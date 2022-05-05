You are here

Young Sri Lankan protesters turn to books as 'weapons' of change

Young Sri Lankan protesters turn to books as ‘weapons’ of change
In this photo shared on social media on May 2, people read books at a library set up at the main site of anti-government protests in Colombo. (Photo courtesy: Tilan Weerasinghe)
Roel Raymond

Young Sri Lankan protesters turn to books as 'weapons' of change

Young Sri Lankan protesters turn to books as ‘weapons’ of change
  • Sri Lanka, facing the worst economic crisis since independence, is about to default on its debts
  • For over a month, citizens have been taking to the streets to demand the president's resignation
COLOMBO: As mass anti-government demonstrations continue across Sri Lanka, young people have set up a library at the main protest site, in hopes of spurring defiance through reading.

For over a month now, citizens have been taking to the streets across Sri Lanka with a simple message, “Gota go home,” in reference to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. 

He swept to office on a nationalist platform in 2019, but his support has plummeted in recent months amid skyrocketing inflation, stalled imports of fuel, shortages of medicines, food, and hours of power cuts every day as Sri Lanka faces defaulting on its debts.

In front of the president’s office in the capital, Colombo, thousands of demonstrators have been camping for over a month demanding that he resign. Makeshift tents at the site offer different kinds of support to the protesters — from food and water to entertainment.

The library has been set up in one of them, marked with a signboard that reads: “Books are the greatest weapon in the People’s Revolution.”

Ashan Vimukthi, one of the library’s first volunteers, said it started from a social media post last month, in which he and his friends shared the idea of bringing books to the protest. 




In this photo shared on social media on April 29, a signboard reads 'Books are the greatest weapon in the People’s Revolution' at a library set up at the main site of anti-government protests in Colombo. (Photo courtesy: Charith de Silva)

“What we felt was that mainstream media and politicians had taken control of people’s minds and were influencing their thoughts. Our goal is to free people from those influences,” he told Arab News. “If we can get people to start thinking on their own, that would be one of our greatest victories.”

What began as a small initiative has now expanded to a large one. The small tent has grown bigger, and wooden pallets have been put on the floor for people to sit on. Volunteers stack books according to their genre, and make sure the place is well-run.

The library has already collected over 30,000 books from donations. Many of them have been distributed by the volunteers among libraries in rural areas and to other protest sites across the country. 

Support comes not only in the form of books.

“We even had a guy come and make bookshelves for us,” Vimukthi said. “We had posted on social media about how some of the books had got wet in the rain, and a man spend his own money on pallets, brought them here, and quickly built us a few bookshelves and left.”

Books can be borrowed without registration. Returning a borrowed volume to the library is not strictly necessary, but borrowers are requested to replace it with another book.

“It has a lovely system,” another volunteer, Methsara Benaragama, told Arab News at the protest site. “The intention is not to maintain a typical library. This one has no hard and fast rules.”  

Benaragama wants the books to also become a reminder of the “peaceful revolution” as the protesters refer to their movement.

“It started on April 11 as an initiative of a group of young people,” he said. “We write the hashtag #GoHomeGota on each book cover and add a seal later, so that these books will always be the books of the revolution.”  

Sri Lanka is facing the most painful economic downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

On Wednesday, the main opposition party issued a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, aiming at ousting the government over failing in its constitutional duty to provide decent living standards.

Many in the island nation of 22 million can hardly afford three meals a day as the prices of food items such as rice and oil have risen by up to 200 percent over the past month.

While the main theme of anti-government protests across Sri Lanka remains “Gota go home,” the call is not just for change in the country’s top office.

“What we want is a system change,” Wanindu, a protester demonstrating in front of the president’s office, told Arab News. “We want all corrupt politicians out.”

Mayoral candidate Lopez vows to reverse Chicago’s anti-Arab and anti-Muslim policies

Mayoral candidate Lopez vows to reverse Chicago’s anti-Arab and anti-Muslim policies
Mayoral candidate Lopez vows to reverse Chicago's anti-Arab and anti-Muslim policies

Mayoral candidate Lopez vows to reverse Chicago’s anti-Arab and anti-Muslim policies
  • Calls for probe into Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s closure of 150 businesses owned by the community last June under guise of curbing gang violence, causing losses of jobs and millions in income and tax revenue
  • City’s only Hispanic aspirant also plans to undo Rahm Israel Emanuel’s decision to shutter the Arabesque Festival in 2011
CHICAGO: Mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez Wednesday denounced Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s targeting of the Arab and Muslim community as “disgusting and tasteless,” and vowed to launch a probe into her actions which has cost hundreds of job losses and millions in income and tax revenue.

Lopez added that his administration would restore the community’s festivals and cultural presence in America’s second largest city.

Last June, a task force of inspectors and police forcibly closed more than 150 Arab- and Muslim-owned businesses in what critics called a misguided effort by Lightfoot to crack down on street-gang violence. Because most of the stores are open 24 hours a day, street-gang members would often run into them in the middle of the night to escape police when violence took place.

Lopez, the only Hispanic who has announced his candidacy in the February 28, 2023 Chicago election, made these comments during a live radio interview on “The Ray Hanania Show” which broadcasts live on the US Arab Radio Network and is sponsored by Arab News.

 

“I am absolutely a friend to the Arab community not just in word but in action and I will continue to be that friend,” Lopez said, adding he would work with Arab Americans to bring back the Arabesque Festival which was closed by former Mayor Rahm Israel Emanuel in 2011, and was sure Lightfoot’s discriminatory policies would also end.

“That just shows how tone deaf and clueless Lori Lightfoot is in addressing the number-one issue in the city of Chicago which is the out-of-control crime and violence that we see, and to blame the owners of gas stations and stores simply because that’s where the crime ended up at, in their parking lots or next to them in their sidewalks. That was a complete miscalculation on her part. I think personally she felt the Arab community would be an easy community to target in the Black community because she was just fueling the fires that exist with the animosity that is in some neighborhoods.”

Chicago has seen a surge in street-gang gun-related homicides during Lightfoot’s three years in office and the mayor has been unable to stop the rise.

Lopez joined Arab businesses last September to denounce the mayor’s actions, forcing her to reopen all the stores the following day after many were closed for more than three months.

“All the violations, the complaints and questions vanished overnight,” Lopez observed, after the Arab community held a press conference to expose her actions.

“We know the Arab community is just as integral as any immigrant community. This week we are celebrating the Polish community, my Mexican community … we did the Irish community in March. We are all part of the fabric. And to just pull on one thread and say they are the problem is disgusting and tasteless to say the least.”

Lopez also promised to work with the Arab and Muslim community to restore the annual Chicago Arab festival, Arabesque, which was shut down by Lightfoot’s predecessor Emanuel in one of his first official acts after becoming mayor in 2011.

Emanuel then proceeded to close the Chicago Arab Advisory Commission and excluded Arabs from his administration. Lightfoot had promised to work with Arab Americans during her campaign to succeed Emanuel, but did nothing when she was elected mayor in May 2019.

 

“We know that the Arab community and the Arab voter is oftentimes taken for granted. I for one grew up with Arabs in my neighborhood ... We came up together in high school. I am no stranger to the Arab community. And I look forward to when we can have the Arab festival again and we can celebrate, which is what I believe … is the quintessential Chicago nature, to celebrate our ethnic diversity to invite all communities to taste our food, hear our music and enjoy our good company,” Lopez said.

“And there is no reason that the Arab community can’t be the same part of that tradition as the Mexican community, the Chinese community that (have) their festivals … the Korean community and so on and so forth like so many communities throughout the city. We need to get back to celebrating our diversity because truly that is the one thing that we all have in common. We are all from everywhere. There is no reason to discriminate and pick sides. We can live under one roof and enjoy each other, and we will do that again soon.”

Lopez said “there should be a place for everyone at the city government table” and they should feel welcome as is the case now in Chicago.

 

“And the millions of dollars that you know that those closures cost not only the city of Chicago but (also) the small business owners who were impacted, and for no reason other than (to) try to find something wrong, try to find something to write a ticket on, try to find something to justify this action. Government should not be in the business of victimizing people just to create a narrative,” Lopez said.

Lopez acknowledged the closures cost the city of Chicago millions of dollars in lost tax revenues for gasoline and sales. It also resulted in the layoff of hundreds of employees who worked at the Arab-owned stores.

Hassan Nijem of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce said that many of the Arab-owned gas station owners lost on average $70,000 a month in revenues. Many of the stores were closed for two to three months and have never been reimbursed by the city for the lost income.

Lopez said he would join other aldermen including Gilbert Villegas and Silvana Tabares in conducting a public forum on Monday, May 9, at Chicago’s Islamic Community Center of Illinois to probe Lightfoot’s actions against Arab and Muslim business owners.

He also said the Chicagoland news media needs to do a better job scrutinizing Lightfoot’s actions including against minority groups like Arab Americans.

Lightfoot has declined requests for interviews from Arab News.

The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST in Detroit on WNZK AM 690, in Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700. It is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 12 noon in Chicago on WNWI AM 1080.

For the podcast and more information on the radio show visit: ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Listen to the Ray Hanania podcast here.

Somalia to hold presidential election on May 15

Somalia to hold presidential election on May 15
Somalia to hold presidential election on May 15

Somalia to hold presidential election on May 15
  • Somalia’s international partners have been pushing for the process to pick up speed
  • A $400-million IMF aid package will automatically expire by mid-May if a new administration is not in place by then
MOGADISHU: Somalia will hold presidential elections on May 15, state TV announced Thursday, broadcasting a statement by a parliamentary committee tasked with organizing the long-delayed polls in the fragile Horn of Africa nation.
The election is well over a year behind schedule, marred by deadly violence as well as a power struggle between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.
Somalia’s international partners have been pushing for the process to pick up speed, fearing the delays sap efforts to tackle entrenched problems, including the fight against Al-Shabab extremists and the threat of famine.
“In consideration with the current circumstances of the country, the members agreed 15 May to be the day for the election of the president,” Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu, a member of the parliament election committee, said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
A three-year $400-million (380-million-euro) aid package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will automatically expire by mid-May if a new administration is not in place by then, a move that would plunge the country into deeper peril.
After Farmajo’s term ended in February 2021 without a new vote taking place, he attempted to extend his rule by decree, triggering violent street battles in Mogadishu as rival factions clashed.
Following international pressure, he appointed Roble to seek consensus on a way forward
But the process has progressed painfully, stoking fears of further instability.
In addition to the feud between Farmajo and Roble, the central government has also been embroiled in disputes with certain states, slowing down the voting process.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab, which has been fighting the government for over a decade, has staged frequent attacks in recent months, including a suicide bombing in March that killed two local lawmakers.
On Tuesday, an attack on an African Union (AU) base killed 10 Burundian peacekeepers, according to Burundi’s army. It was the deadliest raid on AU forces in the country since 2015.
As the militants have ratcheted up their assaults, the rift between Farmajo and Roble has continued to widen, with the election of the lower house speaker delayed last week by a dispute over who should provide security at the voting venue.
Meanwhile the country is grappling with a worsening drought which threatens to drive millions into famine, with young children facing the greatest risk.
Thursday’s announcement “will come as a major relief for most Somalis and their international partners, as it signals the end of an electoral cycle that has dragged on for way too long and distracted from other priorities,” said Omar Mahmood, an analyst at the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank.
“The rapid pace of developments over the past few weeks clearly points to momentum and a desire to wrap all of this up,” Mahmood told AFP.
Somalia has not held a one-person, one-vote election in 50 years. Polls follow a complex indirect model, whereby state legislatures and clan delegates pick lawmakers for the national parliament, who in turn choose the president.
Al-Shabab extremists controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were pushed out by an AU force, but still hold territory in the countryside.
The militants regularly strike at civilian, military and government targets in Somalia’s capital and elsewhere in the country.

Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine

Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine
Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine

Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine
  • Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday announced a daytime cease-fire for three days at the steelworks to evacuate civilians from the plant
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine: Russia on Thursday said Western aid to Kyiv had slowed its offensive in Ukraine but would not thwart its victory, as conflicting reports emerged about efforts to rescue civilians from a besieged steel plant in the devastated city of Mariupol.
Nearly 10 weeks into a war that has left thousands of people dead, flattened Ukrainian cities and uprooted more than 13 million people, the Kremlin conceded that Western countries had prevented a “quick” end to Russia’s military campaign.
“The United States, Britain, NATO as a whole hand over intelligence... to Ukraine’s armed forces on a permanent basis,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“Coupled with the flow of weapons that these countries are sending to Ukraine, these are all actions that do not contribute to the quick completion of the operation,” he told reporters.
The outside help, nevertheless, was “incapable of hindering the achievement” of the goals of Russia’s military operation, he insisted.
Peskov was responding to a New York Times article on Wednesday that said intelligence provided by the United States has helped the Ukrainian military target “many” of the approximately dozen Russian generals who have been killed so far in the war.
Since failing to take Kyiv early on in its invasion, which Moscow launched on February 24, Russia has focused its efforts on the east and south of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has tirelessly campaigned for help from allies, on Thursday launched a global crowdfunding platform to help Kyiv win the war and rebuild the country’s infrastructure.
“In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine,” Zelensky said in English in a video on his Twitter page, launching the United24 platform. “Every donation matters for victory.”
Russian forces are on the verge of taking full control of the strategically important port of Mariupol, where Ukrainian troops holed up in the besieged Azovstal steelworks are making their land stand.
Hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been trapped in the factory’s Soviet-era underground tunnels in what has become the last pocket of resistance in the area.
Russia was “trying to destroy” the remaining Ukrainian units at the sprawling complex, Kyiv’s army said in a statement.
“With the support of aircraft, Russia resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant,” it said.
Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday announced a daytime cease-fire for three days at the steelworks to evacuate civilians from the plant, starting Thursday morning.
Peskov said on Thursday that humanitarian corridors to get civilians out of Azovstal “are functioning today.”
But there was no confirmation of the evacuations by the Ukrainian side.
Some 344 people were already evacuated in a second rescue operation at the plant earlier this week and taken to the Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky said on Wednesday.
Some 200 civilians are still believed to be stuck inside the huge plant, according to the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko.
Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine was “ready” to support a cease-fire, and that women and children were among those awaiting rescue.
He also asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help “save” wounded troops in Azovstal.
Capturing the southern port of Mariupol, battered by relentless Russian bombardment, would allow Russia to create a land bridge between separatist, pro-Russian regions in the east and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
A commander of the Azov battalion, leading the defense of Mariupol, said late Wednesday that Russian soldiers had entered the Azovstal plant and there were “ongoing, bloody battles.”
“The situation is extremely difficult but despite this we continue to execute the order to hold the defense,” Azov commander Denys Prokopenko said in a video on Telegram.
Elsewhere, the governor of the Donbas region Pavlo Kyrylenko said at least 25 civilians were wounded in an overnight Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk.
The Ukrainian army meanwhile said it had retaken control of “several settlements on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.”
As well as sending money and weapons to Ukraine, Kyiv’s Western allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia to punish it for the invasion.
The European Union on Wednesday proposed a gradual ban on Russian oil imports, in what would be the bloc’s toughest move yet over Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would “phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year,” a move that would still not touch its huge gas exports.
Hungary — whose populist leader Viktor Orban is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s few European partners — said it could not support the plan “in this form,” as it would “completely destroy” the security of its energy supply.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said EU countries blocking an oil embargo would be “complicit” in Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.
As May 9 approaches, the day when Russia marks the Soviet Union’s victory over the Nazis in World War II, Ukraine suspects that Russia is planning to hold a military parade in Mariupol.
EU chief Charles Michel meanwhile told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that the bloc should confiscate and sell Russian assets it has seized and use the proceeds to rebuild Ukraine.
He is the first high-ranking EU official to propose the confiscation of oligarchs’ assets, his spokesman confirmed to AFP.
The suggestion echoes an idea already floated in the United States and comes as EU and US task forces hunt down and grab yachts, mansions, bank accounts, helicopters and artworks owned by Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the West.
Ukraine’s government in April estimated the cost of rebuilding after the war to be at least $600 billion (565 billion euros).

UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general

UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general
UK should 'feel deeply ashamed' over abandoned Afghans: British general

UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general
  • Gen. John McColl served in Afghanistan as part of coalition forces against the Taliban
  • Tells PM Boris Johnson the UK “made a commitment to look after” Afghans who helped NATO 
LONDON: A British general who served in Afghanistan has condemned the UK government for abandoning Afghans who worked with NATO in the country, saying the UK should “feel deeply ashamed.”

Hundreds of Afghans who worked with allied forces over the course of the 20-year war, and are eligible to come to the UK, remain in hiding following the reinstatement of Taliban rule after last year’s withdrawal of Western troops.

Gen. John McColl told the BBC he wanted to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson directly: “We made a commitment to look after these people, you made a commitment.

“You are not delivering on that commitment, so put a system in place that does deliver on it. It is an appalling situation; delays have been going on over nine months as there is no system adequate to deal with the number and complexity of the applications.

“These delays are inexcusable and there is absolutely no reason why the government does not have this in place.”

Hundreds of thousands of people fled Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power last year, but with the Home Office having said it would provide up to 20,000 Afghans safe routes to resettle in the UK, the Ministry of Defence said just 9,000 people and their dependents had so far been relocated.

Gen. McColl urged the Defence Select Committee to investigate the Afghan Relocations and Assistant Policy scheme, sating it is not fit for purpose.

Asked on the BBC’s flagship political “Newsnight” program if it was reasonable to expect delays given the war in Ukraine, the general said there was no excuse, claiming it was clear the resources were available to process these applications. 

He added: “The government should feel deeply ashamed – as do I.”

Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands

Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands
Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands

Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands
  • Russia’s military said it would pause military activity at the steel works during Thursday daytime
ZAPORIZHZHIA: The Kremlin denied that Russian troops were storming the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine’s southern port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are trapped, and said humanitarian corridors were operating there on Thursday.
Asked if a claim by a senior Ukrainian official that Russian troops had broken into the plant’s territory was true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred reporters to President Vladimir Putin’s previous order not to storm it.
Putin was shown on television on April 21 telling his defense minister instead to seal off the vast complex so “a fly can’t pass through.”
“You were witnesses, the president gave the order to refrain from an assault. No other orders were announced and the (humanitarian) corridors are working today,” Peskov said.
On Thursday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a prolonged cease-fire to evacuate civilians including women and children from bunkers under the Azovstal steel plant.
Russia’s military said it would pause military activity at the steel works during Thursday daytime and the following two days to allow civilians to leave.

