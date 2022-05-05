Grime star Skepta opens up about his first Ramadan

DUBAI: British rapper and grime star Skepta took to social media to talk about his experience fasting during Ramadan. In a lengthy text posted to his Instagram Stories on the morning of Eid Al-Fitr, the London-born artist told fans that fasting brought him more peace than drugs ever did and that he “can’t stop crying.”
He wrote: “Everything I searched for in psychedelics, I found by fasting. I can’t stop crying. Such a beautiful month.”
The three-time BRIT Award nominee said he will fast again, even when it is not Ramadan.
“I’m so thankful and will definitely be fasting again, even on regular days simply because it is so humbling. Love to my brothers and sisters that fasted for Ramadan,” the “Shutdown” hitmaker added.
DUBAI: In an age where online music streaming dominates, American historian Andrew Simon is old-school. His office is lined with books, a retro boombox, and an impressive archive of cassettes, bought from his forays into Egyptian kiosks. Their content is varied; ranging from Madonna’s Eighties hits to former President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s political speeches.
The Dartmouth College professor, who specializes in Middle Eastern studies, has released a new book — “Media of the Masses” — examining diverse cassette culture in modern Egypt, a pioneer of cultural production in the Arab world.
The author hopes his book will be translated into Arabic and intends to digitize his collection for public usage.
“Anyone in the Middle East, or outside of it, will be able to listen to the tapes,” he said. “The audio quality is not as bad as you might expect. It feels less filtered, more raw and grainy.”
Simon, who studied Arabic, first visited Cairo in 2007. “In Cairo, sound inundates and overwhelms you,” he told Arab News. “There’s such a rich soundscape, when it comes to the noise of traffic, the music videos emanating from sidewalk cafés, and my exposure to all those sounds, even prior to the 2011 Revolution, piqued my curiosity when it came to cassette culture as well. I was hearing Islamic sermons, popular shaabi music, the Spice Girls, and Amr Diab. I was hearing these different noises around me and wanted to make sense of that.”
In his book, Simon explores the huge impact of affordable cassette tapes, as opposed to more-expensive vinyl records, on Egyptian society, politics, and culture during the Seventies and Eighties.
“The real power of this technology, to me, is how it enabled countless people to transform from being cultural consumers to producers,” he said. “For the first time, anyone could contribute to the creation of culture, circulate cultural content, challenge cultural gatekeepers or political authorities. . . The Internet is like an iteration of the cassette tape.”
There is also an emotional element to the medium. “What struck me was seeing how so many people I met had held onto their tapes — even if they don’t necessarily listen to them on a daily basis anymore,” said Simon. “There are so many memories attached to them.”
REVIEW: ‘Silverton Siege’ plays hard and fast with truth
Updated 05 May 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: The best films that are based on true events make you immediately want to find out more about the real-life story behind the movie — but in the case of Netflix’s “Silverton Siege”, doing so only serves to highlight some of the, let’s say, ‘creative’ liberties that have been taken with the truth. So, far better to enjoy this movie simply for what it is: A middling action thriller with some decent performances by a cast of relative unknowns.
A trio of freedom fighters — Calvin, Terra and Ando — are on the run after a botched anti-apartheid mission in 1980’s South Africa. Fleeing the authorities, they escape into a bank in Silverton, Pretoria, where a tense standoff with the police sees them demand the release of Nelson Mandela.
The aforementioned creative liberties add a few more ‘Hollywood’ moments in for good measure — a botched escape attempt, a hostage with government connections, some wanton destruction — and serve to keep the film moving. Director Mandla Dube shifts from quiet exposition to action with a deft touch, and the three principal actors (Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini and Stefan Erasmus, respectively) make for believable young idealists, willing to give their lives for the cause.
The authorities, however, are painted in broad strokes by Dube, and lack any real subtlety. They are only noteworthy, for the most part, for their unapologetic racism. Like most of the rest of “Silverton Siege”, these characters feel more like caricature. It’s all a little overblown: The bad guys sneer, the heroes look intensely into the middle distance. And some of those Hollywood elements feel as contrived as they are fictionalized.
But, at the end of the day, this remains a taut, efficient movie. Choose to enjoy it as such — and be prepared to suspend any expectations of learning more about the real events that inspired it — and it makes for a fun way to spend 90 minutes.
DUBAI: Tashkeel — the UAE-based art platform — hosted its annual open-call exhibition through March and April. This year’s theme was “The Philosophy of Food,” which Tashkeel called “of timely relevance to society and the world in which we live.”
Like much of the GCC, the UAE imports the vast majority of its food. Thus, the exhibition brochure stated: “A monumental shift is required in the way we approach food; how we source it, prepare and consume it… Today’s sustainable food movement is global. Unled yet inspirational, it requires us to be more reflective on food, our values and choices, living by principles based on the importance of science, the recognition of restriction and the need for wholesome sustenance.”
Tashkeel invited artists and designers in the UAE to submit works exploring issues around the philosophy of food. Here are some of the highlights.
‘Red Pill’
Abir Tabbarah
Born in Italy, Tabbarah now lives in Abu Dhabi. This work, according to the show brochure, “explores the future of food and the epitome of fast food — a pill with all the nutritional content of the recommended dietary allowance.” This is not so far-fetched an idea as it might have seemed 20 years ago. But while such pills might fulfil humanity’s physical needs and greatly reduce the environmental impact of food production, Tabbarah’s work also raises the questions of what such a diet would mean for our social lives and mental wellbeing.
‘Eating with a Ghost’
Aya Afaneh
The Palestinian artist, writer and performer was a natural fit for this particular exhibition; she is already working on a collection of recipes, stories and poetry dedicated to her late grandmother. Her contribution to Tashkeel’s exhibition was this video performance — “a conversation between the artist and her grandmother, in spirit” — which asks the question: “What happens to food and tradition when the people that pass it down are gone?” In the video, Afaneh prepares and eats kousa, a stuffed zucchini dish — exhibiting the kind of inherited knowledge that is “crucial for extending the lifespan of cultures and unspoken traditions.”
‘Supper’
Debjani Bhardwaj & Mohammed Al-Attar
Bhardwaj works primarily with papercut and ceramic art, while Al-Attar is focused on digital art. The two teamed up for “The Philosophy of Food,” producing this humorous but thought-provoking work that “depicts a macabre role reversal as a statement of factory farming.” A group of commonly consumed animals feed on humans, reminding the viewer “to think about these creatures as sentient beings, many of whom endure horrible lives and deaths…”
‘Land and Children 1’
Hoda Gharib
This piece is from the Egyptian artist’s “Land and Children” series of Chinese ink drawings on cotton paper. It is inspired, according to the show catalogue, by her “poetic-visual vision of man’s close connection with the land…” It continued: “The contrast and diversity of the visual image, particularly in the shaded gradations between black and white, evoke the enduring spirit needed to face the current challenges and the spirit of hope for the future.”
‘The Beauty Within 3’
Mahima Aswani
Although Aswani is primarily an artist and designer, for this show she contributed a series of images of tomatoes which addressed the issue of “perfect versus imperfect food.” “In today’s consumer-led retail, imperfect food items constitute around 40 percent of food waste,” the catalogue explained. “Beauty can be found in nutritional value, and not in external appearance.” This final image — a mix of ‘perfect’ and ‘imperfect’ tomatoes — “encourages the viewer to celebrate the beauty within.”
Saudi actor Mohammed Alshehri was Ramadan’s breakout star
Updated 04 May 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: Every Ramadan, a star is born. In 2022, it was Saudi actor Mohammed Alshehri, the breakout performer in MBC’s hit show “Road Trip” (Sikat Safar), a hilarious and heartfelt dramedy about three brothers who set off across the country after the death of their father.
The show was trending on social media throughout the holy month, as people across the Kingdom and the wider region got talking about a show unlike anything Saudi Arabia has produced — or seen — before.
“I was excited when I found out this would be a primetime Ramadan series, but at the same time I was afraid. When you have a project like this in Ramadan, you have to prove yourself, because you’ve got one shot. If you miss it, you’re not getting another,” Alshehri tells Arab News.
“This was also my first leading role in a series. I put a lot of pressure on myself to exceed people’s expectations — and to live up to my own. I didn’t know if I could do it. But when we started production, we all realized there was something special happening here. Now the whole country is feeling it,” he continues.
Three years ago, Alshehri was primarily known as ‘Hat Man’ — a TV presenter and viral star. It was a role he excelled at, and one he could have easily continued for the rest of his career. His skills as an interviewer had caught the eye of Netflix, who invited him to the set of “La Casa De Papel” — one of the streaming service’s most popular series — to see the filming first-hand.
The visit should have been one of the highlights of his life; a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see behind the scenes of his favorite show at the peak of its popularity. Instead, Alshehri experienced a feeling he didn’t expect.
“I watched as the production come together — the genius of the cast and crew. I saw them making magic out of nothing. Between me and myself, I was crying,” says Alshehri.
“I was talking with the actors, and I felt deeply that I’m a talent too, but I didn’t know how to show it. This was the first time I felt that spark come out. I took Diaa Elsadat, one of the Netflix team, aside, and told him, ‘I don’t want to continue standing here, where I am. I see myself there,’ and pointed in front of the camera,” Alshehri continues. “He told me, ‘You’ll get the chance one day.’”
He returned home to Saudi Arabia with that mission fixed in his mind, determined to pursue his passion.
One of Alshehri’s closest friends was a very successful writer for a hit MBC series. Alshehri knew his friend had a number of projects already in the works, and desperately wanted to ask him if he could be a part of one, knowing that could be his big break.
Rather than ask, however, Alshehri hesitated.
“I couldn’t tell him what I was feeling. Even though I wanted to be an actor, and I respected him so much as a writer and creator, I didn’t know how to say it,” Alshehri says. “I felt like a narcissist telling my friend this. I couldn’t do it. So instead, I told myself, ‘Someday…’”
Alshehri started auditioning for roles, booking his first series not long after, playing a police officer in a supporting role in “The Fate Hotel.” While it was only a small part, it proved to him that he could do it. And that something bigger could be on its way.
After the show aired, he contacted his writer friend to see what he thought.
“He told me directly, ’I don’t like you as an actor,’” says Alshehri.
Rather than get discouraged, Alshehri held out hope that he could prove his friend wrong. The chance came soon after, when he received a call from renowned producer and director Aws Alsharqi, who was working on something with a unique spirit he felt Alshehri was perfect for — “Road Trip.” To play the other two brothers, Alsharqi approached Saudi actors Saad Aziz and Saleh Abuamrh, whom Alshehri happened to have known for years.
To capture the spirit of kinship needed for the show and make it believable for the audience, the four of them knew that they could no longer just be friends. They would have to become family.
“In all the messages I’ve gotten since it began airing, the one thing people repeat is that they felt we really are brothers, and that’s exactly it,” Alshehri says. “The first thing we talked about was that we can’t come across as friends. The energy and the behavior of friends together is not the same, and every small detail makes a difference. We became brothers because we knew that was the only way that this show could work.”
As Ramadan began and the show began to air, Alshehri found it nearly impossible to sleep.
“I was, like, watching my mobile every second. I kept checking Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and suddenly I started getting tons of notifications. I didn’t sleep, I just responded to each person. It makes me so happy. People knew me as a presenter, but no one knew what I could do as an actor. It’s given me so much confidence,” says Alshehri.
He is already filming his next project, a top-secret animation film that he promises is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia. He’s ecstatic about the project, happy to be bringing new things to the Kingdom and humbled that he finally has the chance to show the world the talent he knew he had inside.
As much as he wanted to, however, he did not call his friend the writer again — afraid he would hear the same feedback he received after his first project. Instead, after the third episode of “Road Trip” aired, Alshehri’s phone rang — it was his friend.
“He called me from Riyadh, and started yelling at me down the phone, which I quickly realized he was doing with the happiest voice possible,” Alshehri says. “He screamed, ‘This is amazing!’ He asked why I didn’t tell him before, and I said, ‘You are one of my closest friends. That’s a lot of pressure on me to prove that I’m really an actor. But I knew I could do it. And I knew that someday, you would know too. I knew it was coming. And now, it’s finally here.’”
The 52-second-long clip is made in the form of a collage and features archival images of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel on the French Riviera, previous brand campaigns captured by the late Karl Lagerfeld in Monaco, Grace Kelly wearing a tweed suit, Monegasque royal Charlotte Casiraghi posing for fashion photography duo Inez and Vinoodh, and more.
In the video, Khoudri can be seen donning pieces from the brand’s new collection and cruising on a boat with the other models.
Born in Algeria, the actress is a Chanel house favorite. The award-winning 29-year-old – who won the Orizzonti Award for best actress at the 74th Venice International Film Festival and received a Cesar Award in 2020 – is a front-row fixture at the Parisian maison’s fashion shows and can almost always be seen championing Chanel creations at important red-carpet events.
In 2006, Chanel showed its Metiers d’Art collection at the Monte-Carlo Opera House in the French municipality.
Monaco is an integral part of the maison’s history as a destination dear to Chanel, who had her villa built just a few kilometers from there, and Lagerfeld who made it his summer place of residence.
In a statement, the fashion house said: “By choosing to present the Cruise 2023 fashion show in Monaco, Virginie Viard is sealing and extending Chanel’s ties with the principality.
“This relationship is embodied in particular by Charlotte Casiraghi, ambassador and spokesperson for the house since 2021, president and founder of the Monaco Philosophical Meetings, and godmother of the Jumping International de Monaco.”
Viard – who took over the reins after German couturier Lagerfeld passed away in 2019 – showcased Chanel’s last Cruise collection in Dubai in November.
Supermodels and A-listers flocked to the UAE to view the maison’s resort 2022 offering, which was unveiled at the Dubai Creek.
French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, Spanish star Penelope Cruz, Chanel ambassador Caroline de Maigret, and Egyptian actress Tara Emad were all sat on the front row.