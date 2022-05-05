Madinah governor inaugurates Exhibition of Prophet’s Holy Mosque Architecture

RIYADH: The governor of Madinah inaugurated the Exhibition of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque Architecture on Thursday.

The exhibition documents the history of the expansions at the mosque through the ages since it was built during the time of Prophet Mohammed.

It also showcases some rare possessions and architectural pieces related to Islam’s second holiest site.

Madinah governor Prince Faisal bin Salman praised the exhibition and said it is the core of a number of museums and exhibitions concerned with the historical and Islamic heritage of Madinah.

He said it would contribute to satisfying the curiosity of visitors and pilgrims travelling to Madinah and enrich their trips to the Kingdom.

The prince added that the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque is rich in cultural and historical elements which are displayed in the exhibition.

He added that the exhibition is a first in a series of new projects related to the Prophet’s Mosque such as Al-Salam Museum that is currently under construction in the western area of the holy site.

Prince Faisal said the leadership of the Kingdom, under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, continues to focus on preserving the mosque’s cultural and historical heritage.

He said several skilled specialists have been appointed to develop the exhibition. Among the rare artifacts on display is the 600-year-old Qaitbay minbar.

In addition, modern technology has been used to showcase pieces and provide information in different languages.

The exhibition has been set up in cooperation with several authorities, including Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Studies and Research Center, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy mosques, Madinah Region Development Authority and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.