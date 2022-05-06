You are here

Karine Jean-Pierre named first Black White House press secretary
Biden has pledged to name top officials, cabinet members and judges who reflect the diversity of America, where white people make up less than 60 percent of the population but have traditionally held most top government jobs. (File/AFP)
  • The press secretary is the highest profile public-facing staff job in the White House
  • Psaki said Biden offered Jean-Pierre the job during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday afternoon
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has chosen Karine Jean-Pierre to be White House press secretary, succeeding Jen Psaki and becoming the first Black and openly gay person to serve as the public face of a US administration.
Psaki, who leaves the job on May 13, had said early in the Biden administration, which started in January of 2021, that she planned to stay about a year.
Jean-Pierre has served as deputy press secretary since the beginning of Biden’s term. She worked on his 2020 presidential campaign, in President Barack Obama’s White House, and was chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org, a progressive advocacy group.
Biden has pledged to name top officials, cabinet members and judges who reflect the diversity of America, where white people make up less than 60 percent of the population but have traditionally held most top government jobs.
“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” he said in a statement.
The press secretary is the highest profile public-facing staff job in the White House.
“This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said in a brief appearance in the White House press room. “It is an honor and a privilege to be behind this podium.”
Dee Dee Meyers became the first woman to have the job in the 1990s under former President Bill Clinton.
Psaki was named by Biden after tumultuous relations with the media under Republican former President Donald Trump.
“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room,” Biden said, thanking her for “raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so.”
Psaki is known for a confident, no-nonsense, rapid-fire delivery from the White House podium. Jean-Pierre, who was chief of staff for Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in 2020, has tended to stick closely to talking points during her press appearances as Psaki’s deputy.
Psaki said Biden offered Jean-Pierre the job during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday afternoon.
“She comes to this job with decades of experience, even though she looks very young,” Psaki said, adding her appointment will give a “voice to so many and allow and show what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big.”

Updated 57 min 5 sec ago
AP

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown
  • SpaceX brought up their US and Italian replacements last week, after completing a charter trip to the station for a trio of businessmen
Updated 57 min 5 sec ago
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk’s taxi service.
The three US astronauts and one German in the capsule were bobbing off the Florida coast, near Tampa, less than 24 hours after leaving the International Space Station. NASA expected to have them back in Houston later in the morning.
“That was a great ride,” said Raja Chari, the capsule commander. As for the reintroduction to gravity, he noted: “Only one complaint. These water bottles are super heavy.”
NASA’s Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer, were out of the capsule within an hour of splashdown, waving and giving thumbs-up as they were hustled away on rolling chaises for medical checks.
Their departure from the space station Thursday was bittersweet, as they embraced the seven astronauts remaining there.
“It’s the end of a six-month mission, but I think the space dream lives on,” Maurer said.
SpaceX brought up their US and Italian replacements last week, after completing a charter trip to the station for a trio of businessmen.
That amounts to two crew launches and two splashdowns in barely a month. Musk’s company has now launched 26 people into orbit in less than two years, since it started ferrying astronauts for NASA. Eight of those 26 were space tourists.
SpaceX’s William Gerstenmaier, a vice president, called it “a pretty exciting time.”
“Satellites are nice, but flying people are a little special and a little bit different, and the team here sure understands that,” he told reporters. “There’s a sense of relief and and a sense of accomplishment that you know you’ve done something good.”
NASA is more impressed than ever, given SpaceX’s hectic pace of late. The only problem of note in the latest flight was a mechanical nut that wiggled loose and floated away from the SpaceX capsule following Thursday’s undocking. Officials assured everyone it would not pose a danger to the space station.
“Look at all this work in the last month,” said Kathy Lueders, NASA’s space operations mission chief. “I really want to personally thank SpaceX for just, wow, just performing such seamless operations on all those missions.”
The astronauts said their mission was highlighted by the three visitors and their ex-astronaut escort who dropped by in April, opening up NASA’s side of the station to paying guests after decades of resistance.
On the down side, they had to contend with a dangerous spike in space junk after Russia blew up a satellite in a missile test in mid-November. More than 1,500 pieces of shrapnel spread across Earth’s orbit for years to come.
While the war in Ukraine has caused tensions between the US and Russia, the astronauts have stood by their Russian crewmates, and vice versa. Flight controllers in Houston and Moscow also continued to cooperate as always, according to NASA officials.
As he relinquished command of the space station earlier this week, Marshburn called it “a place of peace” and said international cooperation would likely be its lasting legacy. Russian Oleg Artemyev, the new commander, also emphasized the “peace between our countries, our friendship” in orbit and described his crewmates as brothers and sisters.
Up there now are three Russians, three Americans and one Italian.
It was Marshburn’s third spaceflight, and the first for the three returning with him. Chari and Barron’s next stop could be the moon; they are among 18 US astronauts picked for NASA’s Artemis moon-landing program. Two others in that elite group are now at the space station.

Ukraine says UN-led Mariupol mission rescues ‘almost 500 civilians’

Ukraine says UN-led Mariupol mission rescues ‘almost 500 civilians’
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

Ukraine says UN-led Mariupol mission rescues ‘almost 500 civilians’

Ukraine says UN-led Mariupol mission rescues ‘almost 500 civilians’
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

ZAPORIZHZHIA: Almost 500 civilians have been evacuated from the devastated city of Mariupol and its besieged Azovstal steel plant in a UN-led rescue operation, the Ukrainian president’s office said Friday.
The United Nations had said Thursday that a new convoy would evacuate civilians from the “bleak hell” of the factory, which has become the last pocket of resistance in the southern port city.
“We have managed to evacuate almost 500 civilians,” Andriy Yermak, who heads Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said on Telegram.
He said Kyiv will “do everything to save all its civilians and military” stuck in the devastated city, adding that the operation was ongoing.
The Russian military had announced a three-day cease-fire at the site starting Thursday but a Ukrainian commander said there was still heavy fighting at the sprawling complex.
Hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been holed up for weeks under heavy bombardment, many taking shelter in the plant’s Soviet-era underground tunnels.
Ten weeks into a war that has killed thousands, destroyed cities and uprooted more than 13 million people, Russia has focused its efforts on Ukraine’s east and south, and taking full control of the now-flattened Mariupol would be a major victory for Moscow.
“We still have to evacuate civilians from there, women and children. Just imagine... more than two months of constant bombing and constant death,” Zelensky had said Thursday.
Speaking to the Israeli prime minister Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said his military was ready to allow civilians to leave, according to the Kremlin.
“As for the militants remaining at Azovstal, the Kyiv authorities must give them an order to lay down their arms,” Putin said.
A commander of the Azov regiment defending the factory said in a video on Telegram that there was still heavy fighting.
“The Russians violated the promise of a truce and did not allow the evacuation of civilians who continue to hide from shelling in the basement of the plant,” Svyatoslav Palamar said.

Since failing to take Kyiv early on in its invasion, which began February 24, Russia has focused its efforts on Ukraine’s east and south.
Seizing the strategically located Mariupol would allow Moscow to create a land bridge between the separatist pro-Russian regions in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
The Kremlin conceded Thursday that Kyiv’s Western partners had prevented a quick end to Moscow’s campaign by sharing intelligence and weapons with Ukraine, but that it was “incapable of hindering the achievement” of Russia’s military operation.
The United States is among Ukraine’s biggest backers, supplying military equipment and munitions worth billions of dollars as well as intelligence and training.
But the White House has sought to limit knowledge of the full extent of its assistance to avoid provoking Russia into a broader conflict beyond Ukraine.
Washington on Thursday denied an explosive report in The New York Times that it helped Ukraine target Russian generals.
“The United States provides battlefield intelligence to help the Ukrainians defend their country,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.
“We do not provide intelligence with the intent to kill Russian generals.”
Separately, US media reported Thursday that Washington had shared intelligence that helped Ukraine sink the Russian warship Moskva last month.
However a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the United States does not “provide specific targeting information on ships.”

Ukraine’s government has estimated at least $600 billion will be needed to rebuild the country after the war.
Zelensky, who has tirelessly campaigned for help from allies, on Thursday launched a global crowdfunding platform called United24 to help Ukraine win the war and rebuild its infrastructure.
More than six billion euros ($6.3 billion) were collected at a donors’ conference in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday.
In addition to financial and military assistance, Ukraine’s allies have also punished Russia for the invasion with unprecedented sanctions.
In one of the latest such moves, the British government said Thursday it had frozen the assets of UK-based steel and mining firm Evraz as it is of strategic significance for Russia’s war effort.
Evraz’s main shareholder is Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is already under sanctions, and its main operations are in Russia.
And in another action against oligarchs close to Putin, authorities in Fiji seized the $300 million yacht of Suleiman Kerimov after the United States requested be held for sanctions violations and ties to corruption.

Fighting continued across eastern Ukraine.
Donbas regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said at least 25 civilians were wounded in an overnight Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk.
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian army said it had retaken control of “several settlements on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.”
In the southwest, farmers racing to keep up with the spring planting season have found themselves plowing around unexploded ordnance — one more piece of worrying news for next year’s harvest in Europe’s breadbasket.
“Every day since the start of the war we have been finding and destroying unexploded ammunition,” Dmytro Polishchuk, one of the deminers, told AFP before heading into a field in the southwestern village of Grygorivka to destroy an unexploded rocket.

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military.
An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles. But given Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian coastline from the sea, the US has provided “a range of intelligence” that includes locations of those ships, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Biden administration has ramped up intelligence sharing with Ukraine alongside the shipment of arms and missiles to help it repel Russia’s invasion. The disclosure of US support in the Moskva strike comes as the White House is under pressure from Republicans to do more to support Ukraine’s resistance and as polls suggest Americans question whether President Joe Biden is being tough enough on Russia.
Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February, the White House has tried to balance supporting Ukraine, a democratic ally, against not doing anything that would seem to provoke a direct war between Putin and the US and NATO allies. As the war has gone on, the White House has ramped up its military and intelligence support, removing some time and geographic limits on what it will tell Ukraine about potential Russian targets.
The official who spoke Thursday said the US was not aware that Ukraine planned to strike the Moskva until after they conducted the operation. NBC News first reported on the American role in the sinking of the ship.
Speaking earlier Thursday after a New York Times report about the US role in supporting Ukraine’s killing of Russian generals, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said American agencies “do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military.”
“Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with the intel that they themselves are gathering and then they make their own decisions and they take their own actions,” Kirby said.

  • Sri Lanka, facing the worst economic crisis since independence, is about to default on its debts
  • For over a month, citizens have been taking to the streets to demand the president's resignation
Updated 05 May 2022
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: As mass anti-government demonstrations continue across Sri Lanka, young people have set up a library at the main protest site, in hopes of spurring defiance through reading.

For over a month now, citizens have been taking to the streets across Sri Lanka with a simple message, “Gota go home,” in reference to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. 

He swept to office on a nationalist platform in 2019, but his support has plummeted in recent months amid skyrocketing inflation, stalled imports of fuel, shortages of medicines, food, and hours of power cuts every day as Sri Lanka faces defaulting on its debts.

In front of the president’s office in the capital, Colombo, thousands of demonstrators have been camping for over a month demanding that he resign. Makeshift tents at the site offer different kinds of support to the protesters — from food and water to entertainment.

The library has been set up in one of them, marked with a signboard that reads: “Books are the greatest weapon in the People’s Revolution.”

Ashan Vimukthi, one of the library’s first volunteers, said it started from a social media post last month, in which he and his friends shared the idea of bringing books to the protest. 

In this photo shared on social media on April 29, a signboard reads 'Books are the greatest weapon in the People’s Revolution' at a library set up at the main site of anti-government protests in Colombo. (Photo courtesy: Charith de Silva)

“What we felt was that mainstream media and politicians had taken control of people’s minds and were influencing their thoughts. Our goal is to free people from those influences,” he told Arab News. “If we can get people to start thinking on their own, that would be one of our greatest victories.”

What began as a small initiative has now expanded to a large one. The small tent has grown bigger, and wooden pallets have been put on the floor for people to sit on. Volunteers stack books according to their genre, and make sure the place is well-run.

The library has already collected over 30,000 books from donations. Many of them have been distributed by the volunteers among libraries in rural areas and to other protest sites across the country. 

Support comes not only in the form of books.

“We even had a guy come and make bookshelves for us,” Vimukthi said. “We had posted on social media about how some of the books had got wet in the rain, and a man spend his own money on pallets, brought them here, and quickly built us a few bookshelves and left.”

Books can be borrowed without registration. Returning a borrowed volume to the library is not strictly necessary, but borrowers are requested to replace it with another book.

“It has a lovely system,” another volunteer, Methsara Benaragama, told Arab News at the protest site. “The intention is not to maintain a typical library. This one has no hard and fast rules.”  

Benaragama wants the books to also become a reminder of the “peaceful revolution” as the protesters refer to their movement.

“It started on April 11 as an initiative of a group of young people,” he said. “We write the hashtag #GoHomeGota on each book cover and add a seal later, so that these books will always be the books of the revolution.”  

Sri Lanka is facing the most painful economic downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

On Wednesday, the main opposition party issued a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, aiming at ousting the government over failing in its constitutional duty to provide decent living standards.

Many in the island nation of 22 million can hardly afford three meals a day as the prices of food items such as rice and oil have risen by up to 200 percent over the past month.

While the main theme of anti-government protests across Sri Lanka remains “Gota go home,” the call is not just for change in the country’s top office.

“What we want is a system change,” Wanindu, a protester demonstrating in front of the president’s office, told Arab News. “We want all corrupt politicians out.”

Philippine security forces on high alert for election day

Philippine security forces on high alert for election day
Updated 05 May 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippine security forces on high alert for election day

Philippine security forces on high alert for election day
  • May 9 election will decide who succeeds President Rodrigo Duterte
  • Electoral violence has been a recurring concern in the Philippines
Updated 05 May 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine National Police announced on Thursday that they were on “full alert” for the country’s polling day on May 9 in a country where elections are often marred by violence.

More than 67 million Filipinos are eligible to vote on Monday in elections that will decide thousands of positions across the archipelago, including who will succeed Rodrigo Duterte as president for the next six years.

The main contenders for the country’s top office are Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., 64 — the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator — and Vice President Leni Robredo, 57, the leader of the opposition and the only female candidate in the race.

“We have placed all police stations nationwide on full alert status,” PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement. “We will stand strong, we will finish strong and we will perform professionally for peaceful elections. The 225,000-strong men and women of the PNP are with the (Commission on Elections) to make sure that we guard the votes of our Filipino nation.”

Gen. Andres Centino, chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said the military will be on alert from Friday.

“We are ready, we have done the planning, we have done the organization, and we have set up our monitoring command centers. We are declaring ‘red alert’ by Friday so that we ensure that all AFP personnel across the country are accounted for by their commanders and ready for the election on Monday,” he said during a deployment event on Wednesday.

Electoral violence, usually aimed at excluding others from the political process, has been a recurring concern during elections in the Philippines, especially in the south where warlord-politicians often have their own private armies.

Politicians running in elections have been targeted in the past, as have journalists reporting on candidates.

One of the deadliest election-related incidents in the country was the November 2009 massacre in Maguindanao province, which claimed 58 lives — including politicians, their supporters, and at least 32 journalists.

