DiplomaticQuarter: Diplomats convey Eid Al-Fitr greetings as festivities continue in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Foreign ambassadors and other diplomats in Saudi Arabia have been conveying Eid Al-Fitr greetings to the Kingdom and its people as festivities continue.
Martina Strong, charge d’affaires of the US Embassy in Riyadh, spoke about the occasion in a 50-second video, tweeted by the US Mission.
She said: “On behalf of the United States Mission to Saudi Arabia, it gives me great pleasure to extend our warm wishes to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and all the Saudi people on the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
“As we consider the many blessings during this wonderful holiday season, among them is our strong partnership and friendship between our two countries. They have yielded so much in terms of prosperity and security for our people. So, once again, Eid Mubarak.”
British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton tweeted a short video message featuring him and other embassy officials passing on their best wishes in English and Arabic.
The envoy congratulated people by saying in Arabic, “may you be well every year.”
In a tweet, dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Djibouti ambassador to the Kingdom, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, said: “On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, I extend my best wishes, congratulations, and blessings to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the two brotherly people of Djibouti and Saudi Arabia, and the entire Islamic nation, praying God to restore this happy and humane occasion as a whole with goodness and peace, Eid Mubarak.”
EU Ambassador in Riyadh Patrick Simonnet also tweeted a video message and spoke in Arabic to extend the best wishes of member states for Eid Al-Fitr.
Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, also known as the feast of breaking the fast, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of dawn-to-sunset fasting.