Expats prepare to vote, marking the start of Lebanon elections

An electoral billboard for Najib Lyan, a candidate in the Lebanese parliamentary elections, next to Beirut Port’s damaged grain silos, Beirut, Lebanon, May 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 04 May 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Expats in 10 counties will vote on Friday, the remaining 49 countries will vote on Sunday
  • Opening of Lebanese voting comes amid backdrop of violence and intimidation against several candidates
BEIRUT: Lebanese expats voting on Friday will inaugurate the first phase of this month’s parliamentary elections.

Expats will vote in 59 countries, but just 10 nations will commence the first phase of voting on Friday. The expats in these countries, which include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria and Iraq, have a Friday weekend.

The second phase of voting takes place on May 8 in countries that have a Sunday weekend.

The elections in Lebanon will take place on May 15 with candidates competing in 15 districts in all of the governorates and districts to select new representatives for 128 parliamentary seats.

The term of the current parliament, elected four years ago, will end on May 21.

The code of conduct for candidates and media outlets comes into force 24 hours before the vote.

All means of invitation, intimidation and sectarian polarization have been used by the ruling parties to ensure their continuation in parliament, defeating tireless attempts by the opposition to turn the tables.

Regions with Christian influence top the list of candidates, with 269 registered in Mount Lebanon and 292 in the north.

The south, a region with a Shiite majority, has the lowest rate of candidacy, with just 105 standing, while Beirut registered 174 and the Bekaa region 203.

Nadim Abdelmalak, president of Lebanon’s supervisory commission for elections, criticized “the chaotic opinion polls that claim the victory of one candidate and the failure of another, despite the warnings sent by the commission to those concerned. The election requires every opinion poll prepared for the announcement to be provided to the commission.”

Abdelmalak criticized “the magnitude of hate speech and treason, given that the electoral law requires that such rhetoric be mitigated, steering away from abasement, revilement, incitement to sectarian conflict and sometimes terrorism, perhaps used to reinforce sectarianism.”

The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections said that money has been spent to buy loyalties to secure victory, in addition to providing aid, promises and electoral bribes.

The association added that violence, pressure tactics, influence, public resources, racist and sectarian rhetoric, libel and defamation had all been used by some candidates seeking an electoral advantage.

Intimidation began in the Sarafand region of southern Lebanon to prevent opponents of Shiite groups Hezbollah and the Amal Movement from announcing their candidacy.

Intimidation was also exercised in the northern Bekaa region by the same duo against other Shiite candidates, including Sheikh Abbas Al-Jawhari. Gunshots and rockets were fired in an electoral meeting he held.

Candidate Hassan Raad was beaten at a religious gathering in Baalbek. The Amal Movement and Hezbollah have previously pushed some families to disown female candidates participating in competing lists.

As a result, three Shiite candidates — Ramez Amhaz, Hayman Mchayek and Rifaat Al-Masri — withdrew from the election.

Intimidation also took place in the northern region of Jbeil. An unidentified drone was seen hovering over the district of candidate Faris Saeed, who opposes Hezbollah and the Iranian influences in Lebanese politics. A car was also spotted around his house in Qartaba allegedly monitoring his activities.

The inciteful atmosphere reached the highest level when Sheikh Nazir Jishi called for the election of Hezbollah’s candidates and attacked the Lebanese Forces Party, using derogatory terms against women in predominantly Christian tourist areas, to the extent that he was renounced by Hezbollah and the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council.

The visits of Gebran Bassil, president of the Free Patriotic Movement, to some regions have been met with popular denunciations against the backdrop of Bassil’s alliance with Hezbollah. During his visit to the northern Lebanese region of Akkar, Bassil’s convoy was blocked, and images and signs of the party were burned, escalating into a violent clash.

Sunni voters are divided into two categories. The first, with the majority being loyal supporters of Saad Hariri’s Future Movement, will abstain from voting, whereas the second group says there is a chance for change, noting that the Sunni scene controls more than half of the electoral districts in Lebanon.

Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Hezbollah, described the vote as “the most important political battle in Lebanon.” In March, he stressed that “it’s important for all Hezbollah’s MPs to win and that we should work toward obtaining the majority.”

Topics: Lebanon lebanese elections lebanese expats

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment
Updated 05 May 2022
AFP

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment

Sudan’s electric rickshaws cut costs, help environment
  • With Sudan gripped by a dire economic crisis made worse by political unrest following a military coup last October, the cost of running petrol-oil engines has soared
Updated 05 May 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese entrepreneur Mohamed Samir watches proudly as workers assemble garishly colored rickshaws, unique in the North African nation because they run on electricity in a bid to tackle soaring costs.

In Sudan, three-wheeler vehicles — tuk-tuk rickshaws for passengers, and motorbike tricycles with a trailer attached for carrying goods — have long been a popular and affordable transport. Tens of thousands ply the streets of the capital Khartoum alone.

But with Sudan gripped by a dire economic crisis made worse by political unrest following a military coup last October, the cost of running petrol-oil engines has soared.

“People who use the fuel-run rickshaws are in pain, and they know the value of what we are offering,” 44-year-old engineer Samir said at the factory in North Khartoum.

“We want to offer solutions.”

There is a critical environmental impact too. Smoky petrol-powered vehicles, aside from fueling climate change, cause “significant noise and air pollution,” the UN Environment Programme warned in a report from 2020.

“Emissions from the three-wheelers reduce visibility, cause damage to vegetation and lead to respiratory illnesses in people,” it added.

Samir says the new electric vehicles check three boxes of the UN’s sustainable development goals: The fight against poverty, protection of health and protection of the environment.

“It also makes much less noise,” he added.

Samir faced years of grinding challenges to get his factory up and running, but once he opened, business has been brisk, selling over 100 goods tricycles and 12 passenger rickshaws since last year.

Fuel costs have more than doubled since the coup. On top of that, repeated fuel shortages have left drivers queueing up for hours outside filling stations to top up their tanks.

Drivers complain of earning less than they spend.

That was the key reason fruit seller Bakry Mohamed sold his old petrol-powered tuk-tuk and bought an electric tricycle last year.

“It used to cost more than it brought in,” said Mohamed, who uses his vehicle to carry a stall of fruits through the streets. “Plus, I had to worry about where to find fuel, and where to change the engine oil.”

Mohamed speaks proudly of his new electric tricycle.

“It has been extremely cost-efficient,” Mohamed said. “Now, there are no more fuel queues. I charge it once, and it keeps running the entire week. My daily income doubled.”

Some drivers struggle when they first make the switch, but Samir said there have been no major complaints — and the electric batteries require less maintenance than fuel-run engines.

“It’s new, and they are not used to electric-run vehicles,” he said.

The three-wheelers take about eight hours to be fully charged, with a tuk-tuk tricycle able to cover 80-100 kilometers (50 to 60 miles), while a rickshaw’s range is even further, between 100 and 120 kilometers.

But amid the economic crisis, Sudan’s electricity supplies have suffered too, with frequent power cuts.

In January, the government hiked electricity prices, with households seeing an increase of about 500 percent in the bills.

Yet Samir said the electric rickshaws are still more efficient and far cheaper to run than alternatives.

“The cost of charging the battery remains less than that of the fuel,” Samir said, with a single electric charge costing less than half a liter of fuel.

Others, looking skywards to Sudan’s year-round sunshine, have freed themselves from dependency on the power grid too.

Amjad Hamdan Hameidan, who bought several electric-powered rickshaws, powers his three-wheeler on the go.

“I use flexible solar panels,” Hameidan said. “We place them on top of the rickshaw while driving, and it keeps the batteries charged.”

Samir argues his factory is helping Sudan keep pace in a fast-developing world. “Everything run by fuel will be replaced with electricity sooner or later,” Samir said. “We have the opportunity now to keep up with the rest of the world.”

Topics: Sudan e-rickshaws

Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland

Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland

Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland
  • The heavy fighting prompted over 3,000 people, most of them Yazidis, to flee toward the Kurdish-run north
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

ZAKHO, Iraq: Iraqis in a northern town still traumatized by memories of the Daesh group feared more violence Tuesday after hostilities between the military and a local militia erupted, people internally displaced by the fighting said.

Tensions reached a fever pitch when Iraq’s military launched an offensive in Sinjar district on Sunday to clear out armed elements of the YBS, a local militia comprising largely minority Yazidis.

The YBS has ties to the insurgent Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, a separatist movement banned in Turkey.

The heavy fighting prompted over 3,000 people, most of them Yazidis, to flee toward the Kurdish-run north. It wasn’t clear if there were any dead or wounded in the fighting: Iraqi officials have released no figures and have not commented on casualties.

Fighting ceased Tuesday and the Iraqi army said it had re-established control of Sinjar. But the violence and subsequent displacement dealt a blow to Baghdad’s efforts to encourage more Yazidis to return to their ancestral homeland after years of war.

An agreement was brokered by the United Nations in October 2020 between Baghdad and the Kurdish-run government to implement order in the area. Under that agreement, the federal police are the sole state authority.

The accord has not proven successful. Critics have said this is because it did not consult powerful local forces in Sinjar or even Yazidi leaders. Local residents, who also include Arab Sunnis, are also deeply divided.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, deputy commander of Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, told a news conference in Sinjar that Iraqi forces have imposed security and law and order and have opened all the roads in the district.

“The goal of these operations was to impose the (rule of) law and security to secure a safe environment so that we can rebuild Sinjar and return the displaced.”

But Yazidis, many displaced now for a second time, are reluctant to return.

Most of the displaced fled north to the Kurdish-run region where they were distributed across different camps. Many first fled in 2014 after IS’s brutal onslaught and returned in recent years to rebuild their homes.

The memories are still fresh in Sewe’s mind. His was among the dozens of families who made their way to the Chemishko camp in Zakho on Monday. He only gave The Associated Press his first name.

“It is the second time that we escaped,” he said. “We don’t know where to go, we don’t have a place to go, and we don’t know where we are going now.”

The YBS was created in 2014 with assistance from the PKK. They proved instrumental in driving out IS elements from the area after the collapse of the Iraqi army. The YBS has since remained a powerful local force in the area, citing deep mistrust of the federal government forces deployed to protect the area.

Topics: Yazidis Iraq

UNESCO, UN Human Rights Office call on Houthis to ‘immediately’ release staff members

The Houthis are holding two Yemeni employees of UN agencies without charge in Sanaa. (AFP/File Photo)
The Houthis are holding two Yemeni employees of UN agencies without charge in Sanaa. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

UNESCO, UN Human Rights Office call on Houthis to ‘immediately’ release staff members

The Houthis are holding two Yemeni employees of UN agencies without charge in Sanaa. (AFP/File Photo)
  • UNESCO and the UN Human Rights Office said they were both “deeply concerned” about the well-being of the staff members
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UNESCO and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) called on Wednesday for the Houthis to release two of their staff members.

“As families across Yemen gather to mark Eid Al-Fitr this year, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urge the immediate release of two of their staff members who have been detained since early November last year in Sana'a,” the two organizations said in a joint statement.

“Despite repeated assurances, as early as last November, by the Ansar Allah movement (also called the Houthis) that the two staff members would be immediately released, their whereabouts remain unknown,” it added.

UNESCO and the UN Human Rights Office said they were both “deeply concerned” about the well-being of the staff members.

“In this context, the UN Human Rights Office and UNESCO urge the (Houthis) to ensure the well-being of the two concerned staff members and to release them without any further delay,” the statement said.

“Under international law, UN staff are accorded privileges and immunities, which are essential to the proper discharge of their official functions.”

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis UNESCO UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)

Arab nations to mull best prosecutorial practices at top European conference

Arab nations to mull best prosecutorial practices at top European conference
Updated 04 May 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Arab nations to mull best prosecutorial practices at top European conference

Arab nations to mull best prosecutorial practices at top European conference
  • Delegates to discuss judicial independence, human rights, cybercrimes, transnational cooperation
  • Event will commemorate the 1992 car bomb deaths of top anti-Mafia prosecutors in Sicily
Updated 04 May 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Delegates from Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia will attend the European Conference of Prosecutors in Palermo on May 5 and 6 organized by the Council of Europe and the Italian government, to discuss several critical issues including the independence of the judiciary and fighting transnational crimes.

The conference will host representatives from all the CEO’s member states. Delegates from Canada, the Holy See, Kazakhstan and the US will also take part in the event.

The symposium will focus on the independence and accountability of public prosecutors, co-operation in the investigation of transnational crimes, including a focus on offences related to the abuse of the environment, and the misuse of information technology.

“We are particularly interested in hearing the contributions from our colleagues from Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia so that we can share and implement with them best practices especially on protection of human rights,” Antonio Balsamo, president of the tribunal of Palermo and judge of the Constitutional Court of Kosovo, told Arab News.

The plenary session will be held in the “Bunker Courtroom” built in the capital of Sicily especially to host Mafia trials. It will be chaired by COE Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella will attend the event. The interior and justice ministers of Italy Luciana Lamorgese and Marta Cartabia will moderate working sessions.

Recognizing the essential role of the public prosecutor in the criminal justice system of a state governed by the rule of law, the COE Committee of Ministers decided in July 2005 to institutionalize the regular organization of conferences of prosecutors general of Europe and established the Consultative Council of European Prosecutors.

This consultative body to the Committee of Ministers is composed of high-level prosecutors of all member states.

The conference has the task of preparing opinions for the ministerial committee on issues related to the prosecution service, to promote the implementation of COE recommendations, and to collect information about the functioning of such services in Europe and neighboring countries, including North African states.

During the conference, the 30th anniversary of the killing of top anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino will be commemorated.

Falcone and Borsellino were killed by the Mob with car bombs in Palermo, the capital of Sicily, in May and July 1992 respectively.

Topics: European Conference of Prosecutors Palermo Arab nations Giovanni Falcone Italy

Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April

Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April
Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April

Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April
Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s coast guard has retrieved 24 more bodies of migrants who had been among about 120 people on boats that sank off the Tunisian coast at the end of April, a judicial official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The confirmed death toll has now reached 67 from last month’s sinking of four boats as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. More than 50 people are still missing.

Topics: Tunisia migrants Boat

