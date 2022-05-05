You are here

Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

Developing strategies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Abdulaziz Al-Duailej
Updated 05 May 2022
Ousama Habib

Updated 05 May 2022
Ousama Habib

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej is president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation.

He held key positions in various sectors and departments throughout his career spanning over three decades.

Al-Duailej started his career at SABIC in 1987 and served in several critical positions until 1993.

He worked as the CEO of Advanced Electronics Co., a Saudi Arabian Military Industries company.

Al-Duailej served as the CEO of Adwan Chemical Industries Co. from 1993 to 2005, AlOula Real Estate Development from 2007 to 2010, head of Middle East Specialized Cables Co. from 2011 to 2013, and CEO of Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. from 2014 to 2017. He also worked as the CEO of Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and Partner Industrial Consulting Co.

He was chairman of the Binladin International Group and head of the industrial committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He was also a board member at the Council of Saudi Chamber and a member of Taiba Holding, the audit committee at Riyad Bank, the Entrustment and Liquidation Center and the governing council of Tarahum, and a board member at several other Saudi companies.

He has attended numerous seminars and courses on marketing, sales, management skills, strategic planning, and cash flow analysis.

Al-Duailej graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial management.

Al-Duailej once said that the Kingdom pays great attention to the civil aviation sector by developing strategies in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The Kingdom also bolstered the aviation ecosystem in the region by hosting the headquarters of the Middle East and North Africa Regional Safety Oversight Organization, the Middle East Cooperative Aviation Security Program and No Country Left Behind initiative.

Topics: FAF2022

