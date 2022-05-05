You are here

Madinah governor inaugurates Exhibition of Prophet’s Holy Mosque Architecture

The governor of Madinah inaugurated the Exhibition of the Prophet's Holy Mosque Architecture on Thursday.
The governor of Madinah inaugurated the Exhibition of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque Architecture on Thursday. (SPA)
The governor of Madinah inaugurated the Exhibition of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque Architecture on Thursday. (SPA)
The governor of Madinah inaugurated the Exhibition of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque Architecture on Thursday. (SPA)
Among the rare artifacts on display is the 600-year-old Qaitbay minbar.
Among the rare artifacts on display is the 600-year-old Qaitbay minbar. (SPA)
  • The exhibition documents the history of the expansions at the mosque through the ages
RIYADH: The governor of Madinah inaugurated the Exhibition of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque Architecture on Thursday.

The exhibition documents the history of the expansions at the mosque through the ages since it was built during the time of Prophet Mohammed.

It also showcases some rare possessions and architectural pieces related to Islam’s second holiest site.

Madinah governor Prince Faisal bin Salman praised the exhibition and said it is the core of a number of museums and exhibitions concerned with the historical and Islamic heritage of Madinah.

He said it would contribute to satisfying the curiosity of visitors and pilgrims travelling to Madinah and enrich their trips to the Kingdom.

The prince added that the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque is rich in cultural and historical elements which are displayed in the exhibition.

He added that the exhibition is a first in a series of new projects related to the Prophet’s Mosque such as Al-Salam Museum that is currently under construction in the western area of the holy site.

Prince Faisal said the leadership of the Kingdom, under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, continues to focus on preserving the mosque’s cultural and historical heritage.

He said several skilled specialists have been appointed to develop the exhibition. Among the rare artifacts on display is the 600-year-old Qaitbay minbar.

In addition, modern technology has been used to showcase pieces and provide information in different languages.

The exhibition has been set up in cooperation with several authorities, including Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Studies and Research Center, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy mosques, Madinah Region Development Authority and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.

  • Decrees to establish commissions for the development of Taif and Al-Ahsa
  • New governors for Taif, Al-Ahsa, and Jeddah
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a raft of royal decrees on Thursday.

The decrees are as follows:

1. The establishment of a commission for the development of Taif. The commission will have a board of directors whose chairman and members are appointed by order of the prime minister.

2. The establishment of a commission for the development of Al-Ahsa. The commission will have a board of directors whose chairman and members are appointed by order of the prime minister.

3. Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud Al-Saud is appointed as governor of Taif.

4. Prince Badr bin Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Al- Saud is relieved of his post as governor of Al-Ahsa and is replaced by Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

5. Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud as deputy Emir of the Northern Borders Province.

6. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Mansour bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Al-Saud is appointed as governor of Jeddah.

Jeddah Season attracts more than 200,000 visitors in first 3 days

Jeddah Season attracts more than 200,000 visitors in first 3 days
  • Families flock to exciting events and shows that began at the Jeddah Art Promenade and Cirque du Soleil zones on Monday, the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday
  • Visitor numbers are expected to further increase in the days and weeks ahead as more events and activities are launched in other specially designated event zones
JEDDAH: More than 200,000 people attended Jeddah Season during the first three days of this year’s extravaganza, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Visitors flocked to the exciting events and shows that began at the Jeddah Art Promenade and Cirque du Soleil zones on Monday, the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

A variety of shows along the promenade, including live performances, attracted large crowds. Visitors also enjoyed the fireworks displays that will take place there daily throughout the 60-day Jeddah Season.

“The integration of services and the diversity of offers also contributed to the increase in the demand that Jeddah Art witnessed over the past days, which is expected to attract more visitors throughout the season,” SPA said.

Attractions in the Cirque du Soleil area include international acts performing shows that include acrobatic displays, juggling, helium balloons, swings and more. Organizers reported remarkable levels of attendance and interaction.

The numbers of visitors, from inside and outside the Kingdom, are expected to further increase in the coming days and weeks as more Jeddah Season events and activities are launched in other event zones, catering to all interests, tastes and age groups.

Jeddah Season, which returns this year for its second edition following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, continues throughout May and June. It includes a packed schedule of more than 2,800 events taking place across nine specially designated zones.

Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer

Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer
  • Fahad Abri says traditional, calming and soothing notes can reveal one’s character
JEDDAH: Have you ever wanted your presence to be acknowledged in a room full of people? A passionate Saudi perfumer says that a well-chosen scent can do that for you.

From traditional scents like cardamom, bakhoor and frankincense to calming and soothing options like lavender and lime, perfume notes can reveal aspects of one’s personality, says Fahad Abri, 44-year-old Saudi perfumer and owner of 28.g Perfumes.

His passion for perfumes began when he was 11 years old, when he was drawn to a scent emanating from a perfumery in Makkah. The experience sparked his curiosity about how perfumes were made.

“I was with my father, returning from the Grand Mosque in Makkah. There was an area known to have many shops, and I was very drawn to a perfumery there; I was curious about how scents and perfume oils were made and such,” he told Arab News.

“I told my father I want to work there. My father was always supportive of us choosing our own career paths. He spoke to the shopkeeper to ask if I could work there and the man said he needed a cleaner. I said I don’t mind, just let me stay here in the perfume and frankincense area,” he added. 

Fahad Abri's personal favorite fragrances are scents that contain Omani frankincense, oud oil, roses, saffron, amber and tonka beans.
Huda Bashatah)

Abri said that introverted people often look for strong scents such as oud to give them a strong presence.

He said they tend to always choose flashy colors and strong scents — a strong perfume that makes up for what is missing in their personality. “Perfumes aren’t just accessories, they complete one’s personality. This calm, peaceful personality wants to be recognized and wants their presence to be felt in the social occasion or space they’re at,” he said. 

Fahad Abri's personal favorite fragrances are scents that contain Omani frankincense, oud oil, roses, saffron, amber and tonka beans.
Huda Bashatah)

“What they feel is missing in their personality, they make up for it by their strong scent to turn heads and acknowledge their presence, and if they leave a place, it will get people asking ‘who does that scent belong to?’ A scent that leaves an imprint,” he added.

This polarity continues with other personality types, he said, adding that extroverted, energetic people tend to look for calming scents. “If you’re a strong hot-headed person, you would need calming scents since you’re already hot-blooded and ready for action. You would need something calming like lavender, lemon or musk,” he said. 

Fahad Abri's personal favorite fragrances are scents that contain Omani frankincense, oud oil, roses, saffron, amber and tonka beans.
Huda Bashatah)

“Now with active and sporty people, they are attracted to fresh scents, such as fruits, flowers — anything that smells refreshing. That’s how sporty people are,” he added. Abri’s personal favorite fragrances are scents that contain Omani frankincense, oud oil, roses, saffron, amber and tonka beans.

Recalling a story where a client wanted to create a distinguished presence among international perfumers, Abri created a scent with an Arabic character.

“One of the clients asked me to make a special perfume with an Arabic character and if possible, from the Gulf, because he would go to a gathering in which one of the great perfumers of the West was there, and he wanted it to differ from them in smell, and from here the perfume of Salalah was born,” he said.

Muslim World League ramps up women’s empowerment efforts

Muslim World League ramps up women’s empowerment efforts
  • The MWL has supported women’s participation in all fields inside and outside Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: The Muslim World League has ramped up its women’s empowerment efforts, with several key leadership and management positions now filled by women.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has always focused on the full participation of Saudi women at all levels in the labor market, contributing to the achievement of the Kingdom’s strategic goals.

Hutoon Mahmoud Sidiq, director of human resources at MWL, said: “MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa has played an important role in stressing the importance and status of women in the Kingdom, and provided constant support for them to assume prestigious leadership positions, making women an effective partner in achieving successes at various levels both locally and globally.”

Hiring women into leadership positions in its headquarters and offices around the world has allowed the MWL to boost communication with women from different societies and promote religious moderation.

Women officials in the MWL are advancing the league’s mission to promote a tolerant and more peaceful world.

Sumaiah Redwan, general manager of partnerships and corporate relations at MWL, said: “The MWL has supported women’s participation in all fields inside and outside Saudi Arabia, and through its initiatives and conferences, it has been highlighting the key role women play in building bridges between nations and peoples.”

The MWL has enabled women’s innovation and creativity at work, giving them decision-making control, says Shaima Alluqmani, manager of planning, research and studies for the league’s undersecretariat for executive affairs.

“My vision is to contribute to achieving the MWL’s goals through efficient strategic planning, and contribute to developing an innovation-based future vision for humanitarian work worldwide,” she added.

By focusing on women’s voices, encouraging education for girls and supporting women’s empowerment, including equal wages and career opportunities, the MWL is in a process of creating a new generation of female leaders.

Eman Hussain Filimban, general manager of relief, welfare and development, said: “Women have been empowered to help contribute to the development of the MWL and play a role in the MWL’s excellent and outstanding results across all areas.” Filimban aims to place the MWL at the forefront of international organizations by offering high-quality humanitarian services and professional development projects that set an example in the humanitarian aid field.

Raising Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness both regionally and internationally is also an important target, she added.

The women’s empowerment targets of the MWL have their origins in Islam, which advocates a natural equality between the two genders.

Horse parade marks Eid in northern Saudi city of Arar

Horse parade marks Eid in northern Saudi city of Arar
The Northern Borders regional branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development organized an Arabian horses march in the city of Arar as part of its Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

The event saw the participation of security patrols and the local branch of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority to encourage and support the members of this authentic Arab hobby.

Khaled Al-Rumaikhani, director general of the ministry’s branch in the region, said that these events help to instill national identity and promote the value of popular heritage among a generation that takes pride in its authentic national traditions.

Al-Rumaikhani stressed that the value and importance of this sport is anchored in Saudi history, which represents an integral part of the Kingdom’s identity, culture and heritage, adding that it contributes to the development of equestrianism in the region.

