands, such as Apple, Gucci-parent Kering and Taco Bell-owner Yum China.
Capital Economics estimates COVID-19 has spread to areas generating 40 percent of China’s output and 80 percent of its exports — all facing various degrees of restrictions.
“Recent mobility trends suggest that China’s growth momentum deteriorated significantly in April, with traffic congestion, subway passenger volume and other high-frequency indicators at their weakest since the initial outbreak,” Fitch Ratings said in a note.
Its analysts cut their 2022 growth forecast to 4.3 percent, from 4.8 percent, well below China’s official 5.5 percent target.
Starbucks Corp. suspended its guidance for the rest of its fiscal year on Tuesday mainly due to China’s COVID-19 curbs. Sales in China, where the chain has rapidly expanded in recent years, declined 23 percent, overshadowing 12 percent growth in North America.
Foxconn said on Wednesday it was continuing production in Zhengzhou.
Numerous factories were shut after Shanghai went into lockdown from March. While some have started reopening, getting workers back, while dealing with snarled supply chains, has proven difficult.
Shanghai authorities helped Tesla transport over 6,000 workers and carry out disinfection work to reopen its factory last month, according to a letter that Tesla sent to officials and seen by Reuters.
International trade is also facing disruption.
A study by Royal Bank of Canada analysts found that a fifth of the global container ship fleet was stuck in congestion at various major ports.
At Shanghai’s port, 344 ships were awaiting berth, a 34 percent increase over the past month. Shipping something from a warehouse in China to one in the United States takes 74 days longer than usual, they said.

North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities

North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities

North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
  • The launch is Pyongyang’s 14th round of weapons firing
  • North Korea has a history of raising animosities with weapons tests when Seoul and Washington inaugurate new governments
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

SEOUL: North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.
The launch, the North’s 14th round of weapons firing, also came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired from the North’s capital region and flew to the waters off its eastern coast. It said the South Korean military is monitoring possible additional weapons launches by North Korea.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile without providing further details. The Japanese Coast Guard urged vessels traveling off Japanese coasts to stay away from any possible fragments.
North Korea’s unusually fast pace in weapons testing this year underscores its dual goal of advancing its missile programs and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations, experts say.
There are also signs that the North is preparing for a nuclear test at its remote northeastern testing facility. If made, the atomic bomb test explosion by North Korea would be the seventh of its kind and the first since 2017.
Last week, Kim Jong Un showcased his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles targeting both the United States and its allies during a massive military parade in capital, Pyongyang. During a speech at the parade, Kim said he would develop his arsenal at the “fastest possible pace” and warned that the North would preemptively use its nuclear weapons if its national interests are threatened.
It appears Kim’s brinkmanship is meant to boost his weapons arsenal and apply more pressure on Washington and Seoul to accept his country as a nuclear state and relax extensive international sanctions on it, observers say.
Wednesday’s launch came before the May 10 inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed to boost Seoul’s missile capability and solidify its military alliance with Washington to better cope with increasing North Korean nuclear threats.
North Korea has a history of raising animosities with weapons tests when Seoul and Washington inaugurate new governments in an apparent bid to boost its leverage in future negotiations.

Man in UK who murdered his wife claimed she left to return to Afghanistan

Man in UK who murdered his wife claimed she left to return to Afghanistan
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

Man in UK who murdered his wife claimed she left to return to Afghanistan

Man in UK who murdered his wife claimed she left to return to Afghanistan
  • Body of Zobaidah Salangy, from Bromsgrove, was found six months after she disappeared
  • Nezam Salangy was convicted of her murder, and his two brothers of helping to conceal the crime
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man in the UK found guilty of murdering his wife told police that she had left him for another man and planned to return to her native Afghanistan.

Zobaidah Salangy, 28, disappeared on March 28, 2020. Her body was found nearly six months later, buried in woodland near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire. Police were unable to determine the cause of death given the length of time the body had been buried. It was bound and wrapped it a duvet that matched pillows in the victim’s house.

Her husband, Nezam Salangy, 44, was convicted on Tuesday at Worcestershire Crown Court of her murder. His brothers, Mohammed Yasin, 34, and Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 31, were found guilty of helping to cover up the crime.

Salangy initially told police his wife “had gone out for a run and never come back.” He said she had left him for a “new boyfriend” and “intended to leave the UK — which she hated — and return to Afghanistan.”

But the prosecution, led by Simon Denison QC, told the court that the couple had “argued bitterly” the night before her disappearance. Salangy recorded some of the row on his phone and in the footage, Zobaidah was heard saying “keep filming for the eight years he is destroying my life.”

A black purse that belonged to her was later discovered hidden on shelves at her husband’s Prego Pizza restaurant in the town of Bromsgrove, where the couple lived, along with her phone, driver’s license and cash wrapped in bubble wrap. A second phone was also found, which Salangy used to make arrangements with his two brothers to conceal the murder. His fingerprints were found on the box containing both phones.

The court heard that Mohammed Ramin Salangy traveled more than 90 miles by taxi from Cardiff to help his brother conceal the body.

The prosecution said that police searching for Zobaidah began digging near the Worcestershire village of Lower Bentley in April 2020 but failed to find a body and abandoned the search. Officers who were “convinced she must be there” resumed the search in October and finally found her remains.

The jury heard that Zobaidah was a math teacher in her native Afghanistan before wedding her husband in 2012 in an arranged marriage and moving to the UK the following year. She had been taking English lessons at night school and planned either to resume her career as a teacher or become a midwife.

Denison said that what the brothers had done was “truly shocking and desperately sad.”

As he left the dock, Salangy, who will be sentenced with his brothers in June, told investigating police officers present in court “you guys framed me.”

Pakistani with hearing impairment tailors the way for workers with disabilities

Pakistani with hearing impairment tailors the way for workers with disabilities
Updated 03 May 2022

Pakistani with hearing impairment tailors the way for workers with disabilities

Pakistani with hearing impairment tailors the way for workers with disabilities
  • Haroon Razzaq learned his profession at the age of 15 and has been sewing clothes for the past 50 years
  • Knowing socio-cultural and economic difficulties living with a disability poses in Pakistan, he started employing deaf workers
Updated 03 May 2022
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: At Haroon Razzaq’s tailor shop in Quetta, there is little chatter. Workers are busy completing orders and only the whirring of sewing machines fills the space. Many of them, including the master outfitter, cannot hear it.

Born deaf, Razzaq learned his profession at the age of 15 and has been sewing clothes for the past 50 years.

Knowing the different socio-cultural and economic difficulties living with a disability poses in Pakistan when he opened his own shop in 1983, he also created a space where he could empower others.

“I started hiring deaf and hard-of-hearing workers in my shop to give them jobs,” Razzaq told Arab News at his shop on Yat Road, Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan.

“In our society, the majority of people with physical or other impairments start begging in order to sustain themselves, or their families consider them a burden.”

Razzaq currently employs 19 people. Half of them are deaf or hard of hearing.  

“They feel comfortable at my shop because I can communicate with them more quickly,” he said.

The nine disabled stitchers who work at his shop are not the only ones he has trained. There have been many more over the years and most of them have started their own careers.

“Many of my apprentices with speaking and hearing impairments are now working as professional stitchers in various tailor shops in Quetta,” Razzaq said.

Razzaq has hundreds of faithful customers in Quetta. One of them, Sohail Akhter, has been coming to his shop for the last 30 years.

He has never faced any problems in communicating with the tailor. He writes his request on paper and Razzaq answers in writing too.

“For the last three decades, the master tailor Haroon and his craftsmen have never given us a reason to complain,” he said.

“They have been sewing our clothes with perfection.”

Ejaz Qadri, a cutter at Razzaq’s shop who has no hearing impairments, said that in the first days it was difficult for him to communicate with him, but the barrier soon disappeared and for the past eight years he has been enjoying working at the shop where conditions and wages are better than elsewhere.

“I have worked at many tailor shops where masters mistreat their apprentices,” he said. “But Haroon helps and encourages his workers.”

Naveed, a 37-year-old who learned the craft from Razzaq over 10 years ago, said it gave him the chance to earn with dignity.

During Ramadan, ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday season, when most Pakistanis buy new clothes for festive family celebrations, he said he earns even more than Rs45,000 ($240).

“I have found a teacher,” Naveed told Arab News.

“Haroon Razzaq is the only man in Balochistan who has been encouraging people of our community by providing them good job opportunities.”

